Arsenal v Brighton team news: Tierney in for Zinchenko

Arsenal entertain Brighton and Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium in the final Premier League match of the day.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

Mikel Arteta is forced to make one change from Gameweek 35, as Kieran Tierney replaces the injured Oleksandr Zinchenko.

That means Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus continue up front, with Leandro Trossard named among the substitutes again.

As for Brighton, Roberto De Zerbi makes four alterations in response to the 5-1 loss against Everton.

Levi Colwill, Billy Gilmour, Julio Enciso and Evan Ferguson come in for Adam Webster, Facundo Buonanotte, Deniz Undav and Danny Welbeck.

The line-up suggests Enciso will start on the right in place of Solly March, with Alexis Mac Allister in a more advanced role in behind Ferguson.

GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Tierney, Jorginho, Odegaard, Xhaka, Saka, Martinelli, Jesus

Subs: Turner, Holding, Walters, Vieira, Smith Rowe, Partey, Nketiah, Trossard, Nelson

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Steele, Gross, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan, Caicedo, Gilmour, Enciso, Mac Allister, Mitoma, Ferguson

Subs: McGill, Offiah, van Hecke, Buonanotte, Ayari, Peupion, Moran, Welbeck, Undav

