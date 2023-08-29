334
  1. SpaceCadet
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 40 mins ago

    Better option?

    a. gabriel > udogie -4
    b. start baldock
    c. start kabore

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      Gabriel > Castagne

  2. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 39 mins ago

    Castagne joins Fulham.

    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      Solid signing

    2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      Always thought 'twas a knightly name: Sir Castagne.

  3. Visionaries
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC 1.8 ITB

    Onana*, (Areola)
    Gusto, Chill, Dias*, (Udog, Baldock)
    Sterling, Saka, Bruno, Madders, Diaz*
    Haaland, Isak, (Semenyo)*

    Gone Diaz over Foden due to starts/cover. Like Isak long term.

    Other considerations are
    *Ederson & Wan B (rotates with Udog)
    *Nunez and Sarr

    1. Eze Really?
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      I would like a ManU defender @ 4.5 I can trust for home fixtures. I don't know of one really.

      1. x.jim.x
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 29 mins ago

        Transfer news chancers have got us signing one of Cucurella, Henry, Reguilon, Alonso, Tagliafico so you might get your wish.

      2. Visionaries
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        Wan B is nailed

        1. x.jim.x
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 15 mins ago

          Not really - good chance Dalot could start there once (if) we bring a left-back in.

          1. Eze Really?
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 11 mins ago

            This^

    2. Baberto
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      Love it. Maybe upgrade baldock a little. There's no point in going with three 4s this season.

      1. Visionaries
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        Thanks. Got a tonne in the bank still

    3. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      I think a WC without Mbeumo is an error personally.

      1. Visionaries
        • 7 Years
        3 hours ago

        Yeah so who would you drop. Impossible amount of bargain miss
        Bruno, Saka, Madders locked.
        I'd also rather Foden and Diaby before Mbuemo

        1. Baines on Toast...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 55 mins ago

          I think Mbeumo is a much better pick than Foden and Diaby and will probably outscore Saka in the first half of this season, but if you're set on those five then that's your call!

          1. Baines on Toast...
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            2 hours, 55 mins ago

            also think you risk missing a trick and lagging behind a lot of non-WC teams if he does well

    4. boc610
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      id get foden over Diaz

      1. Visionaries
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        Yeah that's a consideration.
        Would force me to bring Nunez over Isak as I'd want the Liverpool cover

  4. Winston.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    Best option? Martinelli to…

    A. Sterling this GW, FT
    B. Save, get Bruno next GW with 2FT

    1. Big Mike
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      A. Bring in Bruno next week.

  5. Tommo1212
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    Any update on Botman’s injury ?

  6. KanteTouchThis
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    Currently on WC

    Ederson Areola
    Chilly Estupinan Gvardiol Saliba Bell
    Diaz Madders Saka Sterling Mbeumo
    Haaland Jackson Wizza

    So many options!!
    Should I instead do Foden + Wissa or Alvarez + Mbeumo (Switching Ederson to any other keeper)

    Any other input appreciated.

    Thank you!

    1. Visionaries
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      I like the City double defence.
      I'm thinking of Dias and Ederson on my WC also

  7. The Mantis
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    Anything worth a hit here? Actually tempted to WC at this point

    Pickford (Turner)
    Gusto / Chilwell / Henry / Estu (Kabore)
    Mitoma / Salah / Saka / Bruno / Mart
    Haaland (Pedro / Archer)

    1. Baberto
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Hold

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      I think I would probably WC that next week. Starters look fine but you could take a cheeky deadending punt if you want like Bruno - Bowen

      1. The Mantis
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Thanks yeah it's a real tough one, the template has failed me. Made an early Gusto transfer to rid of Baldock before price changes. I do fear not having the in-formers of Mads, Bowen & Sterling for their fixtures this week could hurt me hence the WC idea. Wouldn't want Bowen after this GW. a hit for 1 of these may be the way, as you said

  8. Kingy109
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    So it's end of the road for Martinelli and Pedro. Toying between Sterling & Wissa or Jackson & Eze. Probably the first 2 but I think Eze has been unlucky and feels cheap.

  9. jackruet
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Shaw to whom, budget dont matter ( got chilly, estu, gabriel)

    1. boc610
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      gusto

    2. Big Mike
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Matty Cash

  10. Lxnzini
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    On WC, thoughts about this draft:

    Ederson
    Henry Chilwell Udogie
    Saka Foden Sterling Maddison Mbeumo
    Haaland Jackson

    Areola Trippier Awoniyi Bell

    Rotating Mbumeo and Awoniyi gives
    GW4 Bou (H)
    GW5 Bur (H)
    GW6 Everton (H)

    Thanks all

  11. boc610
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    *In my best Michelle Visage* Castagne? I hardly even know ya

  12. jcr1997
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    1 free transfer - £0.5M ITB:

    Ederson
    Estu Chilwell Saliba
    Rashford Saka Martinelli Mbeumo Jota
    Haaland Alvarez

    Turner Osula Shaw Beyer

    a) Martinelli > Maddison/Sterling
    b) Shaw > Udogie
    c) a and b for a -4

  13. The Mighty Whites
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    1FT, 1.0 ITB, thoughts?

    Flekken - Turner
    Dias - Chilwell - Estupinan - Udogie - Kabore
    Rashford - Saka - Fernandes - Martinelli - Mbuemo
    Haaland - Jackson - Archer

  14. MOZIL
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Martinelli to Maddison or Sterling???

    1. Big Mike
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Sterling as he has a higher ceiling.

