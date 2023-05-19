526
Community May 19

The Great and The Good: FPL transfers, rank, template + more

Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead returns for the 2022/23 season with his series of articles analysing the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) transfers and strategies of some noted Fantasy managers, from serial top 10k finishers to well-known faces.

The Great and The Good this season are the BlackBox pair of Mark Sutherns and Az, Scouts Joe LepperTom FreemanNeale Rigg, Geoff Dance, Pro Pundits PrasZophar and FPL Harry,  FPL “celebrities” Magnus CarlsenFPL GeneralLTFPL AndyBen Crellin, from the Hall of Fame, Fabio BorgesFPL MatthewFinn Sollie and Tom Stephenson and of course last year’s mini-league winner and overall no.2 Suvansh.

“I’ve been the G.O.A.T. for so long I guess it’s not excitin’ when I win”

There was excitement this week as grime artist Stormzy (yes, I know who he is), came out to a dinosaur as an FPL manager. It would be harder to make this up, yet it was another ‘GOAT’ who made The Great and The Good headlines.

The key decision this weekend was who was your favourite out of the famous Geordie double act – no, not Ant or Dec, but Callum Wilson (£7.2m) or Alexander Isak (£7.0m). The answer was Wilson, who goes by other names depending on whether you put the armband on him or not.

Defenders also had their moment to shine with Pervis Estupinan (£4.9m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.7m) and free-scoring Dan Burn (£4.5m) performing well, while everyone came to the realisation that Ilkay Gundogan (£7.4m) was the best City midfielder to own.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

Az, you may want to look away.

Mark Sutherns was this week’s highest scorer with 135 points, but he was not the only centurion with FPL Matthew not far behind on 118 and Pras and Magnus also joining in the hundred club fun.

The Wilson captaincy, plus a little Pervis magic, gave Mark a 57-point swing over Az in the battle for FPL Blackbox bragging rights. FPL Matthew also had the Newcastle striker to thank for his green arrow, which sees him into the top 100,000 for the first time since Gameweek 12. Timing is everything.

The captaincy was obviously key this week. The majority went Isak and aside from the Wilson wonders, there was a sprinkling of Kieran Trippiers (£6.1m) and even an Alexis Mac Allister (£5.6m), although I suspect Az regrets that one.

Some bench jam came into play, and we should form an orderly queue to throw rotten fruit at FPL General, Zophar and Tom Stephenson who all had Estupinan’s points come off their woodwork.

Elsewhere, Magnus is still doing Magnus things, although his decision to double up on the Liverpool defence continues to pay off with his fifth green arrow in a row. He also appears to be entertaining himself by changing his team name on a weekly basis – this time to Gunnstein Akselberg, who turns out to be a Norweigan cunning linguist. If anyone has a view on the relevance, then pop a letter in the post.

TRANSFERS

The copy and paste function came in handy this week as six of the managers did exactly the same couple of moves: Isak and Mac Allister were seen as the no-brainer transfers, with Ollie Watkins (£7.4m) Solly March (£5.2m) moved on. Yet, the real smarts belonged to the Wilson purchasers.

Geoff deserves credit for doing things differently with Jack Colback (£4.1m) not entering many templates, and speaking of differentials, Tom Freeman picked a good one in goal-scoring Julio Encisco (£4.6m).

The full list of transfers is below:

  • Az – Mac Allister (March)
  • LTFPL Andy – Mac Allister (March)
  • Ben Crellin – Isak, Mac Allister (Toney, March)
  • Fabio Borges – Mac Allister (March)
  • Finn Sollie – Isak, Mitoma (Toney, March)
  • FPL Harry – Isak, Mac Allister (Watkins, March)
  • Joe Lepper – Isak, Mac Allister (Watkins, March)
  • Geoff Dance – Colback, Stones (March, Zinchenko)
  • FPL General – Isak, Mac Allister (Watkins, March)
  • Magnus Carlsen – Isak, Trippier (Toney, Henry)
  • Mark Sutherns – Wilson (Watkins)
  • FPL Matthew – Wilson, Mac Allister (Watkins, March)
  • Neale Rigg – Isak, Mac Allister (Darwin, March)
  • Pras – Isak, Mac Allister (Watkins, March)
  • Suvansh – Isak (Darwin)
  • Tom Freeman – Encisco, Isak, Mac Allister (Watkins, March, Greenwood)
  • Tom Stephenson – Isak, Mac Allister (Watkins, March)
  • Zophar – Isak, Mac Allister (Watkins, March)

TEMPLATE

A slight tremor in the template as Isak came in for Watkins and MacAllister saw off March.

The full details for The Great and The Good are as follows, with the number in brackets showing how many teams in which they appear:

Kepa (11), Raya (8)

Trippier (18), Alexander-Arnold (16), Botman (13), Shaw (11), Estupinan (10)

MacAllister (17), Mitoma (17), Rashford (17), Salah (15), Fernandes (13)

Haaland (18), Isak (15), Greenwood (7)

BENCH WARFARE

Plenty of jam around this week, particularly when it came to auto subs as Marcus Rashford’s (£7.0m) injury led to a few players coming in from the cold of the sidelines.

Having a quick look at the season’s stats, we first have to disqualify FPL Harry due to several heinous acts of bench wizardry, which explains his 20 autosubs garnering over a hundred points.

learning-from-the-great-and-the-good-gw36

Looking at the averages, LTFPL Andy has done the best here at 6.3 points per substitute appearance. If this is a measure of variance, then Fabio and FPL Matthew have been the least fortunate with an average of less than two points per autosub.

Moving onto points left on the bench, this is often a good indicator of those more prudent, risk-adverse managers who like to ensure enough squad depth – so it’s maybe no surprise to see Ben Crellin top here on 336 and maverick Magnus on only 171.

CONCLUSION

This week was the first one in a while where a 50/50 call proved decisive in the colour of arrow, providing some fantastic jumps up the ranking. I suspect we will be back to reality this week with most teams on template autopilot but never fear, the last weekend of the season is differential party time, so it might be worth saving that transfer.

Be prepared for the fact that your last transfers of the season could well see some retro moves with Jamie Vardy (£9.1m), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m) and Michail Antonio (£6.9m) not completely ridiculous suggestions. I wonder which one Stormzy will go for?

Anyway, that’s all from me for now but remember, don’t have FPL nightmares.

For those affected by any of the topics raised in the above article then you can find me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Greyhead19

  1. The Biscuitmen
    27 mins ago

    Steele Kepa
    Trippier TAA Mings Schar Mee
    Salah Rashford Grealish MacA Fernandes
    Haaland Isak Ferguson

    Any moves to get Shaw in for hits?

    Ferguson and Mee to Greenwood and Shaw?

    1. The Biscuitmen
    1. The Biscuitmen
      5 mins ago

      Or Isak to Alvarez

      Open Controls
  2. KaBoZ: Kids,don't Drin…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    Pick one :
    A) Mahrez
    B) Bruno ( And -4)

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      26 mins ago

      B, own Mahrez and no Bruno.

      Open Controls
    2. The Biscuitmen
      26 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      25 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    5. KaBoZ: Kids,don't Drin…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Thanks Lads, it's a really tough decision, guess rashford fitness updates might make this easier

      Open Controls
  3. theshazly
    25 mins ago

    Steele Iversen
    TAA Stones Dalot Botman Bueno
    Mitoma Salah Rashford Odegard Bruno
    Haaland Enciso Wilson

    1FT / 2$ IB

    What to do ?
    A) Odegard > Mahrez
    B ) Enciso > Alvarez

    And shall i do :
    C) Dalot > Shaw -4

    ?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      23 mins ago

      Once a page 🙂

      Maybe B and C.

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 13 Years
        20 mins ago

        Really depends on which attacker you are willing to bench/sell.

        Open Controls
        1. theshazly
          19 mins ago

          I’ll bench Enciso if i sell odegard for Mahrez ofcourse

          Open Controls
          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 13 Years
            16 mins ago

            and if you sell Enciso?

            Open Controls
            1. theshazly
              14 mins ago

              I start Alvarez, wilson, haaland
              And will bench odegard for GW38

              Open Controls
              1. theshazly
                14 mins ago

                I mean will bench odegard in 37, and play him in 38

                Open Controls
                1. TorresMagic™
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 13 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  Ok, doubt Mahrez starts in 38 if that helps.

                  Open Controls
                  1. theshazly
                    just now

                    Yea but the focus is more on 37 now, who is better ?
                    Shaw for dalot -4 is worthy ?

                    Open Controls
  4. Creeepingdeath
    23 mins ago

    Pick one to bench:

    A: Wilson
    B: Alvarez
    C: Grealish

    Open Controls
    1. GlamRock Chauffeurs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Grealish

      Open Controls
  5. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 3 Years
    23 mins ago

    chasing 25 points:

    Salah>Bruno(c)?

    Open Controls
    1. The Biscuitmen
      6 mins ago

      No, Bruno will get 180 minutes

      Open Controls
      1. The Biscuitmen
        6 mins ago

        Or did you mean transfer? If so then go for it

        Open Controls
        1. DannyDrinkVodka
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          cheers, yes that's what I meant

          Open Controls
  6. elpiratacordobes
    • 11 Years
    15 mins ago

    What do think about the transfers below?

    KDB + Marti to Salah + Mahrez for -4

    Yes or No?

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Flying Dutchman
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      Marti to Mahrez this week and Salah next week

      Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      12 mins ago

      KDB to Salah for -4, tricky.

      Open Controls
  7. tuvok
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Is Antony worth a punt?

    Open Controls
  8. Flying Dutchman
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    Which transfer do you recon is best this week:-

    A) Kepa to DDG (Have Shaw)
    B) Isak to Alvarez (Have Wilson)
    C) Salah to Bruno (Have Rashford)

    Open Controls
    1. Tinkermania
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Rashy looking unlikely to play first game. I would go Rash>Mahrez!

      Open Controls
      1. Flying Dutchman
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        Have Mahrez

        Open Controls
      2. Flying Dutchman
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        But why though? i thought he was back in training. Are there any new updates after that?

        Open Controls
        1. LawsonJP
          4 mins ago

          He's ill

          Open Controls
  9. LawsonJP
    7 mins ago

    Got 2FTs and considering these options to replace Martinelli right now. What do we think?

    A) Martinelli & Watkins -> Bruno & Greenwood/Gnonto/Edouard
    B) Martinelli & Botman -> Rashford & Kiwior
    C) Martinelli & Botman -> Antony & Kiwior

    Open Controls
  10. KaBoZ: Kids,don't Drin…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    I know it's impossible to know for sure, but what's the probability of Grealish starting this gw ?

    Open Controls
    1. Flying Dutchman
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Pretty low. but will get minutes against Brighton

      Open Controls

