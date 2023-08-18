296
  1. Emiliano Sala
    • 7 Years
    35 mins ago

    thoughts on trippier after gw3?
    is he worth 6.5?
    great run of fixtures for newcastle from gw4

    1. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      34 mins ago

      He is a baps magnet but will settle for Botman myself most likely.

      1. Emiliano Sala
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        of course with your username
        botman is cheap and valuable. but I got money itb I don't need to!

    2. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      Tonali could impact on Trippier, both from a free kick point of view and also Trippier not necessarily having the same cover/interplay to go forward that Longstaff would give.

      1. Emiliano Sala
        • 7 Years
        17 mins ago

        he was on corners this gw
        and longstaff was never nailed I think

        1. Emiliano Sala
          • 7 Years
          14 mins ago

          sorry made a mistake here
          thanks for your comment

        2. Toon lurk
          • 6 Years
          12 mins ago

          Longstaff was pretty nailed at RCM towards the end of last season and Tonali didn't seem to pick up the same positions as him. Almiron, Tripps and Longstaff rotate well throughout the game. I would image it clicks with Tonali by GW 4 though

          1. Toon lurk
            • 6 Years
            12 mins ago

            *imagine.

          2. Emiliano Sala
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            agree but don't think tonali prevents trippier to go forward
            he did pretty well last season, no reason to do that

    3. We Go Again
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      If someone like Gusto can nail down a starting spot at 4.0M then that could likely allow for more funds for premium assets like Trippier in defence. Definitely considering it

      1. Emiliano Sala
        • 7 Years
        just now

        thanks

    4. Swahealy
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      I'm waiting till GW5 Bri v New still gonna be heavy scoring

  2. TonyRaw
    • 5 Years
    34 mins ago

    How many points you reckon Salah will score tomorrow?

    1. Eddie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      31 mins ago

      Anything more than 75 and I'll be happy.

    2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      3 points

      1. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Don't kid yurself - I'm not. We non owners will be very lucky to get away with anything under 10 points.

    3. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      17 - early goal and I think he's on for a hat-trick

    4. Boss Hogg
      • 13 Years
      28 mins ago

      2 goals, 1 assist, no Baps.

    5. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      11

    6. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      7

    7. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      5

    8. Swahealy
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      15- 1G 2A, 3 baps

    9. Bobby_Baggio
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      7

      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        just now

        BOU aren't managed by a gaffer who tells them they're not good enough and need replacing, so there won't be a repeat of the 9-0. Despite the closer result, Salah will be amongst the returns. Like Old Man, I'll take 10 points as a non-owner right now.

    10. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      As a non owner I really wish he had not been taken off early and fuming. He is gonna be at it tomorrow

    11. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      21

    12. just a man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Can't help but feel that Haaland and Salah will score similar

  3. Boss Hogg
    • 13 Years
    34 mins ago

    Reckon Rico Lewis starts tomorrow?

    1. Swahealy
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      80% chance, I have him as first sub

      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        just now

        same

  4. DF Team
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    Shaw and Foden to Chilwell and Madds/Bowen/Jotw for -4?

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      It seems you are undecided so could benefit from one more round of matches and avoid a hit this week.

    2. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Take a hit to lose 2 players who will both start???

  5. Emiliano Sala
    • 7 Years
    31 mins ago

    on WC (I know it's too soon for some! Already activated)

    would you pick sanchez or gusto from chelsea as 3rd pick?

    already have chilwell and jackson

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      Gusto

    2. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      26 mins ago

      I would pick Enzo as we have no idea if Gusto definately plays and Chelsea may well buy a new goalkeeper.

      1. Emiliano Sala
        • 7 Years
        23 mins ago

        😐

        1. Bartowski
          • 12 Years
          21 mins ago

          There's a Chelsea press conference at 1pm so maybe we'll get some new info then.

  6. odbs1515
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    27 mins ago

    A: Maddison>eze (have the 1.0)
    B: Gusto>Shaw (deep in defense)
    C: Turner> Ariel’s (otherwise starting onana)
    D: Save FT

    1. FlamingMoe
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      25 mins ago

      A Why?
      B Why?
      C Why?
      D Do this, and start Turner

      1. Mufc202020
        • 4 Years
        just now

        D

    2. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      Presuming all your arrows are pointing the wrong way, I do think if you have the 1m and considering fixtures and style of play A will probably be worth it.

      1. Swahealy
        • 2 Years
        10 mins ago

        🙂 Definitely confusing yeah with the arrows wrong way or the players the wrong side, maybe he's American:)

    3. Wılly
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      Are the arrows the wrong way?

  7. Boss Hogg
    • 13 Years
    27 mins ago

    Will Gabriel start for Arsenal against Palace?

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      Should do

    2. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Hope so

  8. Wılly
    • 10 Years
    25 mins ago

    Play Udogie (MUN) or transfer out James?

    No more subs available

    1. Mufc202020
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      Transfer. You’ll have to do it eventually so no point in rolling transfer

    2. FlamingMoe
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      Look at what you would have liked to do GW3 with 2 FT. If transferring James out for a 4.5 allows you to do intended upgrade next week then no loss to make TF now. If not and you were only planning switching some attacking players then Udogie could cover you the next few weeks. May not be great chance of clean sheet this week but could still get a G/A, and great fixtures 3-5. Also depends on the rest of the team, how certain they are for minutes.

  9. SpaceCadet
    • 9 Years
    24 mins ago

    Baldock expected to start today?

  10. Mufc202020
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    A) KDB - Jota/Diaz
    B) KDB+Odegaard - Salah(C)+Enzo/Gribbs White -4

    Enzo might have penalties and is a guaranteed started.

    Thoughts appreciated!

    1. Red Red Robins
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      A easy

    2. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      21 mins ago

      Just get Diaz for this week, no need to overthink it.

  11. Bartowski
    • 12 Years
    23 mins ago

    Very kind of the price risers to all teeter just below 100% before the deadline. Muchas Gracias.

  12. marpy016
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    22 mins ago

    Start Onana or Turner?

    1. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      21 mins ago

      Turner

    2. Gunners in Haaland
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Turner

  13. Peter O'Hanraha-hanrah…
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    Anyone else on Maddison captain? Utd looked awful and spurs all out attack...

    1. Red Red Robins
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      No chance haha

    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      MUN are not bad team and have a good coach, will not be surprised if they learned from GW1 and to show some improvement

    3. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Lol what

      1. Peter O'Hanraha-hanrah…
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Decided to have a bit more fun this year... That's what the game is for

    4. Swahealy
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Could be a good shout, Cunha was allowed to run str8 down the middle of United's midfield over and over, I can only imagine what Maddison will do with that space

  14. Emiliano Sala
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    don't know how much of a threat caicedo and disasi are to gusto
    specially now that they have got lavia and have enough midfielders to even let caicedo play RB sometimes, which he did at brighton once in a while

    1. Red Red Robins
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Think be a straight swap, right back for right back

      1. Emiliano Sala
        • 7 Years
        just now

        it may, but he is a untested 20 year old

  15. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
    • 9 Years
    18 mins ago

    Dont care what this article says I dont want 3 United players for a while. Got Diaz in for next few as I thought Newcastle were awful defensively till the Mings injury and then Villas high line in GW4. May not get all the minutes but Id expect 30 minimum each game

    1. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Villa's best spell in the game against Newcastle was in the first half after Mings went off.

      1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        Fair enough but the disruption did for them eventually.

        1. Hairy Potter
          • 8 Years
          just now

          True. Plus your point still stands that Liverpool could get some joy against Newcastle and Villa.

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      He's a Manchester United fan.

      See how they get on but the big clubs will have a constant narrative.

      James and Chilwell will be mentioned all season long.

  16. Goonerly
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    I was set on rolling a transfer, but am really tempted to switch Eze to Mbeumo. Started with Eze as I was sure he was going to score versus Sheffield (and he was close!) and was sure all my ML rivals would have picked Mbeumo. Turned out, they didn't.
    Mbeumo scored, and Eze didn't, and I fear that might cloud my decision a bit. They both have somewhat similar fixtures in the next month or so, but Mbeumo is playing as an attacker, is on pens and Brentford are a great attacking side.
    Eze is talismanic for Crystal Palace, is on set-pieces, but sorely lacks a quality forward to put away the chances he creates.

    So what would you do?
    Make the switch or keep Eze (will be benching him this week)

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Did you watch both the games?

    2. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      So if Eze had got a lucky pen but Mbuemo didn't... you'd keep Eze?

    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Keep Eze, have 2FT in back pocket. Would be more fun!

      If anything Mbeumo 7-10 pts v Eze 2-5 pts worse case for this week? Then assess next week ...

    4. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      If you believe in him over Eze do it, but I wouldnt make a move based on ML rivals

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah GW1 is faaaaar too early to be worried about rival teams, unless it's regarding Haaland.

      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Well, not for gw2.

        Maybe in gw37.

    5. Swahealy
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Eze had 5 shots in the box and if it wasn't for some heroic blocks by sheff defence he scores. I'd keep Eze and play him v Arsenal at home could easily score with more space on the counter attack rather than a Sheffield 10 man defence

  17. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Pick two for this week:
    A. Bruno (tot)
    B. Foden (NEW)
    C. Diaz (BOU)

    1. SpaceCoyote97
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      A and C.

  18. Taribo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Turner

    1. SpaceCoyote97
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      Yes, he's a very good 4 mil keeper, isn't he?

      1. Taribo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

    2. Taribo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Reply fail

  19. Mattador
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Start
    A) Mitoma
    B) Henry

    Rest of team
    Turner
    Chillwell Estu Gabriel
    Rashford Bruno Saka Martinelli
    Haaland Watkins

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A

  20. The Finnisher
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Benching headache, which to be fair I got myself into...

    Turner/Pickford
    Estu Saliba Chilwell
    Martinelli Saka Rashford (Bruno/Mbuemo)
    Haaland Watkins (Pedro)

    Which to drop out of Pedro, Bruno and Mbuemo?

    Cheers folk!

    1. Swahealy
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Bruno

  21. Tommy Smith
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    I read somewhere that John Stones was definitely out this week.
    Do you know if this is true?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Apparently injured in training

  22. JBG
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Lol... it now seems that Baldock is out, but not long term at least.

    https://twitter.com/FPL_Heisenberg/status/1692485912888766975

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      just now

      If Estupinan is out I'm fekked

  23. ididnt
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    Start which two:

    A. Pickford
    B. Areola

    1. Garnacho
    2. Cash

  24. ChillWinston
    just now

    Will saliba start?

    1. CheesyGonzalez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Is the pope catholic?

  25. Noooisy
    just now

    Hey guys any new injury/benching news after James injury? Thankyou for replying.

