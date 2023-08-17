Bet on Gameweek 2 points returns with Smarkets

238
  1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    James lasted longer than I expected tbf

    1. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      I never even considered him given his injury issues. I was surprised so many CCs went with him and Chilwell, and even started James ahead of Chillwell in some cases.

  2. N00B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    I had Timber in gw1.
    I bought James two days ago for him.
    I'm a moron, I know.

    Play:
    A) Shaw (away vs Spurs)
    B) buy Gusto for -4 (and have more money for transfer from gw3)
    C) wildcard and sell United players, buy Salah, Gusto, Maddison, Jackson.

    My team:
    Turner
    Chilwell Estupinan James**
    Rashford Bruno Saka Martinelli Mitoma
    Haaland Pedro

    Bench: Johnstone, Shaw, Archer, Kabore

    1. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Just play Shaw. Don't throw good money after bad.

  3. Arteta
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Gusto is going to play more minutes than James this season. His injury record is unbelievable.

    1. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Modern day Wilshere

      1. Arteta
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Wilshere went through a lot, but Diaby will forever be the real king of injuries. He's had it all.

        1. NateDog
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          Man I remember him well. He was an utterly beautiful footballer to watch when he was available

  4. Baines on Toast...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Feel bad for James - fantastic player whose body just isn't up to it. I think he needs to stop playing wing back as it's just too intense for his body.

    That said, Malo Gusto at 4.0 could be a huge shout...

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Disasi can also play on the right so we need to see how Poch lines them up

      1. Baines on Toast...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        didn't know that, cheers

  5. Deulofail
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Omnishambles

    Turner
    Chilwell Estupinan Baldock* James**
    Rashford Foden Havertz Trossard
    Haaland Wissa

    Flekken | KDB**, Timber**, Woodrow**

    0.5 ITB

    A) KDB > Jota
    B) KDB + Trossard > Jota + Saka/Ode/Maddi (-4)
    C) KDB + James > Jota + Gusto (-4)
    D) WC
    E) Other suggestion

    1. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      C bit with Salah instead of Jota

      1. ZimZalabim
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        this

      2. Deulofail
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        0.1 short, I'm afraid

    2. Hits from the Bong
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      All those injuries and Havertz is still the biggest problem there. Trossard and Foden flatter to deceive as well. Think I'd wildcard

    3. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      It seems like a good opportunity to use wildcard and fix a lot of positions.

    4. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      I'd just do what you need to do to field XI this week then re-assess next. Don't blow WC this early.

      I'd do KDB > Diaz I think.

      1. Deulofail
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Thanks, I would lean away from the WC too. Do you think that's enough to fix the XI, given Baldock uncertainty and Trossard unlikely to start?

        Why Diaz over Jota?

        Open Controls
        1. Baines on Toast...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          Trossard will get minutes at least and can do damage, it's fine for a GW or 2.

          You could always do a hit on James as well given he's out for a while, if Baldock looks set to be out. For someone nailed and solid not Gusto though.

          I like Jota but just leaning Diaz as he got a goal GW1 and I think has more chance of being a real value pick longer-term. Feel like Jota will always flit in and out (and I think has more fitness issues historically despite Diaz long-term one last year).

          1. Deulofail
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Cheers Baines. I'm making a WC team to compare with. I do think people are overreacting to the non-injured players in my team. Havertz and Foden are still reasonable punts, although I wouldn't consider Foden on a WC, probably.

    5. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      I would WC that. So many injuries and three of the fit players are Foden, Havertz and Trossard.

    6. Merlin the Wraith
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Normally keep my wildcard for just this sort of mess. Prayer or hits reqd & move on to gw3

    7. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Someone had too much of the differential juice

    8. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Wildcard unless you're playing anti-FPL, in which case you hit the jackpot.

      1. Debauchy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        😆 but agree WC for sure

    9. Øgaard it's Haa…
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Needs a WC imo.

  6. Baines on Toast...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    I could do Watkins, Bruno and Shaw > Pedro, Salah and Gusto. It'd just be -8 😀

    1. fplgaruda
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Ok. So?
      Can change whole of my team for -56 or wc as well

  7. Emiliano Sala
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Do you think chelsea will buy a upgrade on sanchez?

    1. reto1989
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      they will buy a 2 keeper as back up

      1. Emiliano Sala
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        How so sure?

  8. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    James and muscle injuries for the past few years

    https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/reece-james/verletzungen/spieler/472423/plus/1

  9. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    I genuinely feel for James but do have to laugh a bit at someone with his injury record being given the captaincy... followed by another player that's missed just shy of 300 days in the last 2 seasons being given vice captaincy. Wouldn't be wild to guess we'll probably find out who's next in line sooner rather than later going on previous history

    1. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      I guess if you view captaincy as a symbolic thing it's good to give it to an academy player.

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Yes so do I. It is terrible with someone og his talent.

      I know it's a joke about Nathan Ferguson. Was so good for England U21. Was going to go far. Palace even renewed his contract after 30 years of playing 20 mins as he is still a class above the academy players at Centre back in the academy when he tries to regain fitness. Jane O'brien just went to Lyon for a million, plus add ons because of this

  10. Big Weng
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Start 2
    A) Onana
    B) Turner

    1) Mbuemo
    2) Maddison

    1. reto1989
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      B and 2

  11. Woy_is_back
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Gusto in gw 3

    1. reto1989
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      yeah is he nailed when james is out?

      Open Controls
      1. Woy_is_back
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Idk but if he starts gw 2 and plays well its quite likely

      2. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Is he? Disasi also can play on right

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      https://twitter.com/CEO4TAG/status/1692144023769616552?s=20

    3. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Jackson*

  12. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Can't see Baldock in training btw
    https://youtu.be/8V8s_9oPXM8

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Baldock -> Gusto looks a no brainer but no reason to do it this week.

    2. Eugene Starlington of FPL T…
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      I have no idea what he looks like

      1. Zalk
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        That should be an easy fix, no?

    3. Merlin the Wraith
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Last on bench so leaving alone & carrying transfer

  13. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    I bet no one was this coming. Woohoo

    https://twitter.com/CEO4TAG/status/1692144023769616552?s=20

    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      I think if someone arrived to a contract signing dressed like that I would be back on the phone to Chelsea tbh.

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Ludacris makes a deal with Palace

      1. JBG
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Hahah that's who he reminded me off.

    3. fplgaruda
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Eze become more attractive

    4. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      2 hours ago

      What a wild turn of events! Let's see if Doucoure decides to stay as well.

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        I think he will unless Liverpool pay £70m plus. They made a mistake with that Caceido bid as they are showing they have the cash. Just should have gone early for Lavia instead.

        It was getting depressing as Eze is being hunted by Spurs.

        It felt like a domino effect.

        I live our new transfer policy as Dougie Freedman has always spotted talent. Signed so many good players. Can only work if yhe buying clubs play ball. I've would never have Signed without the release clause but Chelsea tapping and eventually not trying to pay the release clause in up front allegedly, has caused a big flair up.

        It could be Chelsea tapping (could possibly include Olise parents) again allegedly , so Chelsea have walked away rather than being reported. That would be typical American billionaire behaviour all round.

        Hopefully the truth will come out as so many rumour flying around why

        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          Sorry I meant olise would never have signed without the release clause at Palace as he also had one at Reading. Difference there is it was done in 24 hours as Palace paid the fee to Reading up front and that was that

          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            £8m is easier to pay.

  14. Zalk
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Love coverage like this, gives you a bit of perspective. Luton's rise from Non-League: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VcYmCZeGY4U
    I hope they don't get relegated.

    1. Union_Jacks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      I don’t even think Luton would despair if they are

      New stadium paid for by the promotion and what a ride it’s been

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Yeah it has been amazing

    3. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      I was on a train to a Carabou Cup Final and overheard this pleasant old chap opposite talking about he played for Luton for years and scored at Wembley against Arsenal years ago.

      Looked up what he was saying and turns out he was called Brian Stein. Later that day I spotted him on a poster at Wembley of him and his brother.

      Was amazed I hadn't heard of him, but this was 1988, just before the PL arrived and things exploded, and Luton fell down at exactly the wrong time. Incredible they are back.

    4. Our Man Charlie
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I watched the Luton FC documentary the other night , what a history the club has had , amaazing how well they hav done to get to where they are now

  15. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    1ft 0itb
    Turner
    Cash Gabriel Estu
    Salah(c) Eze Saka Rashford
    Haaland Jackson Pedro

    Pickford Shaw Anderson Kabore

    A) Roll
    B) Pickford > Sanchez
    C) Kabore > Gusto (& have benching headache next week)

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      A

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Easy A

    3. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      thankd

  16. Jullepuu
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Given the James situation would it be too crazy to have three 4.0m defenders? One being Gusto of course

    1. Union_Jacks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      If Gusto is indeed nailed, you’d be mad not to go there

    2. Merlin the Wraith
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      181k+ transfers in this week, his price surely heading for burning spitfire status

    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Light at the back works fine, but 4.5s are better.

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Did you have Gusto in your team AC/DC?

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          Yep

          Thought this was a possibility

          1. Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            4 mins ago

            Nice me too. Although I do feel for Jamea

  17. boc610
    • 11 Years
    2 hours ago

    reece james aka the millennial's Ledley King

    1. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Hope he's not the new Rob Jones.

  18. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Bet on this
    Bet on that

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Back off
      Lay off

  19. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    I've got Gusto already

    I'm playing 3 at the back.

    Would you start him ahead of either:

    Gabriel, Cash, Estupinan,
    Or Henry?

    Only Villa play at home this weekend.

    Going to start with an attacking 7.

    1. WVA
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Haha good man, interesting to see if he starts now

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Yes me to. I have Saliba instead of Gabriel. As there new centre back can play RB that is the only thing. I will play him over Saliba I think if he is likely to start

  20. FISSH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Salah captains UNITE!

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Are we going fishing?

      1. golfboy
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        keen

    2. WVA
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      v Al Fateh?

  21. golfboy
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    HI Chaps, condolences to James owners. Start one this GW.....

    A) Cash
    B) Shaw

    1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Im on A

  22. Jebiga
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    What is better:

    1. Richarlison to Maddison

    or

    2. Richarlison to Luis Diaz

    1. golfboy
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Maddison for me. Looked involved in everything and will be the main man at Spurs this season I think

  23. boc610
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    lol you cant catch'em all boehly. just sticking 'good footballers young playing now' into Google then trying to sign him on an 23 year contract isn't a sound transfer strategy

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      At least Olise can develop. Man City were interested and wouldn't have minded that. They were considering a £50m bid, so the release clause could have been a buy out clause like macallister to Liverpool.

      Any Chelsea already have two or three right wingers. Gallagher may be sold now to raise funds with Hall, but that was to pay for this deal

  24. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Turner
    Chilwell Saliba Estupinan
    Saka Marti Rash Mitoma Bruno
    Haaland(c) Watkins

    Onana Baldock Mubama Beyer

    Team GTG? Did Gabriel to Saliba this week.

  25. Øgaard it's Haa…
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    I guess Chelsea might plug Caicedo into the James gap, rather than Gusto, so wouldn't be rushing with gusto.

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      That makes absolutely no sense. Sign a 115m DM and play him at RB...

      1. Ask Yourself
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        He played there for Brighton pretty impressively

      2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        What relevance does the fee have? De Zerbi played him at RB and he was successful there.

      3. Øgaard it's Haa…
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        'I guess', 'might'.

  26. Jullepuu
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Would this be the ideal wildcard team for gw2?

    Flekken Turner
    Chilwell Estupinan Henry Gusto Kabore
    Salah Maddison Saka Martinelli Mbeumo
    Jackson Haaland Osula

  27. Kopite_21
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    17 mins ago

    Smarkets - Can you do multiple betting?

    So for instance if I pick Haaland, Salah and Saka to score over certain points as a Treble?

    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Oh dear! don't even go there...

    2. Nailed Jesus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      I believe you cannot just pick whatever you want on your betslip like a traditional bookmaker. Smarket will probably only open up the most popular combinations to back/lay and certainly not every single combinations! Even if they do open up the most obscure combinations you can think of, you're unlikely to find people laying you bets!

