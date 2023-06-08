25
FPL new signings: Will Mac Allister be worth buying at Liverpool?

The most eye-catching Premier League transfer of the summer so far has seen Alexis Mac Allister swap the south coast for Merseyside, joining Liverpool for an undisclosed fee – reportedly a bargain £35m.

The World Cup winner has signed a long-term deal with the Reds, leaving Brighton and Hove Albion after four and a half years.

The 24-year-old Mac Allister was a key Fantasy target in 2022/23 but does a move to Liverpool boost or damage his appeal in FPL?

We take a look in this Moving Target piece, where we have included data and images taken from our Premium Members Area.

MAC ALLISTER’S FPL HISTORY

SeasonTeamStarts (sub apps)MinsGoalsAssistsBonusFPL points
2022/23Brighton31 (4)2,88210218140
2021/22Brighton22 (11)2,11252893
2020/21Brighton13 (8)1,10811348
2019/20Brighton4 (5)34800012

Mac Allister progressed through the Argentinos Juniors’ academy set-up before making his senior debut in October 2016 at the age of 17, going on to play a part in 23 league games in his breakthrough campaign.

Catching the eye of Brighton’s now-lauded scouting network, he was only just out of his teens when the Seagulls snapped him up in January 2019 – the midfielder was promptly loaned back to his motherland for stints with old club Argentinos Juniors and then Boca Juniors.

He was a full Argentina international by the time he made his Brighton debut in March 2020 and it wasn’t really until Boxing Day 2021 that Mac Allister became a regular under Graham Potter, going on to start 20 of Albion’s final 22 league fixtures.

2022/23 was the year in which the young prospect became a fully-fledged star, with 10 league goals arriving domestically (more on that below) and a World Cup winners’ medal pocketed in December.

Mac Allister has started at £5.5m in each of his four seasons in FPL so far; he’ll surely be in the £6.0m-£7.0m bracket when the game relaunches for 2023/24.

IN QUOTES

“Well, I’ve played almost in every position! And I think the managers who worked with me know that I can do it everywhere if they need me.

“As a player, I’m a player who tries to play as simple as possible, I try to help my teammates defensively or attacking. That’s the most important thing and I’m a team player and I will try to bring that to this club.” – Alexis Mac Allister

“We are adding a very talented, very smart, very technically skilled boy to our squad and this is super news, really it is.

“I do not think the football world needs me to say too much about Alexis’ qualities because they are already pretty well known but it is clear that he is someone who can play in a number of positions in the midfield and is an all-rounder, I would say. He is calm and composed and someone with proper game intelligence.” – Jurgen Klopp

NO PENALTIES…?

Mac Allister’s total of 10 Premier League goals in 2022/23 was an excellent return for a £5.5m midfielder but six of them were penalties.

Two of his five goals in 2021/22 had similarly arrived from 12 yards.

Will he get the opportunity to step up to the spot for his new club?

It doesn’t look likely: Jurgen Klopp had ample reason to depose Mohamed Salah from first-choice taker after successive penalty misses in the spring but kept faith with the Egyptian, who subsequently scored two spot-kicks in Double Gameweek 34.

“Obviously he wanted to stay the penalty taker but we had a normal conversation about it.

“This today was a super penalty, that is really clear, so I think with all the goals Mo scored we cannot just judge it with two missed, to go away from it.

“It was a conversation between two grown-up men.” – Jurgen Klopp on Mohamed Salah after Gameweek 34 of 2022/23

Other players with excellent records from 12 yards, such as Fabinho (24 goals from 25 penalties), have arrived at the club in the past without managing to topple Salah in the pecking order.

…OR SET PLAYS?

One of Mac Allister’s four non-penalty goals in 2022/23 was a direct free-kick.

He was first in line for free-kick shooting opportunities at Brighton, taking eight in total; no other Seagull attempted more than one.

Again, he now faces the prospect of having to muscle past Trent Alexander-Arnold and Salah in order to have a say at dead-ball situations.

The good news, if you can call it that, is that very little of his assist potential at Brighton relied on set plays: he took only 5% of the Seagulls’ corners in 2022/23.

Above: over 95% of Mac Allister’s expected assists (xA) stemmed from open play in 2022/23

GOAL THREAT: THE IMPORTANCE OF STARTING POSITION

Above: Alexis Mac Allister’s attacking stats as a deeper midfielder in Gameweeks 1-21 (left) and as a number 10 in Gameweeks 23-30 (right). Most figures provided are per game.

Speaking of open-play threat, we saw what playing further forward did to Mac Allister’s underlying attacking numbers in the season just gone.

Having played as a deeper central midfielder up until the end of January, the Argentina playmaker was reinvented as a number 10 (a position he has occupied for his country) from Gameweek 23 onwards.

All of a sudden, he was front and centre of Brighton’s attacks.

Mac Allister had recorded just five shots in the box in Gameweeks 1-21; he bettered that in one single match in Gameweek 23, having six such efforts against Crystal Palace.

Big chances, xG, penalty area touches – you name it, it improved.

Just a note: we’ve stopped at Gameweek 30 in the above comparison as the chaotic final eight Gameweeks saw Mac Allister move back and forth from ‘CM’ to ‘AM’ with regularity during games as well as between them.

HISTORIC PROFLIGACY

  1. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 6 Years
    7 hours, 11 mins ago

    I predict not

    1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 32 mins ago

      At a third of an Enzo? Couldn't pass that up.

  2. Ovidiu Lucian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    6 hours, 45 mins ago

    it was nice to not have you around Neal. Why so long article?

    1. Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 21 mins ago

      Do you only come online to abuse Neale and misspell things?

    2. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 57 mins ago

      Strange specimen you are

      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 58 mins ago

        Drunkpost? Or just plain weird?

    3. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 53 mins ago

      May I just say... what an excellent contributor you've been during your 4 years on the site.

      Bravo sir.

      1. Botman and Robben
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        🙂

    4. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 48 mins ago

      I had it down to 600 words and then I remembered you don't like the long-reads, so quadrupled the length.

      Thanks for the sub!

      1. Uncle Baby Billy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        5 hours ago

        I enjoyed it, I enjoy all of the summer break articles and most of the comments, it's fkn cathartic being able to scroll through without being ambushed non-stop by RMTs.This particular piece was excellently researched, insightful and well presented.

        Ovidiu's in a bad mood, his mum just told him he hasn't cleaned up his room yet so he's not allowed to go outside and play on his bike... ignore him.

        1. Skonto Rigga
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 52 mins ago

          😀

          Thank you for the very kind words! Pre-season is my favourite time of the year on the site, too - more thoughtful discussion in the comments and more time to research each article, too.

    5. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      * "Why so long an article?"

  3. Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 45 mins ago

    Interesting that the FPL Scout says that "there would be no surprise if Mac Allister mirrored Gakpo’s 2022/23 starting cost of £8.0m".

    Dunno if it's just spitballing or inside knowledge but I think that there'd actually be quite a lot of surprise if that happened.

    https://www.premierleague.com/news/3532563

    1. Paqueta Rice
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Yikes, that’d be too much without penalties.

  4. Shine on you crazy diamond
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 43 mins ago

    He's going to be the Nick Mason of Liverpool. Vital to what they do, but most don't recognise him as the drummer of Pink Floyd. So probably not an FPL option.

    1. PØTÅTØ
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      I think he'll make Liverpool more consistently better next season - hopefully some of the others are more affordable compared to last season as their FPL points returns weren't outstanding.

  5. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    If he's priced at £6.5 I'll very possibly buy him. I see him getting a few assists.

    1. Fodderx4
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      I think he'd be a popular pick at 6.5 or less expecially if he has a good pre season. I think 7+ more likely but lets see.

  6. diesel001
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Mac Allister seems like a throwback to Wijnaldum. High workrate and does the basics well. Liverpool's best midfield, IMO, was Wijnaldum-Fabinho-Henderson. That midfield was not flash, but it was reliable and did more than what was required of it.

    Thiago was never a like-for-like for Wijnaldum and I think it has shown in Liverpool's defensive statistics since. Elliott playing RCM this season has also exposed Liverpool's defensive weakness down their right.

    It would be good to see Liverpool go to a Wijnaldum-Fabinho-Henderson type midfield with Mac Allister-Fabinho-Jones.

    In terms of Mac Allister, I can't see him being a great FPL pick, even if priced at £6.5m. I think he will have around 8/9 goal involvements (e.g., 4Gs, 5As) so gaining a similar level of FPL points as this season, but at a much higher price.

    1. saplingg
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      He got very few assists in that 10 role, despite the huge number of penalty box touches.

      He also largely underperformed his xg,not very clinical

      Am also expecting a very average season from him.

      Sounds like Liv got him cheap though

    2. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      We're likely signing thuram or kone to replace fabinho as he's been poor

  7. OverTinker
    • 4 Years
    59 mins ago

    What would be his price? 6.0 or 6.5?

    1. PØTÅTØ
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Check out the poll then reduce the mean by 0.5 as most off season predictions are higher than what materialises.

  8. Tic Tacs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    37 mins ago

    I'd be a lot more keen on Gakpo than Mac, but I think Cody will be added to the 'forwards' bracket unfortunately. If MacAllister plays high with the front 3 of Salah, Gakpo and Diaz he will be spoilt for choice in terms of out to in runs, and could pick up some pretty handy penalty spot/edge of box positions similar to Gundo and Odegaard.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Do you think Klopp will encourage Mac Allister's beard growth? The potential is clearly there.

