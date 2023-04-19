FPL Gameweek 32: Best Liverpool triple-up on a Free Hit?

Many Free Hit chips are active in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) this week, with Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion all blanking in Gameweek 32.

For Free Hitters, two very exciting fixtures immediately stand out – Arsenal v Southampton and Liverpool v Nottingham Forest.

The 6-1 thrashing of Leeds United on Monday night boosted demand in Jurgen Klopp’s squad, while even those managers not on a Free Hit in Gameweek 32 will be considering Liverpool players for a favourable medium-term run of fixtures and a ‘double’ in Gameweek 34.

Looking at the on-site comments, some Pro Pundit opinion and Members Area data, let’s delve deeper into the debate of which three Reds assets are best for Blank Gameweek 32 and beyond.

