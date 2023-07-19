11
11 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Zalk
    • 11 Years
    20 mins ago

    Here's the set and forget team from last season that would have scored you the most points. The best formation was a 3-4-3 formation as usual.

    Haaland, 11.5, 272 (C)
    Kane, 11.5, 263
    Tony, 7, 182

    Salah, 13, 239
    Ødegaard, 6.5, 212
    Martinelli, 6, 198
    Rashford, 6.5, 205

    Trippier, 5, 198
    White, 4.5, 156
    Trent, 7.5, 156

    Raya, 4.5, 166

    Bench: 4.5, 4, 4, 4

    Sum: 100m, 2519p

    Open Controls
    1. OShaughnessy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Nice!

      Just between you & me, what's this year's? (Promise, I won't tell anyone;)

      Open Controls
  2. Amartey Partey
    • 3 Years
    19 mins ago

    Gvardiol to Man City. Probably not a good idea getting a city defender now, apart from maybe John Stones?

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Not so sure about Stones either. He's definitely first choice in the inverted RB role but Rico Lewis played it confidently post-World Cup.

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 8 Years
        just now

        They’ll buy a new RB when Walker leaves.

        Open Controls
  3. nonaynever
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    Gakpo, Nunez & van de Beek all essential, then..

    Open Controls
    1. Boleyn Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Evening All. Which option is best to fill in the blanks? Thanks in advance:

      Pickford - Areola
      Shaw - Estupinan - Gabriel - Baldock - ?
      Saka - Rashford - Mitoma - ? - ?
      Haaland - Jesus - Archer

      a) TAA, Sterling & Mbuemo
      b) Henry, Salah & Nakamba

      Open Controls
  4. A Fat Spanish Waiter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Slightly off topic, but why is there so much love for Luke Shaw. He is in literally every draft, and the pundits basically just “ho hum” over it.

    He was central defender for basically the second half of last year and only managed 2 assists in the premier league. Is he going back to left back this year?

    Open Controls
    1. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      In short yes. He was there because of CB injuries, they don’t actually want him there.

      Open Controls
    2. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Only played CB when Martinez got injured, but he’s back fit. Most clean sheets in the league last season with a better keeper arriving, on set-pieces, people have money to burn, etc.

      Open Controls
    3. Waddlinho
      • 4 Years
      just now

      +1

      Shaw is 28 years old, 8 of his 11 FPL seasons were below 100 pts and he has never got even 130 points. Not once.

      5.5 is a nice price point to have, but surely there are better options than Shaw.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.