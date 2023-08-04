311
  1. Chris_l25
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Anyone seen much of Man City in pre season? Has Alvarez seen many minutes? Tempted to start him alongside Haaland.....

    1. Silecro
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      KDB being injured and coming back soon is definitely making Man city players's pre season minutes rather an uncertain affair

  2. SimonOwen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    As someone pointed out earlier about one of above teams have a 101 budget, if you had this 1million buffer how many additional points do you think you would get throughout the year because of it? or is value over stated?
    Has there ever been analysis done looking at high value teams towards the end of the season and see if they score more than teams with an average value?
    I would assume its all based off if the bit hitters are all firing and the extra value allows you to include an extra big hitters.
    I was thinking how much I wished i had an extra .5 million on various seasons but ultimately this is the case at any budget and you are always going to want more monies to fill your team!

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      There's definitely a correlation between points and value because the cheaper gems that sparkle become a bandwagon and that pushes the price up through the transfers in.

      Those that sustain that form score more points and are priced higher the following year.

      So it works as expected.

  3. TanN
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    I've been no Salah in my most recent drafts - but realising that it will be hard to get him in if he starts really well (a -8 at a minimum I think).

    Do we think Salah in for GW1, captain in GW2 and then decide on keeping him or selling from GW4?

    My only concern is that I would be playing a 4-5-1 with no bench (thus missing out if Watkins/Darwin/Nkunku hit a purple patch)

    Shall we put this matter to bed? Vote below for Mo Salah or No Salah and I will go with the result....

    1. Pieceofsheet
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      No salah for me.

      Nunez Nkunku and Haaland Combo up front.

      --------------------------------------------------------------

      Onana (Areola)

      Estupiñán Gabriel Chilwell (Baldock) (Beyer)

      Martinelli Saka Rashford Mitoma (Mbeumo)

      Haaland Darwin Nkunku.

      Might swap out either Darwin/Nkunku if Watkin Price drops by 0.5M.

      Currently 0M ITB.

    2. Tony Moon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      No Salah for me.

      Also, re. the reply above, I doubt Watkins price will drop 0.5 all season!

  4. linkafu
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Toughts on this draft?

    Ederson
    Estupinan Gabriel Chilwell
    Saka Mbeumo Mitoma Fernandes Foden
    Haaland Jackson

    Olsen Watkins Pau Baldock

    1. Tony Moon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Bit of a benching headache. Watkins could score any week, and don't forget Villa thrashed Newcastle last season.

      Olsen won't play a minute, and blocka another Villa spot, should you want another - say if Diaby starts scoring every game.

      1. Tony Moon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        *blocks

  5. Quagsire
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    a) Stones, Wissa
    b) Mbeumo, João Pedro

    1. linkafu
      • 3 Years
      24 mins ago

      A

    2. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

  6. Silecro
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Any ideas who should make the backline of Crystal Palace? Is Andersen in rotation danger or safe to pick for bench duties and occasional start?

    1. Quagsire
      • 2 Years
      31 mins ago

      Andersen and Guehi are nailed.

  7. Bring the Cavalry
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Matt turner to Forrest, the 4m keeper everyone been wanting?

    1. Quagsire
      • 2 Years
      42 mins ago

      I'm not sure he's first choice there

      1. Bring the Cavalry
        • 6 Years
        38 mins ago

        He starts over Horvath for USA and when he didnt even start for his club

        1. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          35 mins ago

          What's the situation with Henderson?

          1. Bring the Cavalry
            • 6 Years
            5 mins ago

            Back at Man U as far as I’ve seen, doesn’t look like Forest are going for him if they have submitted a bid for a permanent deal for Turner

            1. Bring the Cavalry
              • 6 Years
              just now

              But Forest might go for both, they need another 2 keepers really

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      35 mins ago

      Could Henderson still move?

      The transfer window closing after the Football League and Premier League kicks off is a massive advantage to clubs able to buy players late on.

      1. Bring the Cavalry
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Just got to hope this Turner deal gets done fast so he isn’t an arsenal player before the deadline for FPL

  8. RohanVaswani
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    A) Jackson Mitoma

    Or

    B) Pedro Jota?

    Don’t have Salah in my team

    1. Quagsire
      • 2 Years
      29 mins ago

      B, but it will be unpopular

    2. Tony Moon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      23 mins ago

      A, as they're more nailed. Last thing you want is two players not playing.

    3. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      Really only Mitoma is nailed . So A

  9. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    No Salah team:

    Onana / Areola
    Gabriel, Chilly, Estu, Colwill, Tarko
    Saka, Rash, Martinelli*, Bruno*, Foden*
    Haaland, Wissa, 4.5

    Salah team:
    Onana / Areola
    Gabriel, Chilly, Estu, Colwill, Tarko
    Saka, Rash, Salah*, Trossard*, 4.5*
    Haaland, Wissa, 4.5

    0.5 itb in both options. I have started consider Salah team as better option moving forwards. It allows getting Son and Nkunku/Watkins gw3 or upgrading 4.5 mid to anyone.

    Stones could be rested gw2 and rotating attacking 4.5 options should be no problem imo.

    1. Quagsire
      • 2 Years
      28 mins ago

      Salah team

    2. Quagsire
      • 2 Years
      26 mins ago

      Why will Stones be rested gw2?

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        They have important midweek game. I believe the no Salah team to be better "dead team" long term, but Salah team to be more flexible. From gw3 onwards this team gets me easily Son + triple Che. And I do like to play @lateriser style.

        Another reason to have strong bench is that I don't have to worry every niggle and knock. I also believe that my defenders are good long term (except Estu perhaps) and hope them to gain TV.

  10. Warbling Wendy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    "Ben Chilwell (£5.5m) was in my squad even before his recent upsurge in the community."

    Thanks for letting us all know you're better than us and picked chilly willy before the rest of us realised we need him.

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      34 mins ago

      "I had him before you guys because I'm so smart."

      1. x.jim.x
        • 8 Years
        31 mins ago

        Chilwell v Shaw v Stones debates were running on here from day 1, what is he on about?

    2. Quagsire
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      Cringe asf

  11. TanN
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    My salah or no salah comes down to this essentially

    A. Rashford and Watkins (4-4-2 with bench of Areola Eze Kabore Mubama)
    B. Salah and 4.5 (4-5-1 with bench of Areola Kabore Mubama Semenyo )

    Onana Areola
    Stones Chilwell Gabriel Estu Kabore
    Martinelli Saka Foden Eze XX
    Haaland Mubama XX

    1. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      I think A gets more points

  12. cravencottage
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    59 mins ago

    Well my Mo/NoMo comes down to:

    A) Salah Eze Pedro
    B) Martinelli Foden Jackson

    Which looks best?

    1. Quagsire
      • 2 Years
      31 mins ago

      A

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      A

  13. FDMS All Starz
    • 7 Years
    39 mins ago

    Thoughts?

    Onana
    Chilwell Stones Estu
    Saka Rashford Martinelli Grealish Mitoma
    Watkins Haaland

    (Areola Baldock Bell Archer)

    1. FDMS All Starz
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      1.0 ITB

      1. PScholes18
        • 3 Years
        11 mins ago

        Bench is weak, but starting eleven looks good.

        1. FDMS All Starz
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Got a million to cover if anything goes wrong

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Upgrade Baldock to 4.5

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        If and when Stones doesn't play (could be gw2), you don't have sub. Getting pepped is simply stupid.

  14. PScholes18
    • 3 Years
    37 mins ago

    For me the question is:

    A: Martinelli, Mbuemo, Raul, Darwin
    B: Salah - Andersen, Wissa, 4.5

    At A atm.

    Both leaves me 0.5 ITB

  15. Silecro
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    Settled at least until community shield and the inevitable post match tinkering. Good to go?

    Onana
    Chilwell, Stones, Estupinan
    Saka, Odegaard, Rashford, Eze, Mitoma
    Haaland, Watkins

    Areola, Andersen, Henry, Nakamba
    0.5 itb

    1. Matt225
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Not sure I'd say good to go when you've got 6 midfielders and 2 strikers in the squad. I really wish I could have the same!

    2. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Similar to my current plan any reason Rash over Bruno, currently got Bruno.
      Pens, dead balls & plenty of talent to increased assist potential.

  16. Ali.h
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Who's the most nailed in Liverpool attack other than Sarah?

    1. Ali.h
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Salah

