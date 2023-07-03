FPL 2023/24 player prices revealed: Live updates

The gradual relaunch of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2023/24 begins as player prices are revealed on Monday.

Elon Musk might be doing his utmost to ruin the fun but fear not, you won’t need access to Twitter – or even leave this page to watch YouTube – to find out how much Erling Haaland or anyone else costs.

That’s because you can catch all of the price reveals on this regularly updated page as the day progresses.

Hit refresh for the latest updates from 1pm BST.

Any price exclusives sent via email or mobile notification will also be documented here.

Key Updates

Monday’s schedule

1pm BST: A live stream in which 20 player prices are released – two every three minutes

2pm BST: Premier League clubs will be disclosing more FPL prices for their own players from this point

LIVE UPDATES

13:00 – Martin Odegaard (£8.5m) and Bruno Fernandes (£8.5m)

A bit of a shock straight away as Bruno Fernandes has been lowered to his cheapest starting price since he was first added to the game midway through 2019/20.

The Portuguese midfielder had plummeted from £12.0m to £10.0m a year ago but FPL have dropped him by another £1.5m.

Martin Odegaard rises as expected, having finished as the second-highest-scoring Fantasy midfielder of 2022/23.

13:03 – Kaoru Mitoma (£6.5m) and Ollie Watkins (£8.0m)

A rise for Doctor Dribble but not perhaps as high as we would have expected.

Kaoru Mitoma has climbed by £1.5m following his breakthrough campaign in which he contributed seven goals and nine assists.

Ollie Watkins has risen by half a million: 19 of his 23 attacking returns arrived after Unai Emery was appointed in Gameweek 15.

13:06 – Carlton Morris (£5.5m) and Iliman Ndiaye (£5.5m)

Fairly cheap starting prices for the main striking options from newly promoted Luton Town and Sheffield United.

We witnessed £6.0m and £6.5m price tags from Championship forwards in previous years but more modest goal tallies from Morris and Ndiaye last season perhaps explain the £5.5m cost.

13:09 – Justin Kluivert (£5.0m) and Christopher Nkunku (£7.5m)

There’s a running theme here of players coming into the game cheaper than what we might have anticipated.

Christopher Nkunku is made a forward, while new Cherries winger Justin Kluivert is a midfielder.

13:11 – Bryan Mbeumo (£6.5m) and Eberechi Eze (£6.5m)

Our first positional change of the season as Bryan Mbeumo has reverted back to being a midfielder, having spent last season as a forward.

Mbeumo is potentially on penalties at Brentford for the first half of 2022/23, having deputised for Toney from 12 yards twice before in the past.

Eberechi Eze‘s strong end to the season, in which he contributed six goals and two assists in 10 games under Roy Hodgson, sees him jump by a million.

13:14 – Bernd Leno (£4.5m) and Jordan Pickford (£4.5m)

These two save-making goalkeepers remain at £4.5m; they only trailed David Raya for stops in 2022/23.

13:17 – Lucas Paqueta (£6.0m) and Kieran Trippier (£6.5m)

The inevitable price rise for Kieran Trippier, following his 198-point season in which he finished well clear of any other FPL defender.

West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta holds firm at £6.0m.

13:19 – Son Heung-min (£9.0m) and Jose Sa (£5.0m)

A major drop for Son Heung-min, who falls £3.0m from last summer’s inflated price.

Not since 2018/19 have we had the South Korea international at a cheaper cost.

There’ll be few takers in Jose Sa, who could easily have dropped by half a million.

He did quietly finish as FPL’s fifth-highest-scoring goalkeeper, however, having banked 11 clean sheets.

13:21 – Morgan Gibbs-White (£6.0m) and Manuel Benson (£5.5m)

A slight rise for Morgan Gibbs-White, after he finished 2022/23 with eight attacking returns in his final seven games.

He supplied 12 assists in all, a total that only three other players beat.

Burnley winger Manuel Benson comes in as a £5.5m midfielder but behind the exciting attacking returns is an inconsistency of starts.

13:24 – Erling Haaland (£14.0m) and Mohamed Salah (£12.5m)

A whopping £2.5m rise for the free-scoring Norwegian – perhaps the cheaper-than-expected listings above have been made with this in mind.

Not since the days of Robin van Persie has anyone been priced up at £14.0m, a figure that Mohamed Salah has never even been listed at despite all of his record-busting.

Speaking of the Egyptian, he actually drops half a million to £12.5m.

Salah racked up 32 attacking returns in the season just gone but his total of 239 points was 26 short of what it was in 2021/22 and a full 64 behind his triple-century in 2017/18.

