The best Newcastle triple-up for Double Gameweek 36

Heading into the final month of this Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season, Newcastle United are sat in third place behind only Manchester City and Arsenal.

Some superb form has the Magpies in a good position for Champions League qualification, although Liverpool’s strong push has nerves jangling – especially as the Reds could be just three points behind by the next time Newcastle play.

Yet Eddie Howe’s side has been handed a Double Gameweek 36, as the original meeting with Brighton and Hove Albion had to be postponed due to their Carabao Cup final.

With some input from the Scout comments section, here’s a look at Newcastle’s leading assets for a possible triple-up.

FORM AND FIXTURES

A bad start to 2023 looked to have quashed realistic Champions League hopes but they’ve rebounded with eight wins from nine matches. The impressive run includes a victory over Manchester United, a mauling of Spurs, plus big away wins at West Ham United and Everton.

An off-day at Aston Villa has been followed with 13 goals in three matches and our Season Ticker has them ranked favourably for this season’s climax.

After hosting Arsenal, the Magpies are one of only two teams to double in 36, firstly facing a Leeds United defence that conceded at least four goals in three separate April outings.

Brighton will be tough but then it’s a promising home game versus leaky Leicester City.

CANDIDATES

KIERAN TRIPPIER (£6.1m)

Still ranked as FPL’s highest-scoring defender, fortunes have dramatically changed for both Trippier and Newcastle’s defence over recent times.

In Gameweek 21, the team picked up a sixth successive clean sheet to increase their season total to 12. Just two goals had been conceded in 11 matches.

But since Gameweek 22 there has been only one clean sheet from 13 attempts, a total that only Leicester has worsened. Meanwhile, Trippier’s ludicrous run of delivering an FPL return in 17 of his first 20 matches has quickly turned into a spell of 11 blanks from 13.

ABOVE: Defensive team stats since Gameweek 22

Perhaps it was a regression to the mean, as Newcastle’s underlying stats are still strong since Gameweek 22. They’re the third-best for allowing shots (128), ranking fourth for conceding big chances (21) and expected goals (xGC, 15.90). It’s just they have a knack for always conceding that sole goal.

Plus, Trippier’s attacking route to points still looks promising. Over the 2022/23 campaign, no player from any position has tried more crosses (339) or created more chances (97). There’s a reason why he’s still a template player and, having stuck with him through this bad period, managers may feel it’s worth keeping Trippier.

SVEN BOTMAN (£4.5m) / FABIAN SCHAR (£5.1m)

Although maybe the defensive double-up should end. On average, a top 100k team currently owns 1.43 of Newcastle’s back line, whether it be Botman, Schar, Trippier, Dan Burn (£4.5m) or goalkeeper Nick Pope (£5.4m).

The four defenders sit inside FPL’s top ten for the season but, as mentioned, clean sheets have stopped coming in.

ABOVE: Seasonal stats for defenders’ goal attempts

What Schar can also offer is goal-scoring potential. By some distance, he is the defender with the most attempts, despite only netting in Gameweek 1 against Nottingham Forest.

Managers might feel that using a free transfer to remove their second Newcastle defender is low-priority but, when looking at the duo below, one may have to be sold.

ALEXANDER ISAK (£6.9m)

Gameweeks 18 to 26 brought just three Newcastle goals in eight matches but now it’s totally different. The Jekyll and Hyde form has seen few goals and many clean sheets suddenly transform into lots of goals but no shut-outs.

Summer signing Isak scored on his debut but quickly suffered an injury. Once fully fit, he’s shown exactly why the Magpies spent big to bring him over from Real Sociedad – seven goals in his last nine matches, with Sunday’s assist preceded by a phenomenal solo run at Everton that wasn’t given as a Fantasy assist.

The 23-year-old is in over a million squads but there may be a concern that his expected goals (xG) tally at home to Southampton was 0.00, whilst Callum Wilson again scored twice.

Rotation has certainly been an issue during Newcastle’s busy schedule, as Howe manages the duo’s freshness. However, when it comes to Double Gameweek 36, even playing one-and-a-bit matches will be more than every other non-Brighton forward.

CALLUM WILSON (£7.0m)

In fact, it might be time for Howe to start both – something that he’s spoken of in the past.

“It’s not just a case of one or the other. I do see a time and place where they’ll be on the pitch at the same time.’’ – Eddie Howe

Overturning the 1-0 deficit against Southampton was one of several times where having both on the field has rescued the Magpies. With Allan Saint-Maximin (£6.1m) injured and Anthony Gordon (£5.1m) yet to impress, one compelling attacking option is to play Isak as the left-sided forward off a more central Wilson.

The former Bournemouth man has eight goals in his last seven, despite starting only two of them. It’s a freakish rate of 39.75 minutes per goal that – incredibly – has him as FPL’s top scorer since Gameweek 29.

Furthermore, over the whole season, Wilson and Isak rank second and third for points per 90, goals per 90 and minutes per goal, beaten by Erling Haaland (£12.4m) each time.

ABOVE: This season’s goals per 90 mins (at least 500 mins)

This 15-goal campaign is Wilson’s best in the Premier League and Newcastle are scoring so often right now. Double Gameweek 36 brings an exciting opportunity for FPL managers to own both, knowing that even shared game time will exceed the other forwards.

JOELINTON (£6.0m)

Elsewhere, a very maverick choice would be midfielder Joelinton, who himself has four goals and two assists from the last half-dozen.

Right now it’s a highly competitive position in FPL and none of Newcastle’s candidates particularly stand out – Miguel Almiron (£5.4m) is back in action but rotates with the very cheap Jacob Murphy (£4.1m), whilst Joe Willock‘s (£4.7m) strong performances are not reflected by returns.

Joelinton’s starting place looks secure, it’s just whether he’s used as a wide forward or central midfielder.

WHAT FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT USERS THINK

Here are what our on-site commenters have been saying about possibly doubling up on both Isak and Wilson, some were taken from FPL Daniel‘s recent Hot Topic.

“I’m really considering this. Need to get rid of Toney and can’t think of anyone else than Wilson.” – Bobby Digital

“Been thinking a while on this but need to swap out Botman. In Gameweek 37, one will become Alvarez or Martial for some punts.” – Magic Zico

“They will share minutes and could possibly both score well over the two games. Certainly not the worst idea.” – Geriatric Unathletic

“You could spend hours over this and still get it wrong. Just pick and hope. I’m looking to get both in for 36 and 37. I think once top four is wrapped up, Howe might give them some more time on the field together.” – Mr O’Connell