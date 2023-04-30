109
Scout Notes April 30

FPL notes: Guardiola on De Bruyne + Alvarez, Wilson’s impact, Pereira’s injury

We continue our analysis of the Gameweek 34 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action in our Scout Notes series.

Here, the focus is on Fulham v Manchester City and Newcastle United v Southampton.

All the numbers you see in this article are taken from our Premium Members Area, where you can access Opta player and team data from every single Premier League fixture after full-time in each game.

DE BRUYNE ABSENCE EXPLAINED

Kevin De Bruyne (£12.2m) was left out of Man City’s matchday squad for their trip to Fulham, with Pep Guardiola admitting “he doesn’t feel good” after picking up an injury.

The 31-year-old scored twice and added an assist in the 4-1 win over Arsenal on Wednesday, but had a “niggle” in the second half and was subsequently substituted with ten minutes to go.

“He doesn’t feel good. He has some injury and he couldn’t travel. I don’t know how long [he will be unavailable]” – Pep Guardiola on Kevin De Bruyne

PEP: “TO HAVE TWO STRIKERS IS AN INCREDIBLE WEAPON”

De Bruyne’s replacement, Julian Alvarez (£6.0m), starred with a goal and assist at Craven Cottage, in an excellent all-round display. It means the Argentine World Cup winner has produced double-digit hauls in each of his last three starts against Bournemouth, Liverpool and now Fulham.

Speaking about Alvarez’s performance, Guardiola said:

“With Julian, every time he plays he gives us everything. He got the assist for the penalty and after did the extraordinary goal. To have two strikers is an incredible weapon that we have. To play almost all of the games to be world champions with Argentina where there are thousands of talented footballers and to be able to play there is because he [Alvarez] has something. It is helping me a lot to understand that in the future I can adjust something to make them both [Haaland and Alvarez] and Kevin [De Bruyne] play. In tight games that’s really important. It’s not just the goal and the penalty, it’s the pressure and to keep the ball. He knows exactly where the other players are.” – Pep Guardiola

Above: Man City players sorted by points per start 2022/23

Elsewhere, Erling Haaland (£12.4m) converted an early penalty, his 50th goal of the campaign in all competitions, rewarding the 717,000+ managers who used the Triple Captain chip on him, while Riyad Mahrez (£7.3m) supplied an assist.

Jack Grealish (£7.3m), however, was unlucky not to return, with his first-half effort turned onto the crossbar by Bernd Leno (£4.6m).

EDERSON + TRIPPIER’S BLANKS

Man City and Newcastle were both denied clean sheets once again on Sunday, conceding despite allowing only 0.19/0.83 expected goals (xG) respectively.

It means Pep Guardiola’s troops have recorded just two shut-outs in their last 12 league games, while the Magpies have only one in 13. In that time (Gameweek 22 onwards), Ederson (£5.4m) and Kieran Trippier (£6.1m) are averaging under three points per start.

The problem for Ederson, of course, is that he is heavily reliant on clean sheets: since the Gameweek 17 restart, he’s returned just one solitary save point. It’ll be little consolation for his owners, but Guardiola was at least pleased with his side’s defensive display at Craven Cottage.

“It’s the gap we improved the most compared to the past – we defend. We didn’t concede a lot of shots on target with the ball, maybe another one in the second half beyond the 18-yard box and no more than that. In the last ten minutes, I’m very pleased with how they handled the situation. These players don’t need a leader, they know exactly what they have to do.” – Pep Guardiola

WILSON ON FIRE

Callum Wilson (£7.0m) came off the bench to score twice in Newcastle’s 3-1 win over Southampton, his 14th and 15th Premier League goals of the campaign. It could have been more, too, as he racked up six shots, had a goal ruled out by VAR for offside and also struck the crossbar.

The number nine now has a remarkable eight goals and one assist in his last seven appearances, despite only starting two of those matches.

“He was outstanding like he has been whenever he has played this season, but he’s a brilliant player to have in the squad and what an impact.” – Eddie Howe on Callum Wilson

For Fantasy managers, it doesn’t get any easier, with Alexander Isak (£6.9m) getting the nod over Wilson against Southampton after being benched in midweek. However, Sunday was further proof that the pair can indeed play together (Isak was shifted out to the left in the second half), a la Brentford in Gameweek 30, as they combined for Newcastle’s equaliser.

For those not doubled up on the Magpies’ backline, on current form, there is an argument to include both forwards in Double Gameweek 36. Even more so when you consider their impacts off the bench.

WilsonIsak
MinutesGoalsAssistsMinutesGoalsAssists
GW34 (SOU)45209001
GW33 (eve)86201600
GW32 (TOT)24106520
GW31 (avl)34009000
GW30 (bre)45018610
GW29 (whu)63202610
GW29 (MUN)10107900
GW28 (nfo)0009020
GW27 (WOL)22006710

PEREIRA INJURY LATEST

Andreas Pereira (£4.4m) was stretchered off on Sunday with a leg injury following an awkward fall, departing in a protective brace. Marco Silva also confirmed that Tim Ream (£4.6m) is likely to miss the rest of the season after fracturing his arm.

“Tim Ream is probably not playing no more this season, he has broken his arm, let’s hope Andreas Pereira is not too serious. This is the worst thing, without Mitrovic, with a short squad like us, it is really tough to take.” – Marco Silva

“When he lands he felt something, maybe the ankle, we have to wait a little more.” – Marco Silva on Andreas Pereira

Given both players’ importance, it is a huge blow for Silva, who has seen his side lose six of their past eight Premier League games, with a trip to Anfield up next on Wednesday.

109 Comments
  1. SmasherLagru
    • 3 Years
    6 hours, 14 mins ago

    Kane to jota 2weeks ago is killing me

    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 9 mins ago

      The temptation all season with Kane is to cash in but he just keeps churning out the points, never spectacular but always there. So glad I kept faith.

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 48 mins ago

      Jota can yet do some damage in the second game.

      1. FPL Pillars
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 32 mins ago

        Another injury?

    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 28 mins ago

      Jota probably scores 2+ in the second game - will start I’d imagine

      Open Controls
  2. FCSB
    • 7 Years
    6 hours, 14 mins ago

    Those with Isak… are you at all considering a switch to Wilson?

    1. SmasherLagru
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 17 mins ago

      I'm thinkin get both already got isak

      1. FCSB
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 16 mins ago

        Ah I’m already maxed out with Newcastle assets… Trippier Botman Isak

    2. james 101
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 14 mins ago

      Considering double up

      Jota to wilson

      1. SmasherLagru
        • 3 Years
        5 hours, 12 mins ago

        This

  3. SmasherLagru
    • 3 Years
    6 hours, 8 mins ago

    Have u not thought about getting off newcastle defence, botman maybe

  4. El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    6 hours, 4 mins ago

    Why isn't KDB flagged?

  5. FCSB
    • 7 Years
    6 hours, 2 mins ago

    Ederson
    TAA Shaw Estupinan
    Salah Rashford Fernandes March Mitoma
    Haaland Isak

    Kepa Trippier Botman Greenwood

    1FT, 0.0itb

    Is this a Save FT?

    And is the lineup right?

    Thanks

    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 6 mins ago

      Save

  6. Bggz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    6 hours, 2 mins ago

    I do like saving my chips for the end it’s real boost even if haaland only got an 8

  7. Ruinenlust
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 53 mins ago

    Haaland TC fail

    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      I think you should post this a few more times than you already have

    2. Michigander
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      The prevailing TC pick was Rashford in DGW22, who put up 60 = (8+12) x 3.

      Haaland is still on track for that with a goal & asst midweek, right?

  8. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 46 mins ago

    Kdb isn't going to play Wednesday either by the looks of it.

    1. RICICLE
      4 hours, 47 mins ago

      Yeah I know, such a fitting feeling, I should of stuck with my 451 on my FH which included Bruno & Estupinan, KDB has kinda ruined it all.

      1. RICICLE
        4 hours, 5 mins ago

        Gutting*

    2. FPL Pillars
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 31 mins ago

      Nope very very doubtful

    3. Bushwhacker
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      So pissed at Pep ; had Bruno for days and then feared not going KDB …. Now he is going to miss both

      1. GC123
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        We don’t know for sure. Pep said he didn’t know. KDB hasn’t been officially ruled out

        1. Bushwhacker
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          I have no bench … its a lock!!

          1. GC123
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            He’ll be having fragment. It’s amazing how quickly players can heal in the modern game. Early last week Bruno F was in a protective boot and then he’s rocked up and played 180 mins. That is unfortunate (having no bench). I’m fairly pragmatic. 1st sub for me is Lindelof who has 6 points but I don’t expect him to add more than 2 points to that given United are at Brighton. Better than nothing though and KDB’s absence has definitely stopped me rivalling my ML leader. I was the only one with TAA, Salah and KDB has his absence has definitely hurt

        2. Deer-in-headlights
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour ago

          As if Pep's word meant anything.

  9. RICICLE
    5 hours, 43 mins ago

    Hi chaps, hope you’ve had a decent day FPL wise, me not so much with 54 measly points.

    Anyway, feel like I have my work cut out here with this team and with now zero chips left after playing FH this GW.

    Raya
    Moreno - Shaw - Trippier
    Martinelli - Mitoma - Salah - Saka
    Jota - Haaland - Watkins
    _____________________________
    Kepa: March: White: Tarkowski

    1FT, 2.9 ITB

    Feel like so MUCH needs changing here in preparation for upcoming doubles for Brighton & Newcastle & United.
    Plus I need Trent in there somewhere as well as more City players.
    Inevitably gonna have to take hits.

    Just wondered where on earth would you even start with this mess?

    Saka + Tarkowski > Rashford + Trent for a hit maybe?

    Honestly not a clue where to begin, any wisdom appreciated! 🙂

    1. RICICLE
      5 hours, 9 mins ago

      Tempted by a -12 to be honest.

      White + Saka + Marti + Jota > TAA + Rashford + Bruno + Isak but can probs be spread out I dunno, basically give up at this stage.
      Wot expect any replies but if anyone does, I’ll catch them tomorrow.

    2. BurlingtonDriftersFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 5 mins ago

      yeah, that would be a start - on your team, I'd look at offloading in order - Tark, Saka, Raya, Moreno, Watkins. The problem is TAA and Rashford's ownership levels are so high that you may not really gain much, and are just treading water in terms of OR. Better than losing rank, I suppose. Mahrez, Joelinton, Bruno, Solanke might be worth considering as differentials.

      Is your goal to win a ML, or just to finish as high as possible?

      1. RICICLE
        4 hours, 56 mins ago

        Cheers bud! Yeah it’s tempting, need to remove all driftwood now and fast! It is true I wouldn’t really probably gain much from the likes of TAA and Rash, but like ya say better than losing ground.
        Solanke and Mahrez are a bit out there for me but I am seriously drawn to Joelinton, and Bruno.

        Goal mainly is ML’s, but would take a little doing now to win my main one. 600k so have given up on rank now.

    3. Bushwhacker
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      54 is perfectly reasonable ffs

    4. GC123
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      Don’t take the -12. I think the -4 is fine mate. Good luck

  10. teknicolourfox
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 24 mins ago

    Chasing in ML so took a -8 for
    Watkins > Jota
    Salah > KDB

    Thanks Pep

    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 28 mins ago

      Ouch

    2. Ligdon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 28 mins ago

      Surely not

      1. teknicolourfox
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 21 mins ago

        Yeah, I'm fourth, might as well go for it and fail and finish 8th rather than coast along in 4th

  11. Gudjohnsen
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 22 mins ago

    Jota, Toney to Wilson, Isak for -4?

    1. BurlingtonDriftersFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 11 mins ago

      I would not now, wait to see if Arsenal is in the tank v. Chelsea before playing Newcastle. Before GW 36 may be better for one or both?

  12. Ligdon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 21 mins ago

    At what point do I get rid of Solanke ?

    1. BurlingtonDriftersFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 56 mins ago

      one more week? Hold for Chelsea and lose for a newcastle forward if you can manage that.

    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 50 mins ago

      GW1

    3. YouReds
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Now

  13. POTATO
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 57 mins ago

    Fulham now without three key players. Unfortunately they will be in a weakened state with little to play for against Leicester and Southampton, which is bad news for a Leeds fan.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      Leeds would be fine if their penalty area wasn’t a welcome mat!

    2. bombonera
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      True, those 3 are big losses but Fulham should still have enough quality to beat those 2 teams

  14. HM2
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 7 mins ago

    Play one:

    a) Mac10 (vs EVE)
    b) Toney (vs Liv)

  15. HM2
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 4 mins ago

    I have the exact cash to do KDB > Salah, absolute nightmare….

  16. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 hours ago

    Which is the better move?

    a. Botman > Estu

    b. A. Moreno > Estu

    Cheers

    1. sunzip14
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      B

    2. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Doesn't Botman have a double soon ?

  17. HM2
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    b, Newcastle double in 36

    1. HM2
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      Replace fail to Dom

      1. HM2
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 49 mins ago

        Reply**

  18. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 47 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (47 teams)

    Current safety score = 57
    Top score = Andrew Rink with 70

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    1. RoyaleBlue
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      6 out, praying for a Saka haul on Tuesday to pull me back

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Are you on that leaderboard?

        1. RoyaleBlue
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          243 currently…

          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

            I can't delete teams anymore due to the LMS Cup.
            Only 47 teams are left.
            Needed 63 in GW32.

    2. Mince n Tatties
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Half Time TM and with only 51 points so far I’m on the…

      Highway to the Danger Zone…
      Gonna take it right into the Danger Zone…
      Highway to the Danger Zone…
      Ride into, the Danger Zone!!!

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 13 Years
        9 mins ago

        Stones and Jota to save you.

        1. Mince n Tatties
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          8 mins ago

          Cheers TM - was going to ask you who my differentials were - and boom! There they are!

          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 13 Years
            just now

            Mac Allister has 14 owners compare Jota's 12.
            Dalot another big differential but many own Shaw.

  19. Price Changes
    Ragabolly
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 41 mins ago

    Risers: Steele (4.0)

    Fallers: Watkins (7.6) Ward-Prowse (6.1)

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      Cheers!

      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Er, 1-1 🙁

  20. sunzip14
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    Rival gets Botman (5 points) off the bench in place of KDB. I guess this deal is better than KDB starting midweek?

    1. RoyaleBlue
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      You’d probably have taken KDB getting a 5 pointer across the double?

  21. Ruinenlust
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    Well done

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/04/30/2pm-team-news-isak-starts-de-bruyne-misses-out/?hc_page=9&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_25843857

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      😆

    2. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Being able to pat yourself on the back is a good quality to have.

  22. Shine on you crazy diamond
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Need a pen save from Iversen to save my BB

  23. Ruinenlust
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Looks like Jota was fortunate to not have been sent off.

    I’ll take the 4 points and the haul against Fulhem.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Ahem!

    2. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      He plays Fulhem as well this GW? Good lord, we're in luck.

      1. YouReds
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Take the points and run

  24. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Best route here?

    A)
    35: Watkins -> Alvarez
    36: Mee -> Schar

    B)
    35: Save FT
    36: Watkins -> Wilson & roll a FT for 37

    Kepa
    Trippier, Estupinan, Ake
    Salah, Bruno, Rashford, Mitoma
    Haaland, Isak, Watkins

    Raya, March, Shaw, Mee
    Bank 0.5m, 1FT, no chips

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Would Alvarez starting or not in the next game change things?

      1. Jinswick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        It’s probably more about KDB’s fitness. Currently have 8 DGWers + Salah (AVL), Isak (LEI) and whoever I bring in for Watkins for 37, so fairly well set up for that at the moment.

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          Seems B wins on what you just wrote.

          1. Jinswick
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            I was thinking the opposite as I don’t really need the extra FT in 37, and it means I have an extra MCY attacker for LEE this week. Could even do Alvarez to Wilson in 36 and still have a FT in 37 to get another MCY player (maybe Salah -> KDB). Could do with Ake being back soon.

            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 28 mins ago

              Without the KDB info, it's pretty hard to say A. These questions work better with all the info.

              1. Jinswick
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                1 hour, 25 mins ago

                Yeah, would need to be hearing KDB is doubtful for 35 to punt on Alvarez. So I guess for now it’s B. Will probably have another fire to put out by 37 so the extra FT will likely come in handy.

    2. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      B

    3. YouReds
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Probs B

    4. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      58 mins ago

      usually save if uncertain

  25. YouReds
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Up to OR 610, hopefully I can stay there

    1. Indpush
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Well done. Good luck!

    2. Jinswick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Great stuff! You gonna start taking a few punts to make a charge for the top or try to grind out a top 100 finish?

    3. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Fantastic!

    4. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Well done. How many points off No. 1? Good luck ahead.

    5. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      congrats! add your team link to your profile

  26. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Start Trippier (ARS) for the upside or Shaw (whu) for the easier fixture?

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      RMT has a clear winner, really need to see what happens with Shaw in the 2nd game. Doubtful either keep a CS so go the attacking upside.

    2. RichRover
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Shaw

  27. jimmy12
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Current team for GW35 with 1 FT

    Steele
    Zinchenko|Trippier|Estupinan
    Rashford|Salah|Martinelli|Saka
    Isak|Watkins|Haaland(C)

    Subs: Raya|Eze|Botman|Mee

    Open Controls
    1. lugs
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      save, or sell one of your Arsenal mids for a Man City, CL next week though so picking the correct City mid will be more of a lottery than usual, or maybe not as all of the CL guys could be rested, so starts for Foden, Mahrez with Alvarez up front maybe

  28. EmreCan Hustle
    • 10 Years
    22 mins ago

    BB fail or success?

    Isak - 7
    Trippier - 2
    Botman - 5
    Leno - 3+?

    17 points with Leno to go.

    Thanks.

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Not a fail.

      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers TM.

  29. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    14 mins ago

    Still go 3 Arsenal assets as I FH this week. Would you et rid of them all?

    Saka, Martinelli, Zinc.

    Thanks

    1. lugs
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      nah keep one or 2 as they still score goals, Newcastle will be tough for sure, but i can see the Brighton game being a goalfest for both teams, then they have 2 good fixtures to close out the season

      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I was thinking this week maybe Saka > Rashford or Bruno.

        Tough call on who to keep between Saka and Martinelli.

    2. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I've kept Martinelli - someone has to be benched from my eight attack each week and he's part of my rotation. Replace the others over two weeks for free.

  30. HM2
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    If you had to play one?

    a) Mac10 (vs EVE)
    b) Toney (vs Liv)

    Open Controls
    1. lugs
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Toney

    2. EmreCan Hustle
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      a

      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Actually b, if Veltman is injured. MacAllister will play deeper and Toney does well in big games.

