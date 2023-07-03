155
155 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 21 mins ago

    Tis a fine thing to encourage friendliness!

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      Jeez, that was quick. Form is temporary, class is permanent.

      Open Controls
  2. OverTinker
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 15 mins ago

    how much time they usually take to launch the game after price reveals?

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      It has varied over the years - last year it was July 5, with the last prices revealed on July 4.

      In yesterday's announcement, they said that there would be "three days of reveals", so you'd assume that it'll launch either on Thursday or even on Wednesday (ie last batch of prices in the morning, game launches in the afternoon).

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 9 mins ago

        FPL Undercover Operative Shapply knows!

        Open Controls
        1. shapply
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 40 mins ago

          FPL will launch in July

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 59 mins ago

            I propose a prisoner swap Shapply - we’ll swap you in exchange for Breadbin! We need him back.

            Open Controls
          2. The Knights Template
            • 9 Years
            57 mins ago

            I’ve just realised who you are, Huuzzzaahhhh!!!!

            Open Controls
      2. OverTinker
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        thanks

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 52 mins ago

          Welcome.

          Open Controls
  3. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 11 mins ago

    Toffees and Blades very much saving their air miles, there. And Luton 'We don't know what's going on; we're just happy to be here' Town.

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      Chesham 😆 I played for them at 16-17

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        That's not a brag btw - they were nowhere near good enough to provide any sort of challenge to a PL side so its pretty funny to see their name on this list

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          Tis worthy of brief mention. I mineself was a representative player at 14. Others should feel free to briefly mention noteworthy sporting achievements here.

          Open Controls
          1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 31 mins ago

            Must've been a miserable experience trying to foul you 🙁

            Open Controls
            1. The Knights Template
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 5 mins ago

              I was a stopper/sweeper before finding mineself in goals at a much later stage of mine life. None Shall Passssssss I used to scream at mine defence!

              Open Controls
              1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 4 mins ago

                That's probably why they kept hoofing the ball into Row Z!

                Open Controls
  4. CroatianHammer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 hours ago

    Can't catch the price reveal streams if they're at 1pm bst, but I will check in later. Stones, Mount, two names I'm specifically looking to have on GW1.

    Open Controls
  5. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 hours ago

    Anyone else going to Leeds v Man Utd in Oslo?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Would love to but I’m about as far away as you can get!

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        I intend to visit Norway one day. I met a Norwegian damsel in Asia once and she was great fun, she kept beating me at pool, but to her great credit she repeatedly laughed at mine japes. I’ve never met a Norwegian I didn’t like.

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          Ah for you there's a spare room available at mine castle, not just an invitation for a drink, if you ever make that epic flight 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            Huzzah!

            Open Controls
    2. Gazwaz80
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Being a Man U fan myself and with you being a Leeds fan and living in Oslo, I would have loved to have gone to the match and maybe a catch up and pint after the game but I’m not sure my Wife would be so enthusiastic about me partaking in such frivolity 😀

      Open Controls
  6. Haa-lala-land
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 45 mins ago

    Just a quick warmup for the inevitable incoming influx of RMT's.

    What to do with this mess?

    A)
    B)

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      And inevitable nudists!

      Open Controls
    2. Jernau M Gurgeh
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Lost on previous page .......

      Open Controls
      1. Haa-lala-land
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Bump

        Open Controls
    3. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      We've gone with set A, Bradley.

      Open Controls
    4. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Go with C) 4-4-2 formation with Haaland and Mbuemo up top.

      Open Controls
      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        This is the year a 4-5-1 conquers all!

        Open Controls
  7. EVILFUK
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    Is this archaic WordPress system the reason the fantasy community traded it for Twitter back in the day?

    With Elon Musk imposing his will on Twitter there seems to be an opening for a new forum to take centre stage...

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      I used to enjoy MineSpace!

      Open Controls
    2. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Nah, most of the decent active posters got fed up with a number of things about FFS and formed their own forum, whilst those active left behind (most because they weren't invited to the new forum) either stayed here, or went to Twitter where they were at the right place at the right time before it exploded.
      Most of the "big names" on Twitter were just ordinary posters on here 5 or 6 years ago, and still have no more knowledge than the rest of us, despite what they think or are told.

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        I like that other place.

        Open Controls
      2. Mondeo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Wait what forum is this? Or shall thost nay speak of here

        Open Controls
  8. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    I have really enjoyed my summer off from FPL so far, but with price reveals happening today, I'm working on my price prediction sheet before then to see if I can spot value.

    Will post it later today before price reveals.

    Thanks to Neale for the predicted lineups page which will really help me put together my price predictions.

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Nice one, Camzy. Enjoyed your prediction sheet (and the updated version after the reveals) last year.

      Similarly enjoyed my time off but now quite looking forward to a spot of summer tinkering!

      Open Controls
    2. Wild Rover
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      How exactly is you posting your predictions just before the prices are released, going to be of any use to anyone?

      Open Controls
      1. Mirror Man
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Just the right level of grumpiness. Well done. Upvotes aplenty.

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          How come he doesn't get half the abuse I get when he is grumpy?

          Open Controls
      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        It's not all the prices. It's only 20 today (afaik one from each team). Plus they are unlikely to share the biggest value gems.

        Open Controls
      3. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Also you misunderstand its value. As long as it's done before the prices are revealed it has use until the start of the season.

        The purpose is to spot any discrepancies in valuation. Ofc these are my valuations, but I think other users can get something useful from it.

        Last year for instance, I had MacAllister earmarked early because he was priced at 5.5m against my 6.5m valuation. Same with Rashford being priced at 6.5m vs 8.5m valuation (more obvious). This is the real value of the price prediction sheet.

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 9 Years
          54 mins ago

          Can we call it the PPS?

          Open Controls
  9. Merlin the Wraith
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    All this speculation over FPL price reveals is totally inconsequential. The prices will be what they'll be until after GW1. I can't understand the excitement. Until FPL goes live I'm really not bothered. Plenty of time to tinker once we're able to register with an auto-select team, so this Monday's "reveal!" means nothing.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Debbie Downer in the house!

      Open Controls
      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Wrong sex Sir knight... Surely a knight warrior is permitted to remove his helm and allow the sun to warm his face for a few weeks before a nine month crusade ahead battling nudists? hehee!

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          Mine ‘reveal’ would mean everything!

          Open Controls
    2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      I was just about to say the same. It is like the hype around a 'pre sale' or something really odd. I realise a lot of those who are interested in such hype are youngsters. The FFS guess the prices thing cleverly ties into this.
      But in reality it is just pure marketing manipulation and I cannot believe how well it has worked for FPL and FFS.

      But you must remember this is the same site who got extremely excited about a 'virtual pretend FPL' game during the covid19 lockdown. So it is a very susceptible group to anything related to the FPL brand.

      Open Controls
    3. Mirror Man
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Are you a marmalade guy or a jam guy?

      Open Controls
      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        Neither, prefer Ardennes pate thickly over hot buttered toast with a strong mug of tea (2 sugars) :-p

        Open Controls
        1. Mirror Man
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          Ooohhhhhh look at you. I'll have to try that. Minus the tea.

          Open Controls
          1. Merlin the Wraith
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 26 mins ago

            Hehee! Good with what ever beverage you decide. Was a revelation to me. Previously breakfast consisted of a tea with one or more cigarettes. NOT recommended. Best wishes for the new season fella.

            Open Controls
            1. Mirror Man
              2 hours, 20 mins ago

              Cheers, same to you.

              Those old stinkies. I'm free of them at last but fell into the vape trap unfortunately.

              Open Controls
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Hmm I don't really care about registering an auto-selected team or getting a low ID. Price reveals are much more interesting as they'll give an idea of what sort of team we'll be able to put together - e.g. 2 premiums or 1, continuation of too-soft defender pricing etc

      Open Controls
    5. Santi MMT
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      nothing is more exciting than setting alarms for 4am. good ol' days

      Open Controls
    6. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      I'm not planning to do any team tinkering until a couple of days before the season starts, so I'm more interested in what the new format is going to be. It could be changes to the existing game, but I'm expecting a pay per play game of some sort, maybe they are going to make cash mini leagues an official part of the game (I'd be in if they did)

      Open Controls
    7. Haa-lala-land
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      We all think we're going think this, until a starting 4.0m defender is released and then the comment section goes bananas

      Open Controls
  10. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Where can I find what my auto-renewal price is for FFS substitution?

    Open Controls
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Should be the same as last year but I tried finding it myself last week without any luck. All I could find is the renewal date, and an option to cancel by selecting My Profile, the Edit Profile.

      Open Controls
  11. Jernau M Gurgeh
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    And you are also known as the life and soul of the party?

    Open Controls
    1. Mirror Man
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      That's right

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Punch bowl! Punch bowl!

        Open Controls
        1. Mirror Man
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          World famous MM punch parties. They come from all around the world for this stuff. Complimentary cookies also, laced with intelligent fungus. It's a riot.

          Open Controls
    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Parties aren't my thing. My Thing is on my shoulder.

      Open Controls
  12. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Should be the same as last year but I tried finding it myself last week without any luck. All I could find is the renewal date, and an option to cancel by selecting My Profile, the Edit Profile.

    Open Controls
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      reply fail.

      Open Controls
  13. WVA
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Liking the look of these options so far, any other players that stand out for you?

    Raya
    TAA Trippier Estupinan
    Salah Bowen March Eze Periera Saka/Odegaard/Martinelli
    Haaland Mbeumo

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      6 mids - I like it.

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Even with just 5 from them it wont be anywhere near affordable

        Open Controls
    2. Mirror Man
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      What's the team name, The Beardless Wonders?? Pfft.

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Mbeumos beard

        Open Controls
        1. Mirror Man
          1 hour, 54 mins ago

          8magine he wasn't there? What would we do then? We'd the rightly f'd.

          Open Controls
  14. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Iheanacho might be going to Nottingham Forest

    https://twitter.com/ImJamieMartin/status/1675136874581557249

    Open Controls
    1. Mirror Man
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Good. He can stay there as well.

      Open Controls
    2. Haa-lala-land
      • 2 Years
      2 hours ago

      The link doesn't seem to work.
      Would be quite a coup for Forest if they got him

      Open Controls
    3. WVA
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      He was incredible for a while, Rodgers ruined him

      Open Controls
      1. boc610
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        to this day one of the most baffling things Ive ever seen a manager do. id love to hear why he essentially froze out a player after hitting messi numbers in the final half of the previous season.

        Open Controls
        1. WVA
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          Yep completely agree

          Open Controls
  15. Botman and Robben
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Will Onana go to United?

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      I hope so just for the songs Ooo na na whats his name

      Open Controls
      1. Jernau M Gurgeh
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Onanism ?

        Open Controls
  16. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    What’s the membership price £35.88?

    Open Controls
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      For new members yes, but many of us who haven't cancelled our auto-renewals for a few years are on around half of that price (I think I'm £17.50)

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Got a discount showing 30% off but don’t change original figure?

        Open Controls
  17. Price prediction Sheet
    Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Price prediction sheet up now!

    https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1tOXOHLkK5PaJPke_a7o4uQT707lDpKWAlr5y6VmcXU4/edit?usp=sharing

    It's quite hastily put together so I might have missed a player or two. I omitted most of the DMs/non-fantasy options in midfield. I've also kept it mostly to expected starting players with some exceptions ofc.

    Player positions are also a guess from my side. Havertz > midfield, Mbeumo > forward being the main stand out ones I think they'll change for this year.

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Based on your price predictions/positions, how would your team look?

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        I don't really bother with that until the game launches tbh. The price predictions are to help me spot value more than anything.

        If I see a player is more than 1m undervalued he's put strongly on the watchlist. Last year for instance, I saw Diaz, Rashford and MacAllister early as potential targets because they were 1m or more underpriced compared to my prediction.

        Open Controls
    2. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Fair play. I'll indulge since I can see the value in doing this but can't be bothered to do it myself

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        That is exactly the point! Most people can't be bothered to do it. So if I'm doing it, might as well share and save others some time.

        Open Controls
        1. TheTinman
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          Appreciated, thank ye. I'll let you know if I disagree with any of your predictions

          Open Controls
          1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            Nice. Some of the prices are higher than Team.FPL, but overall they're lower. Got myself a tasty squad with your prices.

            Open Controls
            1. WVA
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 27 mins ago

              Care to share some/all of it just out of interest

              Open Controls
              1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 23 mins ago

                Okay - I mean it will all change a thousand times

                GK Steele, 4.0m
                DEF Trent, Stones, Gabriel, Moreno, Branthwaite (4.0)
                MID Rashford, Saka, Nkunku, Maddison, March
                FWD Haaland, Mbeumo, Mubama (4.5)

                Open Controls
                1. WVA
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 18 mins ago

                  Thanks, it's just fun seeing how things are shaping up.

                  Wasn't expecting to see Stones. Concerned about Arsenal defense rotation if they sign Timber/Laporte. Moreno definitely a rotation risk, Mings was a monster for me last season. Like the idea of ditching Salah and 352 very appealing so far.

                  Open Controls
                  1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour, 15 mins ago

                    In my drafts my Arsenal 'defender' is Ramsdale, and Esti for Brighton. I expect Steele to come in at 5m but 4.5 would sway me. Moreno is a bit of a placeholder - he's my 15th pick, depending on how much is in the kitty. Could be Pinnock.

                    Open Controls
                    1. WVA
                      • 6 Years
                      1 hour, 7 mins ago

                      Yeah if Ramsdale comes in at 5 though could be very tempting although Raya would likely outscore him.

                      I'm hoping to squeeze in TAA Estupinan Porro

                      Open Controls
            2. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 23 mins ago

              I think FPL showed their hand last year with the way they priced players.

              It's going to be lower across the board with a few high profile transfer targets being expensive. We saw it with the absurd pricing of Richarlison at 8.5m while across the board everyone was a bit cheaper than we expected.

              The mid-priced mids are hard to pinpoint for me. Nkunku if he comes in at 8.0m could be the steal of the season if Pochettino can get him firing.

              I also think Liverpool mids like Diaz, Gakpo can be really interesting options.

              Diaz last year at 8m was a steal imo and if he can recapture the form of his first half season he will be worth close to 10m while his actual price is unlikely to be higher than 8.5m.

              Open Controls
              1. WVA
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 15 mins ago

                I remember going with 3 or 4 8m mids not long ago, dear lord it went badly but definitely looking like a lot of options in that price range again this season.

                Open Controls
                1. TheTinman
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 12 mins ago

                  It's a scary price point. Players tend to be a bit streaky. Can be absolute bargains or absolute duds. Might be better to start with safer picks then work these guys in.

                  Open Controls
                  1. WVA
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 5 mins ago

                    The problem is picking the right player or two at that price at the right time, never happens.

                    Open Controls
          2. TheTinman
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            Kepa - £5.0m -> £5.5m
            Trippier - £6.5m -> £6.0m
            Perisic - £5.5m -> £5.0m
            Shaw - £5.5m -> £6.0m
            Digne - £5.0m -> £4.5m
            Son - £10.5m -> £10m
            Sterling - £9.0m -> £8.0m
            Odegaard - £8.5m -> £9.0m
            Foden - £8.0m -> £8.5m
            Martinelli - £8.0m -> £8.5m
            Bowen - £7.0m -> £7.5m
            Antony - £7.0m -> £7.5m
            Almiron - £6.5m -> £7.0m
            Eze - £6.0m -> £6.5m
            Kane - £12m -> £12.5m
            Wilson - £7.5m -> £8.0m
            Richarlison - £8.0m -> £7.5m

            I feel like you've gone a little low on some of the midfielders, but overall can't really disagree strongly with any of it. I did get lazy on the midfield and defenders and only went halfway through 😆

            Open Controls
            1. WVA
              • 6 Years
              59 mins ago

              Bowen at 7 would be delightful

              Open Controls
            2. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              48 mins ago

              Yeah the midfielders is where we disagree the most. That 7.0-9.0m bracket is a bit of a crapshoot.

              Kane should be 12.5m. Agreed. Changed. I swore I changed it to 12.5m but I guess I forgot to from last year's.

              I stand by my midfielders' pricing on the whole. Maybe Bowen to 7.5m but that's about it.

              Shaw at 5.5m is to account for the times he moves into CB. But yeah I could see it.

              Trippier at 6.5m is what I think they should price him at. 6.0m more likely as you say and if so, he is good value.

              Open Controls
        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Thx

          Open Controls
    3. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Thanks for sharing, I'll pop my own numbers in for fun. Makes more sense to put in approximate value rather than predicted price, imo.

      To the point that I wouldn't even stick to the nearest 0.5. E.g. I might say that Martinez is worth about 5.1 to me and Raya is not quite as good, so 4.9, and Guaita, 4.7. Therefore, at 5.0, Raya is better value than Martinez (-0.1 vs +0.1), but at 4.5, Guaita would be better value than both (-0.2).

      I would also weight my valuations based on fixtures at the start of the season, because why not. This whole endeavour isn't going to be useful again after the GW1 deadline.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I disagree. Those undervalued players may go under the radar with bad fixtures and should be on watchlist when there is fixture change.

        Open Controls
  18. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Where are people watching the price reveal stream on twitter?

    Open Controls
    1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Haven't you answered your own question?

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        59 mins ago

        @fplmatthew?

        Open Controls
        1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
          • 8 Years
          58 mins ago

          No, that's not me.

          Open Controls
        2. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          55 mins ago

          The Twitter app called YouTube.

          Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      56 mins ago

      Right here

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        50 mins ago

        Yes, I like the people here.

        Open Controls
    3. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      40 mins ago

      You mean *Why?

      Open Controls
  19. Evz
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Hello. I hope it’s ok to ask but I was debating whether to buy membership but as it’s not cheap I was wondering if other people find it useful and if they’d recommend it? What sort of things does it offer that will help me do well at the Fantasy Premiere League game? Im not playing other games so I’m really just interested in this one.

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Its basically just to read all the articles & to use the stats in the members area (which I've got used to the format of & find convenient). If you don't want to pay / can't afford it, I think you can find most of the stats available elsewhere for free. Fbref.com is a good start

      Open Controls
      1. Evz
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Thanks I’ll have a look at that

        Open Controls
    2. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      I have paid for it about 2/3 out my 7yrs on the site. It's quite handy, but a lot of it you won't have the time (or desire) to use.

      The main thing I used it for was the season ticker, but now I just make my own.

      Open Controls
      1. Evz
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        What’s a season ticker? Sorry for the newb question.

        Open Controls
        1. TheTinman
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Tells you the teams upcoming fixtures. You can sort by difficulty etc. Helps you plan ahead. Without a membership you can't sort by difficulty

          Open Controls
  20. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    I really enjoyed the brief off-season with all the true believers. A big thank you to all those that hung around for some fine japes and conversation.

    Open Controls
    1. toerag
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      bugger. i was lurking, and giggling

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        A giggling lurker! Outstanding work!

        Open Controls
        1. toerag
          • 12 Years
          39 mins ago

          i'm under the table, banging my head when i giggle

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 9 Years
            30 mins ago

            The ROUND table! Arise, Sir Toerag, the Giggling Lurker!

            Open Controls
      2. Caligula's third favou…
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Love a good lurk, me

        Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      It's been a blast!

      Open Controls
    3. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Hang on, we've not gone just yet. I'll prolly slip away when the tsunami of RMTs overwhelms the forum, but that won't happen on 20 prices. Give us a couple of days more on the beach.

      Open Controls
      1. TheTinman
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        You won't. You'll be here posting the 24th iteration of your team 😀

        Open Controls
        1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          I don't do that, being anti-RMT. I responded to a request just now because not having the prices, it's meaningless really. But scrolling through pages of the things is quite soul-destroying.

          Open Controls
    4. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      I raise mine tankard to salute your fine summer’s work!

      Open Controls
  21. Jafooli
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    When does this FPL Official thing start on YouTube?

    Open Controls
    1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      in 37 minutes....

      36

      35

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Cheers Andy….

        Open Controls
      2. Jafooli
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Is it on YouTube? The FPL Channel?

        Open Controls
        1. Arteta
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CTQyIign9qc

          Open Controls
          1. Jafooli
            • 11 Years
            57 mins ago

            Ah excellent, many thanks Arteta…

            Open Controls
          2. Jafooli
            • 11 Years
            54 mins ago

            586 already ‘waiting’ lol….might make that 587

            Open Controls
  22. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Late guesses on the first reveal? I think it might be someone whose position is a doubt - a Gakpo, Nkunku or Mbeumo.

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Matt Ritchie!

      Open Controls
    2. Jafooli
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Nunez for the lols….

      Open Controls
    3. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Saka

      Open Controls
    4. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      44 mins ago

      "a Gakpo", are there multiple versions of him, one of his brothers?

      I wish FF people wouldn't use this phraseology.

      Open Controls
  23. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Remember, the only way to win FPL is to have a balanced team in GW1, so you need to split the player pool into arbitrary price categories and pick one or two players from each (doesn't even have to be the most expensive of that category) so you can easily move from one to the other (even if you can't afford it).

    Open Controls
    1. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Who says I wanna win

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        30 mins ago

        What he’s trying to say, awkwardly, is make sure all your players have a beard.

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          27 mins ago

          A variety of beards that balance the hair or headwear of the sports gentleman sporting the beard

          Open Controls
    2. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      45 mins ago

      A balanced GW1 team with a few differentials who bring me joy. 

      Open Controls
  24. Jafooli
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    FPL winner this season will not have Haaland in their team, guaranteed.

    Most will and he’ll eat up a huge chunk of budget. Some smarty pants will go without, invest wisely/luckily and take the title.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      Invest in beards?

      Open Controls
  25. Mr. O'Connell
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Day 1 of trying to avoid signing up for FPL this season begins. Wish me luck...

    Open Controls
  26. Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    New article: https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/07/03/fpl-2023-24-player-prices-revealed-live-updates/

    Open Controls
  27. Gazwaz80
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Any good jokes while we’re waiting 😀

    Open Controls
    1. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Spurs will win the Premier League this season.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.