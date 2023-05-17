FPL team news: Rashford back in training

Having missed Gameweek 36 thanks to a leg injury, Marcus Rashford was pictured back in training on Wednesday morning.

The full extent of his involvement is unknown but, in the featured clip above, he was sighted indulging in a spot of foot tennis with his Manchester United team-mates.

The Red Devils then confirmed his – and Scott McTominay‘s – return to training in an on-site article shortly afterwards.

Erik ten Hag’s side travel to Bournemouth on Saturday before entertaining Chelsea next Thursday, those two fixtures forming a ‘double’ in Gameweek 37.

The United boss should face the media to provide us with an update on Friday.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Elsewhere on the team news front, Eddie Howe talked to reporters on Wednesday morning ahead of Newcastle United’s Double Gameweek 36 clash with Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Magpies boss confirmed that Sean Longstaff would still be absent with a foot injury but added that Jacob Murphy was his only other concern, the winger having remained an unused substitute at Leeds United because of a tight groin.

“I think we’re quite clear on the injury, it’s just how long it takes to heal. “He made good progress yesterday so let’s see how he feels today. He won’t be involved in this game.” – Eddie Howe on Sean Longstaff

Matt Ritchie (knee), Emil Krafth (knee) and Jamaal Lascelles (calf) are out for the season.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Roberto De Zerbi also faced the media on Wednesday afternoon, saying that he expected to have the same squad available as he had at Arsenal.

Julio Enciso (knock) has been in training despite limping off on Sunday.

Joel Veltman (muscle) was also spotted on the grass but isn’t yet ready to return, while Solly March (hamstring), Adam Webster (unknown), Tariq Lamptey (knee), Jeremy Sarmiento (ankle), Adam Lallana (thigh) and Jakub Moder (knee) remain out.

Robert Sanchez, omitted from the squad at the Emirates, also won’t be considered for selection.

ANY OTHER BUSINESS

Nathan Ake (hamstring) is the only absentee for Manchester City’s UEFA Champions League clash with Real Madrid on Wednesday evening.

“Except Nathan, everyone is fit.” – Pep Guardiola

Gabriel Martinelli (knock) will reportedly miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein. Two days ago, the Arsenal club doctor said the Brazilian was “sore” after his weekend withdrawal but added that he “should be OK”.