Last weekend’s Sorare: Premier League winners and losers

Are you a fan of the Premier League? Do you like playing fantasy football games but feel like the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season is already over for you? Well, on Sorare, there is still something to play for each week, including in the free-to-play Amateur divisions.

Let’s have a look at some of the winners and losers from a Sorare Premier League weekend that saw 24 goals scored across seven games and check out the team that topped the Amateur division. 

Moving on up

Let’s start with the players who really stepped up their game. There were two big performers between the sticks last weekend at West Ham United and Crystal Palace. Lukasz Fabianski finished on 83.2 points and Sam Johnstone came just behind with 83. Both goalkeepers benefited from a clean sheet which pushed them up to 60 points before making up the rest by being kept busy with five saves each.

Newcastle United’s Fabian Schar was the pick of the bunch in defence, with a perfect score of 100. This was the result of two assists and because he saw plenty of the ball against a chaotic Spurs side. Just behind him was Liam Cooper on 95.7 points – a great score considering Leeds United were unable to come away with any points. It reflects his hard work in defence, including making a last-man tackle.

There was one stand-out performer in midfielder – Arsenal star Bukayo Saka. He hit a perfect 100 thanks to a goal, an assist and tons of other attacking actions. An honourable mention goes to Declan Rice for his score of 86.6 points, following a midweek score of 88.7. When you’re hot, you’re hot!

Gabriel Martinelli hit the highest score of all forwards with 90 points, just a whisker ahead of Newcastle’s Joelinton on 89.8. Both netted just once but their all-around contributions put them ahead of the rest.

Crashing down

And what about the players who destroyed line-ups this weekend? 

Unsurprisingly, Hugo Lloris was a complete flop on Sorare this weekend, scoring just 4.1 points for his 45-minute disasterclass on Sunday. And, while the Arsenal v Southampton game was a thriller to watch, it wasn’t great for either stopper, with Aaron Ramsdale ending on only 7 points and Gavin Bazunu just 6.1.

Spurs’ central defence didn’t do much better than Lloris, with Eric Dier and Cristian Romero ending on 12.4 and 13.9 points. Given that they conceded six times, this may have even been a little generous.

The shocking midfield performance surprisingly didn’t come from a Spurs player but was actually Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans, who had his pocket picked by Wolverhampton Wanderers for the opening goal and was hooked off after 67 minutes.

Up front, the lowest-scoring forwards were those who only made fleeting sub appearances like Jean-Philippe Mateta, Carlos Vinícius and Darwin Nunez. It was also a disappointing weekend for the usually reliable Ollie Watkins, nabbing just 30 points.

The winning team

This weekend’s winner (DiDiMaD972) had three of the five best-performing players in his team and captained top-scoring Fabian Schar – talk about foresight!

And, for winning the Premier League Amateur tournament, DiDiMaD972 was awarded a Gabriel Jesus Limited card, which is worth around £45 on the Sorare market right now.

So, there you have it, the winners and losers of the Sorare Premier League games. If you’re feeling confident, why not give it a go yourself?

The next gameweek begins on Friday at 3pm BST and, if you sign up using the link below, you’ll even get a free digital player card after purchasing five cards at auction. Good luck!

Adam @ Football Trader Adam has been scouting for and trading in football games for far too long and for far too many hours. He has a particular interest in the big 5 European Leagues as well as lesser known ones like the Eredivisie, Primeira Liga and even the MLS. Before he managed to somehow make a living by writing about football, he spent ~10 years as a Ministerial adviser and project/risk manager for the UK Government including the Foreign Office and MOD. When not buried in xG spreadsheets he plays too many computer games, lifts heavy things in the gym and attempts to cultivate a handsome beard.

  1. GC123
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    After 4 strong GW’s it looks like 33 is the week the wheels fall off. Did Bruno > Rash with my FT instead of Badiashile to Mings (ouch). Have to hope Bruno is a no-show and Rashford tears Spurs a new one. To add insult to injury after Watkins’ blank, I now have Covid which is making deciding WC 34 team challenging

    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Hindsight is a mofo. If it makes you feel better, your post seems more coherent than most you find online. You'll be fine

      1. GC123
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Ain’t it just Biscan! Thanks, not sure how as I feel like garbage right now. Team value isn’t great which means I can’t stretch to some of the optimal WC’s I’ve seen on here

        1. DARE TO BISCAN
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Iversen, Andreas & 3 Brighton lads should enable a decent team/squad

          1. GC123
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            Thanks buddy. Appreciated

    2. Red Star Toro
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      If you're worried about your judgement clouded by Covid, just follow the template. Most of the WC lads will end up on very similar teams.

      1. GC123
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Thanks Res Star. Just hampered by low team value which means I can’t stretch to optimal template. I also have dreadful form for transfer decisions. I struggle to make a decision (I used to be indecisive, now I’m not so sure) at the best of times let alone with Covid but I only have 7 doublers as it stands (some not great) and running out of weeks to play the chip

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Sounds like a sensible move to me, removing a very expensive cameo/blank-risk. And without hindsight no one would have said Mings has the higher ceiling than Rashford. Rest up & GL. If you're struggling with decisions for 34 I'm more than happy to help out here.

      1. GC123
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Ha. I’m sure I read it’s his first PL goal for Villa. Just my luck. Thanks Mentaculus, I might take you up on that kind offer. At least I have a few days so hopefully the symptoms will have eased off by then and I’ll have a degree of thought clarity

    4. Reece’s Pieces
      • 2 Years
      55 mins ago

      Hang in there mate! It’s a tense time for FPL and it can get overwhelming (I’m there too, it isn’t fun). Also lost out on Mings as went for Castagne instead (too much of a punt clearly)!

      Downgrade one template player and you’ll find that money (eg Trent > VVD/Robbo)

      1. GC123
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Thanks Reece. Jokes aside, I’m indecisive at the best of times. The time I spend prepping is ridiculous. I don’t know why I do because I’m pretty rubbish at it (OR currently 379k). I’ll have a play around with my draft tonight. Triple Bournemouth it is! Lol

  2. notlob legin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    ETH on Bruno - "We have to see how Bruno Fernandes is, we don't know yet. It is a question mark.

    1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Bloody National Health going further down the jacksie.

    2. GC123
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      I can’t see him being risked if he’s not 100%. If he plays and he’s not right he could be out for the run-in and miss the FA Cup final. On the plus side, he can go and keep Reece James and Mason Mount company!

    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Lol, helpful

      @samuelluckhurst
      Fernandes not on crutches when he made a fleeting appearance earlier at Carrington. Ten Hag due to update shortly #mufc

      1. notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        From BBC just now - "It’s more often than not that players get protected as a preventative.

        "But it has to settle down.

        "He played a full game but it happened in the first-half. Tomorrow is quick, so we will have to see what’s possible."

        1. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          Hmm. Hopefully we get more clarity before next deadline - don't want to hold Bruno if he's not going to start both games!

          1. notlob legin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            Same for me

      2. Hy liverpool
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Still think he isn't not going to be ready for Thursday, hope i'm wrong or he is fit for dgw34 at least.

  3. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Which one?
    A. Robertson Ederson (-4)
    B. TAA Raya

    1. Red Star Toro
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      B

    2. BeWater
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      B

    3. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      I like Ederson for rest of the season too and i have problem having TAA that i would bench him gw36 because i have double newcastle + estupinan.. But robbo might get rotated with Tsimikas so it doesn't worth the hit so B.

    4. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Defo B

  4. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Good afternoon all!! Pick two options here????…..or just the one of you pick D

    A- Neto To DDG
    B- Martinelli to Grealish
    C- Kane to Jota
    D- Make all 3 transfers for an extra hit

    Cheers everyone!!!

    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      *if you pick D

    2. Red Star Toro
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Maybe just B and C?

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Cheers mate!! Think Neto keeps a clean sheet at home to Leeds??

  5. Red Star Toro
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    A) Saka, Kane -> Salah, Jota, no hits, start both Botman and Trippier in 34
    B) Saka, Kane, Chillwell -> Salah, Isak, TAA -4, start TAA over Botman

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      B

  6. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Anyone tempted by Alvarez for GW34?

    If you look at the last 10 City games, he has similar xG and xGI stats per 90 to Haaland and both have 50% FPL goal involvement when on the field. Clearly his xMins is low and the risk is he maybe gets only say 50 mins in the GW, but perhaps still worth a punt given the opponents, his quality and fact that other City players like Mahrez might also see rotation.

    Ake + Martinelli + Kane to Lindelof + Salah + Alvarez (-4):

    Raya
    TAA Estupinan Lindelof
    Salah Bruno Rashford March Mac Allister
    Haaland Alvarez
    Kepa Trippier Watkins Henry

    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      What use is 'per 90' and 'when he's on the field' unless he's actually expected to be on the field or 90 for once?

      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        It's just a standardized way of looking at all City players as their minutes are all over the place with the injuries and Pep's rotation.
        Point is Alvarez has good stats when he is playing and has been involved, but trying to work out his realistic minutes over an alternative like Mahrez, Foden, Gundogan etc.

        1. Hy liverpool
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          Mahrez could be gold in those games, but with foden and Bernardo who could play there it's very risky.. Althought they have leeds in gw35 so if he can play 1 in gw34 and gw35 before madrid i think that would be fine.

          1. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 52 mins ago

            GW35 could be his most likely start, given the schedule. He'll probably start 1 or 2 of the next 3, but my best guess would be only 1. And if 2, then probably not full 90s. That said, I'm no City expert, so my opinion isn't really useful. I'll get outta here

        2. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          Yeah I get that, but I wouldn't expect him to get more than one 60+ mins appearance, and could still easily get two cameos or 30 mins each. It seems like wishful thinking, which I have been guilty of myself in the past when loading up on fringe City players. Better to base decisions on more concrete things if you can, especially considering all the good options out there this week.

          Of course it could pay off. I just wouldn't go for it myself

          1. Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            Yeah very fair points!

    2. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Not for me - I think there's higher upside (based on fixtures) to have a 2nd Liverpool attacker.

      Interestingly No1 in the World is playing Darwin this week

      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Saw that - Mings in GW19 was an inspired transfer for him!

    3. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Play Trippier imo.. Leave ake on bench.
      Kane martnelli to salah isak is affordable?

      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Yeah, that is the more 'boring' move that I have planned with no hit: Kane + Martinelli to Salah + Greenwood (only have room for a 5.3m fwd so may as well go fodder). So that involves playing Trippier and Watkins as SGW players.

  7. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Ederson
    Trippier Chilwell Estu Shaw
    Ode Rashford Grealish Mitoma March
    Haaland

    (Kepa Watkins Botman Kane)

    A) Chilwell, Odegaard & Kane ➡️
    TAA, Salah & Gwood -8

    B) Chilwell, Odegaard & Kane ➡️ 4.0m def, Salah & Jota -8
    (too many benching headaches in subsequent weeks)

    Thoughts on the better option?

    1. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      A for me - I moved to Greenwood 2 weeks ago and have no regret with the team structure as long as bench boost has been played

  8. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Done some cutting, has to be one of these:

    1) TAA Mitoma -4
    2) Trippier TAA
    3) Trippier Mitoma
    4) Trippier Jota

    1. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      When's the cooking?

      4 of those

      1. Atimis
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        DGW34!

    2. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      3.

    3. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      I'm really surprised that a hit is not a popular one

    4. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      3

  9. RamboRN
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Kepa
    Trips taa botman
    Marti, grealish, mitoma, mac, rash
    kane haaland

    Subs steel, toney, white, mee

    3.6itb. 2ft. Exact money for kane and martinelli to salah and jota.
    Good moves?

    1. tibollom
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      yea dont get caught out like I did with price changes, moves look good!

    2. Pater familias
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      sounds good yes

  10. tibollom
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    What is best for DGW34 and rest of season guys (no chips left)?

    a. watkins + saka to isak + salah -4pts
    b. white + saka to 4.5 def + salah -4pts

    Raya Kepa
    White Trippier Mings Shaw Veltman
    Rash Saka Marti Mito Mac
    Haaland Watkins Jota

    1. Pater familias
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      a

  11. v3n0m
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    A) Grealish + Robbo (keep Kane)
    B) Jota + TAA (keep Saka)
    C) Salah + TAA (-4)

    1. Pater familias
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      C if possible

    2. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      C.

  12. TheBiffas
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Triple Brighton mids too crazy?

    1. Pater familias
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      was thinking about it, but i fear of de zerbi roatations and that i will get more points with rashford/grealish instead of 1 brighton mid

    2. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Considering options in mid yeah.

    3. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Not crazy. Maybe limits your midfield slots and Estupi seems a good value defender. Team dependant

    4. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      With salah rashford grealish/kdb/bruno(if fit) + estupinan eye test who looks amazing offensively + Dunk play against worst 5 teams in set pieces in this period i would stick eith 2 midfielders.

  13. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Good news:

    Roberto De Zerbi on Solly March after his first half ankle injury and penalty agony at Wembley.
    Will Solly play?
    "Yes, he plays (tonight). It’s not a problem. He has to think to play well, and give his best, and that's enough."
    #BHAFC #NOFBHA
    https://twitter.com/AndyNaylorBHAFC/status/1651167482428682241

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Still a debate about who else could come out if Buonanotte is confirmed starting!

      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Could be March

      2. Hy liverpool
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Veltman 70% gross rb mac cdm
        March 15%
        Enciso 10%
        Mitoma 5%

    2. Pater familias
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      ehh, benched him and put isak in the game :/
      hope it wont cost me

      1. Hy liverpool
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        For my probabilities which is based on nothing isak has 30% to start while wilson 60% and 10% both start together.. See you in rant thread.

        1. Pater familias
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          he is on a good streak, dont know why would he be benched there

          1. GC123
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 38 mins ago

            Injury history and the fact Wilson is good enough to see off Everton. I read yesterday he has 6 goals against Everton, more than any other PL opposing team

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Mitoma Buonanotte March
      Enciso

  14. Pater familias
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    A) watkins to jota for -4?
    B) ream to shaw for -4?
    C) both
    D) nothing

    1. mcginnntonic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      A

  15. Wild Rover
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Plan was Kane and Chilwell to Jota and TAA -4, to get me 10 dgw players plus Raya - but just realised that this would mean benching Trippier at home to Soton. Do it, or just get Jota, start Trip and save the hit?

    1. mcginnntonic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      save hit

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      57 mins ago

      Sounds fine to me. I've also taken a hit for TAA & will have Trippier on the bench. Southampton look very capable of nicking one (Fulham could be the better bet for a CS, even if Pool defence isn't as good) & I think Trent has the greater attacking threat at the moment. I'm not quite running out of patience with Tripppier / NEW defence as some seem to be, but I don't think he's unbenchable.

    3. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      55 mins ago

      We are going to rotate with 4 games in 11 days surely, monitor jota's minutes against whu imo.. I would be leaning towards playing Trippier tbh.
      May be chilwell to Dias?

    4. Wild Rover
      • 12 Years
      40 mins ago

      Thanks all, even if every answer is different 😀

  16. mcginnntonic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Ederson
    TAA Etsu Dalot Trippier
    Salah Mitoma March
    Watkins Solanke Haaland

    Iverson Andreas Martinelli Gabriel

    Would you do Watkins Andreas and Martinelli to Greenwood KDB and Rashford for a -8?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Yes

  17. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Do you think Rashford is essential on a FH? 2 tough fixtures I think and he looked well off it against Brighton.

    1. mcginnntonic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      im considering ignoring him

      other options with nicer fixtures and better team form

      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Midfield could be:

        KDB / Grealish / Salah / Mitoma / March

        1. mcginnntonic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          same here except no grealish, would be 3rd forward instead

          1. DavvaMC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 44 mins ago

            Who is your 3rd forward?

            1. mcginnntonic
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 34 mins ago

              currently watkins solanke haaland but need to sell haaland (probs for isak) to get KDB

              1. mcginnntonic
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 33 mins ago

                Nope, need to sell watkins not haaland

                1. Deulofail
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 31 mins ago

                  You prefer SGW Solanke over a DGW Grealish or anyone else?

        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          I have the same midfield as that. Taking a calculated gamble that Man Utd have a bit of a wobble with all those injuries & 2 tricky fixtures, for a sweet differential in KDB. Also just love the idea of 15pts per Haaland G KDB/Grealish A! (TC34)

          1. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            I'm tinkering now and found myself with this midfield, but also struggling to afford a decent defence as a result

            DDG (Iversen)
            Robertson Estupinan Wan-Bissaka (Bueno Neco)
            Salah KDB Grealish Mitoma March
            Haaland Jota (Greenwood) | 0.1 ITB

            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              32 mins ago

              Guess I have better TV than I realised! Same forwards. Defence is:
              Raya (Iversen)
              Trent Shaw Estupinan (Trippier Toti)

          2. DavvaMC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            My defence would be: TAA / Dalot / Estu

            I might swerve Rashford.

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Depends if Bruno is fit IMO

      Man Utd without Bruno starting this season:
      Real Sociedad: lost 0-1
      Aston Villa: lost 1-3
      Charlton: won 3-0
      Sevilla: lost 0-3

  18. mcginnntonic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Best sub 7.5m striker for next few weeks?

    Anybody considering antonio? Or everybody going for Isak?

    1. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      I prefer isak.

  19. Kodap
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    With two FT for 34, my original plan was to do Saka, Kane and Chilwell > Salah, Isak & TAA for a -4.

    Will wait until this week is over obviously, but does that look sensible? Would mean benching Watkins against United.

    Raya
    Chillwell - Botman - Trippier
    Grealish - Mac10 - Mitoma - Rashford
    Watkins - Haaland - Kane

    Kepa - Saka - Shaw - Zinchenko

    1. mcginnntonic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      yes mr template

  20. Kloppage Time
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    I need some funds to upgrade Kepa for the DGW, so is Dalot as good an option than Shaw & considering Shaw attacking threat is limited to playing CB currently?

    1. GC123
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Yep. Even AWB or Lindelof

  21. simong1
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Thoughts on Jota as a place in WC34 team? Or would Isak be a better option?

  22. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Thought this might making an intersting discussion. Which players in your team have no DGW's for the rest of the season and what are you doing about them? For me it's:

    Raya - might become Ederson or De Gea
    Watkins - already have Isak and Haaland - so probably Jota
    Martinelli - so many good midfield DGW'ers that I think he has to go, maybe Mitoma if I don't get Estupinian or Grealish
    Pinnock - current bench fodder, but might become Estupinian or TAA (already have Chilwell, Shaw, Tripper & Schar who all have DGW's)

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      40 mins ago

      Just Raya. I clearly got the fever 😉

      I hardly ever make GK transfers except on WC & even though Brentford might be looking a bit beachy, he can obviously deliver without CS, and I'm not too enthused by any alternatives, so I think I'm starting him every remaining GW.

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        40 mins ago

        Actually I also have Toney right now but selling for Jota for 34

      2. ViperStripes
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        30 mins ago

        I'm the same, probably stick with Raya unless I have a FT to burn. Raya > De Gea makes the most sense, but whether it's worth a hit is another matter.

        Likely to take use 2FT's and a hit this week for:
        Watkins>Jota
        Martinelli > Mitoma (gives me triple Brighton midfield)
        Pinnock > TAA

  23. Fitzy.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/04/26/fpl-gameweek-33-live-team-news-bruno-latest-wednesday-updates/?hc_sort_by=thread_rating&hc_page=-1&notify=no#hc_comment_25826126

  24. CheesyGonzalez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    26 mins ago

    What's everyone's score predictions for the premier league final tonight? I'm going 2-0 City

    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      2-0 Arsenal

    2. Mirror Man
      22 mins ago

      7-0

    3. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      2-1

