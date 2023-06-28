54
Members June 28

FPL 2022/23 team reviews: Liverpool

54 Comments
Share

A mostly underwhelming 2022/23 campaign for Liverpool is put under the microscope as we continue to review the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season just gone.

In this stats-led recap, we assess each club’s attacking and defensive numbers and compare them to those of other clubs.

The players who carry the most goal and assist potential in each squad are also highlighted.

It’s still too early to be predicting what will happen in 2023/24 with any great conviction, with transfers and pre-season friendlies set to have a big say, so we’ll return closer to Gameweek 1 with a preview of each team.

These articles are available to read in full if you’re a Premium Member – sign up here if you haven’t already.

LIVERPOOL IN 2022/23: ATTACK

TotalRank v other clubs
Goals scored753rd
Shots6052nd
Shots in the box4321st
Shots on target2054th
Big chances1252nd
Expected goals (xG)70.795th
Non-penalty expected goals (NPxG)67.645th

This was Jurgen Klopp’s seventh full season in charge of Liverpool and only once before have the Reds scored on fewer occasions (in 2020/21) under the German.

Ranking in the top five for all the key attacking metrics above would be an accomplishment for most teams but not so much for Klopp’s troops.

Certainly, the drop-off from 2021/22 was stark:

Liverpool in 2021/22Liverpool in 2022/23
Goals scored9475
Shots 729605
xG92.0370.79
Big chances132125

Wastefulness from some of the Reds’ attackers, especially Darwin Nunez, was as much a problem as the drop-off in shots:

2021/22 big chance conversion rate
Salah54.1%
Mane51.9%
Jota48.1%
2022/23 big chance conversion rate
Salah41.2%
Darwin25.9%
Jota33.3%

The outgoing Roberto Firmino, with his uncharacteristically excellent xG delta of +5.53, was the chief reason why Liverpool ‘overachieved’ on the expected goals front in 2022/23.

The Reds were again strong on set plays, with no team scoring more than their 18.

Above: Liverpool’s goal threat home (left) and away (right) in 2022/23

Once again, no great surprise to see a team posting better attacking numbers on home soil – most Premier League clubs will have a similar disparity.

In fact, just for context, Liverpool were third for xG away from home (29.75) and only sixth on their own turf (41.04).

LIVERPOOL IN 2022/23: DEFENCE

FPL 2022/23: Can Dias or Laporte cover Cancelo?

54 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    7 hours, 14 mins ago

    Mbappe, Salah, TAA, wooohoooo,

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 36 mins ago

      No great conviction? Courage, Skonto, courage! Liverpool to win the entire tourney, just ahead of Big Ange…I mean Spurs!

      Open Controls
  2. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 2 Years
    6 hours, 55 mins ago

    MINOR HOUSEKEEPING before reading the article.

    1. DEVICE: Android phone. Chrome browser

    The right side of Comments are cut off by the vertical privacy tab. Can't see upvotes either.

    2. DEVICE: Windows PC. Firefox browser set to clear cookies and site data when closed.

    Fantasy Football Scout (FFS) are using cookies without providing explanation or seeking consent when I open my browser and log on - in contravention of UK Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations (PECR). (I realise some cookies are necessary)

    It is now seven days since FFS acknowledged this flag but nothing has been done about it afaik.
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/06/20/fpl-promoted-sides-who-are-the-best-burnley-attackers/?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_25916448

    Anyone concerned about the unauthorised use of cookies on their device can report it to the ICO (Information Commisioner's Office). As a non-resident UK citizen I won't be bothering.
    https://ico.org.uk/make-a-complaint/cookies/

    Hopefully something is done about this soon. Or maybe it is a setting on my browser - who knows - I always used to get the consent page before?

    3. Don & Andy have reported a problem with their subscription renewal
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/06/27/fpl-2022-23-team-reviews-fulham/?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_25917600

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 3 mins ago

      Read the free part of the article.

      So Haaland and Salah in a 2mium again?

      Open Controls
      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 hours, 47 mins ago

        Not for me. On TeamFPL prices, there's too many weak points in the squad for me. Viable with Livefpl prices but I'd still rather spread the cash.

        Open Controls
        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 2 Years
          5 hours, 35 mins ago

          I'm afraid you may be right, especially if I want five attacking mids this season.

          Open Controls
          1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            5 hours, 22 mins ago

            Not if they're City and Arsenal sorts, but you can do the likes of Ramsey, Andreas, one from Everton or Burnley. But you don't wanna do that!

            Open Controls
        2. Zimo
          • 4 Years
          5 hours, 22 mins ago

          How? Are u also getting Trent? Cuz Liverpool defence still sucks.

          Open Controls
          1. x.jim.x
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            Their first choice defence finished the season with 1 goal conceded in 4 games.

            Open Controls
  3. DBW - Slug Repellent
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 56 mins ago

    Havertz has signed for Arsenal a video has been leaked.

    Just need Rice and Timbur next and Arsenal will be cooking next season.

    Open Controls
    1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 1 min ago

      Would be sweet if FPL have already locked in Havertz on Chelsea terms - ie a 6.5 midfielder or something.

      Open Controls
      1. Silecro
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 43 mins ago

        6.5 would still be lot for a crappy, wasteful and non-nailed attacker

        Open Controls
        1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 38 mins ago

          I'd be tempted. After proving himself this last season, I'm willing to believe (the real) Arteta knows what he's doing.

          Open Controls
          1. DBW - Slug Repellent
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            4 hours, 23 mins ago

            Arteta will get the best out of Havertz. He knows what he's doing

            Open Controls
    2. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 46 mins ago

      We're about to make three big signings before the pre-season even starts and finally act like a serious club.

      Open Controls
      1. Arteta
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 45 mins ago

        These are the fogging estandards!

        Open Controls
        1. TheTinman
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 26 mins ago

          Arsenal definitely doing well to do their business early. But I maintain my position that Havertz is a £15-25m player. Can't see what he will add to Arsenal

          Open Controls
          1. DBW - Slug Repellent
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 44 mins ago

            Look at his stats for Leverkusen and Germany. He's been played out of position for the last 3 years.

            Might have paid over the odds, but he's young and has loads of great experience already.

            Scored at the Euros and World Cup, scored in UCL final.

            Open Controls
            1. x.jim.x
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 23 mins ago

              Bringing up Bundesliga stats from 5 years ago and goals against Costa Rica is pure hopism.

              Open Controls
  4. Arteta
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 28 mins ago

    £100m is a FO price. £105m is an STFU offer.

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      It's probably an extra 5m if Rice grows another 3 inches and they win the Champions League in May 2024

      Open Controls
    2. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Insane price

      Open Controls
      1. Arteta
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Enzo was sold for £107m, and Caicedo will probably go for £100m or even more after one good season. How insane is that?

        Open Controls
        1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Caicedo is not on the same level as Rice. City would walk away if asked for £100m for him. Chelsea will probably whinge then pay it all, and then wait for someone to pay them back in whole for Mount.

          Open Controls
  5. DBW - Slug Repellent
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 59 mins ago

    Really don't want Maddison going to Spurs.

    He's too much of a maverick flair player and will make their fans happy.

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 21 mins ago

      Any chance of you creating an "FPL 2022/23 team review: Everton" like you did for Chelsea? Or are you just interested in London clubs?

      Open Controls
      1. DBW - Slug Repellent
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 52 mins ago

        Just London clubs

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 40 mins ago

          Do them all, do them all! Make use of your cranky talents!

          Open Controls
    2. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      Finally replaced Eriksen.

      Wonder how James will adapt his game. Few teams play with a nr10 these days.

      I was never sure how he would have fitted in to Newcastle's system. So, although he's an amazing player, I'm not that fussed we're missing out on him.

      Open Controls
      1. DBW - Slug Repellent
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        I know many spurs fans, they'll be delighted signing Maddi.

        Don't know how he fits in with Son, Kane, Richarlison and Kulusevski though.

        Is Ange Posta ultra attacking?

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 13 mins ago

          He most certainly is.

          Open Controls
          1. DBW - Slug Repellent
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Interesting, looks like Kane might be leaving now too...

            Open Controls
  6. Arn De Gothia
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Where are the price drops?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Aldi!

      Open Controls
  7. Gazwaz80
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Just bought a dog from the local Blacksmith (he knows you TKT pretty well, said he made a monogrammed codpiece for you couple of years back) anyway, when I took him home he made a bolt for the door…

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      58 mins ago

      Mine war-hound, Teddy Boy the Labrador, bolts down his dinner!

      Open Controls
  8. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Clever by Man City. Getting Arsenal (their main league rivals) to deplete more of their transfer fund for Rice.

    Open Controls
    1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      "Manchester City pull out of race to sign Declan Rice" - Sky Sports News

      So yup, Arsenal's boy.

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Tis an old, old strategy first utilised on the reality tv series ‘Storage Wars’ where the colourful characters would bid each other up so that maximum prices were paid for the storage locker. Depleting a rival’s resources meant the other characters had less competition for the remaining lockers.

      Open Controls
      1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
        • 8 Years
        48 mins ago

        The Rice transfer saga is just like this, but with fewer mullets.

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 9 Years
          40 mins ago

          When fame and fortune goes to Rice’s head he will be sporting a man bun. He may even try to be a pop star like Kevin Keegan - Rice Rice Baby!

          Open Controls
    3. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      53 mins ago

      Seems more like a friendly assist from Pep to get the deal done. Essentially match Arsenal's 'low' bid to cement his value, then pull out the moment the bid is raised.

      In reality, I doubt there was much strategy involved besides bidding for a player they wanted at the price they were willing to pay and had a chance to get.

      Open Controls
      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        49 mins ago

        Yeah, this. Both Arteta and Guardiola tend to take the smart approach and get their main transfers done in time to work out how the players fit into the tactical systems and work on any tweaks needed. City have Kovacic, but neither he nor Rice is the same as Gundogan. Pep's made an early decision so will work on having either Kovacic or Foden adapt to that role.

        United and Chelsea, in contrast, tend to fanny about until deadline day then panic. Will this year be any different?

        Open Controls
      2. x.jim.x
        • 8 Years
        43 mins ago

        The amount of people who think City bid on Rice to do Arsenal a favour is hilarious.

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          39 mins ago

          As is the amount who think they bid to increase the fee for Arsenal.

          Open Controls
          1. x.jim.x
            • 8 Years
            15 mins ago

            Agreed. Doesn’t look good for Arsenal based on transfer sagas City have pulled out of though:

            Alexis, Fred, Maguire, Cucurella, etc

            Open Controls
            1. Arteta
              • 7 Years
              4 mins ago

              City pulled out of race to sign van Dijk and Jorginho in 2018, who were later important players for Liverpool and Chelsea. They also wanted Koulibaly in 2020, when he was still a good defender. All seven players could become better players under Pep than they've become under someone else.

              Open Controls
            2. Deulofail
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              2 mins ago

              Not sure why. Arsenal have been pulling out of deals recently. I guess this bid is within their limits, but not Man City's. He'd likely have a bigger effect at Arsenal.

              Open Controls
    4. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      33 mins ago

      It depends on how you look at things. Ask yourself what the difference between £90m and £105m actually means. What does this amount of money get you in modern football? A potentially good U18 player.

      The prices for the best youngsters under the age of 21 are obviously very high. So feel free to check the current transfer value of Bellingham, Camavinga, Pedri, Gavi, Musiala, Wirtz, Lavia, Hojlund, etc.

      This is the harsh and inflated market of 2023. If I were in charge, I would definitely rather spend it on a world-class midfielder than on a young but talented player who certainly won't be able to help the first team straightaway, and I'm not talking about the players above.

      This investment also means that Arsenal have sealed the deal and signed their number one target, a player who will play a huge part in the years to come. It's totally justified in cases like this to add a few millions if it's really the best for the club to do so.

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        27 mins ago

        It's 75m to 100m guaranteed. I doubt the 5m of add-ons are particularly likely, but in any case, will mostly pay for themselves.

        Open Controls
        1. Arteta
          • 7 Years
          13 mins ago

          A guaranteed £75m was never going to be enough, and everyone knew that from the start. They were just testing the waters and lowballing like usual. Why would West Ham accept it when they know they can get much more for one of the best players in their history? I expected the third bid to be £90m + £10m in add-ons, but I'm just glad it's almost over in June. Honestly, I would lose my mind if this saga didn't end and I had to read recycled tweets by Fabrizio Romano until September.

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Okay. You were the one that was talking about the difference between the 75+15 offer (apparently never going to be enough) and the 100+5

            Open Controls
  9. FPL Update completed - we can now update our personal details
    RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    24 mins ago

    FPL has completed its update to prepare for the new season.
    We can now update our personal details, which includes having to change our passwords.
    Doing this in advance of the launch will save time when it comes to entering our teams on launch day.

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      It seems to have messed with my history. Apparently, I finished outside of the top million last season despite actually being top 10.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.