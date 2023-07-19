With Fantasy Premier League (FPL) live for 2023/24, we’ll be welcoming back our team of Hall of Famers and guest writers for the new campaign.

Next up, two-time Indian FPL champion Lateriser takes a closer look at Liverpool and explains why Mohamed Salah is in his current draft.

The juices are fully flowing for me right now and I can’t wait to dive into pre-season and see what certain teams are up to. One of the teams I am most interested in scouting is Liverpool.

Compared to their usual high standards, the Reds were having a poor campaign last season, so in Gameweek 30, Jurgen Klopp decided to change up his system. After that, they went on a 10-match unbeaten run, where they transitioned from ‘heavy-metal’ football to perhaps what you may call soft rock.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.0m) ‘inverting’, they exercised a lot more control in games. What also helped is that the ageing Fabinho (£5.0m) had an extra pair of legs to help him defend and cover in the middle, which also handed Liverpool more insurance on the transition.

You’d think Klopp will continue with this shape in the upcoming season given that Liverpool passed their 10-game audition with flying colours and the new recruits in midfield are perfectly suited to it.

This is how we are semi-expecting Liverpool to shape up in the new season, courtesy of The Athletic:

Liverpool have recruited in such a way that largely speaking, both their new signings are capable of playing as the two advanced midfielders in the 3-2-2-3, with Alexis Mac Allister (£6.0m) expected to play on the left and Dominik Szoboszlai (£7.0m) on the right. It is worth mentioning that there is a lot of optionality here as Mac Allister’s versatility means he can also play at the base of the box and Szoboslai is also capable of drifting on the right side and creating from the wing.

The most interesting dynamic in the Liverpool team for me is their right-sided triangle which comprises of Szoboslai, Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah (£12.5m), which in my opinion is going to be the creative hub of this Liverpool team. How this triangle plays out is super interesting. The best way to describe Szoboszlai is a creative attacking midfielder who can pull wide, and the importance of Szoboszlai is his potential impact on Salah and Alexander-Arnold.

Let us talk about Salah first.

