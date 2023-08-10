We’re slowly getting team news for Gameweek 1 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) as the pre-match press conferences get underway on Thursday.

Pep Guardiola is among the eight managers facing the media today, along with the bosses of the three newly promoted clubs.

We’ll be bringing you the key quotes and injury updates that you need on this ‘live’ page, so make sure to hit refresh for the latest news.

READ MORE:

KEY UPDATES FROM THURSDAY

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

MANCHESTER CITY

Pep Guardiola would appear to have a fully fit Manchester City squad for the trip to Burnley – although he was only asked about existing fitness concerns rather than anything fresh.

Josko Gvardiol is available to make his debut for the reigning champions, having signed from RB Leipzig earlier this week.

“Yeah, he’s ready. [He’s settled in] perfect.” – Pep Guardiola on Josko Gvardiol

The one injury-related absentee at Wembley last weekend, Nathan Ake, has also returned to training and is available for selection.

“He’s training good, he’s ready too.” – Pep Guardiola on Nathan Ake

ASTON VILLA

Aston Villa delivered a bombshell on Thursday morning, announcing that Emi Buendia has sustained a “significant knee ligament injury”.

The midfielder was crocked in training yesterday and has subsequently undergone a scan, with Unai Emery ruling him out for 6-8 months.

Jacob Ramsey (foot) and Alex Moreno (hamstring) look set to be out until September, meanwhile.

Emery also said that Leander Dendoncker, Bertrand Traoré, Jhon Durán and Tim Iroegbunam are all unavailable to face Newcastle United on Saturday.

EVERTON

James Tarkowski (knock) was passed fit by Sean Dyche on Thursday but Dwight McNeil (ankle), Dele Alli (hip) and Seamus Coleman (knee) will miss Gameweek 1.

“Dele unfortunately has had a setback… when he was just getting fit and just back in training. He’s going to be a bit of time. “Dwight is not going to be days, it’s going to be weeks. Not loads of weeks, we’ll wait and see. An ankle ligament injury. “Seamus is just on his way, coming through a natural part of his rehab.” – Sean Dyche

Dominic Calvert-Lewin appears to be looking at bench duty at best, meanwhile, with match fitness still an issue after his recent return from injury.

“He just needs game-time, Dom. Unfortunately, the games have just ran out in pre-season. If it could have been a couple of weeks earlier, we could have got more game-time in. But he’s fit and well, he’s just finishing off the games programme. “We’ll have to make a call on [whether he’s on the bench]. I’ve spoken to him about it.” – Sean Dyche on Dominic Calvert-Lewin

There was no word from Dyche on Arnaut Danjuma, who the Everton boss has previously said would be a doubt for Gameweek 1.

FULHAM

Marco Silva has confirmed that Joao Palhinha (shoulder) remains out.

The influential defensive midfielder picked up an injury in a pre-season friendly last month but is back on the grass, with his shoulder being tested in contact training.

The Fulham boss said that others are to be assessed, with Andreas Pereira namechecked as being a doubt.

Silva reiterated that Aleksandar Mitrovic is available for selection despite recent rumours linking him with a move to Saudi Arabia.

“100% sure. Mitro was able to play last week, two games. He played 60 minutes in a behind closed doors game against Hoffenheim, then played 30 minutes against Hoffenheim at the Cottage. “This week again, working every single day with his team-mates. That’s it, he is ready to play if I am going to decide to start with him or not.” – Marco Silva

SHEFFIELD UNITED

The Blades have myriad issues ahead of their Premier League return.

Jayden Bogle (knee) and Ismaila Coulibaly (knee) will be out for “weeks” yet, while Rhian Brewster and Rhys Norrington-Davies are being slowly reintegrated into training after long-term hamstring injuries.

John Fleck (leg) and Oliver Norwood (head) were casualties of recent friendlies; reports suggest the former has suffered a fracture.

Strikers Oliver McBurnie (foot) and Daniel Jebbison (groin) were thought to be close to a return but Paul Heckingbottom’s comments in today’s presser suggest he’s not expecting too many bodies back.

“Everyone is further on but not many will be near fit for this weekend“. – Paul Heckingbottom

New signing Vinicius Souza is hoping to be involved, should visa issues be cleared up.