It has varied over the years - last year it was July 5, with the last prices revealed on July 4.
In yesterday's announcement, they said that there would be "three days of reveals", so you'd assume that it'll launch either on Thursday or even on Wednesday (ie last batch of prices in the morning, game launches in the afternoon).
Also you misunderstand its value. As long as it's done before the prices are revealed it has use until the start of the season.
The purpose is to spot any discrepancies in valuation. Ofc these are my valuations, but I think other users can get something useful from it.
Last year for instance, I had MacAllister earmarked early because he was priced at 5.5m against my 6.5m valuation. Same with Rashford being priced at 6.5m vs 8.5m valuation (more obvious). This is the real value of the price prediction sheet.
All this speculation over FPL price reveals is totally inconsequential. The prices will be what they'll be until after GW1. I can't understand the excitement. Until FPL goes live I'm really not bothered. Plenty of time to tinker once we're able to register with an auto-select team, so this Monday's "reveal!" means nothing.
I was just about to say the same. It is like the hype around a 'pre sale' or something really odd. I realise a lot of those who are interested in such hype are youngsters. The FFS guess the prices thing cleverly ties into this. But in reality it is just pure marketing manipulation and I cannot believe how well it has worked for FPL and FFS.
But you must remember this is the same site who got extremely excited about a 'virtual pretend FPL' game during the covid19 lockdown. So it is a very susceptible group to anything related to the FPL brand.
Hmm I don't really care about registering an auto-selected team or getting a low ID. Price reveals are much more interesting as they'll give an idea of what sort of team we'll be able to put together - e.g. 2 premiums or 1, continuation of too-soft defender pricing etc
I'm not planning to do any team tinkering until a couple of days before the season starts, so I'm more interested in what the new format is going to be. It could be changes to the existing game, but I'm expecting a pay per play game of some sort, maybe they are going to make cash mini leagues an official part of the game (I'd be in if they did)
It's quite hastily put together so I might have missed a player or two. I omitted most of the DMs/non-fantasy options in midfield. I've also kept it mostly to expected starting players with some exceptions ofc.
Player positions are also a guess from my side. Havertz > midfield, Mbeumo > forward being the main stand out ones I think they'll change for this year.
I don't really bother with that until the game launches tbh. The price predictions are to help me spot value more than anything.
If I see a player is more than 1m undervalued he's put strongly on the watchlist. Last year for instance, I saw Diaz, Rashford and MacAllister early as potential targets because they were 1m or more underpriced compared to my prediction.
Thanks, it's just fun seeing how things are shaping up.
Wasn't expecting to see Stones. Concerned about Arsenal defense rotation if they sign Timber/Laporte. Moreno definitely a rotation risk, Mings was a monster for me last season. Like the idea of ditching Salah and 352 very appealing so far.
In my drafts my Arsenal 'defender' is Ramsdale, and Esti for Brighton. I expect Steele to come in at 5m but 4.5 would sway me. Moreno is a bit of a placeholder - he's my 15th pick, depending on how much is in the kitty. Could be Pinnock.
I think FPL showed their hand last year with the way they priced players.
It's going to be lower across the board with a few high profile transfer targets being expensive. We saw it with the absurd pricing of Richarlison at 8.5m while across the board everyone was a bit cheaper than we expected.
The mid-priced mids are hard to pinpoint for me. Nkunku if he comes in at 8.0m could be the steal of the season if Pochettino can get him firing.
I also think Liverpool mids like Diaz, Gakpo can be really interesting options.
Diaz last year at 8m was a steal imo and if he can recapture the form of his first half season he will be worth close to 10m while his actual price is unlikely to be higher than 8.5m.
Thanks for sharing, I'll pop my own numbers in for fun. Makes more sense to put in approximate value rather than predicted price, imo.
To the point that I wouldn't even stick to the nearest 0.5. E.g. I might say that Martinez is worth about 5.1 to me and Raya is not quite as good, so 4.9, and Guaita, 4.7. Therefore, at 5.0, Raya is better value than Martinez (-0.1 vs +0.1), but at 4.5, Guaita would be better value than both (-0.2).
I would also weight my valuations based on fixtures at the start of the season, because why not. This whole endeavour isn't going to be useful again after the GW1 deadline.
Hello. I hope it’s ok to ask but I was debating whether to buy membership but as it’s not cheap I was wondering if other people find it useful and if they’d recommend it? What sort of things does it offer that will help me do well at the Fantasy Premiere League game? Im not playing other games so I’m really just interested in this one.
Its basically just to read all the articles & to use the stats in the members area (which I've got used to the format of & find convenient). If you don't want to pay / can't afford it, I think you can find most of the stats available elsewhere for free. Fbref.com is a good start
Remember, the only way to win FPL is to have a balanced team in GW1, so you need to split the player pool into arbitrary price categories and pick one or two players from each (doesn't even have to be the most expensive of that category) so you can easily move from one to the other (even if you can't afford it).
