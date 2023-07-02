144
FPL July 2

FPL 2023/24: Player prices released from Monday

144 Comments
The first batch of 2023/24 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) player prices will be released on Monday.

This brings further clarity to last Friday’s announcement that there would be an ‘exclusive reveal’ on that day.

WHEN THE FPL PLAYER PRICES WILL BE REVEALED

The first 20 players – one from each club – will have their prices unveiled from 1pm BST, via the video below:

During this video, a new pair of players will be released once every three minutes.

From 2pm BST, Premier League clubs will be disclosing more FPL prices for their own players.

Clubs will continue to release prices for their squads on Tuesday and Wednesday.

HOW TO GET MORE FPL PLAYER PRICES

FPL managers can also sign up for extra, exclusive price reveals.

Users who are opted in to receive official FPL emails will receive a selection of unrevealed prices on Tuesday.

In addition, anyone who opts in for FPL notifications through the official Premier League app will get exclusive player prices alerts sent to their mobile device.

WHEN WILL FPL LAUNCH?

FPL say in their announcement that there will be “three days of reveals”.

In the past few seasons, price reveals have preceded the FPL launch.

Thursday 6 July could be launch day, then, or possibly a day earlier if the final batch of player price reveals falls on the same day as FPL goes live for 2023/24.

  1. Santi MMT
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 51 mins ago

    I'm more interested in the new features than the prices

    1. Mirror Man
      4 hours, 41 mins ago

      Marmalade or jam?

      1. TheBiffas
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 26 mins ago

        Good to see one of FFS's most entertaining trolls has returned!

        1. Mirror Man
          4 hours, 18 mins ago

          If by troll you mean man of the people, I agree.

          1. The Knights Template
            • 9 Years
            4 hours, 5 mins ago

            Spiegel mensch, spiegel mensch! Hegel mensch!

      2. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        43 mins ago

        Jam because you can't marmalade your............

        Open Controls
  2. Marvin de la Cruz
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 32 mins ago

    If England win this match, Ben Stokes should be handed the throne.

    1. Mirror Man
      4 hours, 21 mins ago

      If by throne you mean turd in a lunchbox, I agree.

    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 18 mins ago

      I’m hearing the Australians haven’t been very chivalrous.

      1. Marvin de la Cruz
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 7 mins ago

        They've done nothing wrong.

    3. diesel001
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      I'll say it was smart cricket, by Carey. I think I have seen five occasions in the last few years, which have been smart cricket.

      - Ravi Ashwin mankad vs Jos Buttler (in IPL)
      - Ravi Ashwin 'retiring out' to get a better batter in (in IPL)
      - Ollie Pope run out of Colin de Grandhomme (in Test Match)
      - Deepti Sharma mankad vs Charlie Dean (in ODI)
      - Alex Carey stumping vs Jonny Bairstow (in Test Match)

  3. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 29 mins ago

    I don’t want to sign up to anything, previous experience shows they then spam you relentlessly.

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      Yeah I'll just get em here. Twitter/emails? No thanks

      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 56 mins ago

        Twitter views are precious these days.

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 54 mins ago

          They aren't even allowing me 1 view at the moment

          1. Hawk
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 38 mins ago

            Did you touch the grass??

            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              3 hours, 21 mins ago

              Touched it, rolled around on it, smoked it, lay down on it.... and ended up forgetting to sign up for a twitter account (for years & years...)

    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      No need. Others will sign-up so it won't be long before we get the exclusive price reveals they get via social media.

  4. DBW - Slug Repellent
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    Onana is going to be an interesting acquisition for United if they pull it off. Am reading £51m. He was a free transfer a couple of seasons ago.

    As for De Gea it’s time for him to leave, but United have dealt with that so badly. He’s being moved on but they’re keeping Greenwood lol. What a disgrace

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      That is a genuine disgrace, not even funny.

      1. Sure You Did
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Him and Partey should be flown to Michael Jackson island

    2. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      The two don't compare.
      It is daft to pay £150K per week for someone to sit on the bench all season.

  5. YOU DE ZER BE IT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    Hats off to Ben Stokes!

    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Australia out smarted him in the end but a great effort from an almost impossible situation.

  6. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    So the 1pm stream all these Twitter account are doing, is just the same stream the Official FPL account is streaming? 😆

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Can't wait to sign up!

    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      I shall just come here for the hijinks!

      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        I'm fine with just watching the YouTube. Won't the Twitter 'influencers' just be repeating the same info but with flashy graphics, and discussing what we can figure out ourselves?

  7. Dunster
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Should we have a premium members only discourse feature?

    Just a topic for debate. There are actually a lot of non-paying members on here whose views and general comments I enjoy. But equally, the ultra-irritating minority (discussed recently) tend to also come from those ranks.

    Happy to be told I am wrong - mine is but one voice.

    1. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      There are plenty of trolls with a premium membership. FPL Virgin for one. There are plenty more. You're not really solving anho

      1. TheBiffas
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        Anything*

      2. Dunster
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        To be fair to FPL Virgin, and I admit I have made negative comments about his comments in the past, there is nothing nasty in what he says. He has a consistent approach, maybe it’s genuine maybe it’s a little bit tongue—in-cheek, but it is what it is. I think of him more like an eccentric Uncle.

        1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 21 mins ago

          Virgin is a pain in the A, but he's not a troll. He makes plenty of valid contributions. All trolls are PITA, but not all PITA are trolls.

          1. TheBiffas
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 19 mins ago

            I personally think he's a troll and a very good one

            1. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              6 mins ago

              I've been here 3 times longer than you, m8. How many articles have you written?

      3. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Wouldn't say he is a troll per se. Stuff they bring up isn't always invalid. Just responds with an angsty attitude all the time.

    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Your the voice!

    3. Sure You Did
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Why do you want to limit voices you disagree with? Are you a bigot?

      1. Dunster
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Healthy disagreement is fine - abuse and unnecessary rhetoric is a waste of time. There’s a reason I don’t bother with twitter or any of that other social media nonsense, and bluntly you’re it.

        1. Sure You Did
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          Are you defining abuse and unhealthy rhetoric now? Neither do I, and you’re the reason.

          1. Dunster
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            No. Though I accept I have allowed myself to descend. Let’s both stop.

            1. Marvin de la Cruz
              • 6 Years
              41 mins ago

              You are wise to stop. You can't win an argument with an idiot. They just drag you down to their level and beat you with experience.

        2. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          I don't give or get any abuse on Twitter, ever. If you choose who you follow sensibly, there's no reason why you would.

    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Not quite the solution, I don't think. There's a lot of funny & insightful non-paying members here that I wouldn't want to exclude. Think an ignore user function / shift in modding would be the best option. Although we're not really supposed to discuss modding. And pity the poor nudists subjected to SYD when we all mute him!

      1. Dunster
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Yeah I genuinely meant it as a topic for debate - rather than a firm proposed solution.

        We all get frustrated by repeated RMTs once the season kicks off. Another issue is should there be a generic message board for such matters, and should the article comments sections be more stringently moderated for discussion about the article content?

        Again - just thinking aloud.

        1. notlob legin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          I seem to remember a few years back that there was a special tab for RMT's - it didn't work as most didn't seem to understand and more comments / suggestions were made in the normal article comments section.

          I love that so many offer to help each other on this site and I hope it continues.
          Just choose to ignore some posters - that's what I do anyway

          1. Dunster
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            46 mins ago

            You are the voice of reason on here - I cast my vote for as Supreme FFS Rule Adjudicator

    5. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Honestly just having a block feature would help a lot.

      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        Yup, simple and effective,

      2. Admiral Benson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Agreed. A mute/block button would be a game changer on here.

        After taking a break , I popped on the forum about 2 weeks ago to find two grown men (I assume) calling each other names like a pair of toddlers.

        Came back a week later and the same two were still at it. So bored with it now.

      3. Dunster
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        I don’t know enough about social media to understand how that would work. I get if there were some sort of direct message capability on FFS (which there isn’t) a block would work. But is it possible for individual users to block even having sight on a generic message board of user messages they don’t like?

        Seems like advanced stuff to a middle aged codger like me, but if it works could be useful.

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          It typically depends on the forum back-end. Having said that comments are tied to profile which in turn could feasibly be 'hidden' and then the comment inherit that status (if the code for that was available, even as new dev if it doesn't exist).

          Fairly common for forum-type websites to have block features. However can't speak for FFS.

    6. ritzyd
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      I think a members only discord would be a great idea, it feels like there needs to be some updates (and the new members area may be it, bit if its anything like the beta area it'll be awful). I'm holding off auto renewal for a bit to consider how things look, I use the data a lot but most of that is available free elsewhere now. Feels like nothing has changed in the last 5 years while other sites/sources have got much, much better.

  8. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    As usual clear as mud by scout.

    Are the extra price reveals in the email alerts different to the app ones ... Or are they both the same?

    1. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      2 hours ago

      See guys... there's no way this isn't a troll comment

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Not trolling. Just trying to find any and all fault on FFS articles. He's even turned on Neale. Oh the shock, horror!

        1. TheBiffas
          • 2 Years
          55 mins ago

          It's funny asf either way

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Sounds kind of obvious they are the same price reveals, delivered either or as well as via email or push notification.

      Or, maybe just maybe, because this is Fantasy Football Scout and not Official FPL - Count understandably don't know because Official FPL control the release of the information?

      You are way too picky about this sort of stuff. It's not like it really matters anyway.

    3. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Either way what difference does it make?

      We'll all know the prices for everyone way before the season starts. Just chill and enjoy the next few weeks is my advice. I am completely addicted to FPL but don't understand this need for information before anyone else.

  9. Tomerick
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    We really need the game to start up again it’s all going a bit Lord of the Flies lately.

    1. Dunster
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Great comment - made me chuckle

  10. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    https://twitter.com/LiveFPLnet/status/1675518689565724674?t=xwq0LL-yptA4M2egJjKf3A&s=19

    What a collaboration

  11. notlob legin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    I'm guessing the ages of members / posters on here varies massively - probably from between 4 (based on some comments) and 80 ish.

    I'm 58, and next season will be my 10th - gutted I didn't find the game earlier!!

    If anyone else wants to share age information and how long you've been playing I'd be really interested. I hope this post is not against any rules?

    1. Dunster
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      44 - think this will be my seventh season - I came to the game late.

      To be honest whilst I have a core group of friends who love sport and football, no one is into FPL. That is frustrating, hence my turning to this site despite my general hatred of social media etc

      1. notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        LOL - so similar to me. I'm not involved in any social media (I guess other than this site), and only one of my friends and my son are interested on FPL and they're not really that engaged - hence this site is great for me too.

    2. ritzyd
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      42 and this season coming will be my 14th consecutive season playing FPL! Only taken it 'seriously' the last 4 or 5 seasons though.

      1. notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        WOW - so you started in your 20's - have the last 4 or 5 seasons been different come the end of the season?

        1. ritzyd
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Yep, 2010/11 was first season playing and played various newspaper fantasy games for years before that!

          Performance and therefore OR is vastly improved comparatively the past 5 seasons. Used to forget or give up half way through many previous seasons, biggest change was having kids so out much less and home much more so had to change my hobbies therefore invested more time into FPL!

          1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            52 mins ago

            62 here. I started fantasy football I think the second year it was a thing. Someone brought a copy of the Daily Telegraph into the staffroom and a few of us made teams. The 'boss' took down our weekly transfer choices and phoned them through to the Paper.
            Must have been at the end of the '90s 'cos soon after I left that job and found myself in places with no internet for a few years. By the time I got a connection, this 'Official FPL' game was online and I was straight in.

            1. ritzyd
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              49 mins ago

              Yep, daily telegraph game was the one for me too! I think probably around '94/'95 although can't remember exactly, their fantasy footy game for the winter and cricket fantasy game for the summer.

            2. ted mcnure
              • 12 Years
              47 mins ago

              I´m 61, so similar story. I actually hate football, and didn´t watch or support anyone for 20 years or so, then my kids infected me, and I´ve been stuck following this rubbish for far too long now..a guilty pleasure, but in no way serious!

            3. notlob legin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              46 mins ago

              A true veteran of the game - fair play to you.
              If my memory is right you're in Cambodia or somewhere similar?

              1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                31 mins ago

                Yeah, you don't have to remember, as the flag is my grav. I only moved here recently - 2005. Before that, I was living in a Buddhist monastery, then up a mountain in Nepal. Keeping up with FPL was a stretch too far.

                1. notlob legin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  28 mins ago

                  Didn't realise that was the flag - sorry for my ignorance.

                  Sounds like you've had an interesting life - I hope it's been and continues to be fulfilling for you.

                  1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Had a crazy few years, but I'm all settled and boring now. Retired with too much time for FPL.

                2. ted mcnure
                  • 12 Years
                  17 mins ago

                  Never been, but a big fan of Ros Sereysothea and all Kmher music, hope you´re having a groovy time.

            4. The Wanton Trader
              • 5 Years
              41 mins ago

              😆
              I remember the Newspaper fantasy football too.

              I’d spend hours upon hours circling and underlining players in biro on the full page spread, with my Casio calculator near by.

              Happy times…!

    3. The Wanton Trader
      • 5 Years
      50 mins ago

      I’m 42 and going into my 13th season of FPL.
      I love all sports, travelling and there’s nothing more I enjoy than long evening walks along the beach with my dog ( unless my captain has blanked 🙂 )

      1. notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        43 mins ago

        Ha Ha - I'm with you on that. My two dogs keep me sane especially after a bad game week

        1. The Wanton Trader
          • 5 Years
          40 mins ago

          My dogs got used to me shouting “effing Pep” on the weekends now…

          1. notlob legin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            17 mins ago

            I just lost one of my dogs so down to 2 now - "old age". If we get another one we actually might call it Pep - my wife is a Man City fan so she'd be really happy, and for me shouting " Pep" over the weekends could be quite therapeutic!!

            1. The Wanton Trader
              • 5 Years
              13 mins ago

              Great name for dog, although it might get a bit confused when you’re shouting his name with a bunch of obscenities after it. 🙂

            2. The Wanton Trader
              • 5 Years
              12 mins ago

              Sorry for your loss also.
              Nothing worse 🙁

              1. notlob legin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Thanks mate - we had her from about a year old - she'd had 4 previous owners in that short time and had been badly treated. She was with us for 15 years and I miss her so so much, but she had a great life with us

    4. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      42 mins ago

      45 years old. First form of fantasy football was back in 1994 with Shoot magazine and a forward line of Klinsmann, Fowler and Collymore gave me a 43rd place finish overall. Played many different fantasy footy games since before settling on the official FPL game in 2012

      1. notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        Real experience and commitment there mate - I hope you have a great season

    5. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      40 mins ago

      29 and across different emails (you'll understand why in a moment) I've been playing for around 17-18 years - no I didn't have a clue what I was doing really at the start... 😀

      1. notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        22 mins ago

        An early starter!!!

        1. Zenith UK
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          5 mins ago

          I was 12, at most... I remember (I only know this as I remember picking a team at one of the pubs my Dad owned in Clapham at the time) and he hasn't been there for 17 years or so! Now back to my primary/main email for 23/24 season.

          My old one as a kid, one I thought was more grown up, my current email and then I was a full-time content creator for 3-4 years so used my "online persona" email to protect myself from doxxing myself in mini-leagues. So unfortunately can't even look at my history for the past X years but with the exception of 22/23 I had a great last 3 years or so, three top 50K finishes I believe.

    6. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      39 mins ago

      Haha would be fun to guess people's ages but that's probably going to descend into another nuked thread...

      I'm 38 & this coming season will be my 3rd playing FPL. Guess I was a bit more focussed on the Championship til Leeds got promoted then started FPL the next season. Also hadn't really thought about fantasy sports much til I started fantasy IPL during lockdown

      1. notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        33 mins ago

        LOL hence my initial post with the starting age at 4!!

        Your advice / knowledge and comments would indicate more years playing than that. I love the championship too. Are you equally into cricket and football?

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          Yeah pretty much, although maybe my interest in cricket ebbed and flowed a bit more over the years. Being born in South Africa, cricket came first then I only got into football when I moved to Yorkshire & started going to Elland Rd in the mid-late 90s. I was also much better at playing cricket than football

      2. ted mcnure
        • 12 Years
        6 mins ago

        That´s a fair comment, and wish Leeds well. I´m a Bournemouth man, so we were never a PL team , 4th division or 3rd at best when I was a lad, it´s where we belong..
        However, got started semi-properly with PL to keep in touch when I left el Reino Jodido..
        and it was hilarious watching Born-y-moot on telly in Colombia!

    7. Oldbloke
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      54, started eith the daily telegraph in 95 I think, moved to NZ in 96 and actually bought the weekly telegraph so I could keep playing and that was making transfers by phone! Never missed a season, yet still the most challenging part is finding a new team name each year.

  12. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    I'm an England fan and deeply disappointed that we have lost to Australia AGAIN but that is intelligent cricket to get Jonny Bairstow out. They had spotted that he was stupid enough to keep wandering out of his crease at the end of overs. Clever stuff.

    1. Mirror Man
      18 mins ago

      I have a particularly stubborn crease in my jeans. Not sure how it happened but I'm furious.

      1. ted mcnure
        • 12 Years
        14 mins ago

        Peg marks on knees?

  13. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    45 mins ago

    All I want is Ultimate FPL back. Even if it was £10 for the year I'd play. Come on FPL Towers, PLEASE!

  14. ted mcnure
    • 12 Years
    25 mins ago

    So what will this next season´s disruption be?
    We´ve had Covid, World Cup, and Madge in A Box, so what´s next?
    A) Plague of hair lice rages through all PL dressing rooms?
    B) Global internet breakdown due to cyber warfare/glitch/sun spot activity
    C) UN Court of Human Rights suspends PL due to corruption and human rights scandals
    D) UK Tsunami tragedy on a wet Wednesday night in Stoke
    E) A and C for a hit

    1. The Wanton Trader
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      B for me.

