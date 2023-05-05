190
Scout Squad May 5

The Scout Squad’s best players for FPL Gameweek 35

Ahead of this week’s Scout Picks selection, our in-house team of Sam, Marc, Tom and Neale debate the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players they think should make the cut.

Our panelists submit 18-man player longlists with the focus just on the upcoming Gameweek – and with various stipulations, as detailed in the next section.

ABOUT THE SCOUT SQUAD

Everything you ever wanted to know about the FPL Bonus Point System - part one

Our four resident writers are solely focused on the upcoming Gameweek with their selections. Anything outside of this window, we cover in the regularly updated Watchlist.

The players who get the most votes are much more likely to make the Scout Picks, although the final XI can’t exceed £83.0m – so occasionally, cheaper alternatives have to be found.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

  • At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper
  • At least one sub-£5.0m defender
  • At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder
  • At least one sub-£7.0m forward
  • No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD’S PICK OF THE BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 35

SAMMARCTOMNEALE
GKAlissonJason SteeleEmiliano MartinezJason Steele
Daniel IversenEmiliano MartinezJason SteeleEmiliano Martinez
Keylor NavasKeylor NavasMurara NetoMurara Neto
DEFTrent Alexander-ArnoldTrent Alexander-ArnoldTrent Alexander-ArnoldTrent Alexander-Arnold
Luke ShawManuel AkanjiPervis EstupinanPervis Estupinan
Pervis EstupinanLuke ShawAlex MorenoIvan Perisic
John StonesPervis EstupinanRuben DiasLuke Shaw
Alex MorenoTyrone MingsLuke ShawFelipe
MIDMohamed SalahMohamed SalahMohamed SalahMohamed Salah
Jack GrealishSon Heung-minRiyad MahrezPhil Foden
Marcus RashfordMarcus RashfordKaoru MitomaSolly March
Son Heung-minPhil FodenBruno FernandesHarry Wilson
Kaoru MitomaKaoru MitomaMarcus RashfordMorgan Gibbs-White
FWDErling HaalandErling HaalandErling HaalandErling Haaland
Harry KaneHarry KaneHarry KaneHarry Kane
Danny WelbeckJamie VardyOllie WatkinsAlexander Isak
Brennan JohnsonIvan ToneyAlexander IsakIvan Toney
Callum WilsonBrennan JohnsonDominic SolankeDominic Solanke
 

