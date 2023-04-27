251
Members April 27

How much does Alexis Mac Allister’s position affect his FPL output?

251 Comments
Share

Other than perhaps Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) in his new inverted full-back role, it’s difficult to think of a player’s position being more discussed by Fantasy managers than that of Alexis Mac Allister (£5.5m).

Flitting from central midfield to number 10 and back again, Mac Allister’s role in the Brighton & Hove Albion midfield – and its impact on his Fantasy Premier League (FPL) output – has been the source of much talk.

Here, we look at just how much his points potential is damaged by a central midfield role or whether it’s a lot of fuss about nothing.

MAC ALLISTER’S POSITIONAL CHANGE

Mac Allister was initially stationed in the double pivot alongside Moises Caicedo (£5.0m), from the point of Roberto De Zerbi taking over in Gameweek 9.

An injury sustained by Adam Lallana (£4.8m) in Gameweek 21 set the dominoes falling, with Mac Allister taking up the veteran midfielder’s number 10 role from Gameweek 23 onwards.

The Argentina international remained there up to and including the Gameweek 31 match against Chelsea but an early injury to Joel Veltman (£4.6m) at Stamford Bridge saw Pascal Gross (£5.4m) move to right-back and Mac Allister take up Gross’s deeper position in midfield.

Mac Allister was again alongside Caicedo in Gameweek 33.

MAC ALLISTER: GAMEWEEKS 9-21 v GAMEWEEKS 23-30

251 Comments Post a Comment
  1. mad_beer ✅
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    Isak needs to either come off the bench and score big, or don't come on at all. Mee's 6 points hang in the balance.

    Open Controls
    1. Tommy J
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      I get Toney’s 2!

      Open Controls
      1. mad_beer ✅
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        2 is better than 1!

        Open Controls
  2. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    Another week of self-sabotage, taking a hit, doubling my rank and benching my second and third highest scorers. Wahey! 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Red Star Toro
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      I mean I don't want to sound cocky or anything because it took me many years, but this GW I resisted hits for Jota and Salah knowing I've chased points too many times and having checked Pool's performances away I figured it's better to for once not be hot-headed. If Kane blanks it's not much of a difference, but it's always satisfying when not falling for FOMO works out.

      Open Controls
  3. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    Rashford up top let's go!

    Open Controls
  4. Malkmus
    • 11 Years
    24 mins ago

    Bruno is a machine

    Open Controls
  5. Wild Rover
    • 12 Years
    24 mins ago

    Tottenham XI: Forster, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Porro, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Perisic, Richarlison, Son, Kane.

    Substitutes: Sanchez, Danjuma, Kulusevski, Tanganga, Lucas Moura, Sarr, Davies, Austin, Mundle.

    Manchester United XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Dalot, Casemiro, Eriksen, Antony, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford.

    Substitutes: Martial, Malacia, Fred, Pellistri, Butland, Williams, Elanga, Sabitzer, Weghorst.

    Open Controls
  6. Kryptonite666
    • 3 Years
    24 mins ago

    am scratching my head on the optimum transfer here. Can take a hit if required, 0ITB

    Raya (Kepa)
    TAA Estu Shaw (Trips) (Botman)
    Salah Rashford Grealish March (Andreas)
    Haaland Watkins Jota

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Looks like a roll to me.

      No obvious weak spots.

      Open Controls
    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      wow, that is some TV.

      Watkins to Isak or Kepa to Steele (block March move if Grealish minutes are at risk GW35)

      Open Controls
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Oh sorry assumed 2 FT

        Open Controls
      2. RICICLE
        2 mins ago

        I would have thought many would be easily be able to afford that team? I can easily anyway

        Open Controls
    3. dabber7
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      One of your keepers to Steele? Maybe Watkins to Isak (depending on what happens tonight)?

      Open Controls
  7. Prawnsandwich
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    So if New put 6 past Sours, Utd should score around 10 right ? incl a Rashford hatrick?

    Open Controls
    1. GC123
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Maybe 11. 5 for Rash and a Bruno blank

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Let me ask my GSCE teacher first ...

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Clearly am drunk 😛 GCSE ...

        Open Controls
        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          I did an O-level mock as the first year to ever do GCSE. lol

          Open Controls
  8. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    23 mins ago

    DDG (Raya)
    Trent Trippier Zouma (Henry, Botman)
    Salah, Grealish, Rashford. Mitoma, Martinelli
    Haaland, Watkins (Edouard)

    A. Watkins, Martinelli, to Jota, March (-4) and play Zouma
    B . Do A + Henry to Stones/Dias -8
    C. DO A + Henry to Estupinian

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  9. DMP
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    Hattie of assists from Bruno to Rashieeeeeeeeeee.

    Open Controls
  10. Touré De Force
    • 12 Years
    19 mins ago

    Hard to see any scenario here that Isak doesn't come on in, right?

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Depending on Callum's mercy

      Open Controls
  11. NJ MetroStars
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    18 mins ago

    benched bruno for saka.f my ife

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Choices*

      Open Controls
  12. LarryDuff
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    Any one do better than my 25 points benched?

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      i had 33 early in the year, but not me no

      Open Controls
      1. LarryDuff
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Ouch that's rough

        Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      NJ Metrostars above will push you close after Bruno's mega haul

      Open Controls
    3. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I had 32 last week. Only 8 this.

      Open Controls
  13. DMP
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    Got Martial as part of an hit to get MacAllister. Glad I don’t need him as I have Isak for GW34.

    Open Controls
    1. DMP
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      To get TAA***

      Open Controls
  14. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Kane will score

    1-3

    Lots of boo, levy out etc

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      Kane is like Ederson. Always finds a way.

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Digne is the ultimate way finder ...

        Open Controls
  15. Baron Penguin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    So brought Bruno in for 6 consecutive blanks, sold him as ‘injured’. I think we all know what happens. Although, if he was a 5.0 asset who returned 2 assists in 11 games you’d bench or sell no questions asked and be happy about it!

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      1-1 & a blank?

      Open Controls
  16. Legohair
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Raya to Ederson worth to take -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Experience so far says no ... from ex-owner

      Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Would probably do it the other way round for a -4

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.