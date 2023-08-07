8
  1. Dutchy
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Been zero talk of Vicario 5m keeper for Spurs? From what I’m reading he will be number 1. Any reason why he’s not in anyone’s drafts?

    1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Nudist!

      1. Dutchy
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        What am I missing

        1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          B84jwh

  2. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    The Great Hall of Shame Jousting Jamboree commences soon, when over 329 jolly lollygagging jousters will be let loose upon the FPL world to see which one leaves come season’s end! Still spaces available to stragglers, nudists, lurkers, content creaters (we have two bravehearts at the moment), damsels, more popular Mods, grumpier Mods, Australian Mods. All are welcome. If you have multiple +10,000 ranks finishes you qualify for the Tourney. Amazing imaginary prizes:

    Brand new jousting stick
    Guaranteed knighthood
    Second crack at post-Tourney feasting buffet
    Personalised helm ( not great helm but)
    Prominent position at Round Table (far away from Sir Downwind the Flatulent)

    Highest ranked damsel will secure the coveted bearskin robe!

    There will be random weekly imaginary prizes too. Already a Kentucky Fried Whelk franchise and 10 voucher course of leeches treatment at mine Medieval Day Spa have been won, so join now to confirm disappointment!

    B84jwh

  3. Our Tiny Windows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    A 5.0m nailed defences for City!? Seems too good to be true.

    1. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Because it ain’t

  4. stevehaigh84
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Mitoma or Banes?

