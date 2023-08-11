The remaining pre-Gameweek 1 manager press conferences take place today – and we’ve got the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news updates here.

For the headlines from Thursday’s eight pressers, read our previous round-up here.

KEY TEAM NEWS UPDATES FROM FRIDAY

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

LIVERPOOL

The broadcast section of Jurgen Klopp’s pre-match presser was frustratingly short on injury news or starting XI hints, with many of the reporter questions focusing on transfers and the new IFAB rules.

We’re not aware of any issues for the Reds, with even long-term absentees Thiago Alcantara (hip) and Stefan Bajcetic (thigh) now back in full training.

Klopp meanwhile downplayed the potential impact of the extra added time we are likely to see.

“In the end, if we can get to 55 to 60 minutes ball in play, we will see, that doesn’t sound too difficult, I have to say. “When I speak about player welfare, I speak about in general we have too many competitions, we have too many games in general now. But having three or four minutes a game more ball in play, I can’t see it now it will make a massive difference. We will see.” – Jurgen Klopp

CHELSEA

As was the case with Klopp, there were no team news questions asked of Mauricio Pochettino in his Friday press conference.

We do know that Christopher Nkunku will be out for some time after knee surgery, while Armando Broja (knee), Wesley Fofana (knee), Marcus Bettinelli (unknown) and Benoit Badiashile (hamstring) are all sidelined after failing to feature in the pre-season friendlies. Fofana, indeed, might be out for the season.

Noni Madueke (hamstring) is another squad member who didn’t kick a ball in the warm-up games but he has been back in training this week, so could be in contention for Gameweek 1.

The Chelsea boss did give us a line on the goalkeeper situation, at least, heavily implying that Kepa Arrizabalaga would start the season between the posts.

“At the moment, Kepa is a little bit ahead but after a bit of time, we’ll see if Robert is there and can challenge Kepa.” – Mauricio Pochettino

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Eddie Howe expects to have Fabian Schar available for Gameweek 1, despite his absence in last weekend’s double-header of friendlies.

“As we currently stand, yes he will be [fit]. He’s trained this week, he’s trained well. He was back with us Tuesday, so he’s had a full week’s training.” – Eddie Howe on Fabian Schar

Javier Manquillo (groin), Joe Willock (hamstring) and Emil Krafth (knee) are all out, however, with Willock not likely to be seen before Gameweek 5.

“Joe has worked hard through the summer. He’s had a really bad hamstring injury. He missed the back-end of last season and through pre-season he was working back. He just felt a little bit of discomfort in his hamstring, not necessarily another pull, so we’ve had to lock him down again and he’s in the process again of building himself back up. We’ll probably miss him for the first group of games before the international break.” – Eddie Howe on Joe Willock

Newcastle’s starting XI looks like being one of the trickiest to predict in Gameweek 1, with even Howe admitting he has some deliberating to do.

“I’ve genuinely got five or six decisions to make that aren’t clear or easy.” – Eddie Howe

BOURNEMOUTH

Andoni Iraola confirmed on Friday that Adam Smith (muscle), Ryan Fredericks (calf), Marcus Tavernier (unspecified) and Lloyd Kelly (unspecified) will all miss Gameweek 1.

Antoine Semenyo (shin) has similarly been out all summer but is at least back in training. Alex Scott, only signed on Thursday, won’t be involved for “the first couple of months” of 2023/24.

The omissions of Dominic Solanke and Ryan Christie last weekend were said to be “small issues” and only precautionary in nature but Iraola hinted that final checks were still required on a number of unnamed players.