3 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Big Mike
    • 1 Year
    31 mins ago

    I'm going for a 4.5 Villa defender as my first bench option. Who do I have? Pau Torres or Matty Cash?

  2. The Painted Dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Cash for me…… you know what you are getting

    1. Big Mike
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Is Cash nailed, though? I followed a preseason game and Konsa was playing at right back.

