Premium Members Area 2023/24 relaunch – coming soon!

There’s excitement in the air as the relaunch of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) draws ever nearer – but we have our own promising plans closer to home too, with an impending refresh of the Premium Members Area of Fantasy Football Scout!

As long-time fans and supporters will know, the original (and best) Premium Members Area has been around for over a decade providing the essential data, tools and tables to help you make better FPL decisions.

A couple of years back we wanted to make this even better and launched a new-look beta version with some extra tools and a glossier front-end, offering effectively two distinct options for Premium Members.

This was always very much a beta version, though, and we’re very aware it had a fair few glitches (thank you for your feedback), so we’ve spent a chunk of time over the last few months rebuilding a new, slicker and, crucially, faster version that we’ll be launching for the 2023/24 FPL season.

In order to get that properly tested and live, we’re going to be taking the beta version of the new Premium Members Area offline for a while.

You won’t be losing anything, of course – all the core features, functionality, data and tools such as the Season Ticker, Opta player and team stats and the Comparison Tool, will remain live and accessible via the ‘original’ Premium Members Area here.

And what’s more, you’ll soon be getting a whole new version with some cool new features we’ll be progressively adding – watch this space for more on that!

In the meantime, we thank you for your patience and support as we continue to strive to provide the very best content, features and tools for Fantasy Football fans.