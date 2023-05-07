141
Scout Notes May 7

FPL notes: Porro + Madueke impress, Chilwell injury latest

While much of the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) focus on Saturday was on the matches at Manchester City and Liverpool, three other top-flight fixtures took place.

We’ve got the main talking points covered for you in this Scout Notes article.

PORRO SHINES AS MASON TWEAKS TACTICS

Ryan Mason hinted that he was thinking of a system change in Friday’s pre-match presser and he duly delivered in Saturday’s clash with Crystal Palace, although it was more evolution than revolution.

Instead of Antonio Conte’s rigid 3-4-3, this was more of a hybrid system, with Ben Davies (£4.7m) dropping into a back four when Spurs were out of possession.

With the fit-again Emerson Royal (£4.8m) operating as the right-sided centre-half/right-back, that meant more attacking freedom for Pedro Porro (£4.8m).

The Spanish defender duly responded with a fine offensive display, topping many of the underlying stats tables at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium:

Total (rank v other players in game)
Final-third touches33 (1st)
Crosses12 (1st)
Chances created 4 (1st)
Big chances created2 (1st)
Shots2 (1st=)
Shots in the box 1 (3rd=)
Expected goal involvement (xGI)0.51 (1st)

Porro was also on every single set piece, teeing up Cristian Romero (£4.9m) from s corner for a headed effort against the woodwork. The Spaniard was eventually rewarded when his open-play cross was headed in by Harry Kane (£11.4m) for the superlative striker’s 26th league goal of 2022/23.

“Pedro has been quite effective for us, even in the previous system. He’s scored goals, he’s created chances. He’s a good guy, he works hard, he fights for the team and I thought we saw that today.

“He’s affected the game today with and without the ball. That was the job and the task that we set him. I’m very pleased. Very pleased with his performance for the team because we saw a desire to help his team-mate from a defensive point of view but also not losing that attacking threat that we wanted him to give us and he’s been part of a clean sheet for the group but also got the assist for Harry, which is good for him.” – Ryan Mason

Ivan Perisic (£5.3m) was the loser from the formation change, remaining an unused substitute.

While the new tactics got the best of out Porro and stiffened up a previously leaky defence, there wasn’t a great deal of excitement going forward: an expected goals (xG) score of 0.88-0.36 telling the tale.

Kane’s goal was his only effort of the match as he went deep in search of the ball (nothing new there), while Son Heung-min (£11.5m) had to wait until the 75th minute for his one and only, very decent, chance.

“I thought our performance throughout was very satisfying. I thought we controlled the game for large periods. They defended their box well. I think on another day we would have come away with something.” – Roy Hodgson

HOMERS WOLVES, WATKINS BLANKS

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Jekyll-and-Hyde performances continued with a 1-0 victory over Aston Villa: this was their fourth successive win-to-nil at Molineux, while their last six away fixtures have seen them pick up only two points and concede 14 goals.

Budget defender Toti Gomes (£3.8m) was back in the side here, one of only two changes that Julen Lopetegui made from the 6-0 defeat at Brighton, and scored the game’s only goal. Hugo Bueno (£3.8m) made way, with Lopetegui confirming that his omission from the squad was purely tactical.

Wolves’ dire away form will be enough encouragement to Manchester United assets ahead of Gameweek 36 but even here in victory, there were some heartening signs for Messrs Rashford and Fernandes as Tyrone Mings (£4.8m) and Ollie Watkins (£7.6m) wasted glaring opportunities.

Emi Buendia (£5.7m) had more penalty touches of his own than Wolves managed as a team (14 v 8), although the early Toti goal did rather dictate the path of the game thereafter.

This was Watkins’ fourth successive blank, and the Spurs defence he’ll face in Gameweek 36 might be a darn sight less shambolic than the one he may have encountered a week or two ago.

“In the first half, we had three very good chances to score but we didn’t do it. In the second half, the match was slower than the first half with time being wasted and it was difficult to have the rhythm we had in the first half. We had a big chance to score with Tyrone Mings but in the end we didn’t get something.” – Unai Emery

CHILWELL INJURY, MADUEKE BRIGHT

Anyone hanging onto Ben Chilwell (£5.7m) for Chelsea’s Double Gameweek 37 could well be left disappointed, as the left-back now faces assessment on a hamstring injury picked up in the Blues’ 3-1 win over Bournemouth.

“Hamstring. We don’t know [if it’s serious]. But with a hamstring at this stage of the season it will clearly be a worry for the remaining games.” – Frank Lampard on Ben Chilwell

Tongue-in-cheek chants of “we are staying up” from the away support shows how far Chelsea have fallen, and while this was a welcome first win under Frank Lampard, the game could have swung either way: it ended 1.29-1.35 on the xG count, for those interested.

Charlie Daniels 2.0 Matias Vina (£4.5m) superbly cancelled out Conor Gallagher’s (£5.6m) opener before late goals from Benoit Badiashile (£5.0m) and Joao Felix (£7.1m) secured the points but star of the show was arguably Noni Madueke (£5.4m). There were no attacking returns for the winger but he was eye-catchingly lively, registering three shots and more penalty-box touches (12) than anyone on show.

A maverick pick for late-season differential-seekers, then, ahead of Chelsea’s fierce-looking double.

“Today you saw individual performances in Badiashile, in Conor Gallagher, in Noni Madueke and other players in the team, so that’s a big step forward because these are individuals who will be part of the team going forward probably. That’s a good sign.” – Frank Lampard

141 Comments Post a Comment
  1. GoonerSteve
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 44 mins ago

    Benched Trippier over Shaw with most rivals playing him. Could be a painful game.

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      2 point merchant. Dunno why everyone thinks Arsenal are just gonna roll over here.

      You've done the right thing.

      Open Controls
    2. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Shaw over Trippier was an easy choice for me

      Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Benched Trippier for 56 min injury Ake 🙁
      Feels like Trippier could get multiple assists and CS today

      Open Controls
      1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 11 mins ago

        2 assists in total in his last 17 games, so not sure where this feeling is coming from.

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 41 mins ago

          I mean he had an xA of 1.18 or so last match. He's clearly still providing the chances.

          Open Controls
        2. Hairy Potter
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          His delivery from corners looked better last week, but Newcastle don't score many from corners despite the height of the team.

          Open Controls
    4. snow pea in repose
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      I don't see a CS in this game

      Open Controls
  2. SirMattBugsby
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    Arsenal, if you have what it takes, this is the chance to show City and the rest of us. Feel strangely confident about them: they've removed the 2 biggest culprits (Partey and Holding). Tierney for Zinchenko would've been too much I guess, what with the build-up and what not 😉

    PS. Please don't make me regret siding with you..

    Open Controls
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Jorginho looked decent against Bruno G for Chelsea and didn't give him time on the ball.

      Open Controls
      1. SirMattBugsby
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Yeah, Jorginho is the potentially underrated factor, and Kiwior the unknown one. Wilson-Isak are a daunting prospect..

        Open Controls
  3. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 41 mins ago

    Glad I punted on starting Wilson and Isak, thought Howe suggesting he wouldn't do it this week was his usual self trying to misdirect everyone

    Open Controls
    1. Scalper
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Well done Nathaniel

      Open Controls
    2. Pulpkinhead
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Don't think he did try and mislead anyone. This was in setting a challenge to get his starting position back

      "I’m delighted for him, personally, because he can react two ways to that challenge laid down to him – and he's responded how I hoped he would."

      If people did their own research instead of relying on scout and Twitter you can actually find a lot more

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        True, and as Hairy Potter below you says it's probably more to do with Longstaff. Still I wouldn't be surprised if he knew he wouldn't make it earlier this week, I still remember a few weeks ago him saying Bruno G would could be out for a long time and then he played like 2 days later so I have little trust in him!

        Open Controls
    3. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Good luck! I think the Longstaff injury, lack of trust in Gordon and ASM only just back has slightly forced his hand.

      Hopefully plenty of points for you and a Newcastle victory!

      Open Controls
  4. Muchentuchel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 40 mins ago

    So excited for my Isak - Wilson double up

    Open Controls
  5. TanN
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    Maybe should've done Watkins to Wilson this week to double up with Isak...

    4-2 Newcaslte win incoming.

    Open Controls
  6. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    How many DGW players are you planning to have in GW37, I was thinking people would try to have 9 with 3 each from BHA MCI MUN?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      Yup 9 and 0 Chelsea

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Pillars
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      I’ll have 10

      Open Controls
    3. ZimZalabim
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      9 plus kepa

      so 8

      Open Controls
      1. GC123
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        Love this!

        Open Controls
  7. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    I thought Newcastle were playing Arsenal today - judging by the comments on here they are playing Aldershot.

    Open Controls
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      As a Toon fan, I really don't get the pundits backing Newcastle so much. I'd accept a draw if it was offered now.

      Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      13 goals for Newcastle in their last 4 home games...

      Open Controls
      1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        *5

        Open Controls
  8. Ser Davos
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    Anyone with Greenwood and Botman and still going for Wilson + Isak?

    Too many FTs/hits, Shirley?

    Joelinton could be worth losing Botman for...

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      Nope, sticking with Trippier, Botman and Wilson/Isak. Joelinton worth the punt if he plays LW so depends on Longstaff availability

      Open Controls
    2. ZimZalabim
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      im strongly considering it but the biggest issue for me is the benching headache

      But even if I just get one of the fwds for free i have a benching headache between rashford, bruno and trent

      If I do the double fwd move ill have to bench Bruno or Rash or March I suppose but I think I have to play the doubler.

      As for the fts/hits Im not that bothered, not much to play for, for me this season

      Open Controls
  9. diesel001
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    Newcastle going the Man City route with their team selection. But with a lower quality of player compared to Man City.

    Two forwards, one the finisher, one the link-up guy (Haaland, Alvarez vs Wilson, Isak)
    A winger who holds the width so you can play a CB behind them (Grealish, Ake vs Murphy, Burn)
    A full back who gets forward (Walker vs Trippier)
    A defensive midfielder (Rodri vs Guimaraes)
    A continuity midfielder (Gundogan vs Joelinton)
    A passing midfielder (KDB vs Willock)
    A GK and two defensive CBs (Ederson, Dias, Akanji vs Pope, Botman, Schar)

    Open Controls

