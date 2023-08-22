We’ve put together our Scout Picks ‘bus team’ for Gameweek 3 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL)

In this initial selection, we select a first draft of our regular picks. They will then be finalised and published much closer to Friday’s deadline.

Plenty can change between now and then, with Scout Squad nominations and a whole host of press conferences still to come.

But in the meantime, this ‘bus team’ – a term coined by the duo behind the Always Cheating podcast – article will discuss the players who are likely to be in the running.

We are, as ever, limited by certain restrictions in our selections:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 3 FIXTURES

Above: The Gameweek 3 fixtures sorted by ‘difficulty’ on our Season Ticker

THE LIKELY LADS

Chelsea are up first in Gameweek 3, hosting newcomers Luton Town on Friday.

In many ways, it’s felt like watching the ‘same old Chelsea’ this season, as they’ve failed to capitalise on some pretty decent underlying numbers.

For example, they won the expected goals (xG) battle against Liverpool and West Ham United, racking up a combined 3.85 xG, but have found the net just twice.

That lack of efficiency in front of goal is hurting them, but if they continue to create chances at a similar rate against the Hatters, who conceded 27 shots and six big chances at the Amex last time out, they ‘should’ get the job done.

Ben Chilwell (£5.7m) and Nicolas Jackson (£7.0m) feel like ‘likely lads’ at this stage of the week, but a third asset could follow – more on that later.

Elsewhere, Marcus Rashford (£9.0m) has underperformed so far but a home clash against 2022/23’s worst travellers Nottingham Forest carries appeal, let’s just hope he’s back on the wing.

Meanwhile, Scout Picks regular Erling Haaland (£14.0m) is a shoo-in for Manchester City’s trip to Bramall Lane.

IN CONTENTION

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.