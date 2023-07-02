FPL 2023/24: Player prices released from Monday

The first batch of 2023/24 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) player prices will be released on Monday.

This brings further clarity to last Friday’s announcement that there would be an ‘exclusive reveal’ on that day.

WHEN THE FPL PLAYER PRICES WILL BE REVEALED

The first 20 players – one from each club – will have their prices unveiled from 1pm BST, via the video below:

During this video, a new pair of players will be released once every three minutes.

From 2pm BST, Premier League clubs will be disclosing more FPL prices for their own players.

Clubs will continue to release prices for their squads on Tuesday and Wednesday.

HOW TO GET MORE FPL PLAYER PRICES

FPL managers can also sign up for extra, exclusive price reveals.

Users who are opted in to receive official FPL emails will receive a selection of unrevealed prices on Tuesday.

In addition, anyone who opts in for FPL notifications through the official Premier League app will get exclusive player prices alerts sent to their mobile device.

WHEN WILL FPL LAUNCH?

FPL say in their announcement that there will be “three days of reveals”.

In the past few seasons, price reveals have preceded the FPL launch.

Thursday 6 July could be launch day, then, or possibly a day earlier if the final batch of player price reveals falls on the same day as FPL goes live for 2023/24.