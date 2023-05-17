354
Team News May 17

FPL team news: Rashford back in training

354 Comments
Share

Having missed Gameweek 36 thanks to a leg injury, Marcus Rashford was pictured back in training on Wednesday morning.

The full extent of his involvement is unknown but, in the featured clip above, he was sighted indulging in a spot of foot tennis with his Manchester United team-mates.

The Red Devils then confirmed his – and Scott McTominay‘s – return to training in an on-site article shortly afterwards.

Erik ten Hag’s side travel to Bournemouth on Saturday before entertaining Chelsea next Thursday, those two fixtures forming a ‘double’ in Gameweek 37.

The United boss should face the media to provide us with an update on Friday.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Elsewhere on the team news front, Eddie Howe talked to reporters on Wednesday morning ahead of Newcastle United’s Double Gameweek 36 clash with Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Magpies boss confirmed that Sean Longstaff would still be absent with a foot injury but added that Jacob Murphy was his only other concern, the winger having remained an unused substitute at Leeds United because of a tight groin.

“I think we’re quite clear on the injury, it’s just how long it takes to heal.

“He made good progress yesterday so let’s see how he feels today. He won’t be involved in this game.” – Eddie Howe on Sean Longstaff

Matt Ritchie (knee), Emil Krafth (knee) and Jamaal Lascelles (calf) are out for the season.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Roberto De Zerbi also faced the media on Wednesday afternoon, saying that he expected to have the same squad available as he had at Arsenal.

Julio Enciso (knock) has been in training despite limping off on Sunday.

Joel Veltman (muscle) was also spotted on the grass but isn’t yet ready to return, while Solly March (hamstring), Adam Webster (unknown), Tariq Lamptey (knee), Jeremy Sarmiento (ankle), Adam Lallana (thigh) and Jakub Moder (knee) remain out.

Robert Sanchez, omitted from the squad at the Emirates, also won’t be considered for selection.

ANY OTHER BUSINESS

Nathan Ake (hamstring) is the only absentee for Manchester City’s UEFA Champions League clash with Real Madrid on Wednesday evening.

“Except Nathan, everyone is fit.” – Pep Guardiola

Gabriel Martinelli (knock) will reportedly miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein. Two days ago, the Arsenal club doctor said the Brazilian was “sore” after his weekend withdrawal but added that he “should be OK”.

354 Comments Post a Comment
  1. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Bit stumped what to do here. 2FTs, 0.1itb. Keeper perhaps my only issue and a lack of City? Any suggestions?

    Kepa
    TAA, Shaw, Estu
    Salah, Bruno F, Rash, Mitoma, Mac A
    Haaland, Isak
    (Raya, Tripps, Schär, Greenwood)

    Open Controls
    1. Lionac
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Isak to Alvarez or Trippier to City def

      Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      I think its a nice side, I would change keeper for sure, but can't get the three prime ones doubling. Could maybe downgrade a Newcastle defender and do Raya to Ederson but don't like the City man as an option personally.

      Any City you get into that line up is not nailed for 180 minutes and could easily be outscored by the player they'll displace

      Open Controls
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Could go Raya to Mendy 😯

        Open Controls
        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Great shout, 100% certain to have a GK get battered by a Manchester side. But even be lucky enough for them both to get a battering from each flavour of Manchester club.

          Open Controls
          1. RAFA THE GAFFA
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Hahaha, yeah it doesn’t work does it. Stumped what to do

            Open Controls
        2. Better off with a pin and a…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          That's an option; maybe still a risk that they get 1 game each in the double?!

          Open Controls
          1. RAFA THE GAFFA
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Yeah that’s very true. I can’t see a good 4.9m keeper and I already have 3 Man U and Brighton

            Open Controls
            1. Biggsy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              56 mins ago

              This is your issue. DDG is a great option, Steele not bad. But I wouldn't hokey cokey one of your existing Brighton or United assets to get them in. Botman to Bueno (or similar) gets you £0.6m to make that £5.5m - maybe Alisson? Or Rasmdale?

              Open Controls
              1. RAFA THE GAFFA
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                37 mins ago

                I don’t have botman?

                Open Controls
                1. Biggsy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  30 mins ago

                  Sorry, I meant Schar - actually nets you a bit more to afford a decent keeper.

                  Seems a boring use of 2FT, but that's your fault for having such a good team.

                  Open Controls
                  1. RAFA THE GAFFA
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Yeah decent idea but seems a waste of 2FTs to get a possible 6 pointer keeper. Thanks for your great input mate 🙂

                    Open Controls
            2. Better off with a pin and a…
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              45 mins ago

              The problem is that your team is too good! Either do the Mendy move and hope it goes your way or downgrade one of your Newcastle DEFs to someone really cheap now so you have some cash and 2FT to try something in GW38? Maybe something will happen between now and deadline to help give you an option..

              Open Controls
              1. RAFA THE GAFFA
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                3 mins ago

                Yeah, the downgrade is a decent option to raise funds. Hmm

                Open Controls
    3. The Biscuitmen
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Trippier to Dias if you have the funds? Isak to Alverez?

      Open Controls
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Yeah about my only real options. Probs not worth using 2FTs for both hmmm

        Open Controls
        1. georgiev.x
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Scott Carson is a punt. Pep might give him minutes at least in one of those games.

          Open Controls
  2. Lionac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Which duo you think scores most:

    A) Mahrez & Enciso
    B) Mac Alister & Isak
    C) Mac Alister & Alvarez

    Open Controls
    1. V-2 Schneiderlin
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      A for me

      Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      I would say B on the basis Isak is a more certain starter than any of Encisco, Alvarez and Mahrez and could outscore them all.

      Open Controls
    3. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  3. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Gabriel Martinelli will miss final 2 Arsenal games through injury. Suffered ankle ligament damage in Sunday’s loss to Brighton. 21yo Brazil winger ruled out for a number of weeks but should return for pre-season ahead of new campaign

    https://twitter.com/David_Ornstein/status/1658820962295398400?t=LakOkoVtg8yJca0D1KSGSw&s=19

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Trossard GW38 punt looks decent. Probably still favour Ode

      Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Did they edit the article above to add this? Swear it didn't say that when I read it back on Page 1

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        Aye I think so.

        Open Controls
        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 35 mins ago

          Either way, think that locks Martinelli to Bruno for me.

          Rashford to City or Mac A if out. Otherwise maybe Raya to some sideways GK option

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 33 mins ago

            Only 2 GWs left, easy sell if confirmed by Arteta.

            Open Controls
    3. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Huh, I can do Martinelli -> Bruno then.

      Open Controls
  4. Manumana
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Play
    A. Trips
    B. Robbo

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      On paper the answer is obvious. But on paper he's been a great option for the last 10 weeks but his score doesn't reflect it.

      Probably just about A because Leicester are awful and Liverpool not wholly solid enough to keep Villa out.

      Open Controls
      1. Manumana
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. artvandelay316
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  5. Kodap
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Don't want to take a hit at this point in the season, I have 0.5m in the bank and Ideally want to bring in another City or United player, what move would people make here?

    Steele
    Shaw - Taa - Trippier - Botman
    Mitoma - Mac10 - Salah - Mahrez
    Haaland - Isak

    Raya - Watkins - Rashford - Zinchenko

    Open Controls
    1. Kodap
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Have exact funds to do Rashford > Gundogan, or enough in the bank to do something like Raya > DDG.

      Have 1FT.

      Open Controls
      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Don't lose Rashford - Raya to DDG a good shout.

        Open Controls
        1. Atimis
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          Yeah

          Open Controls
        2. Kodap
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Thanks mate, yeah looks it

          Open Controls
      2. StingRay
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        DDG =

        Open Controls
        1. StingRay
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          DDG = definitely as he plays against far easier teams than Raya and of course has the DGW37.

          DDG= bou, CHELSEA & FULHAM
          RAYA = spurs & MAN CITY

          Open Controls
      3. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Rashford is back in training I'd play him if confirmed fit and save FT bench Botman.

        Open Controls
    2. artvandelay316
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Rashford in training. You need to keep him surely.

      Open Controls
  6. NotsoSpursy
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    GroB or Mitoma??

    Open Controls
    1. artvandelay316
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Mitoma

      Open Controls
    2. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Mitoma surely

      Open Controls
    3. StingRay
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Grob...imo..gr8 differential esp. if ya chasing. Last game he got an assist & in the last x2 games he's played 90 mins

      Open Controls
    4. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Groß, and not just because he is a differential.
      Among mids, only Foden has a higher shot conversion rate in the league this year... And Caicedo will occupy RB with Veltman out.

      Open Controls
    5. NotsoSpursy
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Thanks!
      That’s 2-2 any other takers?

      Open Controls
  7. artvandelay316
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Have a major benching headache for 37...
    My planned transfer of Grealish to Gundo/Mahrez makes it even worse!

    Who would you bench from this lot?
    Salah, Mitoma, Mac Allister, Wilson, Isak, Grealish (who will likely become Gundo)?

    Currently thinking either Isak or Wilson but not happy about it.

    Open Controls
  8. Trini Chelsea
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Johnstone - Steele
    TAA - Trippier - Stones - Estupiñán - White
    Salah - Mahrez - Rashford - Mitoma - Martinelli
    Haaland - Isak - Simms

    I have my wildcard left and chasing 20pts in my ML

    what to do?
    Team Value 103m

    Open Controls
    1. artvandelay316
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Use WC and get the team you feel will win you the most points! Only you know who your ML rival has so probably a good idea to get a couple of players who are in form that he doesn't have.

      Open Controls
  9. Flying Dutchman
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Would you take Alvarez for -4 in place of Isak?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      I wouldn't for free

      Open Controls
    3. Bavarian
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    4. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Alvarez was dogsh1t against Everton, I wouldn't do it for +4.
      Leicester are broken. Newcastle need to finish the job. Isak could go big.

      Open Controls
      1. Flying Dutchman
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Cheers. Thanks guys.

        Open Controls
  10. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Who to get from those ?
    A- Mac Allister SOU (H), MCI (H)
    B- Groß SOU (H), MCI (H)
    C- Eze FUL (A)

    Open Controls
    1. Bavarian
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  11. StingRay
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Wud you bench TAA inorder to play a DGW defender = WALKER, ESTUPIÑÁN & SHAW ?

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      No - probably drop Walker

      Open Controls
      1. StingRay
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        why pls

        Open Controls
        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 11 mins ago

          Liverpool really solid at home, Trent stats since moving into his new role are top notch as well. 6 Assists and 1 Goal in last 8. 3 Clean Sheets in last 3 (yes that is somewhat cherry picking stats).

          City not really doing CS this year and who knows whether Walker plays more than 90 minutes anyway.

          Open Controls
    2. NotsoSpursy
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    3. Flying Dutchman
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
  12. Boss Hogg
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Best City defender for the double?
    Will any of them play both games?

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Dias maybe

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      None really if you think they beat Chelsea

      Open Controls
    3. NotsoSpursy
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Dias

      Open Controls
  13. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Assuming, as implied by article, Rashford is in and Martinelli is out, I will do Martinelli to Bruno as below:

    Kepa (Raya)
    Trent, Shaw, Estupinan (Trippier, Botman)
    Salah, Rashford, Bruno, Mitoma, Grealish
    Isak, Haaland (Greenwood)

    What to do with the next FT?

    a. Roll into 38
    b. Raya out to max £5.2m GK (Ramsdale? Steele?)
    c. Trippier to Stones/Laporte (bench who?)
    d. Other ideas?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      a.

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        or b. Steele

        Open Controls
        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          I think I might go B with Steele. 3 Games and surely better CS chances than my current 2. Thanks

          Open Controls
  14. rozzo
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Kepa
    Tripper Shaw Estupinan
    Salah Odegaard Rashford Mitoma Saka
    Haaland Isak

    Raya Toney Mings Botman

    0ft
    0.8 itb

    Anything worth a hit here? Kepa to DDG maybe?

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      I think Kepa to DDG for a hit pays off. I know people will say no hits late on or not for GK etc, but DDG should keep 2xCS and will play all three games so should be good for 12 minimum (8 after the hit). Kepa unlikely to keep any if indeed he plays all three of his games, and you got to think he'll get a -1 once or twice along the way to balance out save points. Raya also two tough games, Brentford nothing to play for so can't see him scoring much more than 8.

      I'll be making the move if Rashford is out and it may be part of a hit (otherwise Bruno in will give me 3xUnited so can't get him)

      Open Controls
  15. Boss Hogg
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Is Alvarez worth a -4?
    Would mean benching Trippier.

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Nope

      Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      See same question above. Spoiler alert: No

      Open Controls
  16. Steevo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    A) DDG, Trippier, Grealish
    B) Kepa, Lindelof, Fernandes (-4)
    C) Ederson, Lindelof, Fernandes (-8)

    Open Controls
    1. Boss Hogg
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  17. StingRay
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Help pls = Wud you bring in SHAW for DALOT for a -4 hit ( SHAW in for DALOT & TRIPPs in for DUNK) & why?

    DALOT might not play / limited mins, SHAW nailed on and more attacking & in all my mini league leaders teams.

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      I wouldn't personally. But Shaw is a great option with two home games and if you think Dalot misses at least one, the hit should pay off

      Open Controls
    2. Flying Dutchman
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Just get Shaw without -4

      Open Controls
      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Assume he is tripled upon United so has to shift Dalot, but can't afford the move to Shaw without the downgrade

        Open Controls
        1. StingRay
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Correctomundo BIGGSY ( -0.4 short and already havd DDG & RASHFORD). Just really not sure if Dalot plays now = Varane back & AWB SHAW r in his playing roles.

          Open Controls
      2. StingRay
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        I can't = I'm -0.4 short, so I need to sell Tripps for a cheaper defender.

        Open Controls
  18. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Play Isak or tripps

    Open Controls
    1. Boss Hogg
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Isak

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Isak

      Open Controls
    3. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Always play the forward if unsure

      Open Controls
  19. Forza Papac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    When your team has been linked with signing a player you have never heard of how do you go about gathering info on said player?

    For me, I google 'player X FM23' for a general insight into what type of player they are, strengths and weaknesses etc.

    Open Controls
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      YouTube, sofifa, etc. Also I google the player and their transfer rumours. Usually said player is linked with multiple other named clubs or "interest from Premier League clubs" and the link to the club I support is tenuous or purely to sell copy/get clicks by local journos.

      Open Controls
  20. Boss Hogg
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Which 2 would you play this week:

    a. AWB
    b. Trippier
    c. Dias
    d. Isak

    ???

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      cd

      Open Controls
    2. NotsoSpursy
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      C d

      Open Controls
    3. EMILE FOR ONE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      CD

      Open Controls
    4. StingRay
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      AWB & ISAK

      AWB = x2 easier games = potential xe clean sheets and is attacking.

      ISAK = Plays in an attacking role against a defensively weak Leicester.

      Not 100 % sure DIAS plays & Tripps = only plays once & he last hauled in GW29

      Open Controls
  21. EMILE FOR ONE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Need some critique on the FH, 0.0ITB

    DDG
    Shaw Estu TAA
    KDB Fernandes Salah MacAllister
    Alvarez Haaland Enciso

    Ward Patterson Andreas Toti

    A) KDB or Mahrez/Gundogan?
    B) Fernandes or Rashford?
    C) Mac Allister or Mitoma?

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I think you are invested in City giving KDB and Haaland more than 90 minutes but if you are on FH then I think you have to, right? Would prefer a midfielder like Grealish, Gundog or Mahrez or even Foden ahead of Alvarez though - really not understanding why so many people seem intent on getting him so I think that answers A.

      B - Bruno - on a FH you can't risk the uncertianty around Marcus and again, point of a FH is to take some risks on players who could go big.

      C - Mitoma

      Open Controls
    2. Flying Dutchman
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      A & B wait for more updates. See who plays more minutes against Madrid, probably will be KDB. So Mahrez will get the nod against Chelsea.

      C - Mac

      Open Controls
  22. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    As a Kepa/Raya owner and with the remaining fixtures it might be a better idea to get DDG in for one of them rather than bring in Bruno...

    Open Controls
    1. Flying Dutchman
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Same position and i am getting DDG just

      Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      I think Shaw, Bruno, Rashford (assuming latter's fitness) is the optimum United 3. But DDG a close fourth.

      Open Controls
    3. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Cant decide myself!

      Open Controls
  23. Kodap
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    So if I moved Raya > DDG this week, I'd be looking at this team.. any glaring issues or anything you'd do for a -4? I will monitor Rashford to see if he's likely to start/move Botman into the 11 if not.

    DDG
    Trippier - Taa - Shaw
    Mitoma - Salah - Mac10 - Mahrez - Rashford
    Haaland - Isak

    Steele - Botman - Watkins - Zinchenko

    Open Controls
    1. StingRay
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      WALKER in for Tripps or DUNK = for the DGWs.
      or

      ÀLVAREZ in for WATKINS ( means you'd have w drop a midfielder )

      Sometimes one can get too obsessed about playing DGW players.

      Players I'm also looking at are ØDEGAARD, EZE & AWONIYI.

      Open Controls
  24. StingRay
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    WALKER 2 PLAY BOTH GAMEA IN DGW37 ? And why pls

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Doubt it

      Open Controls
      1. StingRay
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        so wud you play TAA then

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Yes absolutely

          Open Controls
          1. StingRay
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            yeah but WALKER cud play both & TAA playing against a strong Villa defence.

            Tricky one.

            ya thoughts on TAA

            Open Controls
  25. StingRay
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    play ISAK or TAA ? Pls state your reasons ( rather than just a yes or no) thx

    Open Controls
  26. artvandelay316
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Who to buy and who to bench for them?
    Buy: Mahrez or Gundo
    Bench: Salah or Wilson or Isak.

    Open Controls
  27. Dave2008
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Very close at the top in my mini league.

    Team

    G DDG (Iverson)
    D Trippier Mee TAA Estupiñán Botman
    M Bruno McAllister Mitoma Salah Grealish
    F Haaland Isaak Greenwood
    1.0 ITB 1FT

    A Botman to Shaw
    B Grealish to Mahrez ,Trippier to Shaw -4

    Open Controls
    1. StingRay
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A is a good move.

      impossible & frustrating to know whether if Mahrez will play.

      Maybe u shud go really differential...Bring in ØDEGAARD or AWONIYI = for GREALISH ?

      Open Controls
  28. StingRay
    • 7 Years
    1 hour ago

    Play GREALISH or play Ødegaard or Eze ? Your reasons for doing so pls

    Will GREALISH play both games

    Open Controls
  29. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    47 mins ago

    Should I play Enciso over any of Salah Mitoma Rashford Bruno Grealish Alvarez

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.