FPL General on Gameweek 36: Ferguson, Newcastle defence + transfer plans

FPL General has joined our top team of Pro Pundits, Hall of Famers and contributors on a multi-year deal!

The three-time top 500 finisher will be writing about all things Fantasy Premier League (FPL) on a weekly basis as well as bringing his much-loved ‘59th Minute Podcast’ – previously hosted by The Athletic – to Fantasy Football Scout.

GAMEWEEK 36 TRANSFER PLANS

When Solly March (£5.3m) pulled up with a hamstring issue after coming off the bench in Monday’s 5-1 defeat to Everton, the first player that came to mind as a possible replacement was his Brighton and Hove Albion teammate Alexis Mac Allister (£5.5m).

Having not owned the World Cup winner at any point this season, going into each Gameweek without him has been an uncomfortable ride due to his significant ownership around my rank and penalty-taking duties. With Brighton having two extra fixtures over most other teams in the league, making the sideways switch makes too much sense for me not to do it.