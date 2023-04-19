175
Where have Newcastle’s clean sheets gone?

Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa means that it is now just one clean sheet in 10 matches for Newcastle United.

The Magpies were the division’s leading side for shut-outs before Gameweek 22 but have since been overtaken by Manchester United, although Eddie Howe’s troops have still conceded fewer goals than any other Premier League team.

Most active Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers will count Kieran Trippier (£6.2m) amongst their number, while many of us own a second (or third!) representative of the Newcastle backline, too.

With that in mind, we thought it would be worth a deeper look at the Magpies’ defence to see if there is any cause for concern.

GAMEWEEKS 22-24: EYES OFF THE BALL?

Newcastle embarked on a winless run ahead of their EFL Cup final appearance in late February, conceding goals to struggling Bournemouth and West Ham United before their 10 men were defeated by Liverpool.

They were bossed by the Cherries and the Hammers during periods of those games, while the Reds were 2-0 up even before Nick Pope (£5.4m) saw red.

Eddie Howe denied it at the time but since that trip to Wembley, the Magpies’ head coach has admitted that the mid-season prospect of silverware was a distraction.

“The cup final, as much as we didn’t want it to be, was a big distraction for us.

“Not so much for me because I’m preparing for a game – all games you prepare for are very similar processes.

“But for the players, I’m sure their lives, their families, every time they went outside the door it was hitting them in the face that it the cup final was the focus. That can’t help but just interfere with your normal train of thought.

“That’s gone now and we’re back to our league form and we want to attack everything and finish as high as we can.” – Eddie Howe, speaking in early March

MatchScore (Newcastle first)Big chances concededExpected goals conceded (xGC)Non-penalty expected goals conceded (NPxGC)
Gameweek 22West Ham (h)1-121.011.01
Gameweek 23Bournemouth (a)1-121.561.56
Gameweek 24Liverpool (h)0-251.871.87

GAMEWEEKS 26-30: INDIVIDUAL ERRORS

  1. rozzo
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Raya
    Tripper Mee Mings Botman
    Saka Odegaard Maddison Martinelli
    Kane Toney

    Kepa Chilwell Mitoma Haaland

    1ft
    1m itb
    Will free hit gw34

    A). Toney to Watkins
    B). Maddison and Kane to Salah and Watkins -4
    C). Chilwell and Maddison to TAA and Gakpo -4
    D). Save

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. agueroooooney
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I've a similar situation (see below) with no playing keeper. I do like B for you, would be 2 hits for me so I don't think I'll do it

      Open Controls
      1. agueroooooney
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Particularly if you think Salah is the standout caption option. That's a big if though

        Open Controls
    2. Razor Ramon
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
  2. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Rashford and Shaw back (not for 32 obviously)

    Open Controls
  3. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Robbo + Jota or White/Gabriel + Jesus?

    Open Controls
  4. agueroooooney
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Best option here with 1 FT?

    A) Kepa -> Johnstone
    B) Other transfer instead
    C) A plus a hit (for who?)
    D) Use FH

    Ward*
    Trippier - Schar - White - TAA
    Maddison - Saka - Odegaard - Olise
    Kane - Toney

    Kepa* - Mitoma* - Estupinan* - Haaland*

    1 FT, 0.1 itb

    Open Controls
  5. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    On another, albeit related, question: how nailed are Gakpo and Jota for next week?

    Open Controls
    1. agueroooooney
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      72%, 69%

      Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Impossible question Sir

      Open Controls
  6. 1966 was a great year for E…
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Who do you fancy for my 3rd defender spot along with TAA and Trippier (can't be Liv or Ars)?

    I'm thinking maybe

    A) Castagne
    B) Moreno
    C) Perisic

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Schar and double Newcastle defence?
      From your 3 options B

      Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Wow Castagne.....

      Open Controls
    3. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Strongly tempted by Castagne. I know it’s Leicester, but the FH defence options are mostly poor (besides Pool/Arsenal).

      Castagne is very attacking and Wolves attack is poor away from home. There’s certainly a chance he comes away with some points.

      This FH is worth a few punts.

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Moreno and Mings have been monstrous

        Open Controls
    4. 1966 was a great year for E…
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Cheers lads. The punt I really want to take is Perisic but Spurs are awful.

      Open Controls
  7. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour ago

    On FH

    A Maddison
    B Eze
    C Bowen

    Open Controls
    1. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Wow Maddison....

      I've got B and C in my FH hit team but Bowens away returns are questionable!

      Open Controls
      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        It’s last chance saloon for Leicester and big home game. Just hope Nacho starts as if Vardy would be less likely to go Maddison

        Open Controls
    3. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      a and b
      c on my pine

      Open Controls
  8. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour ago

    On free hit -

    A.) Castagne (YOLO Punt) / Gakpo (Prefer this to double Liverpool defence)

    or

    B.) Robertson (Obviously better option than Castagne, but eats 3rd Pool spot) / Eze (Might do ok) ?

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      I think more upside in Liverpool attack so A but not so keen on Castagne- prefer Moreno Mitchell or Schar (assuming you have Trippier)

      Open Controls
  9. Denis Tueart on the wing
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    55 mins ago

    I have Ederson for DGW, but no keeper for this week. Is there a keeper worth -4 hit to cover me for GW32 & GW33?
    I don't thing Ederson will keep a cleanie in GW33.
    (Got Forster as 2nd keeper)
    Any thoughts will be appreciated ....

    Open Controls
  10. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    53 mins ago

    Can anyone advise me wat to do here. Was all set to fh 34 but now having doubts . .

    Raya

    Zinchenko*/Mee/Tripp

    Saka/Eze/Andreas

    Toney/Kane

    [Kepa/haaland/mitoma/grealish/
    Chilwell/estupian]

    Maybe Zinc to Moreno, or Chilwell to taa, even Salah for saka but maybe should wait till 34 for Salah and play Saka. Idk. .

    Open Controls
  11. Christina.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    48 mins ago

    the one game we are all ignoring is Ful v Lee

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      28 mins ago

      Leno and Andreas might be on my bench

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      Nope. I'm playing Andreas.

      Open Controls
    3. Men in green tights
      • 4 Years
      26 mins ago

      Could be a lot of goals but who would you go with ? And then who do you drop from your current fh team bit of punt could pay off.

      Open Controls
    4. snow pea in repose
      • 2 Years
      26 mins ago

      Harry Wilson or Andreas, possibly Leno or a defender, think I would skip Leeds, rightly or wrongly

      Open Controls
    5. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      26 mins ago

      Loathed to lose a load of money on Haaland and buy him straight back. So I'll probably sacrifice the Jesus pick and go MacAllister > Andreas instead. Could work out. Decent stats recently.

      Open Controls
    6. Snake Juice
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      Leno's my backup keeper, that's about it

      Open Controls
    7. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      Stupid game

      Open Controls
    8. YouReds
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Andreas my first sub

      Open Controls
  12. FOMFF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    41 mins ago

    5th midfielder spot in 3-5-2, who do you prefer, assuming Arsenal/Liverpool double, and why?

    A. Eze
    B. Maddison
    C. Bowen
    D. Someone else?

    My heart is telling me Eze on form and fixture plus he's very electric to watch. I can see a Maddison troll, but he's currently in my team (and most other FH's I've seen)

    Open Controls
    1. Men in green tights
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A easily

      Open Controls
  13. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 10 Years
    38 mins ago

    Hi lads.
    I took a hit today get this and save free hit for 34 .
    Good enough to go?
    Raya
    Mings Trips Mee
    Saka Salah Marty Maddy
    Solanke Watkins Kane

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      17 mins ago

      Yep I’d say so, good you got 11 to play, I’ll be rocking it with 10 and playing FH in 34 also

      Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      What was the hit? Looks good!

      Open Controls
      1. DA Minnion (Former great)
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Haaland and mac al to Salah and Solanke.

        Open Controls
  14. Snake Juice
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    Think I'll just swerve the Newcastle-Spurs game altogether. Too hard to call.

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Yep same here, dont see the point in having trippier v kane on a fh anyway

      Open Controls
    2. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Might end up with isak myself. Also wanting to avoid Kane and trippier

      Open Controls
  15. You've got red on you.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    Creating a tally to see which is most preferred on here for FH. Current results in brackets. Points predictor suggests (a); votes suggest (c)

    a) Robertson, Eze and Jesus (3)

    b) Moreno, Odegaard and Jota (1)

    c) Moreno, Gakpo and Jesus (7)

    Open Controls
    1. Snake Juice
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. KunDogan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  16. YouReds
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    Maddison is going to troll all the free hitters by finally getting some returns this week

    Open Controls
    1. YouReds
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Me included

      Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Maddison, Saka, Kane & Trippier should be in all free hit teams for this reason.

      Open Controls
  17. rozzo
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    For those free hitting gw34, how's this team looking?

    Steele
    TAA Van Dijk Shaw Estupinan
    Salah KDB Grealish Rashford Mitoma
    Haaland

    Iversen Tarkowski Eduoard Simms

    0.5 itb

    Open Controls
  18. artvandelay316
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    Keep Vinicius as cap or swap to Haaland tonight?

    Open Controls
    1. The Orienteer - find me in …
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I've gone for the swap. But who knows?

      Open Controls
  19. TonyRaw
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Anything to upgrade with this FH team? 4.6itb

    Johnstone
    TAA Trippier Schär
    Salah Gakpo Martinelli Odegaard Eze
    Jesus Watkins

    Pope Solanke Moreno Guehi

    Thanks!

    Open Controls

