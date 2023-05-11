156
Team News May 11

FPL Gameweek 36 team news: Thursday’s injury updates

156 Comments
Share

The pre-match press conferences for Gameweek 36 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) are off and running.

As ever, we’ll be bringing you all the key quotes and injury updates that you need over the coming 24 hours or so.

Five Premier League bosses held pressers during the day on Thursday, with the rest to follow on Friday.

Tomorrow’s round-up will be the place to come for the fitness latest on Solly March (£5.3m).

KEY UPDATES FROM THURSDAY

ASTON VILLA

Other than back-up goalkeeper Jed Steer, who isn’t even listed in FPL, Aston Villa have a fully-fit squad for the visit of Tottenham Hotspur.

Boubacar Kamara (foot), Philippe Coutinho (thigh) and Leon Bailey (hamstring) all returned to the Villa matchday squad as substitutes last weekend, while Matty Cash (calf) had also been back in training ahead of Gameweek 35 – and he too is set to be involved against Tottenham Hotspur. 

“It’s the first time in the last month we have everybody ready to be in the squad for Saturday. Only Jed Steer is out, but Cash, Kamara, Bailey, Coutinho – in the last match they were in the squad but not ready 100% to play.

“Some players are still not ready to play 90 minutes, but they’re ready to be in the squad and ready to play, more or less.” – Unai Emery

FULHAM

Aleksandar Mitrovic returns after his eight-match ban but Fulham will be without Andreas Pereira (ankle) and Tim Ream (arm) for the rest of the season.

Marco Silva admitted that Mitrovic’s availability and Carlos Vinicius‘ current good form give him a welcome selection headache this weekend.

“A very good headache. It’s what any manager wants really, and it was the reason why we signed Carlos.

“With more game-time and making good things, bad things, mistakes, whatever, it makes players grow. Of course, some important goals gave him the confidence that he needs, as all strikers, and it’s nice to see him performing better and better the last few games.

“It’s important to have a player like Mitro, a player like Vini, and we even won two games with Daniel James as a striker and Bobby as a striker. Different profiles, and we were able to do that in games against Everton, and Leeds at home, and that shows that everyone knows his role, everyone is fighting for the Club and can pop up in certain moments of the season.” – Marco Silva

Daniel James also hasn’t recovered from the minor hamstring issue that kept him out of the win over Leicester City.

“Daniel James is still injured, he’s got a small problem in his hamstring and was out in the last game, and will be out for the Southampton match as well.” – Marco Silva

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Emmanuel Dennis (knock), Neco Williams (jaw), Scott McKenna (collarbone), Chris Wood (thigh), Dean Henderson (thigh), Giulian Biancone (ACL) and Omar Richards (leg) remain on the sidelines, while we’re none-the-wiser about Jack Colback (concussion) after his recent omissions.

Serge Aurier is “touch and go” after limping out of the 4-3 win over Southampton but there was no word on Renan Lodi, who also seemed to pick up a knock before being replaced on Monday.

Gustavo Scarpa (calf) has been training this week after a month on the sidelines so could return.

“Serge walked off and we’re doing everything we can to see if he’s available. Maybe at a different time of the season, and maybe if Neco was fit, it may have been a different situation, but we’re going to give him everything we have to see if he can be available. That’s going to be touch and go, to be honest.

“Scarpa is back in full training now, so he won’t be far off being available. Dennis has been injured. He picked up a knock in training in preparation for Southampton and he is still not available.

“It’s still a bit of a mixed bag. Our injury list has definitely been worse, but it’s never something we pay too much attention to.” – Steve Cooper

LEEDS UNITED

Liam Cooper (glute), Luis Sinisterra (ankle), Tyler Adams (hamstring) and Stuart Dallas (leg) remain out but Cooper could be back for Gameweek 37.

“Right, my injuries are, before we even start, let’s get them out of the way: Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra. That’s not bad, just four.

“They think [Cooper could be back] next week. I think that we’ve got to keep everybody fit if we possibly can. I think the squad in general is a bit light in terms of numbers. So we have to be very protective of not picking up too many injuries because it does deplete the squad”.  – Sam Allardyce

Sam Allardyce added that he would make a couple of changes to his line-up for the visit of Newcastle United, having lost 2-1 to Manchester City in his first game in charge.

“We’ll make a couple of changes based on what the Newcastle team is and how we want to play against Newcastle, so we’ll make a couple of changes, which we’ll find out about when the teamsheet goes in.” – Sam Allardyce

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Chiquinho (knee) and Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) remain on the long-term absentee list but Wolves have no other concerns for their trip to Old Trafford.

With Premier League safety all but assured, Julen Lopetegui promised to give more of his players minutes between now and the end of 2022/23.

“The aim is to do the same in the next three matches. We have ambition and we are going to try to see more players and all of them have to be ready. After, of course, we are going to put our best. We are playing against teams fighting for different aims, for the Champions League, the Premier League or relegation. We have to be honest, be professional, of course. We are going to play at Old Trafford, it’s the most important reason to be ready to go there with our best Sunday clothes.” – Julen Lopetegui

156 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Gudjohnsen
    • 6 Years
    57 mins ago

    Raya to Pope useless transfer?

    Have Trippier and Wilson

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yeah

      Open Controls
    2. bialk
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      Get Isak.

      Open Controls
    3. Salalalala
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      I would prioritize attacking transfers at this stage, more upside

      Open Controls
  2. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    56 mins ago

    Bench a) Watkins or b) grealish ? Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Watkins has a decent chance of goals at home to Spurs so play him?

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Yep agree thanks

        Open Controls
  3. Slitherene
    • 5 Years
    55 mins ago

    Akanji first bench, G2G?

    Steele | Iversen
    Schar Porro Dalot
    Salah KDB Bruno Rashford Mitoma
    Haaland Isak
    ¦ Akanji Toti Greenwood

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      I'd probably bench Porro.

      But I guess he could set up Kane or Son and Co

      Open Controls
    2. Salalalala
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      gtg, who is your captain?

      Open Controls
      1. Slitherene
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Isak

        Open Controls
  4. Djoora
    • 2 Years
    54 mins ago

    Bench one please
    A.Estupinan
    B.TAA
    C.Lindelof

    Open Controls
    1. Snake Juice
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Lindelof

      Open Controls
    2. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    3. Neo-Viper
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Same! Lindelof last on the bench looks criminal for Wolves at home though

      Open Controls
    4. nolard
      • 8 Years
      just now

      c
      as varane is back in the running, together with
      estus attacking potential

      Open Controls
  5. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    53 mins ago

    GW 37

    1 Grealish Kdb Isak
    2 Bruno Salah Alvarez

    ???

    Open Controls
    1. Salalalala
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      2

      Open Controls
  6. MGD
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    51 mins ago

    DDG
    Trippier - TAA - Zinchenko
    Mitoma - Mac - Salah - Rashford
    Isak - Haaland - Watkins**

    Raya - March - Botman** - Stones

    2 FT

    Looking at:
    A)
    Watkins -> Wilson
    Botman -> Shaw

    Would probably bench Shaw but play Wilson and do Salah -> KDB next gw

    Or

    B)
    March -> Mahrez
    Watkins -> Enciso

    And do Salah -> Fernández next gw

    Open Controls
    1. Salalalala
      • 4 Years
      32 mins ago

      Play Shaw over Zin this week, possible to get Shaw and Mahrez this week?

      Open Controls
      1. MGD
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        No can’t, short of funds :/

        May need to get Fernandez next week of De Bruyne is a doubt

        Open Controls
  7. Salalalala
    • 4 Years
    49 mins ago

    Who would you prioritize this week? 2 ft

    a) March > Mac
    b) Watkins > Wilson
    c) Do both and bench Rashford
    d) Any other transfer for either?

    Got Isak and Mitoma already. Getting Mac means 5 games but he might be rotated and not great fixtures this week, Bri seems to lose some momentum as well. Wilson can be rotated as well but can be benched next week for Isak.

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      31 mins ago

      I did March to Odegaard.

      Too much rotation going on at Brighton and fixtures mostly tough.

      Open Controls
      1. Salalalala
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        That's interesting, you reckon Ode to outscore Mac in 3 games over 5 when Mac has penalties too? Agree with rotation and fixtures, but can't see more than 1 game where he may not start
        How about doubling on Wilson and Isak option?

        Open Controls
  8. Neo-Viper
    • 8 Years
    43 mins ago

    Benching headache this week!!

    Which two to Bench?

    1) TAA
    2) Rashford
    3) Alvarez
    4) Schar

    Currently on the last two + Playing triple Pool with Gakpo in the 11.

    Open Controls
  9. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    41 mins ago

    Already used my FT, but now with the Zinc news my bench is looking slim.

    Take a hit for March out to:

    A. Odegaard
    B. Mac A
    C. Martinelli
    D. Wait a week?

    Kepa

    Estupinan / TAA / Trippier / Schar

    Rashford / Mahrez / Salah / Mitoma

    Haaland / Isak

    Raya | Solanke | Zinc | March

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. boombaba
      • 10 Years
      28 mins ago

      Wait

      Open Controls
    2. RICICLE
      24 mins ago

      I’d say the hit would be worth it as it’s a double but you have adequate cover there in Mahrez I’d say

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Solanke should be fine cover. I only really have 1 playing sub now & don't think its an issue

      Open Controls
      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Just cannot make my mind up on Mac A, I was thinking more about Odegaard or Martinelli perhaps?

        Open Controls
  10. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    40 mins ago

    GTG bench correct, don’t seem correct Marty & Grealish benched?

    Ederson
    Estupinan, Trippier, Trent, Dalot
    Mitoma, Rashford, Bruno
    Haaland, Wilson, Jota

    Raya, Grealish, Martinelli, Chilwell

    1FT

    .7

    Open Controls
    1. nolard
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      martinelli over dalot

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Wolves looks such an easy fixture ?

        Open Controls
  11. AF90
    • 10 Years
    40 mins ago

    Is it OK to have just 2 Newcastle players? Can't see how to get another in with this team...

    Steele
    Tripper, Shaw, TAA
    Salah, Rashford, Mahrez, Mitoma, MacAllister
    Haaland, Isak

    Kepa, Watkins, Mings, Gabriel

    Open Controls
    1. Art Vandelay
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      Watkins > Wilson, surely?

      (and don't call me Shirley)

      Open Controls
      1. AF90
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Was the original plan & bench Mahrez but with him playing 0 mins midweek feel I sort of have to play him. Might do Watkins -> Wilson if it's leaked he starts v Leeds & just leave it if not?

        Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Watkins to Wilson would probably do it

      Open Controls
  12. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    37 mins ago

    If we get team leak that Isak benched are people still captaining him? If not who instead ? Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Wilson

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        Assume you already own ?

        Open Controls
        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Yes I do- sold Jota for him last week as thought Jota wasn’t going to start

          Open Controls
    2. AF90
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Would probably go for Salah

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Yeh maybe salah although mitoma another option

        Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Think I'd switch to Salah

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeh he seems popular just a shame not to captain a DGWer

        Open Controls
  13. AriseSirGiggsy
    • 12 Years
    36 mins ago

    Is anybody considering going with Enciso instead of Isak/Wilson?

    After gw36 I can’t see much use for Newcastle assets, AND for me with the money saved by dropping from Isak to enciso I could then afford Kane in 37 - for potentially his last home game for spurs followed by his last ever game (against Leeds)

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      This maybe a great idea

      Open Controls
    2. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      What about Ferguson ?

      Open Controls
      1. AriseSirGiggsy
        • 12 Years
        6 mins ago

        That is a question - but with march seemingly out there seems a clear space for enciso in midfield whereas Ferguson has direct competition for the spot up front from Welbeck

        Need to hear from de zerbi

        Open Controls
        1. Fit_to_drop
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Buonanotte in mid to replace March surely?

          Open Controls
    3. JELLYFISH
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Like the idea as an enabler for Kane but you’d be lucky to get much more that 2 points from him across the dgw

      Open Controls
  14. GoonerSteve
    • 13 Years
    13 mins ago

    Could use some advice.

    De Gea
    Trent, Estupinan, Trippier
    Salah, Rashford, Mitoma, March*
    Haaland, Isak (c), Alvarez.

    (Iversen, Shaw, Grealish, Neco)
    2fts. 2.9 itb.

    Alvarez was a last minute punt last week and original plan was to get Wilson this week. Wondering if I should just keep Alvarez?

    Also who to get for March? Mac A? Murphy? Odegaard?

    And would you do both or bank 2fts for next week?

    Open Controls
  15. Fit_to_drop
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Start:

    Kepa (NFO)
    Raya (WHU)

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      3 mins ago

      Same dilemma and I’m gonna go Kepa. Just think lesser of NFO compared to WHU scoring

      Open Controls
    2. Salalalala
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Raya, WHU has game today and next mid week so rotation could be heavy now that they have nothing to play for in league

      Open Controls
  16. BUZZBOMB
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Appreciate it is speculative but what chance Dalot comes back in?
    Is it a straight competition between him and AWB?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.