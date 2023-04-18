The best UCL Fantasy players for Matchday 10

The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League (UCL) quarter-finals resume this week – which means it’s also time for the competition’s official Fantasy game to return.

With prizes dished out every Matchday, UCL Fantasy also offers an incentive for managers to belatedly enter a team even if you are yet to sign up.

Here, our in-house expert FPL Reactions takes a look at Matchday 10 and its most appealing assets.

GOALKEEPERS

Napoli play in the first of two Tuesday night matches. The Italian side has kept six clean sheets in their last ten games. Another factor helping Alex Meret (€5.0m) is being at home.

Inter take part in the second night of Matchday 10. If Meret fails to return, managers can instead rotate Andre Onana (€5.0m) in. His team has shown they can be a strong defensive unit this campaign, keeping three successive clean sheets in the latter stages of this competition.

DEFENDERS

Benfica may have a tough game against Inter but Alejandro Grimaldo (€5.4m) has proven he can return even without a clean sheet. The flying full-back has notched up two goals and three assists in this Champions League campaign.

Inter’s back-three system allows their wing-backs into some of the most advanced positions on the pitch. Therefore, the attacking capabilities of Denzel Dumfries (€5.3m) could be a brilliant addition this week. Six clean sheets have arrived in Manchester City’s last ten matches in all competitions. Their centre-back Ruben Dias (€5.6m) was a huge goal threat from set pieces in the reverse fixture with Bayern Munich.

Chelsea’s bluntness in front of goal is a serious concern for them but a big boost for Real Madrid’s assets. One of the most reliable ways into their back line is Dani Carvajal (€5.4m). Then, completing the defence is Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo (€5.3m) – the Italian already has four double-digit hauls.

MIDFIELDERS

Man City are averaging more goals than any other side in Europe over their last ten, where Kevin De Bruyne (€10.5m) continues to dazzle with his creativity. The Belgian has banked a whopping 15 domestic assists. Opponents Bayern have shown huge defensive inconsistencies for most of their season and free-scoring City could take advantage, like the reverse fixture.

That’s why Jack Grealish (€7.9m) should also be considered. Not only has he become a main-stay in their offensive line but he has two goals and three assists from his last four outings.

Elsewhere, one who could be considered absolutely essential is Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior (€10.2m). The Brazilian has been one of the game’s most consistent assets this season, collecting a return in all but one of his nine UCL matches.

Benfica’s Joao Mario (€6.6m) is a UCL Fantasy favourite of this campaign. His budget-friendly price allows for pricier assets, yet the winger has also banked 17 goals and six assists domestically. By taking penalties, he has an additional route to points.

One half of Napoli’s deadly duo is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (€5.9m). The Georgian international is having his breakout season by accumulating 22 Serie A goal contributions, with huge potential for this week.

FORWARDS

Although recently injured, Napoli’s main man and focal point has returned to full fitness, the brilliant Victor Osimhen (€8.1m) with 21 goals in 24 league matches this season.

Chelsea have been very poor since former manager Frank Lampard’s return. One player who will almost certainly take advantage is Frenchman Karim Benzema (€10.8m). In all competitions, his last ten matches have produced eight goals and one assist, whilst also being penalty taker.

Finally, one player we cannot exclude is the relentless Erling Haaaland (€11.1m). Not only does he lead one of the deadliest attacks in world football but he has also stormed his first Premier League season by netting a monstrous 32 goals.

MATCHDAY 10 PICKS