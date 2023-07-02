Our series of in-depth club-by-club 2022/23 analysis continues with a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) West Ham United review.

Here, we take a look at each top-flight side’s campaign, analysing them from an attacking and defensive perspective. We’ll also explore their biggest goal threats and most potent creators.

A preview of each club will follow closer to the big 2023/24 kick-off, factoring in new transfers, pre-season results and fans’ expectations.

2022/23 WEST HAM REVIEW: ATTACK

Total Rank v other clubs Goals scored 42 13th Shots 474 9th Shots in the box 303 10th Shots on target 141 15th Big chances 62 13th= Expected goals (xG) 50.74 10th Non-penalty expected goals (NPxG) 44.43 13th

The glory of winning the Europa Conference League masked a poor league showing.

Top-flight survival was secured with late home wins over Manchester United and Leeds United, the former being their only victory over a top-nine opponent. An entertaining eight-game spring spell saw both Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest beaten 4-0, alongside heavy 4-0 and 5-1 defeats against Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle United.

In the end, after several months hovering between 16th and 18th place, West Ham finished 14th – although most underlying stats have them ranked higher. For example, they achieved the ninth-most attempts and tenth-best expected goals (xG) and shots on target numbers.

Above: Attacking stats per game before the World Cup (left) and afterwards (right)

West Ham were more potent after the World Cup break as, even though there were fewer shots per game, goals increased from a rate of 0.8 to 1.3.

Above: West Ham’s attacking stats at home (left) and away (right) in 2022/23

2022/23 WEST HAM REVIEW: DEFENCE

