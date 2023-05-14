707
Dugout Discussion May 14

Arsenal v Brighton team news: Tierney in for Zinchenko

707 Comments
Share

Arsenal entertain Brighton and Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium in the final Premier League match of the day.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

Mikel Arteta is forced to make one change from Gameweek 35, as Kieran Tierney replaces the injured Oleksandr Zinchenko.

That means Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus continue up front, with Leandro Trossard named among the substitutes again.

As for Brighton, Roberto De Zerbi makes four alterations in response to the 5-1 loss against Everton.

Levi Colwill, Billy Gilmour, Julio Enciso and Evan Ferguson come in for Adam Webster, Facundo Buonanotte, Deniz Undav and Danny Welbeck.

The line-up suggests Enciso will start on the right in place of Solly March, with Alexis Mac Allister in a more advanced role in behind Ferguson.

GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Tierney, Jorginho, Odegaard, Xhaka, Saka, Martinelli, Jesus

Subs: Turner, Holding, Walters, Vieira, Smith Rowe, Partey, Nketiah, Trossard, Nelson

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Steele, Gross, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan, Caicedo, Gilmour, Enciso, Mac Allister, Mitoma, Ferguson

Subs: McGill, Offiah, van Hecke, Buonanotte, Ayari, Peupion, Moran, Welbeck, Undav

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

707 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Thanos
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Manager of the season?

    1. Zerbi
    2. Howe

    Open Controls
    1. jackruet
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I would say howe.

      Open Controls
  2. SpaceCoyote97
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    just now

    Anyone get the assist for that?

    Open Controls
  3. BrockLanders
    • 8 Years
    just now

    As a non owner. That's as bad a moment as I could ever have hoped for..

    Open Controls
  4. JBG
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Hahaha omg! Finally repays me for keeping him all this GWs.

    Open Controls
  5. Tcheco
    • 5 Years
    just now

    What a Perv

    Open Controls
  6. ggfussball
    just now

    You love to see it

    Bye arsenal! Wah wah waaaaaah

    Open Controls
  7. RN - Lyon Fan
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Ramsdale is not a good goalkeeper

    Open Controls
  8. COLLIN QUANER
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Estu babyyyyyyyyyy

    Open Controls
  9. TanN
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Estupinan you beauty!!

    Shame all my mini league rivals have him too though...

    Open Controls
  10. Herman Toothrot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    It's the hope that kills them

    Open Controls
  11. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Castagne ---> Estupinian!!!
    Yes!!!!

    Open Controls
  12. NATSTER
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    just now

    How many teams with Estupinan on the bench with Grealish starting?

    Open Controls
  13. Ady87
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Estup nowhere to be seen in my ML, can’t believe my luck.

    Open Controls
  14. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Well I'm sorry to those I suggested should bench Estupiñan! Mind no matter what anyone says I doubt anyone expected any sort of result like this

    Open Controls
  15. Sailboats
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Try again next year Arsenal haha

    Open Controls
  16. Tcheco
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Arsenal actually thought they can win the league 😀

    Open Controls
  17. Bubz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Pervis megahaul

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.