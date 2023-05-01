Can FPL players still get a ban for yellow card accumulation?

In this regular article, we look at the latest Fantasy Premier League (FPL) disciplinary situation.

And we bring you good news, for once: not one player can now pick up a two-match ban for collecting 10 bookings.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is taken from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

All bar Brighton and Hove Albion have now played their 32nd league fixture of the season but the Seagulls don’t have anyone sat on nine cautions.

THE RACE TO (AVOID) 15 BOOKINGS

The next target to avoid for Premier League players is 15 bookings by the end of the campaign.

Two players can still reach that target and begin their three-match ban in 2022/23 but they still have some way to go before they are seriously in danger.

CURRENTLY SUSPENDED

Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.6m) won’t be available until Gameweek 36 as he serves an eight-match ban.