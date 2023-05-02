33
Which FPL players and teams top the xG tables?

This Members article series, reviving an old Scout strand called Tales of the Expected, explores the expected goals (xG) data from the last six matches, assessing each side from an attacking and defensive perspective.

We’ll also have a look at the players with the highest expected goal involvement (xGI).

Having last looked at these tables after Gameweek 31, it’s time to revisit them again, armed with the latest stats from our Members Area.

TEAMS

XG: LAST SIX MATCHES

De Zerbi-ball continues to flourish on the south coast, with Brighton’s 6-0 victory over Wolves on Saturday their biggest-ever Premier League win. In the last six matches, they have racked up a whopping 17.2 xG, more than any other top-flight side. They face Everton in Gameweek 35, who are without a win in seven, which precedes back-to-back Double Gameweeks. Owning at least two of their attackers for this run feels almost essential.

The first part of Albion’s double-header involves Newcastle, another side impressing in the attacking third. In the next three Gameweeks, they host Arsenal and Leicester, sides who have struggled in defence recently (see below), as well as a trip to Leeds. The Whites conceded 23 goals in the month of April, a new, rather unwanted, record.

Staying with Leicester, they are growing in confidence, at least from an attacking perspective. They have racked up 2.1+ xG in each of Dean Smith’s four matches in charge, an impressive achievement given the issues inherited.

LEICESTER’S XG BREAKDOWN: LAST SIX MATCHES
Under SmithUnder Sadler/Stowell
GW34 (EVE)GW33 (lee)GW32 (WOL)GW31 (mci)GW30 (BOU)GW29 (AVL)
xG3.462.192.432.360.690.47

And what about Spurs under Ryan Mason? It all feels a bit chaotic, with five goals scored against Man Utd and Liverpool combined, but six conceded. In those two matches, they’ve created 4.51 xG.

Elsewhere, no side has underachieved more in front of goal than Chelsea in the last six matches, having netted just three times from 9.65 xG, while it’s all gone a bit flat at Aston Villa of late. Unai Emery’s troops have scored just two goals in their last three, combining for only 1.58 xG against Man Utd and Fulham.

ASTON VILLA’S XG BREAKDOWN: LAST SIX MATCHES
GW34 (mun)GW33 (FUL)GW32 (bre)GW31 (NEW)GW30 (NFO)GW29 (lei)
xG0.561.021.741.931.301.02

XGC: LAST SIX MATCHES

  1. Gudjohnsen
    • 6 Years
    1 hour ago

    Bench Martinelli or March?

    Open Controls
    1. Victor6359
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Martinelli

      Open Controls
  2. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    53 mins ago

    West Ham masterclass tomorrow.

    Bowen brace in a 3-2 win

    Open Controls
    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      6-0 city

      Open Controls
  3. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    42 mins ago

    If You have all 4 and after today match
    Who to Gamble on to Play for GW 35 ?
    A-Tripper & Schär
    B-Saka & Martinelli

    Open Controls
    1. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Trippier Saka

      Open Controls
    2. Brimble82
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Still B

      Open Controls
      1. OptimusBlack
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  4. Buck The Trent
    • 11 Years
    40 mins ago

    1FT available. Would you ?

    A Play Martinelli (new)
    B Martinelli to Rashford (whu)

    Open Controls
    1. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. saplingg
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      B, better fixture on paper and dgw coming up

      Open Controls
      1. Brimble82
        • 4 Years
        just now

        This

        Open Controls
  5. Eleven Hag
    • 5 Years
    39 mins ago

    Save FT here? (2.7itb)

    Ederson
    Estupinan Trippier TAA
    March Mitoma Salah Grealish Rashford
    Haaland (c) Watkins
    - Shaw Schar Greenwood

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      29 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. Victor6359
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      yip

      Open Controls
  6. Scratch
    • 13 Years
    33 mins ago

    Anyone planning on having any Chelsea for their GW37 double? I can't see anything appealing

    Open Controls
    1. saplingg
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      I have Kepa for that week and not enough FTs to transfer a goalie. Not looking forward to it

      Open Controls
      1. Brimble82
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        He could well end on minus points!

        Open Controls
        1. saplingg
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Very true, zero faith with Lampard as their coach. Might be worth a hit or just play Raya at tot

          Open Controls
  7. No Professionals
    • 5 Years
    30 mins ago

    Ederson
    Trent Estupinan Shaw
    Salah Grealish Mitoma Rashford
    Haaland Watkins Solanke

    Kepa MacAllister Trippier Botman
    0.9m 1ft

    Feels like a roll barring any city team leaks. FPL servers could be fun on Saturday..,

    Open Controls
    1. saplingg
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Yeah looks like no transfers needed

      Open Controls
  8. saplingg
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    Kepa
    Trippier Estupinan Shaw
    Salah Kdb Grealish MacAllister March
    Haaland Watkins
    Raya Toney Botman Henry

    1ft 0.0 itb

    Going for KDB over rashford last week may not have been that smart. Not too keen to sell kdb though

    What looks best here?

    A) - 4 this week to MacA + Toney to Rashford Enciso/Ferguson,

    B) roll this week and do Watkins to Isak, Grealish to Rash next week with FTs

    Open Controls
    1. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Victor6359
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
  9. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Steele
    TAA, Trippier, Gabriel
    Salah, Grealish, Rashford, Mitoma
    Haaland, Isak, Watkins

    Raya / March, Burn, Mee

    A. Mee to Shaw
    B. Burn to Shaw so I can bring in Wilson for Watkins next week
    C. Save
    D. Something else?

    Open Controls
    1. Victor6359
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers, mate

        Open Controls
  10. Jon Snow
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Friend of mine won an outrageous 2k on the Liverpool Spurs game. As he's being subbed on 90th minute, bet a tenner on Richarlson to score and get booked.

    Open Controls

