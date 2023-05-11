151
Members May 11

FPL points projections: Gameweeks 36-38

151 Comments
Looking to see how many points your Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team will score over the final three Gameweeks? Stuck between two transfer targets? Wondering who could offer good value?

While you can never be sure of what chaos FPL will bring, our Rate My Team (RMT) tool is here to help! RMT’s points projections for Gameweeks 36-38 are provisionally available now.

These figures will be fine-tuned closer to the deadline after the pre-match press conferences have taken place and we learn about who is carrying a knock and who is ruled out.

Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout can see the players heading the points projections for both this upcoming Gameweek and the next two beyond it in the images below but you can get the full picture here.

You can even get a breakdown of the points, from attacking returns to clean sheets, here.

Our Rate My Team tool, meanwhile, can give you an approximation of how many FPL points your own team will score over a series of Gameweeks.

GAMEWEEK 36: FPL POINTS PROJECTIONS

HELP AND FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

WHAT IS RATE MY TEAM?

Rate my Team (RMT) is a tool designed to give you an approximation of how many FPL points your team will score over a series of Gameweeks. This takes into account captaincy, vice-captains and automatic substitution points.

WHAT ARE PROJECTIONS?

Projections come in two forms – Season Projections and Six-Gameweek Projections (SGP).

Season projections show algorithm-generated predictions for every FPL player. This includes goals, assists, clean sheets, minutes played, bonus points, yellow cards and, most importantly, FPL points.

SGP shows algorithm-generated predictions for every player’s FPL points in each of the next six Gameweeks, calculating their points per million value over this period. These numbers are the same numbers as the ones used in RMT.

HOW ARE THE VALUES FOR RATE MY TEAM AND PROJECTIONS CALCULATED?

The values are generated by an algorithm that uses both current and historical data. There is also constant human monitoring so that the model can respond quickly to news, injuries or tactical changes that otherwise the algorithm may underestimate.

We do this to generate the best values with as little bias as possible.

HOW DO I LOAD MY TEAM INTO RMT?

To load your team into RMT, you need to type in your FPL ID.

If you can’t find your FPL ID, instructions on how to find it are on the Rate My Team page.

WHAT DO XM AND ADJP MEAN?

Placing the cursor over a player’s predicted FPL points in a Gameweek will show an xM score and an adjP score.

xM stands for expected minutes – It’s the number of minutes the algorithm is predicting a player to have. Note that this isn’t an exact Gameweek specific prediction but rather an average number of minutes. Therefore, while a player might be expected to play 90 minutes, their xM will be lower since there’s a chance they might miss the game or get substituted.

adjP is the expected points – how many points the algorithm predicts a player will score in the week if they were to play 90 minutes.

Both of these values combine to generate a final score.

WHY DOES RMT SAY TO START A PLAYER WITH A LOWER PREDICTED SCORE THAN A SECOND PLAYER?

Usually, this occurs because the algorithm predicts that a player (usually a goalkeeper) will either play the full game or won’t feature at all.

Player A – High adjP, very low xM – Low RMT score

Player B – Medium adjP, very high xM – Medium RMT score

Whilst Player A is unlikely to play, the most common scenarios is that they’ll either be given 90 minutes or none at all. Therefore, RMT thinks it’s worth starting him to make use of the high adjP if he plays, otherwise the safer option of Player B will autosub in.

Therefore it suggests picking Player A over B, despite the former appearing to score lower on RMT. 

WHY DOES RMT SAY TO CAPTAIN A PLAYER WITH A LOWER PREDICTED SCORE THAN A SECOND PLAYER?

We know, as Fantasy managers, that we have a vice-captain who will sub in if our captain doesn’t play.

So sometimes we might captain a player who may not feature knowing that our vice will assume the armband if that happens. But we choose to captain him because if he does play, he is likely to get the most points.

The same applies when selecting our starting XI and bench; we might start a player who is unlikely to feature but – if he does – is expected to do well. Safe in the knowledge that he will be replaced by a sub should he miss out.

The RMT understands this. In fact, it produces two sets of numbers:

  1. The ones we display on site, which include the possibility that the player’s minutes could be 0
  2. The ones we display on the rollover in the ‘adjP’

The adjP score is the one described above and should/can be used for selecting captain and starting XI. It basically says if a player features in the match, how many points is he likely to get?

That player could still be a sub and get a yellow card, that possibility is included, the difference is it excludes zero minutes of playing time.

So essentially you would use the first set of numbers for transfers and the ‘adjP’ for captain and bench.

CAN I ORDER BY SCORES FOR ONE GAMEWEEK?

From the list of all players in RMT or projections, just click on the Gameweek header to sort the players by that Gameweek’s predicted score.

HOW DO I CHANGE THE GAMEWEEKS I VIEW RMT OVER?

At the top of the Rate My Team page, whilst you have your team loaded, you can select “First Gameweek” and “Last Gameweek”. By default, the first Gameweek will be the next Gameweek and the last Gameweek will be in six Gameweeks’ time, but these can be manually altered to suit your research.

CAN I SEE A FULL LIST FOR ALL PLAYERS IN RMT?

You can find the complete list here. It can also be found by clicking the “Players” option in the sub-menu under “Rate My Team” on the main Premium Members Area menu.

WHEN DO UPDATES HAPPEN?

While there’s no fixed update timetable, it is pretty much continuous.

Monday tends to have a big update after the weekend’s events. Thursday and Friday will have updates in the evenings following any news that emerges from pre-match press conferences.

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

  1. KaBoZ: Kids,don't Drin…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Start 2:
    A) watkins vs Tot
    B) martinelli vs bha
    C) grealish vs eve
    D) solanke vs cry

    1. DBW - Slug Repellent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Watkins and Martinelli

    2. ElChapo
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      B

      big gap

      C
      A
      D

    3. Øgaard it's Haa…
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      A or B. In favour of B.

      1. DBW - Slug Repellent
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        He wants 2 of 4

    4. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      A+B

  2. Øgaard it's Haa…
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Play Gakpo or Mitoma?

    1. ElChapo
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Mitoma

  3. ElChapo
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Steele - Raya
    Schar - TAA - Shaw - Estu - Lindelof
    Martinelli - Salah - Grealish - Rashford - March
    Isak - Hauland - Watkins

    2FT 0.1 ITB

    A) Raya, Watkins > Pope, Greenwood. - 2.9 for march upgrade & potential City def
    B) Grealish March > Mahrez Murphy - 0.9 for city def upgrade next week

    1. Øgaard it's Haa…
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Difficult but I think A. More flexibility for next GWs. Less benching headache. I'll be moving Raya > Ramsdale in GW37 fwiw.

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Who would you bench for a City defender in 37? Seems unnecessary to me, as does the GK switch. How about just March - Willock / March & Watkins - Mahrez & Greenwood / Watkins - Wilson?

  4. Gudjohnsen
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Captain

    A. Wilson
    B. Isak
    C. Haland
    D. Mitoma
    E. Salah

    1. Bavarian
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      E

  5. Catastrophe
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Advice appreciated - 1FT, 2.3M ITB.

    Kepa
    TAA, Trippier*, Botman*
    Salah, Rashford, Grealish, Mitoma*
    Haaland, Wilson*, Ferguson*

    (Raya, March**, Dias, Mings)

    A) March -> Odegaard
    B) March & Ferguson -> Macallister & Solanke/Mitrovic (-4)
    C) March, Grealish & Ferguson -> Macallister, Eze & Alvarez (-8)
    D) Something else

    Cheers!

    1. Øgaard it's Haa…
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      A. I think a price rise for Ode is incoming and you want ARS players for last fixtures imo. Also, I'd play Ode and bench Ferguson this GW.

      1. Catastrophe
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Cheers. He's on 48% currently. I'd start Odegaard, but not sure on who to bench out of Ferguson or Grealish. Ferguson has looked really sharp and is fit, although there's a lot of rotation in those attacking spots for Brighton.

  6. DBW - Slug Repellent
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Estupinan is getting 4 points this GW. Only way he won't is if he gets an attacking return.

    I think I'm not starting him and may even sell.

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Another way is Brighton concede 2+ goals...

  7. Prison Mike
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Who to start?

    A) TAA (lei)

    B) Shaw (WOL)

    C) Estu (ars, new)

    1. Bavarian
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      A

    2. BrockLanders
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      TAA

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      My current order ACB

    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      A

    5. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      C

    6. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Seems an easy call for me TAA - I don't trust Brighton at all - plus Shaw has a likely sealing of 8. TAA could likely get 15 plus very easily.

  8. Tsparkes10
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Thoughts??

    Watkins, Botman, Raya to Wilson, Dias, De Gea (-4)?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Just the Wilson and Dias moves

  9. Kiss of death
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Looks g2g I’m playing Rays this game week

  10. Strchld
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Start Shaw or Watkins?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Pen taker

    2. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Shaw - Utd have kept 5 consecutive clean sheets at home

  11. Il Capitano
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    1FT 2.6m ITB

    Ederson
    Trippier Schar Estupinan Shaw
    Mitoma Salah Rashford
    Isak Haaland Watkins

    Kepa - Grealish March* Mee

    March > Mac and bench Watkins/Shaw?

  12. ryacoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    With the Wilson vs Isak debate:

    Surely, it's not just overall minutes you need to compare. It's how many minutes will Isak get without Wilson?

    Isak may get more minutes overall but Wilson should get more minutes as the number nine across the two games IMO

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Seems like the consensus is they won't be paired together again. Predicted lineup here has just Isak starting at Leeds (CF) - so the question (for me) is whether Wilson starts Brighton or Leicester

      1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        I'd personally find it very difficult indeed bringing in a DGWer if I knew they were benched the first match, but that just may be cautious old me.

      2. ryacoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        Personally I think Wilson starts Leeds and Leicester

        But if he doesn't start Leeds I would fully expect a start against Brighton - two benches in a row seems very slim

    2. Øgaard it's Haa…
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      This is why I had no hesitation in hedging, as well as seeing both as better punts than Jota & Enciso. Gone for both.

  13. Slitherene
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    FH in 38, so dead ending team..

    TAA, March, Jota -> Schar, Bruno, Wilson

    For a hit, have exact money?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      I wish I had Jota for Leicester! Not for me - I actually think the left side of the equation could come out on top even with March 0

  14. Tsparkes10
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Raya or Sanchez to DDG worth a -4?

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Until the 92nd minute.

