20
Pro Pundits May 11

FPL General on Gameweek 36: Ferguson, Newcastle defence + transfer plans

20 Comments
Share

FPL General has joined our top team of Pro Pundits, Hall of Famers and contributors on a multi-year deal!

The three-time top 500 finisher will be writing about all things Fantasy Premier League (FPL) on a weekly basis as well as bringing his much-loved ‘59th Minute Podcast’ – previously hosted by The Athletic – to Fantasy Football Scout.

Only Premium Members are able to read every single one of his pieces, so sign up today to get full access not just to the editorial content but all of the other benefits, from hundreds of Opta stats to a transfer planner.

Image

GAMEWEEK 36 TRANSFER PLANS

When Solly March (£5.3m) pulled up with a hamstring issue after coming off the bench in Monday’s 5-1 defeat to Everton, the first player that came to mind as a possible replacement was his Brighton and Hove Albion teammate Alexis Mac Allister (£5.5m).

Having not owned the World Cup winner at any point this season, going into each Gameweek without him has been an uncomfortable ride due to his significant ownership around my rank and penalty-taking duties. With Brighton having two extra fixtures over most other teams in the league, making the sideways switch makes too much sense for me not to do it.

20 Comments Post a Comment
  1. BeWater
    • 2 Years
    36 mins ago

    For this week only who would you rather have:

    A. MacAllister
    B. Willock

    Open Controls
    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      B for just this week

      Open Controls
    4. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      Pick B
      A is so boring

      Open Controls
    5. waltzingmatildas
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    6. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    7. Snake Juice
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Willock

      Open Controls
  2. Plumbers Pan
    33 mins ago

    A for me
    But very close

    Open Controls
  3. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    Given the choice, would you captain Isak or Wilson this week?

    +

    .

    Or Salah, Haaland or KDB or even Rashford?

    Open Controls
    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Salah

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      Isak for me since he's expected to start CF v Leeds. I actually think he might start both with Wilson coming in for Leicester. Salah would be my pick of the SGWers

      Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Wilson if starts v Leeds otherwise Isak

      Don’t think KDB will start. And unsure on Haaland minutes so Salah would be single week option. Rashford lost his goal scoring boots at the moment

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        Rashford still getting chances. He's a decent pick this week. Wolves are dire on the road and have nothing to play for.

        Open Controls
    4. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      I'm going Isak

      Open Controls
    5. BeWater
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Isak. The alternative would be Mitoma. Salah is the SGW option I'd go for.

      Open Controls
  4. waltzingmatildas
    • 12 Years
    21 mins ago

    2fts, 1.7itb, what would you do?
    Raya
    TAA Trippier Botman Estu
    Salah Bruno Rashford Mac Mitoma
    Haaland
    (DDG Alvarez Coufal Greenwood)

    I'm already reluctant to bench Alvarez, so if I upgrade Coufal or Greenwood, it's a benching headache.
    Raya to Pope?
    Burn a transfer?!

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      I'd play DDG and get Isak or Wilson for Alvarez. You can bench Estu.

      Open Controls
    2. BeWater
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      That's a tough one. I'd probably do the Pope move over burning.

      Open Controls
    3. nolard
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Play DDG, bench estu.
      get shaw for coufal and play him over botman

      Open Controls
  5. Top Lad Dakes.
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    2FT, 0.1 ITB; any advice? Willing to take a -4 if needbe

    Ederson (Iversen)
    Estupiñán Trippier TAA (Dalot Coufal**)
    Salah Rashford Mitoma Grealish March
    Haaland Jota (Solanke)

    Jota March to Wilson/Isak + MacA/Willock/other?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.