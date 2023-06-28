23
Premium Members Area 2023/24 relaunch – coming soon!

There’s excitement in the air as the relaunch of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) draws ever nearer – but we have our own promising plans closer to home too, with an impending refresh of the Premium Members Area of Fantasy Football Scout!

As long-time fans and supporters will know, the original (and best) Premium Members Area has been around for over a decade providing the essential data, tools and tables to help you make better FPL decisions.

A couple of years back we wanted to make this even better and launched a new-look beta version with some extra tools and a glossier front-end, offering effectively two distinct options for Premium Members.

This was always very much a beta version, though, and we’re very aware it had a fair few glitches (thank you for your feedback), so we’ve spent a chunk of time over the last few months rebuilding a new, slicker and, crucially, faster version that we’ll be launching for the 2023/24 FPL season.

In order to get that properly tested and live, we’re going to be taking the beta version of the new Premium Members Area offline for a while.

You won’t be losing anything, of course – all the core features, functionality, data and tools such as the Season Ticker, Opta player and team stats and the Comparison Tool, will remain live and accessible via the ‘original’ Premium Members Area here.

And what’s more, you’ll soon be getting a whole new version with some cool new features we’ll be progressively adding – watch this space for more on that!

In the meantime, we thank you for your patience and support as we continue to strive to provide the very best content, features and tools for Fantasy Football fans.

  1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 37 mins ago

    Getting a low ID is so passé.

    It's all about the high ID now. Have you got the bottle to register your team at 18:29 on Friday 11 August?

    1. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Real players don’t bother registering until the first international break.

    2. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      I beg to differ.

      My friends at the local warhammer LARP society were very impressed with my top 10k fpl ID.

  2. mad_beer ✅
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    Does becoming a member get rid of that green scrolling bar of text on the main page? If so, it's worth the money.

  3. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    Will the new Premium Members Area be released before my membership expires on 11 August so I can decide whether I want to revoke my cancellation?

  4. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Why isn't Havertz in the Germany U21 squad, I heard he's a wonderkid

    1. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Cause he's 24

    2. Brehmeren
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Cause he played for the senior team since he was 18.

      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Sounds like a very promising prospect indeed

  5. CroatianHammer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Okay, so I know United pulled out of the Kane race because "it was too expensive"... but today's news is all about 60 million and off to Bayern. In footballing terms, that's a snip. Even with insane wages I'm not sure what they're playing at, especially in a year where they're still printing money, and looking at selling a chunk of the club off...

    And as for Chelsea, seriously dodgy this... seriously. This is Champ Man, starting a new manager to buy all your players for inflated prices level of dodgy.

    1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      60 mil is just Bayern's opening bid.

      Levy won't sell to domestic rival.

    2. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Do you really think Levy will sell the club’s best ever player to another top 4 rival for £60m?

    3. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Spurs won't accept Bayern's opening bid, and the asking price for English clubs will be significantly higher than it is for foreign clubs.

  6. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Struggling to find the site's Facebook page @fantasyfootballscou
    https://cdn.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/premium-members-area-2023-24-relaunch-coming-soon-1440x500.jpg

  7. Thanos
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Is anyone watching the Ashes?

    England trying to lose it on the first day it seems!

    1. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      For the second test in a row. This time with the ball though.

      1. Thanos
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        England bowling "Bad Balls" really.

        Shoddy display.

  8. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    I'm pretty happy with the old version of the members area to be honest. Tried the new one (in beta) & didn't like it at all so just ignored it all season. Will the old one still be available when this launches?

  9. DBW - Slug Repellent
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Rice fee agreed with Arsenal now.

    What a big signing that is.

    1. chocolove
      • 12 Years
      24 mins ago

      Future captain.
      Tony Adams vibe

  10. Arteta
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    Communicado Official: Declan Rice

    https://twitter.com/i/status/1673985499256733697

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Kai too

      https://twitter.com/ChelseaFC/status/1674130852366766118

      1. Arteta
        • 7 Years
        just now

        “Kai is a player of top quality. He has great versatility and is an intelligent player. He will bring a huge amount of extra strength to our midfield and variety to our play.”

        Here we go, he is our Xhaka replacement. I hope he proves everyone wrong.

