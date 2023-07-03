Believe it or not but the pre-season friendlies commenced at the weekend, with newly promoted Burnley beating Fleetwood Town in a behind-closed-doors warm-up match.

Most Premier League clubs don’t begin their preparations for 2023/24 until mid-July onwards, while there are further fixtures still to be confirmed.

If you’ve checked out our pre-season page over the last month then you will have already seen the friendlies listed in each club’s section.

But here we’ve rounded everything up in one article.

This piece will be updated when further pre-season friendlies are arranged.

Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout will soon be able to access a minutes tracker on the aforementioned page, detailing how much game-time each player is getting in their respective teams’ warm-up games.

To see what this looks like, last year’s tracker can be found here.

ARSENAL

Jul 13 | Nurnberg v Arsenal (Max-Morlock-Stadion, Nurnberg) Jul 19 | MLS All-Stars v Arsenal (Audi Field, Washington DC) Jul 22 | Arsenal v Manchester United (MetLife Stadium, New Jersey) Jul 26 | Arsenal v Barcelona (SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles) Aug 2 | Arsenal v Monaco (Emirates) Aug 6 | Arsenal v Manchester City (Wembley, Community Shield)

ASTON VILLA

Jul 15 | Walsall v Aston Villa (Poundland Bescot Stadium, Walsall) Jul 24 | Aston Villa v Newcastle United (Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia) Jul 27 | Aston Villa v Fulham (Exploria Stadium, Orlando) Jul 30 | Aston Villa v Brentford (FedExField, Maryland) Aug 3 | Aston Villa v Lazio (Poundland Bescot Stadium, Walsall) Aug 5 | Valencia v Aston Villa (Mestalla, Valencia)

BOURNEMOUTH

Jul 13 | Bournemouth v Hibernian (Marbella Football Center) Jul 16 | Bournemouth v Maccabi Tel Aviv (Marbella Football Center) Jul 25 | Southampton v Bournemouth (St Mary’s) Jul 29 | Bournemouth v Atalanta (Vitality Stadium) Aug 5 | Bournemouth v FC Lorient (Vitality Stadium)

BRENTFORD

Jul 12 | Boreham Wood v Brentford (Meadow Park, Borehamwood) Jul 23 | Brentford v Fulham (Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia) Jul 26 | Brentford v Brighton & Hove Albion (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta) Jul 30 | Brentford v Aston Villa (FedExField, Maryland) Aug 5 | Brentford v Lille (Gtech Community Stadium)

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Jul 23 | Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea (Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia) Jul 26 | Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta) Jul 29 | Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United (Red Bull Arena, New Jersey) Aug 6 | Brighton & Hove Albion v Rayo Vallecano (Amex)

BURNLEY

Jul 1 | Burnley 3-2 Fleetwood Town (Barnfield Training Centre) | Rodriguez, Davies, Mellon Jul 22 | Genk v Burnley (Cegeka Arena, Genk) Jul 29 | TBA v Burnley (Lisbon)

CHELSEA

Jul 20 | Chelsea v Wrexham (Kenan Stadium, North Carolina) Jul 23 | Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion (Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia) Jul 27 | Chelsea v Newcastle United (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta) Jul 30 | Chelsea v Fulham (FedEx Field, Maryland) Aug 3 | Chelsea v Borussia Dortmund (Soldier Field, Chicago)

CRYSTAL PALACE

Jul 11 | Barnet v Crystal Palace (The Hive, Barnet) Jul 15 | Crystal Palace v Brondby (Crystal Palace Academy) Jul 19 | Crawley Town v Crysta Palace (Broadfield Stadium, Crawley) Jul 27 | Crystal Palace v Millonarios (SeatGeek Stadium, Chicago) Jul 31 | Crystal Palace v Sevilla (Comerica Park, Detroit)

EVERTON

Jul 14 | Stade Nyonnais v Everton (Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon) Jul 22 | Tranmere Rovers v Everton (Prenton Park, Tranmere) Jul 22 | Wigan Athletic v Everton (DW Stadium, Wigan) Jul 25 | Bolton Wanderers v Everton (University of Bolton Stadium) Jul 29 | Stoke City v Everton (bet365 Stadium, Stoke) Aug 5 | Everton v Sporting Clube de Portugal (Goodison Park)

FULHAM

Jul 23 | Fulham v Brentford (Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia) Jul 27 | Fulham v Aston Villa (Exploria Stadium, Orlando) Jul 30 | Fulham v Chelsea (FedExField, Maryland)

LIVERPOOL

Jul 19 | Karlsruher SC v Liverpool (BBBank Wildpark, Karlsruhe) Jul 24 | SpVgg Greuther Fürth v Liverpool (behind closed doors, Germany) Jul 30 | Liverpool v Leicester City (National Stadium, Singapore) Aug 2 | Liverpool v Bayern Munich (National Stadium, Singapore)

LUTON TOWN

Jul 25 | Chesham United v Luton Town (The Meadow, Chesham)

MANCHESTER CITY

Jul 23 | Yokohama F Marinos v Manchester City (Japan National Stadium, Tokyo) Jul 26 | Manchester City v Bayern Munich (Japan National Stadium, Tokyo) Jul 30 | Manchester City v Atletico Madrid (World Cup Stadium, Seoul) Aug 6 | Manchester City v Arsenal (Wembley, Community Shield)

MANCHESTER UNITED

Jul 12 | Manchester United v Leeds United (Oslo) Jul 19 | Manchester United v Lyon (Murrayfield, Edinburgh) Jul 22 | Manchester United v Arsenal (MetLife Stadium, New York) Jul 26 | Manchester United v Wrexham (Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego) Jul 27 | Manchester United v Real Madrid (NRG Stadium, Houston) Jul 31 | Manchester United v Borussia Dortmund (Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas) Aug 5 | Manchester United v RC Lens (Old Trafford) Aug 6 | Manchester United v Athletic Bilbao (Aviva Stadium, Dublin)

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Jul 15 | Gateshead v Newcastle United (Gateshead International Stadium) Jul 18 | Glasgow Rangers v Newcastle United (Ibrox, Glasgow) Jul 24 | Newcastle United v Aston Villa (Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia) Jul 27 | Newcastle United v Chelsea (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta) Jul 29 | Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion (Red Bull Arena, New Jersey)

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Jul 15 | Notts County v Nottingham Forest (Meadow Lane, Nottingham) Jul 18 | Valencia v Nottingham Forest (Ciudad Deportiva de Paterna, Valencia) Jul 22 | Levante v Nottingham Forest (Ciudad Deportiva de Buñol, Levante) Jul 30 | PSV Eindhoven v Nottingham Forest (Eindhoven Stadium) Aug 2 | Nottingham Forest v Stade Rennais (St George’s Park) Aug 5 | Eintracht Frankfurt v Nottingham Forest (Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt)

SHEFFIELD UNITED

Jul 15 | Chesterfield v Sheffield United (Technique Stadium, Chesterfield) Jul 25 | Rotherham United v Sheffield United (New York Stadium, Rotherham) Jul 29 | Derby County v Sheffield United (Pride Park, Derby) Aug 5 | Sheffield United v Stuttgart (Bramall Lane)

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Jul 18 | Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United (Optus Stadium, Perth) Jul 23 | Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City (Rajamangala National Stadium, Bangkok) Jul 26 | Tottenham Hotspur v Roma (Singapore National Stadium, Singapore) Aug 6 | Tottenham Hotspur v Shakhtar Donetsk (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

WEST HAM UNITED

Jul 10 | Boreham Wood v West Ham United (Meadow Park, Borehamwood) Jul 15 | Perth Glory v West Ham United (Optus Stadium, Perth) Jul 18 | West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur (Optus Stadium, Perth) Jul 22 | Dagenham and Redbridge v West Ham United (Chigwell Construction Stadium, Dagenham) Jul 29 | Stade Rennais v West Ham United (Roazhon Park, Rennes) Aug 5 | Bayer 04 Leverkusen v West Ham United (BayArena, Leverkusen)

﻿

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS