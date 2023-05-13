74
Scoreboard May 13

FPL Gameweek 36: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus points + statistics

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers from Saturday’s matches on one page.

As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

The usual Scout Notes will follow this piece.

SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:

Southampton0 – 2Fulham
Manchester United2 – 0Wolverhampton Wanderers
Crystal Palace2 – 0Bournemouth
Chelsea2 – 2Nottingham Forest
Aston Villa2 – 1Tottenham Hotspur
Leeds United2 – 2Newcastle United

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

