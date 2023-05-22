14
Dugout Discussion May 22

Newcastle v Leicester team news: Maddison benched, Isak + Wilson start

A UEFA Champions League qualification spot and top-flight survival are on the line in tonight’s match at St James’ Park.

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

A point or better for Newcastle United ensures a top-four place, while a win for Leicester City takes them above Everton and out of the bottom three.

There’s a bit of a bombshell when it comes to the team news but it doesn’t concern the hosts, who bring back a fit-again Sean Longstaff in place of the injured Joe Willock.

Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson start together again, while Kieran Trippier shrugs off a minor injury to feature.

The real surprise is from the visitors’ camp, with both James Maddison and Harvey Barnes on the bench.

Ricardo Pereira also drops out as Harry Souttar, Luke Thomas and Kelechi Iheanacho come into Dean Smith’s starting XI.

The Foxes are lining up in a wing-back system this evening.

 “We decided to change it. We need to be harder to beat. The last couple of games, we have needed lots of goals to win them so we needed to make a change. We picked a team we feel can compete.

“I had to think long and hard about it. Watching the game against Brighton, the first two goals are from set-pieces and I wanted another centre-back in the team.

“They were professional about it. I want them to be disappointed if they’re not paying but they see the bigger picture and understand why.” – Dean Smith on the benchings of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes

GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, S Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron, Isak, Wilson.

Leicester City XI: Iversen, Castagne, Souttar, Faes, Evans, Thomas, Soumare, Ndidi, Tielemans, Iheanacho, Vardy.

  1. GoonerSteve
    • 13 Years
    34 mins ago

    Played Trent benched Trippier and rival did the opposite. This could be ouchy.

    
  2. Hooky
    • 8 Years
    28 mins ago

    Smith just admitted that he's parking the bus tonight.

    
    1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      He may be driving one full-time in a couple of weeks

      
      1. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        23 mins ago

        Lol - very good! 😀

        
  3. Ady87
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    What in the blue hell?

    
  4. TanN
    • 2 Years
    26 mins ago

    Cmon trippier - get yourself sent off lad.

    Wilson, you can follow him for an early bath.

    Isak you can make up for it by scoring a hatty, anything less and your a disappointment pal

    
    1. Hooky
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Your grammar is a disappointment.

      
  5. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    16 mins ago

    Goal - Scarlett
    Assist - Vale

    
  6. tbos83
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    Why do I just know that Akanji's 1 pointer will block a Trippier haul from the bench

    
  7. Tcheco
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Trippier only 38% played in the top 10k!

    
  8. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    Odd team selection.

    Must win game, so drop Barnes and Maddison?

    
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Gonna play some defense
      Barnes and Maddison dont play that game

      
  9. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Isak and Wilson hauls please

    
  10. Digital-Real
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Newcastle going full throttle to score.
    Leicester trying desperately to defend.
    This is going to be a nightmare for us non Wilson owners.

    

