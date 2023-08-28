We’ve put together our Scout Picks ‘bus team’ for Gameweek 4 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

In this initial selection, we select a first draft of our regular picks. They will then be finalised and published much closer to Friday’s deadline.

Plenty can change between now and then, with Scout Squad nominations and a whole host of press conferences still to come.

But in the meantime, this ‘bus team’ – a term catapulted into the vernacular by the Always Cheating boys – article will discuss the players who are likely to be in the running.

We are, as ever, limited by certain restrictions in our selections:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 4 FIXTURES

Above: The Gameweek 4 fixtures sorted by ‘difficulty’ on our Season Ticker

THE LIKELY LADS

There aren’t too many players who you would say are ‘nailed’ for the Scout Picks in Gameweek 4.

With Arsenal v Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion v Newcastle United tough matches to call, we could conceivably ignore their assets, instead focusing on others with kinder fixtures, like Ben Chilwell (£5.8m).

It was a frustrating evening for the 26-year-old defender on Friday, as he spurned a great chance to score against Luton Town early in the second half, but he was once again deployed high up the pitch. In his first three matches, he’s racked up 106 touches in the final third, more than any other FPL defender.

Serge Aurier (£4.5m) had some tough moments defensively at Old Trafford on Saturday, which bodes well for Chilwell in Gameweek 4.

However, Nottingham Forest have been doing pretty well in attack this season, scoring past Arsenal and Manchester United in consecutive away games, so a clean sheet is far from certain.

Meanwhile, there will inevitably be considerable representation from Manchester City in Gameweek 4, with Ruben Dias (£5.5m) and Scout Picks staple Erling Haaland (£14.0m) in our bus team, but more/others could follow.

IN CONTENTION