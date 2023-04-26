Last weekend’s Sorare: Premier League winners and losers

Sponsored by Sorare

Are you a fan of the Premier League? Do you like playing fantasy football games but feel like the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season is already over for you? Well, on Sorare, there is still something to play for each week, including in the free-to-play Amateur divisions.

Let’s have a look at some of the winners and losers from a Sorare Premier League weekend that saw 24 goals scored across seven games and check out the team that topped the Amateur division.

Moving on up

Let’s start with the players who really stepped up their game. There were two big performers between the sticks last weekend at West Ham United and Crystal Palace. Lukasz Fabianski finished on 83.2 points and Sam Johnstone came just behind with 83. Both goalkeepers benefited from a clean sheet which pushed them up to 60 points before making up the rest by being kept busy with five saves each.

Newcastle United’s Fabian Schar was the pick of the bunch in defence, with a perfect score of 100. This was the result of two assists and because he saw plenty of the ball against a chaotic Spurs side. Just behind him was Liam Cooper on 95.7 points – a great score considering Leeds United were unable to come away with any points. It reflects his hard work in defence, including making a last-man tackle.

There was one stand-out performer in midfielder – Arsenal star Bukayo Saka. He hit a perfect 100 thanks to a goal, an assist and tons of other attacking actions. An honourable mention goes to Declan Rice for his score of 86.6 points, following a midweek score of 88.7. When you’re hot, you’re hot!

Gabriel Martinelli hit the highest score of all forwards with 90 points, just a whisker ahead of Newcastle’s Joelinton on 89.8. Both netted just once but their all-around contributions put them ahead of the rest.

Crashing down

And what about the players who destroyed line-ups this weekend?

Unsurprisingly, Hugo Lloris was a complete flop on Sorare this weekend, scoring just 4.1 points for his 45-minute disasterclass on Sunday. And, while the Arsenal v Southampton game was a thriller to watch, it wasn’t great for either stopper, with Aaron Ramsdale ending on only 7 points and Gavin Bazunu just 6.1.

Spurs’ central defence didn’t do much better than Lloris, with Eric Dier and Cristian Romero ending on 12.4 and 13.9 points. Given that they conceded six times, this may have even been a little generous.

The shocking midfield performance surprisingly didn’t come from a Spurs player but was actually Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans, who had his pocket picked by Wolverhampton Wanderers for the opening goal and was hooked off after 67 minutes.

Up front, the lowest-scoring forwards were those who only made fleeting sub appearances like Jean-Philippe Mateta, Carlos Vinícius and Darwin Nunez. It was also a disappointing weekend for the usually reliable Ollie Watkins, nabbing just 30 points.

The winning team

This weekend’s winner (DiDiMaD972) had three of the five best-performing players in his team and captained top-scoring Fabian Schar – talk about foresight!

And, for winning the Premier League Amateur tournament, DiDiMaD972 was awarded a Gabriel Jesus Limited card, which is worth around £45 on the Sorare market right now.

So, there you have it, the winners and losers of the Sorare Premier League games. If you’re feeling confident, why not give it a go yourself?

The next gameweek begins on Friday at 3pm BST and, if you sign up using the link below, you’ll even get a free digital player card after purchasing five cards at auction. Good luck!

