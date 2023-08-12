370
Dugout Discussion August 12

Arsenal v Forest team news: Gabriel benched

Gabriel Magalhaes is benched for Arsenal in their season-opening fixture against Nottingham Forest this Saturday lunchtime.

The Brazilian centre-half had been the subject of a team news rumour on social media on Friday evening.

And although he’s part of the Gunners’ matchday squad at the Emirates, he’s only among the substitutes.

Football London reporter Kaya Kaynak suggests that the defender’s omission is “tactical”.

Mikel Arteta has brought Eddie Nketiah in for Gabriel but otherwise has named an unchanged Arsenal team from last Sunday’s FA Community Shield line-up.

That one change will prompt a tactical reshuffle.

Nketiah will lead the line for the hosts, so Kai Havertz – having spearheaded the attack against Manchester City at Wembley – will drop back into midfield.

Thomas Partey looks like he has been redeployed at right-back, with Ben White partnering William Saliba at centre-half.

Leandro Trossard has to settle for a place among the substitutes.

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper goes with the same outfielders that drew with Eintracht Frankfurt in their final pre-season friendly.

But there’s a change between the posts, with £4.0m FPL goalkeeper Matt Turner coming in for George “not Jonjo” Shelvey.

Regular starters from last season, Taiwo Awoniyi and Moussa Niakhate, are on the bench after recovering from injury.

Arsenal won this fixture 5-0 last season, although Forest were victorious in the City Ground rematch in May.

GAMEWEEK 1 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; Partey, White, Saliba, Timber; Rice, Ødegaard, Havertz; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

Subs: Hein, Gabriel, Smith-Rowe, Kiwior, Tomiyasu, Trossard, Jorginho, Vieira, Nelson

Nottingham Forest XI: Turner; Worrall, Boly, McKenna; Aurier, Yates, Danilo, Mangala, Aina; Gibbs-White, Johnson

Subs: Hovarth, Williams, Kouyate, Awoniyi, Wood, Niakhate, Elanga, Freuler, O’Brien

  1. FPL Blow-In
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Went Odegaard over Martinelli and already worried I was trying to be too clever.

    1. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Thought about doing that, but was confident Martinelli would start.
      Odegaard had 15G 8A last season so can deliver from anywhere.

  2. Hairy Potter
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Some Arsenal must be top of the time wasting this season with that 30 minute delay. Shameful from Arteta!

    1. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      just now

      *So

  3. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Arsenal 3 - 1 Nottingham Forest

    Martinelli x 2, Saka x1: G
    Saka x2, Martinelli x2: A

    Gabriel on at 89' please

    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      One of those assists for Forest?

  4. Stoic
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Arteta roulette inc this season ?

  5. lilmessipran
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    So Ben White at CB today.. is the idea to have a better ball playing CB against a low block?If that's the case, Gabriel could miss out on more of these "easier" fixtures

  6. yalala
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Who's winning

  7. FPL Blow-In
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Anyone notice the back of Sakas socks ?

