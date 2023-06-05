FPL promoted sides: What is Sheff Utd’s clean sheet potential?

Our series on the newly-promoted Premier League sides continues with this look at Sheffield United’s goalkeepers and defenders.

In this article, we will assess the Blades’ overall clean sheet chances and then look at some of the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players in their backline.

To provide a fan’s view, we’ve asked Ben Meakin, the creator and host of BladesPod, and FPL Blade for their input.

You can read up on our guide to Sheff Utd’s attack here and a profile of manager Paul Heckingbottom here.

The stats in this piece are taken from WhoScored, Fotmob and FBref.

WHAT IS SHEFF UTD’S CLEAN SHEET POTENTIAL?

P W D L F A GD PTS Total 46 28 7 11 73 39 +34 91 Home 23 16 3 4 47 19 +28 51 Away 23 12 4 7 26 20 +6 40

Paul Heckingbottom’s side came up from the Championship with the joint-second-best defensive record in the division, having shipped only 39 goals in 46 league fixtures.

They kept 19 clean sheets, two fewer than champions Burnley, 10 of which were recorded on home turf.

“We were extremely solid last season, keeping 19 clean sheets – our most-ever at this level. That’s more down to defensive solidity than having a star keeper – Wes Foderingham is solid but not in the class that Dean Henderson was during our last promotion. We did a great job of stopping teams from having chances – only Luton (just) and Burnley had a better Expected Goals Against number.” – Ben, BladesPod

2022/23 total (rank v other Championship clubs) Goals conceded 39 (2nd=) Clean sheets 19 (4th) Shots conceded 456 (3rd) Shots on target conceded 130 (2nd) Expected goals conceded (xGC) 44.3 (3rd)

FPL prices will dictate if we need to consider budget options from this defence, but it’s worth noting Sheff Utd kept four clean sheets in their first nine Premier League matches following promotion in 2019/20, when they employed a similar 3-5-2 system.

Overall, only Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United conceded fewer goals that season, also ranking an impressive ninth for expected goals conceded (xGC).

“I expect us to be extremely solid like we were in the first season under Wilder, especially at home with our fans. The season we got relegated was tough due to Covid and no fans and our fans make a big difference.” – FPL Blade

THE PLAYERS

APPS, GOALS AND ASSISTS

Player Position Starts (Sub apps) Mins Goals Assists John Egan CB 44 (1) 3955 2 1 Wes Foderingham GK 40 3515 0 1 George Baldock WB 33 (3) 2883 1 3 Anel Ahmedhodzic CB 32 (2) 2861 6 2 Jack Robinson CB/WB 25 (2) 2134 3 1 Max Lowe WB 24 (2) 2010 1 5 Chris Basham CB 18 (11) 1732 0 2 Jayden Bogle WB 16 (4) 1389 2 1 Rhys Norrington-Davies CB/WB 15 1264 0 0 Enda Stevens WB 9 (3) 793 0 2 Ciaran Clark * CB 7 (3) 663 2 0 Adam Davies GK 6 (1) 611 0 0 Kyron Gordon CB 1 75 0 0 Jili Buyabu CB/WB 0 (1) 16 0 0 Sai Sachdev CB 0 (1) 16 0 0 Jordan Amissah GK 0 (1) 12 0 0

*a loanee in 2022/23, has returned to parent club

GOALKEEPERS

Wes Foderingham has proved himself a solid number one under Heckingbotton, but it might be an area Sheff Utd look to upgrade in the summer, although a lot will depend on their finances.

Across the 2022/23 season, Foderingham kept 17 clean sheets from 40 starts, making 74 saves.

The latter tally only ranked 18th among all Championship goalkeepers, although that isn’t a huge surprise given the superior nature of Sheff Utd’s defence. He also saved the only penalty he faced but was sent off twice.

Whoever starts in goal for the Blades could potentially be worth considering if priced at £4.5m.

In 2019/20, Sheff Utd goalkeeper Dean Henderson was the second-highest points scorer among all shot-stoppers, with 160, an impressive score that came from a total of 13 clean sheets, as well as 16 bonus points and 97 saves.

Meanwhile, Adam Davies did okay in the run-in but is Foderingham’s back-up.

“If we don’t sign a new goalkeeper, Wes Foderingham could be a decent option. I think we will be tight at the back and keep clean sheets like the first year under Wilder.” – FPL Blade

DEFENDERS: THE CENTRE-HALVES

Whilst we almost certainly won’t be able to unearth another John Lundstram this time around, two of Sheff Utd’s preferred back three are Premier League quality in John Egan and Anel Ahmedhodzic, the latter of whom is particularly interesting from an FPL perspective.

Ahmedhodzic has been an inspired addition to the Blades’ defence, finishing the season in the Football League’s Championship team of the year. He made 32 starts, scoring six non-penalty goals despite being a centre-back, and is a threat from set-pieces.

A towering presence in the box, he averaged a shot every 73.4 minutes in the English second tier – for context, that’s almost exactly the same rate as Trent Alexander-Arnold (in an admittedly inferior league).

He also supplied two assists, with his galloping runs forward a key feature of Heckingbottom’s 3-5-2 system. The only potential downside is that Ahmedhozic received 12 yellow cards last season – only three players racked up more in the Championship.

“Anel Ahmedhozic scored six goals last season from centre-back, and is a threat from open play as well as set-pieces. We don’t exactly do the ‘overlapping centre-backs’ that were a hallmark of Chris Wilder’s side but Ahmedhodzic gets forward at every opportunity.” – Ben, BladesPod

“Ahmedhozic has been an amazing signing for us at just £3m. He slotted into the right centre-back role – Basham’s old position – and looked right at home. He scored six goals this season and could have had more. He is very skilful for a defender and a threat at set pieces. He always gets forward a lot in our right centre-back position, too. If he is £4.5m and we have good fixtures he will be in my team.” – FPL Blade

Above: Anel Ahmedhodzic’s seasonal touch heatmap 2022/23

Egan, meanwhile, is well-versed playing at the top level in the centre of defence. He can be susceptible to pace and balls over the top but is generally a reliable centre-half, who FPL managers will be familiar with from Sheff Utd’s last stint in the Premier League.

The Irishman led the way among defensive colleagues for interceptions, blocks and clearances in 2022/23, but did make three errors leading to an opponent’s shot. Still, like Ahmedhodzic, he carries a threat from set-pieces.

“We were very strong from set-pieces last season and have a few players who attack the ball aggressively in Ahmedhodzic, Jack Robinson, John Egan and a few others.” – Ben, BladesPod

As for Jack Robinson, he has been Sheff Utd’s main starter in the left-sided centre-back position but has limitations, and could potentially be replaced by Rhys Norrington-Davies in the starting XI if a replacement isn’t secured.

“We need to improve at LCB. Jack Robinson has been solid defensively but makes too many mistakes and doesn’t get forward enough.” – FPL Blade

Elsewhere, Chris Basham will be Ahmedhodzic’s deputy, while Ciaran Clark was on loan and has since returned to his parent club.

DEFENDERS: THE WING-BACKS

The wing-back positions look fairly well equipped, with George Baldock and Jayden Bogle the options on the right, and Max Lowe and Rhys Norrington-Davies on the opposite flank.

Baldock upped his game as the 2022/23 season went on. Defensively, he is solid and rarely gets beat, yet his crossing often lets him down. Still, he gets into good attacking positions, which is captured below.

Above: George Baldock’s seasonal touch heatmap 2022/23

“George Baldock will be a decent option if priced up at £4.5m. Bogle is there but Baldock should start the majority of time.” – FPL Blade

On the left, Lowe is yet to convince he is Premier League quality and could drop out when Norrington-Davies is fit, according to Ben at BladesPod. However, he has not played since October because of a knee injury so will need to prove his fitness.

“Max Lowe started a lot of games at left wing-back last season but will almost certainly drop out when Norrington-Davies returns to fitness, which will hopefully be in time for the start of the season.” – Ben, BladesPod

As for Ben Osborn, he is an enthusiastic utility man, but not a realistic FPL option, while Enda Stevens looks past his best.

Our huge thanks again go to Ben Meakin and Ben ‘Tommo’ Thompson for their time and insight.