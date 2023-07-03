291
FPL July 3

FPL 2023/24 player prices revealed: Live updates

291 Comments
The gradual relaunch of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2023/24 begins as player prices are revealed on Monday.

Elon Musk might be doing his utmost to ruin the fun but fear not, you won’t need access to Twitter – or even leave this page to watch YouTube – to find out how much Erling Haaland or anyone else costs.

That’s because you can catch all of the price reveals on this regularly updated page as the day progresses.

Hit refresh for the latest updates from 1pm BST.

Any price exclusives sent via email or mobile notification will also be documented here.

Key Updates
The Great and The Good: FPL transfers, rank, template + more 21
Monday’s schedule
  • 1pm BST: A live stream in which 20 player prices are released – two every three minutes
  • 2pm BST: Premier League clubs will be disclosing more FPL prices for their own players from this point

LIVE UPDATES

13:00 – Martin Odegaard (£8.5m) and Bruno Fernandes (£8.5m)

A bit of a shock straight away as Bruno Fernandes has been lowered to his cheapest starting price since he was first added to the game midway through 2019/20.

The Portuguese midfielder had plummeted from £12.0m to £10.0m a year ago but FPL have dropped him by another £1.5m.

Martin Odegaard rises as expected, having finished as the second-highest-scoring Fantasy midfielder of 2022/23.

13:03 – Kaoru Mitoma (£6.5m) and Ollie Watkins (£8.0m)

A rise for Doctor Dribble but not perhaps as high as we would have expected.

Kaoru Mitoma has climbed by £1.5m following his breakthrough campaign in which he contributed seven goals and nine assists.

Ollie Watkins has risen by half a million: 19 of his 23 attacking returns arrived after Unai Emery was appointed in Gameweek 15.

13:06 – Carlton Morris (£5.5m) and Iliman Ndiaye (£5.5m)

Fairly cheap starting prices for the main striking options from newly promoted Luton Town and Sheffield United.

We witnessed £6.0m and £6.5m price tags from Championship forwards in previous years but more modest goal tallies from Morris and Ndiaye last season perhaps explain the £5.5m cost.

13:09 – Justin Kluivert (£5.0m) and Christopher Nkunku (£7.5m)

There’s a running theme here of players coming into the game cheaper than what we might have anticipated.

Christopher Nkunku is made a forward, while new Cherries winger Justin Kluivert is a midfielder.

13:11 – Bryan Mbeumo (£6.5m) and Eberechi Eze (£6.5m)

Our first positional change of the season as Bryan Mbeumo has reverted back to being a midfielder, having spent last season as a forward.

Mbeumo is potentially on penalties at Brentford for the first half of 2022/23, having deputised for Toney from 12 yards twice before in the past.

Eberechi Eze‘s strong end to the season, in which he contributed six goals and two assists in 10 games under Roy Hodgson, sees him jump by a million.

13:14 – Bernd Leno (£4.5m) and Jordan Pickford (£4.5m)

These two save-making goalkeepers remain at £4.5m; they only trailed David Raya for stops in 2022/23.

13:17 – Lucas Paqueta (£6.0m) and Kieran Trippier (£6.5m)

The inevitable price rise for Kieran Trippier, following his 198-point season in which he finished well clear of any other FPL defender.

West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta holds firm at £6.0m.

13:19 – Son Heung-min (£9.0m) and Jose Sa (£5.0m)

A major drop for Son Heung-min, who falls £3.0m from last summer’s inflated price.

Not since 2018/19 have we had the South Korea international at a cheaper cost.

There’ll be few takers in Jose Sa, who could easily have dropped by half a million.

He did quietly finish as FPL’s fifth-highest-scoring goalkeeper, however, having banked 11 clean sheets.

13:21 – Morgan Gibbs-White (£6.0m) and Manuel Benson (£5.5m)

A slight rise for Morgan Gibbs-White, after he finished 2022/23 with eight attacking returns in his final seven games.

He supplied 12 assists in all, a total that only three other players beat.

Burnley winger Manuel Benson comes in as a £5.5m midfielder but behind the exciting attacking returns is an inconsistency of starts.

13:24 – Erling Haaland (£14.0m) and Mohamed Salah (£12.5m)

A whopping £2.5m rise for the free-scoring Norwegian – perhaps the cheaper-than-expected listings above have been made with this in mind.

Not since the days of Robin van Persie has anyone been priced up at £14.0m, a figure that Mohamed Salah has never even been listed at despite all of his record-busting.

Speaking of the Egyptian, he actually drops half a million to £12.5m.

Salah racked up 32 attacking returns in the season just gone but his total of 239 points was 26 short of what it was in 2021/22 and a full 64 behind his triple-century in 2017/18.

LIVE VIDEO REACTION

  Patio Kev
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    9 Years
    24 mins ago

    £14m for Haaland is seems such a missed opportunity.

    Would love to have seen him at minimum £16m to make it more interesting as Haaland vs Non Owners.

    Everybody will buy him at £14m which makes the game so boring

    Open Controls
    Limited & Mediocre Mana…
      7 Years
      20 mins ago

      16m would be nonsense

      Open Controls
      Patio Kev
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        9 Years
        just now

        Would at least have made it a decision as to whether to own him. At £14m there is no decision.

        Dullness again next season as Haaland (C) in every team.

        Open Controls
    Baps hunter
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      14 mins ago

      17 or 18 might have made the difference.

      Open Controls
      Patio Kev
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        9 Years
        just now

        I would have loved that. Am sure he would still have had very high ownership anyway even at that price but would have given an opportunity to go without and spread the money elsewhere.

        Open Controls
    Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      14 Years
      11 mins ago

      14m right price IMO having Haaland will weaken an eleven elsewhere. Plus the key with Haaland this season will be when to hop on and hop off. It has been shown that Haaland does not do well away from home as he does at home. Also another factor last season Haaland managed to stay injury free no guaranteed of that happening this season.

      Open Controls
      Patio Kev
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        9 Years
        just now

        But at 14m then everybody will start the season with him - I expect he will have 90%+ ownership GW1.

        Open Controls
    Pulpkinhead
      14 Years
      11 mins ago

      Agree . They were never going above 14. RVP was 14 and it's never gone higher

      Open Controls
  AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    10 Years
    23 mins ago

    Okay, this should be viable

    Ramsdale, 4m
    TAA, Stones, Estupinan, 5m, 4.5m
    Bruno, Odegaard, Maddison, Mitoma, Mbeumo
    Haaland, Nkunku, 4.5

    Open Controls
    Tomerick
      8 Years
      14 mins ago

      Happy with Bruno over Rashford?

      Open Controls
      AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 Years
        7 mins ago

        No, but if the difference is 2m I'll settle for BF.

        Open Controls
        I Member
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          7 Years
          5 mins ago

          Would expect Rashford and Saka to be 9m.

          Open Controls
          x.jim.x
            8 Years
            5 mins ago

            Would be criminal to have them the same price as Son

            Open Controls
            Zimo
              4 Years
              3 mins ago

              Should they be more or less?

              Open Controls
              x.jim.x
                8 Years
                just now

                More based on last season's output

                Open Controls
            I Member
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              7 Years
              just now

              I hope you're right. If they're 9.5 Rashford vs Bruno and Saka vs Odegaard become real decisions.

              Open Controls
    Mr. O'Connell
      11 Years
      13 mins ago

      Didn't you say you were anti RMT little over an hour ago? Now you've posted the first one!!

      Open Controls
      Tomerick
        8 Years
        10 mins ago

        He didn't ask for a rating lol

        Open Controls
        Mr. O'Connell
          11 Years
          6 mins ago

          Touche

          Open Controls
    Jafooli
      11 Years
      12 mins ago

      *copies team*

      Open Controls
  Gazwaz80
    3 Years
    23 mins ago

    Well, that was riveting, time for lunch….

    Open Controls
    The Knights Template
      9 Years
      just now

      What are you having?

      Open Controls
  Tomerick
    8 Years
    23 mins ago

    If/when Kane goes it guarantees Haaland and Salah double ups all over the shop.

    Open Controls
    Dušan Citizen
      9 Years
      21 mins ago

      Salah is not worth it ffs

      Open Controls
      AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 Years
        14 mins ago

        Same, not for me.

        Open Controls
        Dušan Citizen
          9 Years
          11 mins ago

          Yup. He is old now, Liverpool not as much of attacking threat as they used to be, missing pens, often too wide... Many reasons. And C option only in gw 2. Would prefer to get more of Son, Bruno/Rash, Odegaard than wasting it on Salah.

          Open Controls
          Tomerick
            8 Years
            9 mins ago

            Bookmarked

            Open Controls
            Dušan Citizen
              9 Years
              just now

              I'm glad

              Open Controls
      x.jim.x
        8 Years
        14 mins ago

        Highest scoring midfielder despite Liverpool being woeful all season?

        Open Controls
        Nomar
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          13 Years
          12 mins ago

          Luis Diaz innit.

          Open Controls
          x.jim.x
            8 Years
            12 mins ago

            Do you get points for putting it in the stand now?

            Open Controls
            Nomar
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              13 Years
              just now

              Probably will with the new scoring structure, if indeed there is a new one!

              Open Controls
          Dušan Citizen
            9 Years
            10 mins ago

            I am interested in Jota actually, hopefully as mid

            Open Controls
            Nomar
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              13 Years
              just now

              Good shout too.

              Open Controls
        Dušan Citizen
          9 Years
          11 mins ago

          Indeed, but doesn't mean he is worth 12.5.

          If he was 11.5, then yes indeed, but with 12.5, no thanks.

          Open Controls
          x.jim.x
            8 Years
            3 mins ago

            Looks like you can have all your faves with this pricing so might as well have him. Scored 19 goals despite all your points above.

            Open Controls
            Dušan Citizen
              9 Years
              just now

              Only if Kane leaves then Salah is taken into consideration for me, but still don't think so. If Kane stays then Haaland+Kane without Salah is a no brainer imo.

              Open Controls
      Zimo
        4 Years
        13 mins ago

        He's gonna outscore Haaland this season

        Open Controls
        Dušan Citizen
          9 Years
          just now

          Press X to doubt

          Open Controls
    Qaiss
      7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Kane is not leaving England

      Open Controls
      Tomerick
        8 Years
        12 mins ago

        He'll have some explaining to do to Southgate then

        Open Controls
      Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        14 Years
        5 mins ago

        Sure he can hardly speak English. The real question is would Kane be able to learn the German for 'Yeah,No Obviously' for those German interviews? It could be a tough call.

        Open Controls
        x.jim.x
          8 Years
          just now

          "Can hardly speak English" is borderline ableist

          Open Controls
    Dunster
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 Year
      15 mins ago

      Suspect there will be a lot more "one-mium" set-ups this season, with midfields loaded with 8-9m assets.

      Open Controls
    g40steve
      5 Years
      10 mins ago

      IF Kane goes to United he will be essential?

      Open Controls
  Dušan Citizen
    9 Years
    22 mins ago

    Is there a stream where they reveal new rules now or what?

    Open Controls
    bitm2007
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      just now

      Looks like the new format was the presentation of the price reveals.

      Open Controls
  SpaceCoyote97
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    21 mins ago

    Nice of them to include Paqueta for all 2 people who will put him on their team.

    Open Controls
    Tomerick
      8 Years
      6 mins ago

      He will be an integral part of many teams. Generates some great team name puns like Paqueta Rice.

      Open Controls
  Float
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 Years
    21 mins ago

    First draft ready to go

    GK [5] + [4.0] = [9]

    [7] [5] [4.5] [4.5] [4.0] = [25]

    Salah [12.5] Fernandes [8.5] Mitoma [6.5] Mbeumo [6.5] Gibbs-White [6.0]
    =[40]

    Haaland [14] [7.5] [4.5] = [26]

    Open Controls
    1. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Get rid of the 7 in defence and upgrade GibbsWhite to an Arsenal attacker

      Open Controls
      1. Float
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Nah there's no way I'm going without Trent. Will probably end up with Saka over Bruno, price dependent

        Open Controls
        1. Zimo
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Trents not as essential as everyone makes him out to be.

          Open Controls
  8. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    18 mins ago

    Have there just been price reveals today ? I through there was supposed some big announcement about a new format ?

    Open Controls
  9. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    So that's it? Bunch of nonsense, release the game already!

    Open Controls
    1. Wild Rover
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Clubs will be releasing their own player prices over the next couple of days, starting in just over 15 minutes

      Open Controls
  10. Pulpkinhead
    • 14 Years
    14 mins ago

    They went on a bit didn't they. Jesus christ I had to mute it . All this rubbish getting the select few involved to create a buzz and we ended up with that shambles

    Love the Haaland price but 15 would have been better. I only cared about his price tbf. Son is under priced.

    Open Controls
    1. Tomerick
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Son is overpriced based on last season but will probably prove to be underpriced this season.

      Open Controls
      1. Pulpkinhead
        • 14 Years
        9 mins ago

        They should price on potential not the past season.

        Open Controls
        1. Zimo
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          U can't judge potential based on vibes

          Open Controls
          1. Pulpkinhead
            • 14 Years
            4 mins ago

            I think for players like Son we know there is a very high chance he's going to be performing like a 10 to 12 mil player . He was injured most of last season

            Open Controls
            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              There is also possibility that he won't find his form immediately. Bruno also has potential to do better.

              Open Controls
            2. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              just now

              He didn't miss more than 2 games in a row.

              He just had a bad season.

              Open Controls
        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          Like KdB last season?

          Open Controls
          1. Pulpkinhead
            • 14 Years
            1 min ago

            Again. KDB was playing through injury. Can't be accounted for

            Open Controls
    2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 14 Years
      8 mins ago

      Marketing is all it is, I avoid all that twitter stuff anyway. Much less noise.

      Open Controls
      1. Pulpkinhead
        • 14 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yep

        Open Controls
  11. Peter Ouch
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Eze and Mbeumo will outscore Mitoma for the same price
    Mitoma will be the biggest disappointment due to rotation

    Open Controls
    1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      I was just thinking that myself - I would nearly prefer Ferguson to Mitoma. Eze and Mbeumo look nicely priced. The fact that Mbeumo is a midfielder still leaves a space open for the likes of Mitrovic who I was also considering.

      Open Controls
  12. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    12 mins ago

    Initial thoughts -

    Haaland is expensive, Kane's price will be very interesting as might be best going with Kane and Salah.

    Fernandes is quite cheap.

    Nkunku could be a steal.

    Pickford could be the go to 4.5

    Everyone will have Mitoma.

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Add underpriced Son and you need 150 million TV 😉 to get dream team. Probably also more than 15 players.

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Is Haaland really so expensive that you are ready to start without him?

      Open Controls
  13. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    11 mins ago

    I am really liking the thought of Nkunku in my starting team.

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Based on?

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        He is a decent striker and playing for Chelsea who should be improved under Poch.

        But please tell me why I’m wrong as you are clearly gagging to discredit everything I say..

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 8 Years
          just now

          - There’s not been a Chelsea attacker worth owt since Hazard left
          - Bundesliga signings are notoriously hit-and-miss
          - Poch hasn’t impressed managerially for years
          - Nkunku is a 10 classified as a striker

          There’s a few off the top of my head…

          Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Ahhhh, remember Werner

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Many are still in the Wernhole, trapped forever,

        Open Controls
    3. Dušan Citizen
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Absolute no go for me. He will play as attacking mid. They killed him as an option putting him as fwd.

      Open Controls
      1. Zimo
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Dele Alli role. Basically second striker. He'll be on free kicks and pens as well most likely. And u kinda need 2 strikers in ur fpl team. Seems a good punt. Jesus probably the safer choice to start with.

        Open Controls
    4. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Settling in period needed, Chelsea revamp puts me off. If I was going Chelsea might throw in a fullback/wingback or two and that would be it max.

      Open Controls
  14. adstomko
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Nkunku 6.5m & Watkins 8m has to be the best joke I've heard this year.

    Open Controls
    1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      Do you not remember Watkins purple patch last season? Also gets assists. Villa a settled side. Nkuku joining a circus of a club.

      Open Controls
      1. adstomko
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Wouldn't be surprised if he's dropped either in September and February once they buy a better striker

        Open Controls
        1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
          • 14 Years
          just now

          Emery seems to really rate Watkins though.

          Open Controls
      2. Mirror Man
        just now

        Fluked about 10 goals so he did. Chap is a spoofer.

        Open Controls
  15. Mirror Man
    2 mins ago

    I need to know how much Fred is going to be so I can start building my team.

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      £15m for Fulham

      Open Controls
      1. Mirror Man
        just now

        That's the end of Salah so.

        Open Controls
    2. adstomko
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A Freddo costs 36p, so take off two letters at 6p each, it's 24p. Still too expensive.

      Open Controls

