144
Pro Pundits May 15

FPL General on Gameweek 37: Rashford to Antony + City rotation

144 Comments
Share

FPL General has joined our top team of Pro Pundits, Hall of Famers and contributors on a multi-year deal!

The three-time top 500 finisher will be writing about all things Fantasy Premier League (FPL) on a weekly basis as well as bringing his much-loved ‘59th Minute Podcast’ – previously hosted by The Athletic – to Fantasy Football Scout.

Only Premium Members are able to read every single one of his pieces, so sign up today to get full access not just to the editorial content but all of the other benefits, from hundreds of Opta stats to a transfer planner.

Image

MANCHESTER CITY ROTATION CONCERNS

FPL Gameweek 35 tips: Best players, predicted line-ups, team news + more

It’s getting to the point of the season where transfers are not as straightforward as they usually are due to end-of-season rotation concerns. It’s a bit of a minefield for FPL managers, this week and next. 

Manchester City in particular is a difficult puzzle to solve. They face Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday before a Double Gameweek in FPL against Chelsea (home) and Brighton & Hove Albion (away). 

Arsenal losing to the Seagulls in Gameweek 36 has thrown a spanner in the works. We needed them to push City all the way to Gameweek 38 to make it easier to predict Pep Guardiola’s line-ups. The league will even be wrapped up before Manchester City play the first match of their double if Arsenal fail to win against Nottingham Forest on Saturday. 

Top goalscorer Erling Haaland (£12.4m) remains a must-have. It’s too dangerous to go without him unless you’ve got a lot of ground to make up in overall rank or in a mini-league and you’re comfortable with the gamble.    

Aside from the Norwegian, it’s a real head-scratcher. I was eyeing up a move from David Raya (£4.8m) to Ederson (£5.4m) with my free transfer but I’m not so sure now. Back-up goalkeeper Stefan Ortega (£3.8m) kept a clean sheet in a surprise start against West Ham in Gameweek 34 and we could see him get more game-time once the league is done and dusted. Scott Carson (£3.8m) might even get a run out which has happened before towards the end of a campaign! The more I think about it, the more I’m backtracking on the idea.

RASHFORD’S FITNESS

 

1

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

1

144 Comments Post a Comment
  1. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    28 mins ago

    Top score so far this week with 122 hit BB with Rashford and Sanchez.

    He's having the last laugh tho with Eze, Estu, Mee and Gundogan captain!

    Open Controls
  2. Supersonic_
    • 1 Year
    25 mins ago

    Steele

    AWB Tripp Estu
    Mitoma Salah Bruno Rash Grealish
    Wilson Haaland (C)

    Raya Isak White Mings

    0.6 ITB

    Salah to KDB -4 or just hold mo?

    Open Controls
    1. tbos83
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Hold Mo

      Open Controls
  3. THFC4LIFE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    Can see a few TAA assists tonight, fancy VVD header from a Trent set piece. Wonder what the odds would be

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      TAA 2+ assists and VVD to score a header is 100/1 at Sky

      Open Controls
    2. NotsoSpursy
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I need Trent to score big tonight

      Open Controls
  4. Bad Lieutenant
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    James Maddison: Check

    Dodgy Liverpool Defence: Check

    Hattrick...

    Open Controls
    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      More likely chance of a 9-0 Liverpool annihilation

      Open Controls
      1. Bad Lieutenant
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I'll take a Salah hatty too.

        Open Controls
    2. Paqueta Rice
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Gakpo Hattie

      Open Controls
  5. Ask Yourself
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    Alvarez has been so bad when starting lately do people really think he’s a good option to bring in still?

    Open Controls
    1. Union_Jacks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Only 6.0m forward option available really. Worth a splurt

      Open Controls
      1. Paqueta Rice
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Ferguson

        Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      I watched MOTD and barely noticed him on the pitch. Only time I saw him was when he dropped into his own half to collect the ball and pass it off

      Open Controls
    3. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Gave the ball away & provided several counter attacks, not a good hold up player.

      Open Controls
  6. Phaze 1
    • 11 Years
    22 mins ago

    Jota is 100% dead to me. What a shocking transfer.

    Open Controls
  7. Tinkermania
    • 3 Years
    22 mins ago

    Only if you think he will get minutes and/or returns.

    Open Controls
  8. Amartey Partey
    • 3 Years
    20 mins ago

    The General is reading my mind. I will go with Antony if Rashford is injured.

    Open Controls
  9. NJ MetroStars
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    19 mins ago

    anyone else have iversen coming off the bench for kepa?!?!?!!!

    Open Controls
  10. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Is Wilson a hold now for the rest of the season ?

    Open Controls
    1. Tinkermania
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      LEI and Chelsea. Nice easy fixtures.

      Open Controls
  11. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    Anyone else fancy Leicester to win?
    Fighting for their lives, rested and probably the best lineup they have?
    Liverpool poor away record this season.

    Bettable odds for Leicester to win

    Open Controls
    1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Evans starting

      Open Controls
  12. Riverside Red
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    What's up with Jota...why is Klop not selecting him.

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Dalot owners think he plays or rots on the bench?

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        just now

        WTF happened here 😀

        Open Controls
    2. Utopsis
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Prefers the other 3

      Open Controls
  13. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Dalot owners holding or moving, 2nd try 🙂

    Open Controls
  14. Supersonic_
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Salah Gakpo Maddy Gs
    TAA and Barnes A

    Open Controls
  15. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    just now

    BBC: "Johnny Evans has played one minute of Premier League football since 8 October". Oh dear

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.