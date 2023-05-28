83
FPL May 28

FPL 2022/23 winner: Who was the overall champion?

83 Comments
Ali Jahangirov has been crowned the 2022/23 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) champion after a dramatic Gameweek 38.

OVERALL LEAGUE

FPL has yet to update after this afternoon’s matches but using LiveFPL’s live league standings tool, we know that Ali has finished five points clear of second-place AZZURRI 🇮🇹.

In one of the tightest finishes of recent years, two other managers – Joanne Hales-Owen and Craig Marshall – were only a point further back.

The runner-up came within a Callum Wilson (£7.3m) no-show of victory; had the Newcastle United striker stayed on the bench at Stamford Bridge, AZZURRI 🇮🇹 would have had Ethan Pinnock (£4.4m) coming on as an auto-sub with his 15-point haul.

Both second and third place captained Harry Kane (£11.5m) for his Gameweek-high tally of 16 points, with Ali inching over the line despite a relatively meagre five points from his own skipper, Mohamed Salah (£13.1m).

FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT LEAGUE

Ng Wesley finished 15th in the world and took home our Fantasy Football Scout league crown.

Going into Gameweek 35 with an overall rank of eight, Wesley backed Eberechi Eze (£5.7m) with the captaincy in a final-day ‘Hail Mary’ punt for top spot.

Despite the Crystal Palace midfielder’s blank, Wesley saw off Chris Glover with nine points to spare. Had Chris captained Kane, of course, there’d have been a different outcome.

FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT MEMBERS LEAGUE

Finishing third in our open-to-all league was Sebastien Goueriot, who also secured first place in our Fantasy Football Scout Members league.

Despite a sub-par Gameweek 38 in which his overall rank dropped from 18th to 33rd, Sebastien still finished with a comfortable 20-point winning margin over Chris Webster.

Live Hall of Fame number 15 (at the last update) Jan Kepski secured a third top 1k finish in four years and finished third in the above league.

Congratulations to all the winners and the FPL managers who pushed them close; stay tuned for RedLightning’s next excellent round-up for a more detailed summary of these and other community leagues and cups.

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check your own rank and in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

  1. For Fuchs Sake
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Good season, beat my rival by 4 pts because of Ederson conceding with minutes remaining, won my main League and finished a respectable 113k, not as good as my 3k season.... See you in August!

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Four out of six mini leavue wins ; I’ll take it!

  2. Chenku╰☆╮
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    I won my cash mini league. All thanks to FPL Andy and FPL raptor for the leaks.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      I may have helped as well.

    2. Riverside Red
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Leaks = cheating ?

      1. Chenku╰☆╮
        • 8 Years
        49 mins ago

        Just early news.

    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      If you weren't such a troll Chenku, maybe we'd care.

      1. Chenku╰☆╮
        • 8 Years
        50 mins ago

        Haha. Next season I will win FPL. You will care.

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          50 mins ago

          Link your team then 🙂

          1. Chenku╰☆╮
            • 8 Years
            49 mins ago

            Absolutely

            1. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              48 mins ago

              Still waiting...

          2. FPL Brains
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 11 Years
            47 mins ago

            Yo. Lucked out with my hits. Kiwor, Kane, Son came in clutch 😉

  3. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    A big congratulations to all those managers finishing up in the Hall of Shame! Excelsior!

  4. Norco
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Fell on my sword and transfers that I rashly made at the end ultimately blew my mini league chance of winning.

    I was 10 prints behind and took an extra not needed -8 to do Jota + Mitoma > Alvarez + Foden.,.. this also meant I ended up benching Groß.

    Lost by three painful points when if I had only held my nerves I would have won by 20+

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      As much as the maths can often suggest otherwise, I think being sparse with hits is the better approach

      1. Norco
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Said to myself I'll go down swinging and ultimately I've upper cut myself.

        It was rash and hindsight is annoying, and anything day it could have went differently, I guess it just wasn't my day in the end

        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          You learn your lesson and it'll benefit you going forward

    2. Chenku╰☆╮
      • 8 Years
      48 mins ago

      Next time don't print my man.

      1. Haalander
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Chenku if there was a shortage of them you’d make two of them

  5. For Fuchs Sake
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Ederson conceding saved my season!! 4 points difference.... phew!!

  6. brianutd-why always we? 20
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Congratulations to the winner. Some achievement that.

  7. Bartowski
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    I had a terrible season mitigated by the fact I was first in the world in GW7. Which, you have to admit, is pretty incredible.

    1. Haalander
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Absolutely. I’d be delighted to have one week top of the world. Well done!

      1. Bartowski
        • 12 Years
        46 mins ago

        Where did you come in GW7?

        1. Haalander
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Jeez I’d have to go check but I had a terrible start think I was around the 1 mill mark around then! Clawed my way back but it was a hard slog

      2. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        44 mins ago

        We were all OR in GW7.

        Open Controls
          • 12 Years
          41 mins ago

          Yep, didn't say it wasn't a joint first but I'll take it...

          1. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            34 mins ago

            Yes. I was joint OR1 for something like 12 or 13 GWs in a row in the spring 2020.

            1. Bartowski
              • 12 Years
              33 mins ago

              Wowzer. Something to tell the grandkids...

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      That's truly amazing. Although I will trump that and say that I was once the youngest person in the world, which kinda has more people than FPL so there is that....

    3. jonnybhoy
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Where did you finish OR?

    4. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      You’ll always have GW7!

      1. Bartowski
        • 12 Years
        37 mins ago

        She was somewhat of a harlot though...

  8. jonnybhoy
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Had a fairly consistant season its been a weird one. Feel like its been fairly template and not much injurys etc. Been top 100k all season and finished on 7.2k

    See you all next season guys

    1. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Congrats on the great rank. Was above 3m at the restart after the WC. Satisfied with 270k after a nightmare first half of the season

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Never planned it though, just didn't need the FH in any other week...

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Reply to Mixology

  9. mixology
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Saved a FH for FW38 two seasons in a row. Seems like both a fun and viable strategy if the season allows you to prepare for the blank and DGWs

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      First time doing it this season as far as I can remember and worked out nicely

      1. mixology
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Definitely adds fun as well

    2. CABAYE4
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Worked out well for me with 64.

      FA cup results meant blanks were much easier to navigate this year.

      1. mixology
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Strange end to the season with so many top teams having nothing to play for in FW38

  10. x.jim.x
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Matches finished 4 hours ago and the site still hasn’t even done autosubs yet. Shocking.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Virgin Jim!

    2. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      league is run on a Commodore 64, my friend.

  11. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    So where will Harry Kane be playing next season.
    Definitely leaving according to his brother who was chatting to my sister this evening.

    1. Haalander
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      If I was a betting man I’d say United. Can’t see him wanting to live in Spain. But he’s good enough to play for either Barca or Madrid he’s a homeboy o think. A solid and great player

    2. Mini League Fatigue
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      The same brother who signed him to a 6 year contract and ‘sorted’ his move to City 2 years ago?

      Levy won’t sell this summer - he can’t afford to

      1. DA Minnion (Former great)
        • 10 Years
        1 hour ago

        He says levy wants him out.

        1. x.jim.x
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Yeah I’m sure Levy is desperate to bin off the best player the club’s had since Bale

    3. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Spurs.

      Levy won't part with less than £100m - probably more like the kind of numbers that even Chelsea might baulk at. They won't replace him with less than £100m either.

      Can't see United or anyone else in the PL putting up those kinda numbers

    4. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      42 mins ago

      You clearly don't know Levy very well. There is only one thing more painful than see Harry Kane leave - See Harry Kane leave without getting a dime back.

    5. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      Kane will be at Spurs next year.

      1. GC123
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        He really won’t. I spoke to two Spurs fans today and they think he’ll be off

    6. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Spurs would’ve been bottom six without Kanes goals?

  12. Eightball
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    My best season so far. Top5k. Won all my mini leagues. Super happy with that. Crazy how much more points the top guys/gals got.

  13. Steve Stiffler
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Was so close to 100k 4 weeks ago, slipped down and ended up with 160k OR. Not mad as my rival captained Salah in my cash league, won a cooshty $900. Thanks everyone who commented and helped this season. What do we do now for 3 months 🙁

  14. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Name the player who won Bundesliga and Premier League Title this season

    1. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Johnny Fandango.

    2. Mini League Fatigue
      • 10 Years
      39 mins ago

      Cancelo

    3. GC123
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Cancelo

  15. FATHER AND SON
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Despite many missed deadlines, crazy differential out there picks and a Bench Boost chip still in hand, I somehow still finished in the top 1m and won my cash mini league.

    Far too casual this season!

  16. CABAYE4
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    First ever top 1k season!

    Any word from FPL on why no updates?

    1. JayKay1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      25 mins ago

      They haven't got your number yet, give in a hour or two...

  17. JayKay1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Oh, wasn't me then? Bummer

  18. Haalander
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    I found this to be a tough season. Took ages to claw my way back into some sort of a decent rank (which still wants great). I kept my free hit for today and with a score of 88 and a week rank of 9k went from 254k to 122k. On a week where nobody knows who plays, to have a free hit today made all the difference. I’d have never made up that rank in a blank week. If I can I think I’ll also keep the free hit for 38 for next year. Cheers everyone and enjoy the break for a couple of months!

    1. JayKay1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      Holding FH till GW38 best move I've made all season, I'm fully with you on that!

  19. A Fat Spanish Waiter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    42 mins ago

    Was a fun season. Finished 39k. Not great, not terrible. On a plane to London. Charity game on Stamford Bridge pitch on Tuesday. Flying back to US on Wednesday. See you blokes next season. Maybe Chelsea will suck less, but I doubt it.

    Thanks to the mods and the contributors!!! Have a fun summer everyone!

    AFSW

    1. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Some people would consider 39k a brilliant rank.

  20. Fabreghastly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    35 mins ago

    What would we do without LiveFPL?

    1. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      Wait until midnight to know your final rank. Seriously, excel could do this faster.

    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Get out into the sunshine? Have a girlfriend?

  21. Fabreghastly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    17 mins ago

    My first Top 5k season, just sneaking into the top 2k at the death

    Could only be happier if my hometown, Coventry, had won yesterday

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      I had my first 402k season rank, twas a season of firsts!

  22. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Watching MOTD Raya is some keeper, tap for need to buy him.

    In fact City need a decent keeper

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Tap?

      Top four team needs to buy him

    2. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      United bound (hopefully)

    3. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I tapped your message and nothing happened…yet

  23. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    2.15 million OR
    Season to forget, see you next season.....

    1. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      2.23 million actually!

  24. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    I reckon Seamus Coleman wins goal of the season

  25. Gazwaz80
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Finished on 128,000 O/R. I would have been disappointed any other year but seeing as I had a disastrous start ( like most managers) and was still over 5 million at G/W 7, I’ll take that. Great to chat with you guys, I wasn’t a massive contributor but when I did I had nothing but great feedback filled with constructive criticism, humour and a willingness to help. Have a great few months off guys and as somebody once said, ‘ we go again’ 🙂

  26. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    130k overall finish. Meh

