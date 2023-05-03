FPL notes: Odegaard goals, Martinelli benched + Gabriel hurt

The Gameweek 34 analysis continues as we look back at the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from each game. Here, we focus on Arsenal v Chelsea.

So Arsenal still have some fight in this title race, with a first-half blitz ending their winless streak of four matches and putting them back on top. Alternatively, Martin Odegaard’s (£6.6m) brace, alongside a trio of Granit Xhaka (£4.8m) assists, ensured that Chelsea’s own horrific form continues.

It’s now six successive defeats in all competitions since Frank Lampard took temporary charge. The league’s lowest scorers since Gameweek 12, a Noni Madueke (£5.4m) consolation was at least able to secure a goal.

MARTINELLI RESTED

The Gunners’ most-owned FPL player, Gabriel Martinelli (£6.8m), was handed a rare benching by Mikel Arteta. It’s only the second time he hasn’t started this season but he still managed to score last time, at Villa Park.

That didn’t happen here. He came on for Leandro Trossard (£6.6m) in the 59th minute but was unable to have a goal attempt, with the new league leaders coasting to victory. Hooked off after an hour at Manchester City last week, tonight’s match has a six-day gap on both sides, so Arteta’s decision wasn’t determined by a tight schedule.

Still, unless more is said in Friday’s press conference, Martinelli’s FPL owners shouldn’t be too concerned at tonight’s rotation. The trip to Newcastle United is incredibly tough and Arteta will need his best players to avoid a repeat of last season’s lifeless defeat at St James’ Park.

ODEGAARD PUNISHES SELLERS

Heading into the weekend, there had been a combined 2.35 million sales of Odegaard, Martinelli and Bukayo Saka (£8.2m) since Gameweek 32. The latter seemed fairly quiet here – he accumulated a match-high of five shots that totalled just 0.29 in expected goals (xG).

ABOVE: Bukayo Saka’s five attempts (the green ones are on target)

Instead, it was Odegaard who scored twice to end on 15 points. His eighth double-digit haul of the season is only bettered by fellow Norwegian Erling Haaland (£12.4m).

Both were set up by Xhaka, firstly curling a shot in off the crossbar before later meeting a cross by the penalty spot. The Swiss international also set up Gabriel Jesus (£8.1m) to make it 3-0 after 34 minutes, taking him up to 13 attacking returns for this season.

Were managers too hasty in selling Arsenal’s star midfielders? Particularly Odegaard, considering he also netted in two of the previous three matches. Saka has recently been a feast-or-famine player, blanking in eight of his last 11 but the others delivered 18, 13 and 12 points.

POTENTIAL GABRIEL INJURY

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s defence has rightly been abandoned of late, having conceded at least two goals in each of their previous four outings before this. When facing Chelsea, the match felt like an easily stoppable force meeting a very movable object, seeing as Lampard’s side rarely score and Arsenal can’t keep clean sheets at home.

Mateo Kovacic’s (£4.9m) pass found Madueke and suddenly it was another failure for Ben White (£5.0m), Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.1m) and Gabriel (£5.2m). Only last-placed Southampton have fewer successful shut-outs at home.

“I don’t know if he’ll be fit. He could not carry on, so that will be a doubt. We’ll have to assess him.” – Mikel Arteta on Gabriel’s injury

Making things worse for the Brazilian is that he was hurt during the goal and, instead of being substituted, stayed on to constantly limp. Eventually, he was taken off with Newcastle in mind but, with William Saliba (£4.9m) already injured, it would be a terrible time to lose their other starting centre-back.

NO FAITH IN KEPA OR CHILWELL

FPL managers still with Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.6m) and Ben Chilwell (£5.7m) are probably only doing so because of transfer priorities elsewhere.

They have two clean sheets from 12 matches and there’s little faith that one will arrive versus newly-promoted duo Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest.

ABOVE: Chelsea’s remaining fixtures

At least the goalkeeper was able to collect two save points, while the attacking abilities of Chilwell brought a great chance in the 25th minute. After bursting past Saka, he was through on goal and forced a good save from Aaron Ramsdale (£4.8m).

Also of note is that forwards Kai Havertz (£7.4m) and Joao Felix (£7.2m) were both benched for the third consecutive league match.

GAMEWEEK 34 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Kiwior, Gabriel (Holding 86′), Zinchenko (Tierney 73′); Odegaard, Jorginho (Partey 86′), Xhaka; Saka (Nelson 73′), Jesus, Trossard (Martinelli 59′)

Chelsea XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Fofana (Chalobah 86′), Silva, Chilwell; Kante, Fernandez (Gallagher 71′), Kovacic; Madueke (Ziyech 79′), Aubameyang (Havertz 46′), Sterling (Mudryk 71′)