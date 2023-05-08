129
Scout Notes May 8

FPL notes: March injury latest, Maddison pen, Steele mistake + 21 goals

We end our analysis of the Gameweek 35 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action in our Scout Notes series.

Here, we focus on three Monday matches – Fulham v Leicester City, Brighton and Hove Albion v Everton and Nottingham Forest v Southampton.

Any numbers you see in this article are taken from our Premium Members Area, where you can access Opta player and team data from every single Premier League fixture.

This bank holiday bonanza brought a whopping 21 goals in three matches, with big consequences for the battle to stay up.

Everton and Nottingham Forest secured important victories but Leicester’s position is even more worrying and the Southampton relegation is almost mathematically official.

MARCH BENCHED THEN INJURED

For the 60% of top 100k managers that own Brighton’s Solly March (£5.3m), his starting spot wasn’t supposed to be in jeopardy. All league matches had been started until Thursday night’s win over Manchester United and, surprisingly, he was again left on the bench for Everton.

Pre-match, Roberto De Zerbi simply said March was “not in his best moment” but there was an even worse moment later on. Already 3-0 down, March was one of four substitutions made by De Zerbi at half-time.

Before long, the winger was the epicentre of Brighton’s comeback attempt, creating two chances, totalling five penalty area touches and producing one shot on target. Yet he hurt his hamstring whilst chasing back for Everton’s fourth goal and had to be replaced immediately.

The timing of this is unlucky for owners, as the Seagulls are about to have successive double gameweeks. Perhaps March’s new rotation threat would’ve already seen sales take place but the bad-looking injury will escalate these.

MITOMA AND MAC ALLISTER COMBINE

Selling him for Alexis Mac Allister (£5.5m) may be dismissed as a sideways move but similarly-priced alternative replacements seem limited. Here, the Argentine hit the crossbar and soon combined with template choice Kaoru Mitoma (£5.6m) to score a consolation goal, just days after his stoppage-time penalty defeated Man United.

Since Gameweek 23, no Premier League player has taken more shots than Mac Allister (50) and, even though moving backwards into central midfield was expected to limit his threat, the World Cup winner is only bettered by Erling Haaland (£12.4m) since Gameweek 31.

ABOVE: Most goal attempts since Gameweek 31

Owning a penalty taker that takes so many shots is highly appealing, especially one with five fixtures during the final three gameweeks.

DOES STEELE KEEP HIS PLACE?

It’s a bad night for those with both March and cheap goalkeeper Jason Steele (£4.0m). Brighton’s defensive assets lost their clean sheet after just 34 seconds, with Steele later beaten twice at his near post as well as being the victim of an own goal.

As a team, Everton’s expected goals (xG) total was just 2.24 but Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.3m) and Dwight McNeil (£5.1m) both netted twice to pull off a huge south coast shock. In fact, McNeil’s pair of assists means it’s a brilliant 21-point haul – the winger’s best-ever in FPL.

So does this embarrassment mean Steele goes back to Brighton’s bench for Double Gameweek 36? If so, Robert Sanchez (£4.5m) awaits.

MORE RETURNS FOR MADDISON

Meanwhile, the lunchtime match brought a 5-3 goal-fest between Fulham and Leicester. There was previous popularity for James Maddison (£7.9m) ahead of a generous-looking Double Gameweek 29 that preceded Bournemouth at home. He duly blanked in all three and missed the Wolverhampton Wanderers match due to illness.

Yet FPL managers may want to put faith in Leicester’s talisman when he faces the untrustworthy defences of Liverpool and Newcastle United.

Attacking returns have arrived for him in three consecutive matches, with both a goal and an assist at Craven Cottage. Furthermore, Maddison should be back on penalty duties – having missed from the spot last Monday, Jamie Vardy (£9.1m) failed this time before the 26-year-old had some redemption 15 minutes later.

ABOVE: Maddison leads several ‘goal threat’ metrics during the 5-3 defeat

Leicester’s furthest forward player on the average position map, he led the way for shots, chances created, penalty area touches and expected goal involvement (xGI) in this match. No bonus points though, just like two-goal team-mate Harvey Barnes (£6.6m), who remains without any throughout the whole campaign despite netting 12 times.

SCINTILLATING GIBBS-WHITE

Finally, on a day of double-digit totals for McNeil, Doucoure, Barnes, Willian (£5.5m), Tom Cairney (£4.7m) and James Ward-Prowse (£6.1m), three such individuals belong to Nottingham Forest.

A quickfire Taiwo Awoniyi (£5.6m) double put the hosts 2-0 up, with Danilo (£4.5m) setting up the second and then bagging one for himself after a delicious backheel from Morgan Gibbs-White (£5.5m).

Additionally, the former Wolves midfielder bagged a first-half spot-kick and could’ve added another assist late on had Felipe (£4.5m) not been ruled offside. A wasted acrobatic celebration from the Brazilian centre-back.

He is quietly having a brilliant FPL season and is now on 15 goal contributions. His last four matches have brought three goals and three assists, with Chelsea, Arsenal and Crystal Palace to come. He’s an extremely interesting differential option, especially for March sellers.

GAMEWEEK 35 LINE-UPS

Fulham XI: Leno; Tete, Adarabioyo, Diop (Duffy 77′), Robinson; Palhinha, Reed (Lukic 77′); Wilson (Kebano 82′), Cairney (De Cordova-Reid 82′), Willian (Solomon 82′); Vinicius

Leicester City XI: Iversen; Castagne, Faes, Soyuncu, Kristiansen (Thomas 76′); Tielemans (Ndidi 60′), Soumare (Dewsbury-Hall 76′), Praet (Tete 46′); Maddison, Vardy (Daka 76′), Barnes

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Steele; Gross, Dunk, Webster (Colwill 46′), Estupinan; Caicedo, Mac Allister; Buonanotte (March 46′ (Gilmour 77′)), Undav (Enciso 46′), Mitoma; Welbeck (Ferguson 46′)

Everton XI: Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Mina, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Doucoure, Gana (Onana 87′), Garner, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin (Maupay 87′)

Nottingham Forest XI: Navas; Aurier (Worrall 64′), Felipe, Niakhate, Lodi (Toffolo 82′); Danilo, Mangala, Yates (Kouyate 70′); Gibbs-White; Johnson (Boly 82′), Awoniyi (Surridge 82′)

Southampton XI: McCarthy; Maitland-Niles, Bella-Kotchap (Lyanco 38′), Bednarek, Walker-Peters; S Armstrong (Edozie 76′), Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Alcaraz (A Armstrong 76′); Walcott (Sulemana 61′), Adams (Onuachu 76′)

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

129 Comments Post a Comment
  1. No Professionals
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Ederson
    Trent Trippier Botman
    Salah Mahrez Rashford Mitoma MacAllister
    Haaland Isak

    Kepa Estupinan Shaw Solanke
    1.2m 0ft

    Benching a double feels wrong, but don’t see much from Estupinan, could only really play him over mahrez

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Keep it like that

      1. No Professionals
        • 5 Years
        2 hours ago

        Thanks

  2. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Okay then what about
    Chilwell & Watkins>
    TAA & Wilson or Isak
    For -4
    Yaaaay
    Nope

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Yes like these moves -wait for any early team news pre Newcastle game and if Wilson starts v Leeds then would get him

      1. OptimusBlack
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Cheers

  3. POTATO
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Bottomed.

    DdG
    Trippier² Estupiñán² Botman²
    Mitoma² Salah Rashford Martinelli
    Haaland Kane Watkins
    -Kepa Guéhi Stones March²*
    1FT £1M

    A) Watkins > Wilson²
    B) March* > MacAllister²
    C) March* > Joelinton² or a differential pick £6.2M
    D) March* Watkins > MacAllister² Wilson² -4

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      D

      1. POTATO
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Then it's just a question of who to bench, Martinelli (BHA) or Kane (avl)

        1. OptimusBlack
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          Okay sorry then A

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      D

      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        * and bench Martinelli

    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      i would do A Isak/Wilson depending on leaks. I am probably resisting March to Mac this week as I see Salah, Rashford and Martilinelli, Kane and Haaland getting more points than Mac away to Arsenal and Newcastle

  4. TeddiPonza
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Which option this week?

    A. Mac Allister (ars new)
    B. TAA (lei)

    Thanks

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      TAA

  5. TonyRaw
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Play one?

    A) Steele
    B) Kepa

    Captain?

    1) Mitoma
    2) Wilson

    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      A2

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      A2

  6. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    I'm not sure I really want Mac Allister. His recent points have been complete jam - but know if he notches again that's ranks screwed.

    Plus Brighton were crap until March came on.

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Yes this is my gut feel too. I may hold March and do Mac next week and play TAA, Estu and Botman, Trippier. That doesnt sound great either but 2FT in GW37 does

    2. snow pea in repose
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      If you don't have one, maybe an ARS mid

  7. Royal5
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    This March injury is kind of annoying as a non owner. Was really hoping owners would stick with him.

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      MAy still do for one more GW

      1. Royal5
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Blessing in disguise perhaps.

        1. Royal5
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          I'm stuck with Estup and Steel so not exactly that much better.

          1. Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            OH Brighton double defense, not good mate

            1. Royal5
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 6 mins ago

              Considering benching Steel

  8. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    OK

    DDG
    TAA, Botman Estupinian, Botman (Henry)
    Salah, Bruno, Rashford, Mitoma (March)
    Haaland, Isak (Edouard)

    1FT 0.2m ITB

    A. Roll (see what happens to Brighton GW36)
    B. March to Eze, Bench Estupinian)
    C. B+Edouard to Ferguson -4

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      D just do March to Mac as I will probably do this GW37 anyway (with Salah to KDB depending on how Arsenal do.

  9. MidTableFantasy
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Toney or Jesus to Wilson?

    Raya
    Trippier Botman TAA
    Rashford Mitoma Salah Martinelli
    Toney Haaland Jesus

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Toney , as he only has one ok fixture left

  10. Gunnerssss
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Play solanke
    Or do march to someone else, with that range doesnt seems like anyone i can buy

    1. GREEN JUMPERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      March to someone else for me. Solanke playing away.

  11. tokara
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    gw 38 might just get INTERESTING for FH-ers

  12. Sterling Malory
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Is this DGW madness?

    Tripps, Jota, Watkins > TAA, Isak, Wilson (-4)

    Steele
    TAA Shaw Botman
    Salah Mitoma Rashford Martinelli
    Isak Wilson Haaland
    Kepa Estupinan Grealish Akanji

    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 4 Years
      54 mins ago

      Selling Tripps for a hit this gameweek is the craziest thing I’ve heard all bank holiday.

      And I’ve heard some things

      1. Sterling Malory
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Fair enough, I've gone with TAA, McNeil & Isak.

        Trippier stays.

  13. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Last Man Standing GW35 (27 teams)

    Safety score = 38
    Top score = Rob Martin with 56

    15 teams eliminated, 12 teams through to the LMS semi final
    Top 4 and equal make the GW37 final
    Congrats to the final 12!

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

  14. Norco
    • 8 Years
    35 mins ago

    Chasing big time. Worth a few punts?

    Jota + March + Burn > Wilson + Joelinton + TAA (-4)

    Yay or Nay?

  15. Disturbed
    • 9 Years
    22 mins ago

    Watkins Toney march > Wilson isak macallister -4? Any other suggestions? 2 fts. 0 itb

    kepa
    trippier shaw dunk
    salah rashford march mitoma
    haaland toney watkins

    ederson grealish zinchenko mee

  16. GREEN JUMPERS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    Mac Allister or Gross?

  17. Ragabolly
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    No price changes tonight

    1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Cheers, mate

