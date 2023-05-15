FPL General on Gameweek 37: Rashford to Antony + City rotation

FPL General has joined our top team of Pro Pundits, Hall of Famers and contributors on a multi-year deal!

MANCHESTER CITY ROTATION CONCERNS

It’s getting to the point of the season where transfers are not as straightforward as they usually are due to end-of-season rotation concerns. It’s a bit of a minefield for FPL managers, this week and next.

Manchester City in particular is a difficult puzzle to solve. They face Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday before a Double Gameweek in FPL against Chelsea (home) and Brighton & Hove Albion (away).

Arsenal losing to the Seagulls in Gameweek 36 has thrown a spanner in the works. We needed them to push City all the way to Gameweek 38 to make it easier to predict Pep Guardiola’s line-ups. The league will even be wrapped up before Manchester City play the first match of their double if Arsenal fail to win against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Top goalscorer Erling Haaland (£12.4m) remains a must-have. It’s too dangerous to go without him unless you’ve got a lot of ground to make up in overall rank or in a mini-league and you’re comfortable with the gamble.

Aside from the Norwegian, it’s a real head-scratcher. I was eyeing up a move from David Raya (£4.8m) to Ederson (£5.4m) with my free transfer but I’m not so sure now. Back-up goalkeeper Stefan Ortega (£3.8m) kept a clean sheet in a surprise start against West Ham in Gameweek 34 and we could see him get more game-time once the league is done and dusted. Scott Carson (£3.8m) might even get a run out which has happened before towards the end of a campaign! The more I think about it, the more I’m backtracking on the idea.

RASHFORD’S FITNESS

