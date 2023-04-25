Tuesday team news: Maddison + Barnes start

Three Tuesday matches kick off the midweek round of Gameweek 33, each starting 15 minutes apart. At 7:30pm, Wolverhampton Wanderers host Crystal Palace, with Aston Villa and Fulham starting at 7:45pm. Then, at 8:00pm, a big match down at the bottom pitting 16th-placed Leeds United against 17th-placed Leicester City.

The headline news is that Foxes duo James Maddison (£8.0m) and Harvey Barnes (£6.7m) are both in the starting line-up after recovering from injury. Coming in for Jamie Vardy (£9.1m) and Patson Daka (£5.6m), they are the only two changes made by Dean Smith

Leeds have swapped four players from the defeat at Fulham. Defenders Luke Ayling (£4.5m) and Junior Firpo (£4.5m) are in, just like Patrick Bamford (£7.1m) and Luis Sinisterra (£6.5m). Cheap forward Wilfried Gnonto (£4.8m) stays benched.

Another side with four changes is Crystal Palace. Roy Hodgson is still going with Eberechi Eze (£5.6m), Michael Olise (£5.6m), Sam Johnstone (£4.4m) and the usual centre-backs but Odsonne Edouard (£5.0m) makes way.

Mario Lemina (£4.5m) is unaffected by the hamstring issue picked up at Leicester, meaning he starts for Wolves. They’ve made three alterations, as captain Ruben Neves (£5.2m) and cheap full-back Hugo Bueno (£3.8m) start. Attacking midfielder Pablo Sarabia (£5.1m) rotates to the bench.

Then, at Villa Park, Unai Emery has the hosts unchanged from the 1-1 draw at Brentford. Usual suspects like Ollie Watkins (£7.7m), Tyrone Mings (£4.6m) and Alex Moreno (£4.5m) retain their places, plus goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez (£5.0m) has recovered from a sickness bug.

Finally, Fulham’s only change is up front. Daniel James (£5.9m) was ineligible to face parent club Leeds but is back tonight, in place of Bobby Decordova-Reid (£5.4m).

GAMEWEEK 33 LINE-UPS

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sá; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Bueno; Nunes, Neves, Lemina; Hwang, Diego Costa, Cunha

Crystal Palace XI: Johnstone; Richards, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell; Milivojevic, Sambi Lokonga, Hughes; Olise, Ayew, Eze

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Young, Konsa, Mings, Moreno; McGinn, Dendoncker, Douglas Luiz, Ramsey; Buendia, Watkins

Fulham XI: Leno; Tete, Tosin, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Wilson, Andreas, Willian; James

Leeds United XI: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Firpo; Roca, McKennie; Harrison, Rodrigo, Sinisterra; Bamford

Leicester City XI: Iversen; Castagne, Faes, Soyuncu, Kristiansen; Soumare, Tielemans; Tete, Maddison, Barnes; Iheanacho