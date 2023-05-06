50
Scoreboard May 6

FPL Gameweek 35: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus points + statistics

50 Comments
Share

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers from Saturday’s matches on one page.

As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

The usual Scout Notes will follow this piece.

SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:

Liverpool1 – 0Brentford
Wolverhampton Wanderers1 – 0Aston Villa
Tottenham Hotspur1 – 0Crystal Palace
Manchester City2 – 1Leeds United
Bournemouth1 – 3Chelsea

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

50 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Amartey Partey
    • 3 Years
    32 mins ago

    Play up Pompey

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Daniel
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Second

      Open Controls
  2. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    31 mins ago

    39 pts

    Estu, Rashy, Mitoma, March to go

    Meh

    Open Controls
    1. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Meh?

      Open Controls
    2. Cammick
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Lol

      Open Controls
    3. Babit1967
      • 7 Years
      just now

      34 with Mitoma, Rashford, Trippier, Steele & Estupinan to play

      Open Controls
  3. JBG
    • 4 Years
    23 mins ago

    Is Joelinton worth it next GW?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Depends if Longstaff is available to start. That should allow Joelinton to play LW

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Good point, thanks

        Open Controls
    2. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      If he plays LW, otherwise Willock might be a better option as he still gets in good positions from midfield.

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  4. PartyTime
    • 1 Year
    21 mins ago

    When does next season start? 😆

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yesterday

      Open Controls
  5. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    Kepa and Raya 3 points each. Unlikely going to break even on the Raya to Ederson hit this season. Currently 6 points down on the move.

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Maybe bench him then the chance for break even is higher

      Open Controls
  6. Pep's Money Laundry
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Who to start?

    A. Raya (WHU)
    B. Kepa (NFO)

    I'm finding it hard to trust Chelsea's defence

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Raya

      Open Controls
  7. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    Nightmare benching headache, just play one please:
    A. Olise (BOU)
    B. Alvarez (eve)
    C. TAA (lei)
    D. Shaw (WOL)

    Open Controls
    1. bravery_d
      • 3 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  8. Original Sin
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    Play one
    A. Watkins vs TOT (H)
    B. TAA vs lei (A)

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Watkins

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Sell Watkins...

      Open Controls
  9. Mince n Tatties
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    Why has Jota got 2 points instead of 3?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      He is a forward...

      Open Controls
      1. Mince n Tatties
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        Oh aye...
        I'll get my coat...

        Open Controls
    2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      He’s a forward now mate

      Open Controls
      1. Mince n Tatties
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        Too much Neck Oil lads...

        Open Controls
        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Haha

          Open Controls
  10. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Good evening all!! What 3 Newcastle players are people thinking of going with for 36?????

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Already in the team: Botman Trippier Isak and will likely stick

      Open Controls
    2. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      I currently have Trippier, Schar and Isak in my team. In case of injury, I will find a way to get Wilson.

      Open Controls
    3. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Wilson Trips Pope

      Open Controls
    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      My 3 likely will be Botman, Trippier and Isak/ Wilson.

      Ideal 3 - Trippier/Joelinton, Wilson and Isak

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Currently only got Trippier, both have 2 frees, looking at Jota and Watkins to Wilson and Isak probably

        Open Controls
        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          *but have 2 frees

          Open Controls
    5. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Have got Trippier and Isak. Will bring in another attacker.

      Watkins to Wilson looks the easier FT, but tempted to go for Joelinton or Willock. Will see how they look tomorrow against Arsenal.

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Nice idea mate, I like Joe Linton too he’s another I’m considering

        Open Controls
    6. Salah_Fingers
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      What are the best 2 additional to trip is what I'm looking for

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Same here mate!!

        Open Controls
    7. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Already on Trippier Botman Wilson

      Open Controls
  11. Ask Yourself
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Got a couple of nice transfer options after saving FT:

    A) Botman + Watkins > 5.2m def + Wilson
    B) Grealish + Watkins > Bruno + Greenwood then get stones in 37

    Kepa
    TAA Trippier Estu
    Salah Rash Grealish March Mitoma
    Haaland Isak

    Raya Botman Watkins Shaw

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Keep Grealish? Or A with Akanji?

      Open Controls
      1. Ask Yourself
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah Akanji or ideally Ake would be the 5.2 most likely. They can be benched this week so could even go Dalot or another 37 doubler

        Open Controls
    2. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Same team, who you gonna bench in A?

      Open Controls
  12. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Better moves than Botman Watkins to (def) Wilson?
    Reckon will have to bench one of Grealish and Rash as well?

    Kepa/Raya
    TAA/Tripp/Estupinan/Shaw/Botman
    Salah/Grealish/Rash/March/Mitoma
    Haaland/Isak/Watkins

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Eventually could stick with my Newcastle trio and downgrade Raya with my FT to get more funds for DGW37 moves

      Open Controls
  13. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    Bench 2 of these 4:

    A) TAA
    B) Shaw
    C) Stones
    D) Foden

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Stones likely to be rested against Everton, sandwiched between Madrid game

      Open Controls
  14. Salah_Fingers
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    I'm ahead by 19 in ml. Thoughts on Watkins - Jota - grealish to isak - Wilson - Bruno for -4?

    Person behind me has trip - botman - Bruno and assuming he does Watkins to one of isak/wilson

    Open Controls
  15. JBG
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Which duo?

    A) Pope and March/Macallister
    B) Steele and Joelinton

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.