FPL 2022/23 winner: Who was the overall champion?

Ali Jahangirov has been crowned the 2022/23 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) champion after a dramatic Gameweek 38.

OVERALL LEAGUE

FPL has yet to update after this afternoon’s matches but using LiveFPL’s live league standings tool, we know that Ali has finished five points clear of second-place AZZURRI 🇮🇹.

In one of the tightest finishes of recent years, two other managers – Joanne Hales-Owen and Craig Marshall – were only a point further back.

The runner-up came within a Callum Wilson (£7.3m) no-show of victory; had the Newcastle United striker stayed on the bench at Stamford Bridge, AZZURRI 🇮🇹 would have had Ethan Pinnock (£4.4m) coming on as an auto-sub with his 15-point haul.

Both second and third place captained Harry Kane (£11.5m) for his Gameweek-high tally of 16 points, with Ali inching over the line despite a relatively meagre five points from his own skipper, Mohamed Salah (£13.1m).

FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT LEAGUE

Ng Wesley finished 15th in the world and took home our Fantasy Football Scout league crown.

Going into Gameweek 35 with an overall rank of eight, Wesley backed Eberechi Eze (£5.7m) with the captaincy in a final-day ‘Hail Mary’ punt for top spot.

Despite the Crystal Palace midfielder’s blank, Wesley saw off Chris Glover with nine points to spare. Had Chris captained Kane, of course, there’d have been a different outcome.

FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT MEMBERS LEAGUE

Finishing third in our open-to-all league was Sebastien Goueriot, who also secured first place in our Fantasy Football Scout Members league.

Despite a sub-par Gameweek 38 in which his overall rank dropped from 18th to 33rd, Sebastien still finished with a comfortable 20-point winning margin over Chris Webster.

Live Hall of Fame number 15 (at the last update) Jan Kepski secured a third top 1k finish in four years and finished third in the above league.

Congratulations to all the winners and the FPL managers who pushed them close; stay tuned for RedLightning’s next excellent round-up for a more detailed summary of these and other community leagues and cups.

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check your own rank and in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek