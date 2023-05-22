73
Scout Picks - Bus Team May 22

FPL Gameweek 38 early Scout Picks: ‘Three-mium’ + Eze

We’ve put together our Scout Picks ‘bus team’ ahead of Gameweek 38 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

In this early selection, we select a first draft of our regular picks before they are finalised and published much closer to Sunday’s deadline.

Plenty can change between now and then, with three more Double Gameweek 37 fixtures and a whole host of press conferences still to come this week.

But in the meantime, this ‘bus team’ article – a term coined by the duo behind the Always Cheating podcast – will discuss the players who are likely to be in the running.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions in our selections:

  • An £83.0m budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 38 FIXTURES

A screenshot of the Gameweek 38 fixtures, sorted by ‘difficulty’ on our Season Ticker

THE LIKELY LADS

FPL review: Salah ends goal drought, Gakpo off the mark

The final Scout Picks will unquestionably feature significant representation from Liverpool. Opponents Southampton, who are already relegated, are the worst team for expected goals conceded (xGC) over the last six matches.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.8m) has been excellent since Liverpool changed shape and looks right at home inverting into midfield when the Reds have the ball. Since the switch occurred, no player in any position has racked up more touches in the opponent’s half. Mohamed Salah (£13.1m) is another strong candidate for inclusion, having plundered 45 FPL points in his last five appearances.

Our selections from Manchester City will be influenced by minutes played in Wednesday’s encounter in Brighton. Another rest for Erling Haaland (£12.4m), for instance, would massively elevate his chances of prolonged game-time against Brentford in Gameweek 38.

Any doubts around the Norwegians’ minutes will almost certainly confirm a spot for Harry Kane (£11.4m), who has blanked in just three of his last 18 Premier League appearances, averaging 6.3 points per match.

Eberechi Eze (£5.6m) – who has eight attacking returns in nine appearances under Roy Hodgson – is also in the mix, while a Crystal Palace budget defender, perhaps in the form of Marc Guehi (£4.5m), is appealing.

We’ll get to see Manchester United in action again before we finalise our selections from the Red Devils, and we’ll hopefully get more news on Marcus Rashford’s (£7.2m) illness in due course, too.

The chance-creating Bruno Fernandes (£9.5m) and Luke Shaw (£5.3m) will be in the Scout Picks mix as ever, while Premier League Golden Glove winner David De Gea (£5.1m) is another appealing candidate, given United’s excellent defensive form at Old Trafford, which has seen them keep six clean sheets in a row on home turf.

However, for now, we’ve opted for Victor Lindelof (£4.1m), given that Erik ten Hag is likely to go strong against Chelsea on Thursday. If UEFA Champions League qualification is secured in that match, does he field key players less than 67 hours later against Fulham?

IN CONTENTION

 

73 Comments
  1. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 43 mins ago

    Best moves here?

    A) Bruno & Wilson -> Eze & Kane
    B) Mac & Haaland -> Ode & Kane (bench Mitoma)
    C) Something else?

    Kepa
    Shaw, Trippier, Estupinan
    Salah, Bruno, Rashford, Mitoma
    Haaland, Wilson, Isak

    Raya, Mac, Ake, Mee
    Bank 0.5m, 2FTs

    1. V-2 Schneiderlin
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      I like B & keep Bruno & Wilson

      I think if chasing Haaland out is a reasonable punt

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      I like A- what I am considering

    3. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      B looks like the kind of move I expect. Clearly depends what happens vs Brighton - may be more inclined to go A if Haaland doesn't start, B if he does. Probably Eze with both options for me.

  2. putana
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    how many of the 11 million teams do you think are actually active, 2-3 million?

    1. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Less

    2. gogs67
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      A few years ago I remember Ragbolly mentioning that by the end of that season the active teams were about 20% of starting total.

      1. Forgetmeknot
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        At the risk of adding confusion, the starting total of teams is less than the finishing total as you get loads of new teams added each week to try and win the weekly prize.

        That being said, it probably wouldn’t massively affected the end number for this question

        1. gogs67
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          On 1st September there were 10,002,313 players, today there are 11,440,228, so almost a million and a half new accounts to try and grab that weekly high score I guess.

  3. Griffoking
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    On a free hit....

    Iverson
    TAA GUEHI TARKOWSKI
    SALAH OLISE RASHFORD SAKA MADDISON
    KANE HALAAND

    Forster Ensico Castagne Lewis

    Bit far behind (40 points) in mini league so just looking for a strong squad that covers a lot of fixtures. The leader will be full of city, Brighton and man utd players.

    Any suggestions on improvements?

    1. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Not tark or iversen

      1. KaapseKloppse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Agreed, not Iversen or Tarkowski

    2. swanseag55
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      45 mins ago

      Eze over Olise or are you trying to be different?

      Open Controls
  4. Kane and Ablett
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    I’m Desperate to get an update on Rodrigo my captain choice for this weekend? 65k now I need a good one to jump up 10s of thousands

    1. Dunster
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      This has made me think. In pre-season I was super keen on Rodrigo, banging in goals and looked a threat. Having taken advice from Leeds fans on here I didn’t go with him, and he banged first few game weeks.

      (That’s not me complaining - we all take responsibility for our decisions; it was entirely my responsibility)

      Now cometh the end I see a post from a fellow player of a similar rank suggesting Rodrigo. Is it a sign of what I should do to break into the top 50k. Ooooohhh - mystic….

      1. Feanor
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Seb was always down on Rodrigo. Not sure why, he's class.

  5. El Muñeco
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Everyone seems to be talking about leaks as if they are a certainty. Who are the most reputable sources for leaks?

    It's a bit annoying that leaks are a thing, as away for a bank holiday weekend so being distracted at 2:45pm is going to have to be managed...

    1. Dunster
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Agree with this. I do hate that the discussion becomes around “casual v committed” players, as if only casuals don’t make themselves available.
      You can be committed by committing to spending X number of hours in the week, at times of your choosing, really thinking and considering. But making everyone commit to a time (whether it be “leak” time of kick off) is harsh, and ignores those for whom life gets in the way.
      Not sure what the solution is, but midnight the night before the first game seems fair.

      1. DropkickMurphys
        • 2 Years
        just now

        And don’t forget about the time zone. If you aren’t in a time zone close to GMT, you are likely to have 3-5 am deadlines. I missed many leaks that way this season and FPL refuses to push the deadline earlier.

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      41 mins ago

      Feel free to follow my Twitter list.

      https://twitter.com/i/lists/1321729918531764224?t=VtfzJ2mzpXiRVWxYwoi2Jg&s=09

      Varying sources; some former than others. Add people on & off over time.

  6. Amartey Partey
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Wilson starting?

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yes

      https://twitter.com/LetsTalk_FPL/status/1660703576958574611

      1. Amartey Partey
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Nicccce!

        1. Firminooooo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Nooooooooooooo. All my players getting benched. Everybody else with EO over 1% hauls. Next season now!

    2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Excellent!!! Wilson starting with Isak first sub here, Have Rashford and Grealish if no shows Isak to the rescue !!!

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I made a controversial Isak > Wilson switch rather going for the probably more obvious Alvarez move. Fingernail biting time!

    3. Babit1967
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Wilson is my biggest troll in FPL no doubt he gets another haul as I don’t have him

  7. Amartey Partey
    • 3 Years
    52 mins ago

    Trippier Benchier

    1. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      46 mins ago

      Clean sheet a cert

      Open Controls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      45 mins ago

      WHAT. Stop it! I can’t take it anymore!

    3. Smokey_Lowkey
      • 4 Years
      45 mins ago

      Widely reported that he starts...

    4. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      44 mins ago

      Nope, he starts. Maddison and Barnes however...

      Open Controls
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        42 mins ago

        Thank God. Need my 2 points.

        Open Controls
      2. Amartey Partey
        • 3 Years
        41 mins ago

        Ohhhh... Andy got it wrong then.

        https://twitter.com/LetsTalk_FPL/status/1660704324362686466

        1. Forgetmeknot
          • 4 Years
          40 mins ago

          Nope - read down… his bench

        2. Amartey Partey
          • 3 Years
          40 mins ago

          Oh no wait, he was saying he has Trippier on the bench. My bad!

          Open Controls
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            33 mins ago

            I sold Trippier and benched Schar. Need a Fox consolation.

            Open Controls
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              30 mins ago

              I'm expecting a 2-1, 3-1 or 4-1 result, so maybe you'll be happy. I won't.

  8. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    46 mins ago

    Need a Wilson masterclass to put the nail in Leicester hopes 🙂

    1. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      41 mins ago

      I need a Wilson masterclass with an even better one from Vardy et al
      Wilson 3 Foxes 4

  9. Sim Simma
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    44 mins ago

    ⚽ Team News 📰
    Newcastle : Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Joelinton, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Almiron, Wilson, Isak
    Subs: Dubravka, Dummett, Gordon, Saint-Maximin, Lewis, Targett, Murphy, Anderson, Miley

    Leicester : Iversen, Thomas, Souttar, Faes, Evans, Castagne, Ndidi, Soumare, Tielemans, Vardy, Iheanacho
    Subs: Smithies, Barnes, Kristiansen, Amartey, Daka, Mendy, Praet, Tete, Maddison

    1. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Longstaff is back.. Might get their CS now.

  10. ClassiX
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    44 mins ago

    Leicester team news - Barnes & Maddison only on bench!
    Team to play Newcastle: Iversen, Thomas, Souttar, Faes, Evans, Castagne, Ndidi, Soumare, Tielemans, Vardy, Iheanacho
    Subs: Smithies, Barnes, Kristiansen, Amartey, Daka, Mendy, Praet, Tete, Maddison

    Newcastle team news
    Team to play Leicester: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Joelinton, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Almiron, Wilson, Isak
    Subs: Dubravka, Dummett, Gordon, Saint-Maximin, Lewis, Targett, Murphy, Anderson, Miley

  11. Digital-Real
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    41 mins ago

    Another evening of watching Wilson inflict more damage to my rank.

    1. Wild Rover
      • 12 Years
      24 mins ago

      He’s overdue a hammy

      Open Controls
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Nothing is going to cause this git to break down

        Open Controls
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Won't be soon enough.

    2. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      21 mins ago

      Buying Ederson and not buying Wilson has been crap.

    3. Fintroy
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      Same here and I've also got donkey-son, with his 1 point camoe of the bench, to come.

    4. OverTinker
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Hopefully

  12. Gizzachance
    • 8 Years
    41 mins ago

    Madds an Barnes benched !

    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 13 Years
      12 mins ago

      Been thinking for a while Maddison isn’t suited for a fight in a relegation battle

      Puts question over future moves as if he’s on the bench for such an important game can he be relied on when things get tough

      1. Gizzachance
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        True, big call when you need a win, smith will either be a genius, or idiot!

    2. Fintroy
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      If donkey-son started would have only been 2 points, so I'll take his 1 point cameo

  13. Old Man
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    39 mins ago

    I hope Dean Smith knows what he's doing.

    1. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      34 mins ago

      He doesn’t.

    2. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 8 Years
      31 mins ago

      Surely random people on a fantasy football website know more

      1. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        26 mins ago

        It's a huge call to bench two of his big(ish) guns. Maybe he's planning to bring them on after 65 minutes when the score will still be 0-0 ........ about 5% chance of that.

  14. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    38 mins ago

    Got a few rivals with Ederson in goal and Iversen backup. Hoping Carson gets a go on Wednesday 😉

  15. Tcheco
    • 5 Years
    34 mins ago

    One more haul Callum

    1. OverTinker
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Please

  16. boc610
    • 11 Years
    34 mins ago

    i suppose with maddison its a case of when he makes a mistake is can be catastrophic, just in terms of where he is on the pitch if he loses the ball then theres a chance it leads to a goal. so smith seems to have decided its not worth having him in the side. it could pay off.

    1. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Won’t be much chance of goals without him.

      1. Fintroy
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        Won't be much chance of goals with him!!!!

        1. x.jim.x
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          1G 3A in the last 4 games.

  17. Firminooooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    32 mins ago

    If Wilson get one more penalty I will cry like a baby!

  18. Gudjohnsen
    • 6 Years
    31 mins ago

    Got rid of Tripper for Shaw and benched Isak

    Started Wilson.

    Cue Trippier 16 pointed and Isak 12 pointer

  19. Fabreghastly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    30 mins ago

    Wilson is due a hattie

    Getting a brace every week must be a bit depressing for him

  20. Powers106
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    28 mins ago

    What is at stake in GW38 = I am thinking of Haaland --> Kane unless I'm missing something? I guess it is the EPL get the trophy game?

    Open Controls
    1. Wild Rover
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      I think that will be the trending move this week for everyone chasing. Probably a reason to keep Haaland.

      1. Powers106
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        True

    2. ritzyd
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      They already got the trophy, but I think City play a strong ish team to get some rhythm before cup finals. I expect massive rotation mid week again though!

