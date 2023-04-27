19
Dugout Discussion April 27

Thursday team news: Shock start for Fernandes but Isak benched

19 Comments
Three Thursday matches end the midweek round of Gameweek 33. At 7:45pm, Everton host Newcastle United alongside Southampton v Bournemouth. Then, at 8:15pm, a big match in the race for a top-four finish – Tottenham Hotspur against Manchester United.

After a picture of Bruno Fernandes (£9.5m) wearing a protective boot caused panic sales and benchings amongst his FPL managers, the Portuguese playmaker starts for Man United to ensure that he’s still yet to miss a league game through injury.

It’s contrasting news for owners of Alexander Isak (£6.8m), as game time management sees him moved to the bench for Callum Wilson (£6.9m).

It’s one of three Newcastle changes, as Miguel Almiron (£5.4m) and Matt Targett (£4.7m) start in place of Jacob Murphy (£4.1m) and Dan Burn (£4.5m). That means centre-back Fabian Schar (£5.1m) is fine to remain alongside Sven Botman (£4.5m) following a hamstring worry. After being signed from opponents Everton in January, Anthony Gordon (£5.1m) will begin the night as an observer.

Their 6-1 thrashing of Spurs led to the sacking of interim head coach Cristian Stellini. A return to the wing-back system is Ryan Mason’s first act in charge, bringing in Richarlison (£8.4m) and Clement Lenglet (£4.8m) for Dejan Kulusevski (£7.8m) and Pape Matar Sarr (£4.2m). The third switch brings goalkeeper Fraser Forster (£3.9m) in for injured Hugo Lloris (£5.4m).

As Fernandes starts, there is only one Man United change from Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final. Jadon Sancho (£7.1m) is in for Anthony Martial (£6.3m), with Harry Maguire (£4.7m) not in the matchday squad at all. Both Marcus Rashford (£7.1m) and Luke Shaw (£5.1m) begin.

Meanwhile, Everton enter the night in 19th position and make three changes from the goalless draw at Crystal Palace. Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.3m) is back from a three-game ban suspension but Mason Holgate (£4.2m) is now serving his own suspension. One of those dropping to the bench is Demarai Gray (£5.2m).

The only side below the Toffees is Southampton and they’ve switched goalkeeper in one of two alterations – Alex McCarthy (£4.3m) replaces Gavin Bazunu (£4.5m). In a boost to their quest for survival, forward Che Adams (£6.0m) is named amongst the substitutes after missing four matches with a calf injury.

Fellow south coast side Bournemouth also make two defensive changes, bringing in Matias Vina (£4.5m) and Marcos Senesi (£4.4m) for Adam Smith (£4.3m) and loanee Jack Stephens (£4.3m), who can’t face his parent club.

GAMEWEEK 33 LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford; Godfrey, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Doucoure, Gana, Onana, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin

Newcastle United XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock; Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton

Southampton XI: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Caleta-Car, Perraud; Elyounoussi, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Alcaraz; Walcott, A Armstron

Bournemouth XI: Neto; Kelly, Mepham, Senesi, Vina; Lerma, Rothwell; Christie, Billing, Tavernier; Solanke

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Forster; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Porro, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Perisic; Richarlison, Kane, Son

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Dalot; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

  1. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Bruno is such woos.
    Having to wear boots during the week to protect his little ankles.

    1. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Do you mean wuss?

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Or he wants to woo him? Perhaps an ankle fetishist?

        1. Old Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Ah yes, perhaps that explains it - he is quite a good looking bloke I suppose, if you are of that persuasion.

    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      You say that like no other player in any sport has ever done anything to protect their limbs or to help them recover

      1. Pulpkinhead
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        This is Bruno. Half human , half rodent . The most pathetic man in football history. Someone ought to really test him. Wish Vinny Jones , Big Fash and Stevie McMahon were still around to have a pop

    3. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Extremely likeable footballer

    4. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Imagine trying to be funny and getting it hilariously wrong.

      Joker became the joke, guess it was funny.

  2. Red Star Toro
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Anyone punting on Antonio for the double? Need a sub 7.2m third striker, Isak is an option as he looks more likely to start against Southampton now, but I love myself a doubler and have some good memories with Antonio...

  3. Red Star Toro
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Bruno is a machine - never missed a game in his professional career due to an injury, only two matches he was off as he was ill. Insane

  4. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    Let's go Wilson, good record against Everton let's keep it going

    1. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      I hope Wilson gets a shedload (I don't have him but we need the Geordies to win for the KP boys.).

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Down with Everton!

  5. Shine on you crazy diamond
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    BB next GW looking a bit thin with the Isak benching. Most cursed chip for me.

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      If you have Isak this is good for you

      1. Shine on you crazy diamond
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Probably. What about Burn though? Have him as well for the BB

    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Isak benching probably good for your BB prospects

    3. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Just realised Burn also not starting. Just get in the bin Howe.

  6. Scalper
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Feel lucky to have started Bruno over Saka and now he’s starting. Viva la rata

  7. Ten Hag of Bud
    just now

    Bruno is not a rat. He is Mr. Jangles himself.

