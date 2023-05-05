The Scout Squad’s best players for FPL Gameweek 35

Ahead of this week’s Scout Picks selection, our in-house team of Sam, Marc, Tom and Neale debate the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players they think should make the cut.

Our panelists submit 18-man player longlists with the focus just on the upcoming Gameweek – and with various stipulations, as detailed in the next section.

ABOUT THE SCOUT SQUAD

Our four resident writers are solely focused on the upcoming Gameweek with their selections. Anything outside of this window, we cover in the regularly updated Watchlist.

The players who get the most votes are much more likely to make the Scout Picks, although the final XI can’t exceed £83.0m – so occasionally, cheaper alternatives have to be found.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper

At least one sub-£5.0m defender

At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder

At least one sub-£7.0m forward

No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD’S PICK OF THE BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 35

SAM MARC TOM NEALE GK Alisson Jason Steele Emiliano Martinez Jason Steele Daniel Iversen Emiliano Martinez Jason Steele Emiliano Martinez Keylor Navas Keylor Navas Murara Neto Murara Neto DEF Trent Alexander-Arnold Trent Alexander-Arnold Trent Alexander-Arnold Trent Alexander-Arnold Luke Shaw Manuel Akanji Pervis Estupinan Pervis Estupinan Pervis Estupinan Luke Shaw Alex Moreno Ivan Perisic John Stones Pervis Estupinan Ruben Dias Luke Shaw Alex Moreno Tyrone Mings Luke Shaw Felipe MID Mohamed Salah Mohamed Salah Mohamed Salah Mohamed Salah Jack Grealish Son Heung-min Riyad Mahrez Phil Foden Marcus Rashford Marcus Rashford Kaoru Mitoma Solly March Son Heung-min Phil Foden Bruno Fernandes Harry Wilson Kaoru Mitoma Kaoru Mitoma Marcus Rashford Morgan Gibbs-White FWD Erling Haaland Erling Haaland Erling Haaland Erling Haaland Harry Kane Harry Kane Harry Kane Harry Kane Danny Welbeck Jamie Vardy Ollie Watkins Alexander Isak Brennan Johnson Ivan Toney Alexander Isak Ivan Toney Callum Wilson Brennan Johnson Dominic Solanke Dominic Solanke

