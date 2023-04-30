199
Scoreboard April 30

FPL Gameweek 34: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus points + statistics

199 Comments
The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers from Sunday’s matches on one page.

As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

The usual Scout Notes will follow this piece.

SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
Total
Newcastle22
Leeds15
Man Utd14
Bournemouth12
Liverpool12
Man City12
Spurs10
Aston Villa7
Fulham4
Southampton4
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
Total
Newcastle4.47
Man City2.59
Liverpool2.33
Spurs1.99
Bournemouth1.98
Leeds1.67
Man Utd1.19
Southampton0.83
Aston Villa0.56
Fulham0.17
PLAYERS – SHOTS

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:

Liverpool4 – 3Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle United3 – 1Southampton
Manchester United1 – 0Aston Villa
Fulham1 – 2Manchester City
Bournemouth4 – 1Leeds United

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

  1. Big Mac 24
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Alvarez punt is really only worth it if he’s guaranteed a start.

    League and FA Cup:

    18 appearances as a sub
    1 goal (v Southampton)
    0 assists.

    12 starting appearances
    11 goals
    5 assists
    3 blanks.

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      55 mins ago

      Very true. Could be such a nice differential. Need to fit isak/Wilson as well though

      1. Big Mac 24
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        May get a team announcement prior to deadline, if we do and he’s in and bringing him in for Isak, then swapping them back again next week for Newcastle DGW. I have Wilson and Isak and assuming Wilson starts and Isak starts on bench, opposite to today. I took Wilson just before the deadline ahead of Alvarez, but luckily only 3 points difference.

    2. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      52 mins ago

      Could get leaked team news v Leeds in 35

    3. Dušan Citizen
      • 9 Years
      43 mins ago

      That is because City are always saving energy and don't attack in the last 30 mins. We don't really attack for 90 mins like before because we don't have squad depth and replacement for players like Rodri and Bernardo and only 2 attacking subs.

      1. GreennRed
        • 11 Years
        41 mins ago

        Good game management though even it's not so exciting to watch.

      2. Big Mac 24
        • 10 Years
        39 mins ago

        Interesting angle, thanks

  2. Eightball
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Thoughts on the Isak, Wilson double up for GW36. Currently have Isak and Trips so have a third slot open.

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      48 mins ago

      Either or. They'll impact each others points.

    2. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      42 mins ago

      Could be an option. If Longstaff is out next weekend, they might both start. I'm shipping Botman next GW to open up a Newcastle spot. Will see if it's Joelinton, Willock or Wilson that I bring in for DGW36.

  3. Make United Great Again
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Julian Alvarez (£6.0m) has produced double-figure hauls in each of his last three starts, totalling 33 points

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      45 mins ago

      Won a World Cup too. But Pep gonna rotate remainder of the season. For 6m he's worth a punt and let autosubs do the rest.

  4. PartyTime
    • 1 Year
    1 hour ago

    Think Klopp rotates vs Fulham. Salah benched imminent

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      46 mins ago

      Not when they've still a chance for Europe and a very slim chance of CL.

      1. PartyTime
        • 1 Year
        11 mins ago

        Fair enough. In Mo Salah we trust!

    2. nolard
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Expect Matip for Konate.
      Robertson was poor today, so maybe Kostas. Jota in for Diaz. Hendo for Elliott.

      1. Slouch87
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Henderson has been woeful for quite a while now. I would not be surprised if he only made sub appearances

  5. PartyTime
    • 1 Year
    59 mins ago

    Keep Watkins for Wolves or bin?

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      43 mins ago

      Keep.

      1. PartyTime
        • 1 Year
        42 mins ago

        Just used my time machine. I ain’t keeping. Sorry I asked.

        1. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          40 mins ago

          I don’t suppose while you were in your Time Machine whether you caught the Selby Brecel match?

          1. PartyTime
            • 1 Year
            6 mins ago

            Hahaha… No! Strictly football

        2. GreennRed
          • 11 Years
          36 mins ago

          You're grand! I kept him and sold Kane and Ødegaard for Evan and Salah. Despite my wife's protestations I ain't afraid to make them big calls 🙂

          1. PartyTime
            • 1 Year
            4 mins ago

            If only my wife could be so sweet like yours

      2. PartyTime
        • 1 Year
        42 mins ago

        Thanks

    2. Dušan Citizen
      • 9 Years
      41 mins ago

      His next two opponents are ones of the worst defences recently. Only Leeds is needed for perfect fixtures.

      1. PartyTime
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        Thanks

    3. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      29 mins ago

      Keep. Wolves and Spurs the next two games who have both leaked goals recently

    4. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      28 mins ago

      Keep, he could have had an assist / return today.

    5. nolard
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Same boat. Wolves leaked goals, but they are very different at home. Stingy, much tougher to beat, and Villa were poor today, and their goals seem to be drying up.

  6. TonyRaw
    • 5 Years
    56 mins ago

    Save ft with this team? 1.1itb

    Steele
    TAA Trippier Shaw
    Salah Bruno Rashford Mac10 March
    Haaland Watkins

    Kepa Schär Henry Greenwood

    1. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Probably.

  7. Dušan Citizen
    • 9 Years
    54 mins ago

    With which player you are going to try to make difference until the end of the season?

    1. Dušan Citizen
      • 9 Years
      39 mins ago

      For me, if Mahrez starts next 2 it will be huge for me. The plan is to give him the armband against Leeds too.

    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      37 mins ago

      Iversen. Ederson has had his chance now.

      1. Dušan Citizen
        • 9 Years
        17 mins ago

        Imagine being a fan of a team he's playing for 😀

        Had him until my WC in gw 29 and I was desperate to get rid of him. Never again.

    3. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      36 mins ago

      Might swap a mid each game week. Got Saka, who might be a Man City mid if we get a leak, then he becomes Joelinton/Willock, back to a Man City mid for their DGW and then becomes an Arsenal mid.

      1. Dušan Citizen
        • 9 Years
        34 mins ago

        Great plan! Rank?

        1. Hairy Potter
          • 8 Years
          20 mins ago

          About 97k, but may drop this GW.

          https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/1315880/history

          1. Dušan Citizen
            • 9 Years
            16 mins ago

            Nice rank jump!

            I am sure you will stay in top 100k.

            https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/18022/history Exciting few gws for me too. Feels good to be in top 10k after 7 years!

            1. Hairy Potter
              • 8 Years
              11 mins ago

              Nice! I had a shocker of a start to the season with bad KDB vs Haaland choices and nearly quit. I've had a good run since the restart. Feels weird having a run in looking at OR as recent years I've been focussed on ML cup competitions where only certain GWs counted.

              Good luck for the run in.

              1. Dušan Citizen
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Thanks, mate, you too!

            2. Øgaard it's Haa…
              just now

              What's your plan for the BHA boys, and are you keeping Solanke?

      2. Slouch87
        • 7 Years
        30 mins ago

        A plan that pre determined won't happen due to injuries or rotation

        1. Hairy Potter
          • 8 Years
          28 mins ago

          Yeah, we'll see. A lot will depend on Man City line up leaks next week. I could go Watkins to Alvarez if he's starting.

        2. GreennRed
          • 11 Years
          28 mins ago

          Sure if you avoided players fearing injury or rotation you wouldn't make any transfers.

          1. Slouch87
            • 7 Years
            just now

            I think knowing the teams with good fixtures is invaluable but fixed ideas re transfers usually go tits up

    4. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      35 mins ago

      Son

      1. Dušan Citizen
        • 9 Years
        14 mins ago

        Nice pick. I just don't have more space for mids.

    5. Øgaard it's Haa…
      8 mins ago

      Joelinton or Eze.

    6. Sailboats
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Kane

  8. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    39 mins ago

    What are you doing with Watkins and Grealish?

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      Keeping Watkins. Not getting Grealish.

      1. Dušan Citizen
        • 9 Years
        19 mins ago

        This.

        I will probably keep him for next 2 and would happily sell in gw 37 when he has Liv away, but as there are no good strikers (and I can't afford Kane if I get KDB) then I will probably play him in that gw too.

        1. Well you know, Triffic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Liv away = easy attacking fixture.

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Selling Watkins in 35 or 36. Grealish might be an option in 37

    3. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Thought about Alvarez but maybe Watkins is actually a good pick for next 2 games. Do t really know about Grealish but possibly stupid to get rid of?

  9. Maddamotha
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Start Isak or Watkins?

  10. Øgaard it's Haa…
    17 mins ago

    Not seeing any good remaining fixtures for Villa.

    1. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Watkins (wol) (TOT) looks OK.

  11. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    Hey lads. What was the verdict about De bruyne.
    Will he be available on Wednesday?
    Have coufal on -1 as my first sub.

    1. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      No verdict yet. Monitor the training pictures.

  12. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    71 pts at half time here.
    March pts and kdb showing up it would have been a great fh ..

  13. diesel001
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Klopp don't trust Darwin Nunez?

    Would have expected more game time recently if he was rated. But Jota, Diaz, Gakpo, and Salah all ahead in the pecking order.

    1. Slouch87
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Agree .

    2. Wild Rover
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      I think language is a problem. Klopp had to call Thiago to come and translate to Darwin what he wanted when he was subbing him on.

  14. Rinseboy
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    who to bench this week from?

    Rash Grealish March Mitoma
    Watkins Jota

  15. -GK22-
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    69 with 8 to play! Up to 67k let’s hope the Brighton mids turn up and it can get better!

  16. jackruet
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    Anyone captained kdb?

    1. Slouch87
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      No . Why would you ?

      1. jackruet
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Why not? If they chase, mega haul last match. I didnt.

  17. how now brown cow
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Got defensive quandary next week.

    Have Gabriel (new) Trippier (ARS) Botman (ARS) Estupinian (EVE) Mee (liv)

    Really struggling to see any decent options to transfer in

  18. rozzo
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Wilson or Isak?

You need to be logged in to post a comment.