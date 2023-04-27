How much does Alexis Mac Allister’s position affect his FPL output?

Other than perhaps Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) in his new inverted full-back role, it’s difficult to think of a player’s position being more discussed by Fantasy managers than that of Alexis Mac Allister (£5.5m).

Flitting from central midfield to number 10 and back again, Mac Allister’s role in the Brighton & Hove Albion midfield – and its impact on his Fantasy Premier League (FPL) output – has been the source of much talk.

Here, we look at just how much his points potential is damaged by a central midfield role or whether it’s a lot of fuss about nothing.

MAC ALLISTER’S POSITIONAL CHANGE

Mac Allister was initially stationed in the double pivot alongside Moises Caicedo (£5.0m), from the point of Roberto De Zerbi taking over in Gameweek 9.

An injury sustained by Adam Lallana (£4.8m) in Gameweek 21 set the dominoes falling, with Mac Allister taking up the veteran midfielder’s number 10 role from Gameweek 23 onwards.

The Argentina international remained there up to and including the Gameweek 31 match against Chelsea but an early injury to Joel Veltman (£4.6m) at Stamford Bridge saw Pascal Gross (£5.4m) move to right-back and Mac Allister take up Gross’s deeper position in midfield.

Mac Allister was again alongside Caicedo in Gameweek 33.

MAC ALLISTER: GAMEWEEKS 9-21 v GAMEWEEKS 23-30