FPL Gameweek 32: Best Liverpool triple-up on a Free Hit?

Many Free Hit chips are active in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) this week, with Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion all blanking in Gameweek 32.

For Free Hitters, two very exciting fixtures immediately stand out – Arsenal v Southampton and Liverpool v Nottingham Forest.

The 6-1 thrashing of Leeds United on Monday night boosted demand in Jurgen Klopp’s squad, while even those managers not on a Free Hit in Gameweek 32 will be considering Liverpool players for a favourable medium-term run of fixtures and a ‘double’ in Gameweek 34.

Looking at the on-site comments, some Pro Pundit opinion and Members Area data, let’s delve deeper into the debate of which three Reds assets are best for Blank Gameweek 32 and beyond.

 

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

Post a Comment
  1. SomeoneKnows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Raya
    Trippier, Zinchenko, Botman
    Salah, Saka, Martinelli, Maddison
    Watkins, Kane, Solanke

    (Kepa*, Mitoma*, Shaw*, Estupina*)

    Is my team missing anyone that's worth a -4 hit? I only have 1.1m itb so can't afford TAA/Robertson. Plan is to FH34

    1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Nah all good

  2. Christina.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    ZZZZZzzzzz

    Johnstone
    Trippier Roberston Taa
    Salah Saka MArtinelli Maddison
    Jesus Toney Watkins

  3. theodosios
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Who has more chances to play next 2 games:

    Daka or Iheanacho?

  4. Ruinenlust
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Is this non-FH team good enough?

    No keeper
    TAA, White, Trippier
    Salah, Saka, Martinelli, Andreas
    Jota, Kane, Watkins

    1. Ruinenlust
      • 5 Years
      just now

      -4 already taken.

      Not sure if should take another -4 to get a keeper.

