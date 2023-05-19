284
Captain Sensible May 19

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 37?

284 Comments
Share

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are bracing themselves for the penultimate weekend of this season, with Manchester United, Manchester City, Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea all playing twice in Double Gameweek 37.

But while record-breaking sharpshooter Erling Haaland (£12.4m) appears the right favourite on paper, we examine whether a big-hitting Man United duo provide viable alternatives, before running the rule over options from the Seagulls.

As usual, the Captain Sensible article is here to highlight which assets have the best chance of hauling.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 BST deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Man City’s Norwegian superstar Haaland tops the charts by a landslide ahead of Double Gameweek 37, backed by almost 55% of the total votes cast at the time of writing.

The main rivalry comes from the red half of Manchester with Portugal international Bruno Fernandes (£9.5m) sitting in second place, backed by around one in seven users.

The recently resurrected but possibly now ill Marcus Rashford (£7.2m) occupies third place with 6.72% of the vote, soon followed by Harry Kane (£11.4m).

THE CANDIDATES

ERLING HAALAND/KEVIN DE BRUYNE/JULIAN ALVAREZ

Normal service resumed when Haaland powered home a header from point-blank range against Everton, as Man City notched two late first-half goals at Goodison Park.

Haaland’s underlying numbers remain at gold-standard level, with 21 penalty area attempts, 12 big chances and 13 shots on target all being league-leading totals over the last six matches.

Surprisingly, he has been knocked off the summit of expected data tables from this period due to the heroics of Newcastle United marksman Callum Wilson (£7.2m).

Haaland ranks second-best for expected goals (xG) and expected goal involvement (xGI) during everyone’s last six games, with 6.24 and 6.57 respectively.

Above: Haaland leads the division for shots in the box (21), big chances (12), and shots on target (13) over the last six

Meanwhile, Kevin De Bruyne (£12.2m) was an unused substitute at Goodison Park, as Pep Guardiola wrapped his creative talisman in cotton wool before Real Madrid.

The midfield maestro’s numbers remain strong, with eight attacking returns in a half-dozen outings, scoring three and supplying five others.

These 8.83 points per appearance highlight his importance to Guardiola’s attack as the season approaches its ‘crunch period’.

By creating seven big chances, he is bettered by only Fernandes over these six, with De Bruyne placing second for expected assists (xA, 2.51).

Meanwhile, those in search of an uber-differential could be tempted by Julian Alvarez (£6.1m) because the Argentina international is likely to see an upturn in game-time once the league title is wrapped up.

Despite a single goal during his last six, the World Cup winner has proven himself to be an explosive option when he starts – particularly on home turf.

With ten attacking returns, Alvarez has averaged a highly-respectable 83.4 minutes and 6.45 points during each of his 11 starts.

The reigning champions host Chelsea on Sunday, where a win sees them retain their crown. Frank Lampard’s team is without a clean sheet in six matches, despite ranking a respectable eighth for expected goals conceded (xGC, 8.98).

However, losses to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brentford mark the Blues out as a side to target. Shipping an xG of 2.94 at home to Brighton is a marker that Man City’s high-octane attack can follow.

After that, Pep’s side travels to the Amex Stadium on Wednesday with the common narrative suggesting that any possible roulette rotation is likely to occur.

Despite the Seagulls’ new-found status as one of the division’s best footballing sides, Guardiola will take solace in recent heavy defeats to Newcastle United, Everton and Nottingham Forest.

Brighton’s underlying defensive numbers are heavily influenced by these trouncings, ranking in the bottom half for xGC (11.11) over the last six matches.

BRUNO FERNANDES/MARCUS RASHFORD/LUKE SHAW

Hibbo Author of Captain Sensible. I write Fantasy Premier League articles, focusing on stats and strategy. Three top 10k finishes. 21/22 Rank - 2783 Follow them on Twitter

284 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Dušan Citizen
    • 9 Years
    29 mins ago

    Anyone considers selling Mitoma?

    He will most likely be benched against Soton and could easily end up with only 3 pts at the end of the gw.

    I consider selling him to MacAllister for -12.

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      28 mins ago

      Yes, but he can get in the queue after Rashford, Grealish, Solank, Isak and Willock

      Open Controls
      1. Dušan Citizen
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Rashford is easy keep. Will play against Chelsea at least.

        I am selling Isak, Odegaard and Trippier for Ferguson, Bruno and Porro.

        Open Controls
    2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      Thinking of moving him to Mahrez myself(have Mac-10)

      Open Controls
      1. Dušan Citizen
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Any hits?

        Open Controls
        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          Can do Mitoma to Mahrez in one move mate yes, will take a hit to get Shaw too

          Open Controls
    3. Rinseboy
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      I'm benching for Wilson I think

      Open Controls
      1. Dušan Citizen
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Not a bad idea. Brighton are certainly tired.

        Open Controls
    4. wowo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      25 mins ago

      I 'd bench him, or shift him out for another DWGer if you have free transfer

      Open Controls
      1. Dušan Citizen
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Only 1 ft, but must get Bruno and a Brighton forward too

        Open Controls
    5. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      If everyone in my MLs didn't have him I would have sold him last week. Still getting chances but just not clinical like he was before

      Open Controls
      1. Dušan Citizen
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Looks tired af

        Open Controls
    6. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Mitoma to Mahrez; Mbeumo to Enciso for me

      Open Controls
      1. Dušan Citizen
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Looks good

        Open Controls
  2. Feed tha Sheep
    • 10 Years
    28 mins ago

    Best move please and thank you?

    Raya (Kepa)
    Trent Estupinan Trippier (Botman Moreno)
    Salah Rashford Grealish Mahrez Mitoma
    Haaland Enciso (Isak)

    A. Raya > DDG
    B. Trippier > Shaw
    C. Trippier Grealish > Bruno & 3.8 (-4)
    D. Trippier Grealish & Isak > Lindelof Bruno & Alvarez (-8

    Open Controls
    1. wowo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      C, Bruno + Lewis. he might have at least one game or more if Arsenal do not beat Nott

      Open Controls
      1. Feed tha Sheep
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        Would you then start him over Botman?

        Open Controls
        1. wowo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          I'd take the risk, if you want to leave the Mancity spot to GW38, then just get Toti and start Botman this week.

          Open Controls
  3. bialk
    • 13 Years
    26 mins ago

    Play Saka or get Bruno for a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. wowo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Bruno ceiling is higher as Saka is out of form

      Open Controls
  4. Roshen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    26 mins ago

    start 2:
    a. Mitoma
    b. Wilson
    c. Isak

    Open Controls
    1. wowo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      A+B

      Open Controls
    2. Feed tha Sheep
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      A and B

      Open Controls
    3. KDB4PREZ
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A+B

      Open Controls
  5. wowo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    26 mins ago

    Kepa
    Trippier, Lindelof, Estu
    Salah, Rashford*, Foden, Mitoma*, Macallister
    Haaland, Kane
    Raya, Wilson*, Coufal, Neco, 0.5 itb, 2FT

    (1) Mitoma + Wilson > Mahrez + Enciso (bench Rashford)

    (2)Rashford + Wilson + Trippier > Bruno +Alvarez + Wan bissaka (bench Mitoma) for -4

    Open Controls
    1. wowo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Are there any quick reply just (1) or (2)? Appreciated.

      Open Controls
  6. makaveli123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    Evening all.
    Best Martinelli replacement? 6.5m ITB

    Open Controls
    1. PompeyUpNorth!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      It would be easier if we knew your team as there’s loads of choices

      Open Controls
  7. Tcheco
    • 5 Years
    23 mins ago

    A. Antony + Shaw

    B. Bruno + Lindelof

    Open Controls
    1. wowo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Feed tha Sheep
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Thank you

      Open Controls
  8. Oakley
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    My close rival is 40pts behind and we have almost similar teams but he has KDB, and Grealish but no Salah. To be able to block him l will need to transfer in KDB for Salah and also do -4 to bring in Grealish (l will rather do Mahrez). Should l pull the plug on this or just keep Salah and bring in Mahrez? Block him or play my game?

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Play your game

      Open Controls
      1. Oakley
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thanks..that is my instinct !

        Open Controls
    2. GC123
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Play your game. Who’s to say KDB will outscore Salah? And I say that as a KDB owner!

      Open Controls
  9. Union_Jacks
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    United travelling members pictured vs Bournemouth:

    De Gea, Butland, Heaton, Malacia, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Maguire, Dalot, Fred, Fernandes, Eriksen, McTominay, Antony, Sancho, Martial, Weghorst

    Open Controls
    1. Hect.OR 98th
      • 13 Years
      17 mins ago

      No Shaw? Hmm.

      Open Controls
      1. Union_Jacks
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        He usually travels by himself

        Open Controls
        1. Hect.OR 98th
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Rik?

          Open Controls
    2. GC123
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      Source?

      Open Controls
    3. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      Have you got a link please

      Open Controls
      1. Arteta
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/manchester-united-squad-pictured-bournemouth-26952646

        Open Controls
        1. Union_Jacks
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          11 mins ago

          Props for being able to think for yourself

          Open Controls
          1. Cammick
            • 2 Years
            3 mins ago

            Props for sharing teams news without any source

            Nice one

            Open Controls
        2. Stranger Mings
          • 2 Years
          8 mins ago

          Thanks - guess not surprising if ill today can’t see him travelling all the way down south

          Open Controls
    4. Cammick
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Provide a actual source before posting please.
      Jheez

      Open Controls
  10. Old Gregg
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    2FT 0.7 ITB

    Which move please

    Watkins >

    A) Alvarez
    B) Wilson

    Open Controls
    1. KDB4PREZ
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  11. Ser Davos
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Isak

    Rashford

    I think these two are the question marks atm (trying to boil it down). Rashford alternatives are Eze/Gundo/Mahrez plus allows DDG for a hit

    Isak's alternatives are simply Alvarez/Wilson as far as I can see

    Open Controls
  12. KDB4PREZ
    • 3 Years
    16 mins ago

    If leading 20 ML by points with Bruno&Isak vs Grealish/marhrez&Wilson for 2nd and 3rd place. So do I..

    A) -4 Isak>Wilson to cover
    B) Hold Isak and hope my pair outscore them

    Open Controls
  13. Royal5
    • 11 Years
    16 mins ago

    Is Bruno a must? His form has not really been that impressive

    Open Controls
    1. Hect.OR 98th
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      I don't understand the hype. I own him but I'm not sure I'd buy him.

      Open Controls
    2. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      He had 7 shots v wolves so looking more attacking

      Open Controls
    3. Jack Burton
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Looked good the last game

      Open Controls
    4. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      He’s creating & shooting a lot. Will play 180 mins and is probably on pens

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        True. He is pretty expensive so he should pretty much deliver points every game. Still is not though.

        Open Controls
  14. Gideons Rolling Another One
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    Sell Kane to get to Bruno? (Allows me to keep Salah)

    Open Controls
  15. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    1ft, 1itb. Which moves and bench ok?

    A) Pinnock to Shaw
    B) else?

    Steele
    Shaw* Estu TAA
    MacA Salah Grealish Rashford Odegaard
    Haaland Alvarez

    B: Kepa, Isak, Trippier, Botman

    Open Controls
    1. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      What do you think of Arsenal and Ode since PL is basically over?

      Open Controls
  16. Toney
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    Chasing ML by a few points. Best option?

    A) Isak, Grealish and March to Enciso, Gundo and Mahrez (-4)?
    B) Jota, Grealish and March to Alvarez, Mahrez and Ødegaard(-4)?
    C) Jota, Grealish and March to Alvarez, KdB and a bench fodder(-4)?
    D) Grealish and March to Mahrez and Mac Allister (no hits)

    I already have 3x man utd. players, 3x Brighton and 2x MCI players.

    Open Controls
  17. The Mighty Whites
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    1FT, 2.8 ITB, thoughts?

    Kepa - Steele
    TAA - Trippier - Shaw - Ake - Botman
    Salah - Grealish - Rashford - Mitoma - Madueke
    Haaland - Isak - Enciso

    A: Ake to Lindelof
    B: Rashford to Antony
    C: Isak to Martial
    D: Grealish to Mahrez/Fernandes
    E: Rashford to Fernandes

    Open Controls
  18. AzzaroMax99
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Isak+Rash+Martinelli to Alvarez+Bruno+Ode (-4) ?

    Y or N?

    Open Controls
    1. Dušan Citizen
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Why would you get Ode? I am selling him

      Open Controls
      1. Cammick
        • 2 Years
        7 mins ago

        Arsenal have to go for it for pride
        Win is essential

        Open Controls
      2. Royal5
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        Selling him with Forest and Wolves left. Given up?

        Open Controls
        1. AzzaroMax99
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          This

          Open Controls
        2. Cammick
          • 2 Years
          just now

          This

          Open Controls
      3. AzzaroMax99
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Why not? 2 easy games, he is on form and City aren’t champions yet. So who knows xD

        Open Controls
    2. bialk
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
  19. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Repost soz

    What to do here lads? 2FT, 1.4 ITB (ready for a -4 hit). Cheers!

    Steele,Raya
    Estupinan,Trippier,Shaw,TAA, Chilwell*
    Rashford,Salah,Mitoma,Mahrez,Martinelli*
    Isak,Haaland,Greenwood

    Open Controls
  20. RamboRN
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Steel
    Trips taa white
    Salah, grealish, mitoma, mac, rash
    Wilson haaland

    Subs kepa, toney, botman, mee

    2ft 1.8 itb. Looking for some help. Any thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. jonnybhoy
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Rashford/Grealish + Toney to bruno and greenwood?

      Open Controls
  21. bialk
    • 13 Years
    8 mins ago

    A - Isak or
    B - Alvares -4p?

    Open Controls
  22. abcdef3
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Is this -4 madness or does it make sense?

    Foden + Wilson > Bruno + Alvarez

    Open Controls
    1. jonnybhoy
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Not worth it imo

      Open Controls
    2. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Crazy

      Open Controls
    3. bialk
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      I will sell Wilson only if he is dead.

      Open Controls
      1. abcdef3
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Fair enough, the people have spoken lol

        Open Controls
  23. jonnybhoy
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    What to do here? 1FT and 0ITB. Currently 6k so kind of want to play safe. Thinking of just rolling

    Ederson
    TAA Shaw Estu
    Rashford Bruno MacA Mitoma Salah
    Haaland Wilson

    Kepa Trippier Schar Greenwood

    Open Controls
    1. abcdef3
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'd roll or maybe do Salah > Mahrez

      Open Controls
      1. jonnybhoy
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Fancy having Salah in 37/38 for sure. Dont know if Mahrez plays both either

        Open Controls
    2. Klip Klopp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Maybe trippier for a city centre back?

      Open Controls
      1. jonnybhoy
        • 10 Years
        just now

        And bench Rashford/Wilson?

        Open Controls
  24. Klip Klopp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Which option is best?

    A. Martinelli + Jota —> Mahrez + Alvarez
    B. Martinelli + Jota —> Bruno + Alvarez
    C. Martinelli, Rashford, Jota —> Bruno, Mahrez, Alvarez for a -4

    Open Controls
  25. CFC1990
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Any recokmendatioms. Ranked 1,300. Really stuck. Thanks

    DDG
    TAA, Trippier, Estupinian
    Macallister, Mitoma, KDB, Salah, Rashford
    Haaland, Isak

    Iverson, Dalot, Botman, Greenwood

    0.1m 1 FT

    Open Controls
  26. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Do these seem correct
    1, Grealish only play 1 game?
    2, rash won’t play at all v Bou
    3, trippier will concede
    4, Isak could b sub v leic? Even if plays be out wide?

    Open Controls
  27. nolard
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Please chose one:

    A) Dias, Gakpo, Isak
    B) Lindelof, Bruno, Alvarez (-4)

    I reckon
    a) 8, 6, 8 points.
    b) 8, 11, 6 points.
    So for me it seems quite even. What do you think?

    Open Controls
  28. Hansel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    A) Start Isak, save FT
    B) Start Trippier, save FT
    C) Isak -> Alvarez
    D) KDB -> Mahrez
    E) Lindelof, KDB -> Stones, Bruno -4

    Open Controls
  29. AzzaroMax99
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Play Mac Allister or Grealish?

    Open Controls
  30. tim_oriordan
    • 7 Years
    just now

    I'm fairly happy with my team so what would you do?

    A) Kepa > De Gea
    B) Roll the transfer so I have 2 transfers in GW38

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.