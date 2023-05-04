FPL Gameweek 35 live team news: Friday’s injury updates

The pre-match press conferences for Gameweek 35 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) are already underway.

As ever, we’ll be bringing you all the key quotes and injury updates that you need over the coming 24 hours or so.

Five Premier League bosses held pressers on Thursday, with the headline news to be found below.

On Friday, we should get injury updates from the other 15 managers. One of those, Erik ten Hag, actually faced the media after Manchester United’s defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion, with the Gameweek 35 section of that press conference embargoed till the following day.

KEY UPDATES FROM THURSDAY

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

To follow here on Friday morning.

LEICESTER CITY

Ricardo Pereira (hamstring) and Jonny Evans (virus) could be back for Monday’s clash with Fulham, while Kelechi Iheanacho (groin) is making a swifter-than-expected recovery and may be in contention for the final two Gameweeks.

“Kel has responded to treatment. He’s not back for the weekend, but we may get him back for the last two games of the season. Other than that, everyone came through the [Everton] game okay. “Ricky has been training with us. He is due to train on Saturday. He part-trained yesterday (Wednesday). If he comes through Saturday and Sunday, I’m sure he’ll put himself up for selection for Monday. “[Evans] is back training with us. He’s trained really well for the last couple of days. It’s nice to have that experienced head around. There’s so much the some of the other lads can pick up from him, his knowledge and experience. He’s a great character to have around as well.” – Dean Smith

Jannik Vestergaard (calf) and James Justin (Achilles) remain out.

CRYSTAL PALACE

James Tomkins (calf) and James McArthur (unspecified) have joined Nathan Ferguson (muscle) on the sidelines, while Naououri Ahamada (knock) will be subject to a late fitness test.

Nathaniel Clyne (knee) is fit, however.

“He’s been back in training, which is good news for us. He’ll be available to play at the weekend. “We’ve lost James Tomkins to a calf strain – I don’t know how long that will keep him out, but he’s certainly unavailable for this game. Then, you know about [the injuries to] Nathan Ferguson and James McArthur. “[Naououri] Ahamada has taken a knock to his ankle. He didn’t train Tuesday and didn’t train today, but will have a fitness test tomorrow – it’s a knock rather than an injury.” – Roy Hodgson

EVERTON

Amadou Onana (illness) is fit and available for Everton’s clash at the Amex but Seamus Coleman (ACL) looks set to play no further part in 2022/23.

“It’s still going to keep him out. It’s still a ligament injury that needs sorting out, but it’s not his ACL, which everyone feared. That’s good news and good news for him. I doubt [he’ll feature again this season, I don’t think so, no.” – Sean Dyche on Seamus Coleman

Ben Godfrey (groin), Andros Townsend (knee) and Ruben Vinagre (Achilles) remain unavailable.

BRENTFORD

Pontus Jansson (hamstring), Keane Lewis-Potter (knee), Christian Norgaard (Achilles) and Thomas Strakosha (calf) are still out this weekend but Kristoffer Ajer (calf) has been back in training and should feature in Thomas Frank’s matchday squad.

“Everyone from our game against Nottingham Forest will be available again. Pontus [Jansson] is out, [Thomas] Strakosha is out and [Christian] Norgaard will be out. But Kristoffer Ajer will be available for selection.” “I think it will be difficult for [Norgaard] to play again this season, but we don’t exactly know because of the Achilles issues.” – Thomas Frank

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Chiquinho (knee) and Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) remain on the long-term absentee list, while Nelson Semedo (knee) will be assessed after his training was disrupted this week.