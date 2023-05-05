49
FPL General: My transfer plans for Gameweeks 35-38

FPL General has joined our top team of Pro Pundits, Hall of Famers and contributors on a multi-year deal!

The three-time top 500 finisher will be writing about all things Fantasy Premier League (FPL) on a weekly basis as well as bringing his much-loved ‘59th Minute Podcast’ – previously hosted by The Athletic – to Fantasy Football Scout.

It’s hard to believe we are into the month of May and there are just four FPL Gameweeks to go! Before we know it, we’ll be building countless Gameweek 1 drafts for the 2023/24 season…

Before that though, we want to finish this campaign with a bang, ideally with four healthy green arrows. For this week’s piece, I’ve shared my current squad and discussed what my remaining free transfers are likely to be if no major issues arise.  

Current Team

 

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access

  1. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Best move here?

    A) March -> MacAllister (bench headache)
    B) Watkins -> Alvarez
    C) Save FT

    Probably looking at Watkins/Alvarez -> WILSON next week.

    Kepa
    Ake, Shaw, Estupinan
    Salah, Bruno, Rashford, Mitoma
    Haaland, Watkins, Isak

    Raya, March, Trippier, Mee
    Bank 0.5m, 1FT, no chips

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      1 hour ago

      C atm.

      Open Controls
      1. Mince n Tatties
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        This is Goose to Torres Maverick…
        Do you copy?

        At 0-0 and a Dalot yellow card - I was 1 point in the Danger Zone in Last Man Standing…

        Cometh of the 99th minute and fricking Daddy Mac MacAllister penalty and we are into the final 27!!

        Torres Maverick is your new name - MacAllister will save you MnT…

        I feel the need, the need for spend!!!

        Open Controls
        1. Mince n Tatties
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Speed even…

          Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      31 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    3. thomashl
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Alvarez if team leaks indicate he starts imo - the 2nd striker slot is one of the very few available for differentials. I’ll be on the same plan myself, and save if Alvarez doesn’t start/de Bruyne is fit

      Open Controls
  2. WVA
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    106 points and a huge red arrow for crying out loud! Would you change anything here?

    Ederson
    Shaw Estupinan Mings
    Salah Rashford Grealish Mitoma
    Haaland Kane Watkins
    Kepa March Trippier Neco

    Open Controls
    1. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      39 mins ago

      Unlucky
      Expected, Good, Time is up
      Good, Form drop, Concern, Unlucky
      Expected, Good, Not sure, Expected
      Bad, Expected, Ok, Not sure

      Open Controls
    2. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Roll the free transfer

      Next week
      Watkins to Isak

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thanks, yep will definitely do Watkins to Isak/Wilson and possibly Mings to Botman.

        Open Controls
        1. Hotdogs for Tea
          • 7 Years
          just now

          I think I will split it 1 defender and 2 attackers from Brighton and Newcastle ... can't see too many clean sheets over the 2 games they each have

          Open Controls
  3. Dollyems15
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Any changes I should make this gw, thinking maybe mahrez for saka or roll ft
    Steele(raya)
    Trip, estu, mings(white, Castagne)
    Saka, Salah, Barnes, mitoma(willock)
    Haaland, Kane, watkins

    Open Controls
    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Roll and get Isak next week

      Open Controls
  4. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    58 mins ago

    Sorry that I posted my team like that way
    https://ibb.co/KwY399S
    What's ur thoughts ?
    No FT

    Open Controls
  5. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    58 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A) Mitoma (EVE)
    B) Watkins (wol)
    C) Mahrez (LEE)

    Open Controls
    1. aapoman
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Mahrez started both games in the double. I feel like he is going to get rested now that Foden is also back. So I'd say Mahrez even though he has the potential to score big...

      Open Controls
  6. aapoman
    • 9 Years
    55 mins ago

    Sell
    A. Ederson...
    or
    B. Martial

    Open Controls
    1. thomashl
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      Sell Martial to Alvarez (if he starts/team leaks indicate it) or Isak for next week’s double.

      Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Both

      Open Controls
  7. anish10
    • 12 Years
    42 mins ago

    Anyone holding KDB? Hopefully pep more clear later on but not sure what to do if he’s a doubt

    Open Controls
    1. trafalgarlaw
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Just bring him on WC

      Open Controls
  8. Miniboss
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    39 mins ago

    A) Jota -> Isak/Wilson?
    B) Roll?

    1ft, 0.3itb

    Kepa
    TAA Estupinan Lindelöf
    Salah Rashford Mitoma Grealish
    Haaland Watkins Jota*

    Raya March Botman Neco

    Open Controls
    1. Bavarian
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Roll this week, do the Jota to Isak next week

      Open Controls
  9. paulfantham
    • 12 Years
    38 mins ago

    Play one:

    A. Maddison
    B. Watkins
    C. Trippier

    Open Controls
    1. Bavarian
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  10. Bavarian
    • 5 Years
    37 mins ago

    On WC

    A-DDG or Ederson
    B-Frealish or Mahrez
    C-March or McAllister

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Bloody hell that's tough,

      A. Both are awful picks
      B. I guess Grealish as more nailed but think both will frustrate
      C. McAllister, March has let me down for weeks

      Open Controls
    2. trafalgarlaw
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      DDG, Mahrez, March

      Open Controls
    3. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      just now

      A) hahahaha
      B) neither. Mahrez at a push.
      C) Mac

      Open Controls
  11. The Mighty Whites
    • 8 Years
    32 mins ago

    Bench 1: Ake, Trent,Trippier, Shaw

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Trippier for me

      Open Controls
    2. Art Vandelay
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      I have Shaw and Tripps benched ATM (Ake and TAA starting). Shaw is first up.

      Open Controls
    3. WVA
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Trippier

      Open Controls
  12. simong1
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    Use my FT or roll? Was thinking Alisson > Steele?

    Alisson (Pope)
    TAA Shaw Stones Dalot, (Trippier)
    Salah Grealish Rashford Mitoma March
    Haaland (Isak, 4.1)

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Play Isak over one of the United defenders. I would not make that transfer this week either.

      Open Controls
  13. Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    Picked the 3 worst Brighton players I could possibly have picked.

    Dunk (11), March (2), Mitoma (4)
    Vs
    2 rivals who both had the Steele (15), Estupinan (16), Mac (12) triple up

    A 26 point swing feels very harsh.

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Ouch

      Open Controls
  14. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    GTG or bench someone & play Watkins?

    Ederson,
    Trent, Pervis, Dalot
    Rashford, Martinelli, Mitoma, Gealish, BrunoF
    Jota, Hauland

    Raya, Watkins, Trippier, Chilwell,

    .7

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I'd play Watkins over Grealish. Would also be tempted to play Raya over Ederson.

      Open Controls
  15. Bggz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    18 mins ago

    Helps to visualise who is on the beach and who has something to play for

    79 Manchester City
    78 Arsenal
    77
    76
    75
    74
    73
    72
    71
    70
    69
    68
    67
    66
    65 Newcastle United
    64
    63 Manchester United
    62 -----------
    61
    60
    59 Liverpool
    58 -----------
    57
    56
    55 Brighton and Hove Albion
    54 Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa
    53
    52
    51
    50 Brentford
    49
    48
    47
    46
    45 Fulham
    44
    43
    42
    41
    40 Crystal Palace
    39 Chelsea, Bournemouth
    38
    37 Wolverhampton Wanderers
    36
    35
    34 West Ham United
    33
    32
    31
    30 Leicester City, Leeds United, Nottingham Forest
    29 Everton
    28
    27
    26
    25
    24 Southampton

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Arsenal on the beach

      Open Controls
  16. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    ho would you play out of these???

    a. Martinelli or March

    b. White or Trippier

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Who rather not Ho lol 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        AB

        Open Controls
        1. the dom 1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          but which players from each?

          Open Controls
  17. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Ederson
    Shaw TAA Estup
    Mitoma Rashford Salah Martinelli
    Isak Haaland Watkins
    Bench: Raya March Trippier Schar

    Saving FT, would you play March over Isak/someone else?

    Open Controls
  18. Wheyyyy
    • 4 Years
    just now

    I just don't understand the Ederson pick. It absolutely baffles me why anyone would pick him.

    - 11 keepers with a better season points tally
    - 7 x 1 pointers
    - 13 x 2 pointers
    - 1 x 3 pointer
    - 1 x 5 pointer
    - 6 x 6 pointers
    - 2 x 7 pointers
    - 1 x 8 pointer
    - 1 x 9 pointer

    Not a single double digit haul all season. Waste of money, waste of a city spot and not even nailed.

    Open Controls

