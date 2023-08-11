557
  1. Ohh1454
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    With Kane gone who becomes best spurs attacking asset for FPL ? Any love for Kulu ?

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      None of them until they adequately replace him?

    2. Darth_Newdar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'm in the 'wait and see' camp, but would guess Richarlison at the moment.

    3. Feed tha Sheep
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      If Kane goes prob Maddison or richarilson if he goes up top. Son could be on pens too and up front. First few fixs not great so a wait and see for me

    4. JBG
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      It's a simple (but boring) wait and see.

    5. Trequartista10
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 mins ago

      Maddison for me at the moment.

    6. Swahealy
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Spurs are definitely a wait and see, until they play Bournemouth at least on GW3

    7. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Rich

  2. marcus2704
    • 13 Years
    7 mins ago

    Seem settled on this, have had the Arsenal midfield triple-up all pre-season so will very likely stick with it for now. I am tempted to switch Watkins to Jackson and use the 1M in defence. G2G?

    Pickford | Areola
    Mee | Estu | Botman | Bell | Baldock
    Mart | Saka | Ode | Bruno | Rashford
    Haaland | Watkins | Mubama

    1. Swahealy
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Ben Mee over Saliba or Gabriel, hold on I'm away to throw up 🙁 🙂

  3. Feed tha Sheep
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    A. Salah & JPedro (343)
    B. Bruno/Maddison & Ode/Martinelli (352)

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      just now

      B

  4. Steven Gerrard
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    Alvarez in a 4-4-2 or Mbeumo in 4-5-1? Considered Joao Pedro but with a high ownership and a lot of competition for places at Brighton I would prefer one of the others

    1. Trubbish
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Worried about rotation but considering Alvarez?

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Mbeumo, there are rumours that Foden will start over Alvarez

  5. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Who to be in ur team ?
    A- Jota
    B- Watkins

    1. Trubbish
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Depends if you have salah

    2. Willllsonnn!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Both, but no Salah

    3. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      B

    4. Saka_Potatoes
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Jota not nailed at all why even consider him?

    5. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      B

  6. Spicy1979
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    Team thoughts:
    Steele
    Young Gabriel Walker Estu
    Richy Saka Rash
    Pedro Erling Alvarez

    Bench:
    TAA Diaby Mbeumo Turner

    Trying to forward plan for upcoming weeks

  7. Mattador
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Have until 2pm to finalise my team then won't get another chance to change.

    Last decision
    A) Martinelli + Mubama
    B) Mbeumo + Pedro + 0.5

    Rest of team
    Onana Turner
    Estu Chilwell Gabriel Henry Baldock
    Saka Rashford Bruno Mitoma
    Haaland Watkins

    1. Boly Would
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      A, because not sure who I'd bench with B.

  8. asquishypotato
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Havertz and Jota
    Or
    Martinelli and Maddison?

    1. Eze Really?
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      One of each to avoid over differential.
      Punish or reward.

  9. Nightf0x
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Bottomed

    Onana turner
    gabriel cash stones x x
    saka rash diaby jota x
    haland pedro jackson

    Which?

    A) tross estu chilwel
    B) martineli colwil estu
    C) martineli chilwel baldock

  10. Arn De Gothia
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    GL all, my head cant take this anymore, wont touch my team anymore. better to get ready for "I knew he was a trap" "never trust xxx again" "I had him in my team but..." etc

  11. Big Ronnie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Can't decide between the £6.5m mids. Which one would be your choice?

    A) Eze
    B) Mitoma
    C) Mbeumo

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      A or B, I'm on B because of the 3 first fixtures. Then going to Diaby(if he gets a great start) or Eze.

      1. Ady87
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Do you own Pedro and Estup?

        1. Big Ronnie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Estu but not Pedro.

        2. JBG
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Estup, Jackson is my second striker.

    2. Nickyboy
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      I have A and C

    3. Steve McCroskey
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I'm on A and C

  12. jackruet
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Chilwell/shaw + jackson
    Or
    Watkins+ botman

  13. ManTree(v2!) or just JAY!
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    best mid for 5m?

    1. Eze Really?
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Chuky at 4.5 IMO

      1. JBG
        • 5 Years
        just now

        This

    2. Spicy1979
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Will be Caicedo but for a punt Berge at Burnley

  14. FantasyClub
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Is it Turner or Areola?

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Turner for sure. Rotates better with the 4.5ms.

      1. OptimusBlack
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Pickford or Johnston

    2. asquishypotato
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Turner currently, especially with Hestons injury meaning Henderson stays longer.

  15. adstomko
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Which one? (short-term)

    A) Garnacho
    B) 6.5m midfielder (state who)

    1. Boly Would
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B. Eze/Mitoma

    2. asquishypotato
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Short term a Brighton mid has nice fixtures.
      Short term Garnacho also has nice fixtures and is a great punt, but not guaranteed minutes.
      So depends on your appetite for risk.

  16. Saka_Potatoes
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    I prefer scrolling through latest news updates not this new way where you can only see one at a time please bring it back!!

  17. jonnybhoy
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Mbemo or Maddison

  18. iL PiStOlErO
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Going with this, looks good to me, strong bench and can always change one or two or even -4 in gw3.

    Onana 4.0
    Stones Gabriel Estu Mings Hickey
    Rash Foden Saka Szobo March
    Haaland Watkins Wissa

  19. Ady87
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Anyone going Chilwell and Colwill and if so, why? Nothing I’ve seen says they’re defensively good enough to start in a double up. Considering Colwill and Shaw (No Onana).

  20. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Best 3 Mids to have
    A- Mart Son Jota
    B- Maddison Mitoma Bruno

  21. Pegilagi
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    ramsdale /neto

    estupinas / stones / shaw / trippier / baldock

    saka / mitoma / eze / rashford / almiron

    haaland / isak / nketiah

    good to go?

  22. Gudjohnsen
    • 6 Years
    just now

    A. Botman, Salah, J.Pedro
    B. Chilwell, Odegard, Watkins

  23. AnyoneButLiverpool
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Has Mark posted his team yet??

