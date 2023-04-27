Thursday team news: Shock start for Fernandes but Isak benched

Three Thursday matches end the midweek round of Gameweek 33. At 7:45pm, Everton host Newcastle United alongside Southampton v Bournemouth. Then, at 8:15pm, a big match in the race for a top-four finish – Tottenham Hotspur against Manchester United.

After a picture of Bruno Fernandes (£9.5m) wearing a protective boot caused panic sales and benchings amongst his FPL managers, the Portuguese playmaker starts for Man United to ensure that he’s still yet to miss a league game through injury.

It’s contrasting news for owners of Alexander Isak (£6.8m), as game time management sees him moved to the bench for Callum Wilson (£6.9m).

It’s one of three Newcastle changes, as Miguel Almiron (£5.4m) and Matt Targett (£4.7m) start in place of Jacob Murphy (£4.1m) and Dan Burn (£4.5m). That means centre-back Fabian Schar (£5.1m) is fine to remain alongside Sven Botman (£4.5m) following a hamstring worry. After being signed from opponents Everton in January, Anthony Gordon (£5.1m) will begin the night as an observer.

Their 6-1 thrashing of Spurs led to the sacking of interim head coach Cristian Stellini. A return to the wing-back system is Ryan Mason’s first act in charge, bringing in Richarlison (£8.4m) and Clement Lenglet (£4.8m) for Dejan Kulusevski (£7.8m) and Pape Matar Sarr (£4.2m). The third switch brings goalkeeper Fraser Forster (£3.9m) in for injured Hugo Lloris (£5.4m).

As Fernandes starts, there is only one Man United change from Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final. Jadon Sancho (£7.1m) is in for Anthony Martial (£6.3m), with Harry Maguire (£4.7m) not in the matchday squad at all. Both Marcus Rashford (£7.1m) and Luke Shaw (£5.1m) begin.

Meanwhile, Everton enter the night in 19th position and make three changes from the goalless draw at Crystal Palace. Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.3m) is back from a three-game ban suspension but Mason Holgate (£4.2m) is now serving his own suspension. One of those dropping to the bench is Demarai Gray (£5.2m).

The only side below the Toffees is Southampton and they’ve switched goalkeeper in one of two alterations – Alex McCarthy (£4.3m) replaces Gavin Bazunu (£4.5m). In a boost to their quest for survival, forward Che Adams (£6.0m) is named amongst the substitutes after missing four matches with a calf injury.

Fellow south coast side Bournemouth also make two defensive changes, bringing in Matias Vina (£4.5m) and Marcos Senesi (£4.4m) for Adam Smith (£4.3m) and loanee Jack Stephens (£4.3m), who can’t face his parent club.

GAMEWEEK 33 LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford; Godfrey, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Doucoure, Gana, Onana, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin

Newcastle United XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock; Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton

Southampton XI: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Caleta-Car, Perraud; Elyounoussi, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Alcaraz; Walcott, A Armstron

Bournemouth XI: Neto; Kelly, Mepham, Senesi, Vina; Lerma, Rothwell; Christie, Billing, Tavernier; Solanke

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Forster; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Porro, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Perisic; Richarlison, Kane, Son

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Dalot; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford