6
6 Comments Post a Comment
  1. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    2 mins ago

    Last Man Standing GW3 (1664 teams)

    Safety score = 38
    Top score = 87 by Steirish using BB

    112 teams to be removed, 1552 teams through to GW4
    Congrats to all the survivors 🙂

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    Open Controls
  2. Hairy Potter
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Hmm, looks at Scout bus picks and notices that none of those mids are in my team...

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      You're in for a cracking week!

      Open Controls
      1. Hairy Potter
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Lol!

        Open Controls
    2. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      The highest scoring one who hasn’t blanked yet isn’t in there either 😉

      Open Controls
      1. FATHERLESS SON
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        As in my prediction to be highest scoring this gameweek coming

        Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.